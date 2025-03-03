Post-Combine 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Cam Ward goes to the Browns, big risers include Armand Membou, Shemar Stewart

Cam Ward is getting consistent first-round buzz: After talking with people at the combine, I think Ward is the Browns' pick if he's available at No. 2.

Interior defensive linemen will rule the first round and the top 50: Four interior defenders go on Day 1 in this mock draft, led by Michigan's Mason Graham.

With the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up, mock drafts are now less about what the author would do and more about 2025 NFL Draft predictions.

From everything I saw and heard at the combine, here are my early thoughts on what teams will do on draft weekend.

After talking to people at the combine, I think the Titans are open for business to trade down from No. 1 — though not too far. If they don’t move back, I think they will lean toward drafting Carter over a quarterback. Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said the team wouldn’t pass on a generational talent. Then, general manager Mike Borgonzi said he believes there are generational-type players in this class. I don’t think a quarterback is one of them; I believe Carter is.

Ahead of the combine, I was unsure if the Browns felt a need to take a quarterback at No. 2. After talking with people in Indianapolis, I am under the impression that Ward is the pick if he's there. But if it’s not Ward, I don’t think they will force it with Shedeur Sanders or another signal-caller.

I’ll be honest: I think the Giants are in a tough spot. They brought back their head coach and general manager, both on hot seats, with the understanding that 2025 must be better despite not having a quarterback. That makes me think they will do everything they can to acquire a proven veteran quarterback, especially after reportedly swinging and missing on Matthew Stafford.

There are rumors of New York trading up to No. 1 overall for its preferred quarterback (I assume it's Cam Ward), but I’ll leave that scenario for another mock. Instead, I could see them drafting the best football player in the class, Travis Hunter, and being very happy about what he and Malik Nabers can do for them for years to come.

The Patriots could certainly go for an offensive lineman here, but I believe they will address that in free agency. That would open the door for them to take a true alpha X receiver in McMillan, something Mike Vrabel talked about during his combine media session. McMillan didn’t work out at the combine, but neither did Drake London — and he turned out all right as a top-10 pick.

Though offensive tackle might not be the Jaguars' most pressing need, their new regime is much more likely to take a long-term approach in the 2025 NFL Draft. New general manager James Gladstone talked about emphasizing talent and potential in the form of intangibles and athletic ability. Membou showed up at the combine at 332 pounds with long enough arms and ran a 4.91-second 40-yard dash with good jumping scores. I can envision Jacksonville investing in the trenches with Membou as the team's top tackle prospect.

New Raiders general manager John Spytek discussed emulating the Eagles‘ team-building strategy of leaning on strong trenches and the run game. I believe Jeanty is firmly in play for Las Vegas at No. 6, as the team earned the lowest PFF rushing grade in the league in 2024.

If Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou is on the board here, I really think he could be the pick. But with Membou unavailable in this scenario, I believe the Jets will be in on Warren as a culture-building offensive piece.

After Stewart ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash with a 40-inch vertical and a broad jump of 10 feet, 11 inches at 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds at the combine, a lot of teams are going to look beyond his 1.5 sacks in each of the past three seasons. That kind of athlete doesn’t come around very often. The Panthers have a guy who was also thought of that way: Jadeveon Clowney. They could have another one in Stewart.

Walker is a tweener who played mostly as an off-ball linebacker this past season, but from everything I have heard, the NFL views him as a versatile chess piece who can play true linebacker and edge defender. This is too early to draft him for my taste, but the vibe I got from the combine is that NFL teams are generally higher on Walker’s defensive impact than I am. The Saints have multiple needs along their defensive front and could see Walker as a fix for a few of them.

I still love Will Campbell as a player, but his 32 3/8-inch arms rank in just the 7th percentile for tackles and his 77 3/8-inch wingspan would be the shortest of any offensive tackle since at least 2011 — likely much further.

Peter Skoronski never got a chance to play offensive tackle when he was drafted. I am not sure Campbell will either. That doesn’t change the fact that he’s an NFL starter, especially for a team like Chicago, where he would be perfect at guard or center.

Like Will Campbell, Graham’s measurables in Indianapolis did not help his case to be a top-10 pick. He was 24 pounds lighter (296 pounds) than what Michigan listed him at, and his 32-inch arms place him in the 12th percentile for the position. Graham earned elite PFF overall grades over the past two seasons, but the league doesn’t love drafting prospects with measurable limitations early. That would be to the 49ers’ delight, as they could get a starting-caliber 3-technique defensive tackle outside the top 10.

Campbell had a fantastic combine, measuring in above the 50th percentile for height, arm length and hand size among off-ball linebackers. He then clocked a 4.52-second 40-yard dash and a 1.52-second 10-yard split and hit 10 feet, 7 inches in the broad jump.

He, like Jalon Walker, feels like a defensive chess piece, but with even more natural ability at linebacker, which will be his home in the NFL. The Cowboys desperately need a true off-ball playmaker with DeMarvion Overshown coming back from injury and Eric Kendricks set to hit free agency.

Banks’ arms were shorter than ideal at 33 1/2 inches, ranking in just the 26th percentile for offensive tackles, but his 84 3/8-inch wingspan is an 82nd-percentile measurement at the position. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said the team is operating as if offensive tackle Terron Armstead will not be back in 2025 (as he is considering retirement). The Dolphins have offensive line needs beyond Armstead, so the smooth-moving Banks should be high on their radar regardless.

Barron running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash was just about his last box to check as an outside cornerback after a stellar year of transitioning to the role. He has now shown that he can be an impact player at safety, in the nickel and on the outside. As an off-zone defender, he would be perfect for new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

The Falcons need pass-rush help; it's no secret. Green did not participate in most combine drills but did put up 28 reps on the bench — an impressive showing of overall strength, and with shorter arms.

He recorded an elite PFF pass-rush grade with a near-23.0% pass-rush win rate this past season, then dominated at the Senior Bowl against some of the class' best offensive tackle prospects, winning with speed and power.

Johnson’s draft range is anywhere from the fringe top 10 to the end of the top 20. He might not have the recovery speed to dominate in man coverage, but he has great instincts and downhill stop-and-start agility to be an impact off-zone defender. The Cardinals have plenty of trench needs but could stand to grab a potential CB1 and dive into a deep defensive line class later in the draft.

Retaining Tee Higgins is key to the Bengals' chances of staying hot on offense for a bounce-back 2025 campaign. They also need to be much better in the defensive trenches next to Trey Hendrickson. Walter Nolen would be an ideal addition, as he recorded an elite PFF run-defense grade with plus athleticism to develop a pass-rush profile during his rookie contract.

Emmanwori enjoyed a historic combine: a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, a 43-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot, 6-inch broad jump at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. His game as a hybrid box safety won’t be for every defense, as he can struggle when asked to flip his hips in coverage. However, I like him in Mike Macdonald's defense as a Kyle Hamilton-esque box defender.

The Buccaneers have to improve at getting after passers without blitzing — even blitz-happy head coach Todd Bowles admitted that. At his combine podiums session, Bowles emphasized the Buccaneers will look at production on the ball when adding to their trenches. Ezeiruaku recorded 44 tackles for loss, 37 sacks, four pass breakups and eight forced fumbles in the past three years. He’s the textbook definition of what Tampa Bay is looking for, especially after recording elite times in the three-cone (6.94 seconds, 91st percentile) and short shuttle (4.19 seconds, 92nd percentile).

Broncos head coach Sean Payton discussed adding a “joker” offensive position this offseason — essentially, someone who can be a middle-of-the-field weapon as a tight end, wide receiver or running back. Loveland fits the bill, much like Brock Bowers did in last year’s class.

Golden was a blazer in the 40-yard dash, posting a position-best 4.29-second time. The crazy part is that top speed isn’t even why he wins as a receiver; he wins with good routes, quick footwork and reliable hands. Throw in that elite speed, and I don’t think he will get out of the first round. He even has a chance to be the first receiver off the board.

Bradley Bozeman is a free agent, and there have been reports of the Chargers giving Zion Johnson some work at center. If that turns into a permanent move, I could see the Chargers going back to the offensive line well — especially if Booker is available. You don't want him getting on his horse for outside zone too often, but he can be a mauler within the tackles in man/gap blocking concepts.

Revel didn’t work out in Indianapolis, as he is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered early in the 2024 season. But he is a prototypical Green Bay cornerback at just under 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds with long arms and big hands. He would have passed all the speed and explosiveness thresholds with flying colors. Green Bay reportedly could move on from Jaire Alexander, so this is a pairing we could see more and more in mocks.

The Vikings don’t have many picks in the 2025 NFL Draft — four at the moment, to be exact. So, they would have to really love a prospect here to not trade back.

Zabel could be one of those guys. He tested like a good athlete at the combine, especially for a player transitioning to guard or center, and has the movement skills, core strength and footwork for the Vikings' zone blocking scheme.

Simmons would go much higher in this mock draft if he weren't rehabbing from major knee surgery. But according to him, rehab is going great — so great that he might even have a personal pro day before the draft. That is huge news, as he looked like one of the top players in this class before getting hurt. The Texans need interior offensive line help, but they could take the top talent in Simmons to play opposite Laremy Tunsil and move Blake Fisher inside. Don’t force needs; pick good players.

Safeties Kam Curl and Kamren Kinchens played well for the Rams in 2024. But when a player as impactful as Malaki Starks is available, you don’t pass. Starks can play safety or slot, and he could help get the most out of the Rams' safety/nickel defender rotation. He had the fastest on-field speed during drills of any safety at the combine. He knows how to move fast in ways that matter for the NFL.

Hairston was a big winner at the combine, proving his elite speed with a 4.28-second 40-yard dash and a 39.5-inch vertical jump. He missed time this past season due to a shoulder injury, but when healthy, he was a feisty run defender and a good form tackler for the position. I believe he'll have a pre-draft rise similar to Terrion Arnold last year. The Ravens could use more cornerback help if they let Brandon Stephens walk in free agency.

Pearce had an incredibly impressive combine showing in the speed drills, recording a 1.56-second 10-yard split and a 4.47-second 40-yard dash. His arms are shorter than expected for someone with a 6-foot-5 frame, and it feels he is mostly viewed as just an outside linebacker speed type. But that is still a worthwhile draft target for a team like the Lions.

Alexander showcased good explosiveness at the combine, much like we saw from him at the Senior Bowl. And after grading like an elite run defender this past season, Alexander has shown over the past month that there is more in the tank for him as a pass-rusher. That could be perfect for the Commanders, who are reportedly open to trading interior defender Jonathan Allen. I still like this move, even though they drafted Jer'Zhan Newton last season.

The Bills need to get bigger and stronger on the interior. That’s exactly where Kenneth Grant fits in. He brings a 6-foot-4, 331-pound frame with 33 1/2-inch arms. But he also moves very well. He is stout in run defense first but then provides extra finesse as a pass-rusher.

I firmly believe the Chiefs will draft the top offensive tackle on their board, whether that be here at No. 31 or a few picks ahead via a small trade-up. With them bringing back Trey Smith on the franchise tag, they should want to reestablish the interior core of Smith, Joe Thuney and Creed Humphrey by drafting a promising tackle.

Is this a need for the Eagles, who have A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith? No. But would it be exactly the train of team-building thought we have seen from general manager Howie Roseman over the past few years, just with a skill player instead of a trench player? Yes.

Burden’s 4.41-second 40-yard dash time was ideal, but he was also one of the slower receivers during the receiving drills (the slowest in two). I think he can still be a first-rounder, but I didn’t hear many unanimous thoughts about that while I was in Indianapolis. The late first round to the early second round seems like the right range.