Pre-Free Agency 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Giants trade up for Cam Ward, Browns zero in on Shedeur Sanders

A trade at No. 1: The Titans trade the top selection to the New York Giants for the third overall pick and a couple of Day 2 selections in this mock.

Travis Hunter to the Jaguars: Colorado’s two-way superstar falls into Jacksonville’s lap at No. 5 — a dream scenario for its new regime.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 13 minutes

NFL teams build out their rosters largely in two ways: free agency and the draft. With the former commencing today, let’s sneak in one final mock draft before the madness begins and surely ruins some of these picks.

Trade terms: Giants receive No. 1 overall pick; Titans receive No. 3 overall pick, No. 34 overall pick and 2026 third-round pick

The Giants are desperate for a franchise quarterback, so much so that owner John Mara has publicly said it’s “the No. 1 issue” for the team as general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll head into a make-or-break season.

New York hopes to find that by trading up for Ward, whose 92.9 PFF overall grade in 2024 led all FBS quarterbacks.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

With superstar Myles Garrett now locked up on a $40 million-per-year deal, the Browns turn toward jumpstarting a rebuild with a new signal-caller. Sanders has plenty of experience doing that, turning Colorado from a 1-11 program in 2022 to a 9-4 program just two years later.

Trade terms: Titans receive No. 3 overall pick, No. 34 overall pick and 2026 third-round pick; Giants receive No. 1 overall pick

Tennessee’s need at edge defender became even more glaring after the team released Harold Landry III. The Titans grab the best one in the draft in Carter, who was the most valuable edge defender in college football last season, according to PFF’s wins above average metric.

The Patriots will most likely use this pick to support quarterback Drake Maye in some fashion. Campbell’s short arms could force him inside long term, but he has the athleticism, fundamentals and production at left tackle to warrant a shot at protecting Maye’s blindside.

The Jaguars should sprint this pick in. Jacksonville’s need for a No. 2 weapon opposite of Brian Thomas Jr. became even bigger after Christian Kirk‘s departure via trade and Evan Engram‘s release, but cornerback is also a massive need, as none of the Jaguars’ cornerbacks earned a 70.0 PFF overall grade last year.

Hunter could solve both problems as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and the greatest two-way player in college football history. He ranked third among FBS cornerbacks in PFF coverage grade (90.3) and sixth among wide receivers in PFF receiving grade (89.0).

Last year, the Raiders recorded the second-worst PFF passing grade (57.9) and the worst PFF rushing grade (56.5) in the NFL. Las Vegas assuaged the first issue by trading for Geno Smith and now addresses the latter by drafting a special running back prospect. Jeanty's 99.9 career PFF rushing grade is the best in PFF college history.

New head coach Aaron Glenn is tasked with turning around the eighth-lowest-graded defense in the NFL last year. One of New York’s biggest defensive needs is another game-wrecking tackle to play alongside Quinnen Williams.

Graham’s 92.5 career PFF overall grade ranks first among FBS interior defenders since 2022. While his combine weight of 296 pounds was eye-opening, sources told me his actual playing weight is closer to 315 pounds.

The Panthers struggled to get after the quarterback last year, placing dead last in PFF pass-rush grade (51.9). Walker could be a riskier early selection since he mainly played linebacker at Georgia, but he’s an elite athlete who posted a 19.4% pass-rush win rate over the past two years.

Another pass catcher should be at the top of the Saints’ priority list, whether at wide receiver or tight end. While Penn State's Tyler Warren is an intriguing option here, New Orleans instead injects some needed size into its receiving corps with McMillan. The 6-foot-4 wideout has drawn comparisons to Drake London and led the FBS with 35 contested catches over the past two years. He’s also more than just a big target, placing second in the nation with 29 forced missed tackles after the catch this past season.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Chicago overhauled its interior offensive line practically overnight by trading for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. With Ashton Jeanty off the board, the Bears turn their attention to defense, where they need another edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat. Stewart has had the best pre-draft process of any prospect, dominating both the Senior Bowl and the combine.

Following an outstanding junior year and combine, Membou looks like a top-15 lock. He slots in perfectly as San Francisco’s right tackle and is an excellent fit in Kyle Shanahan’s zone-heavy scheme. Membou was one of two FBS tackles this past season to earn 85.0-plus PFF grades both as a pass blocker and a run blocker.

DeMarcus Lawrence is about to hit free agency, and even if he re-signs, the Cowboys should look for a replacement for the soon-to-be 33-year-old, who missed 13 games last year with a foot injury.

Williams still needs to develop as a pass-rusher, but he has excellent tools and earned 80.0-plus PFF run-defense grades in each of the past two seasons. That would be a welcome addition to a Dallas defense that earned the third-worst PFF run-defense grade in the NFL (48.5) in 2024.

Offensive line help was already Miami’s biggest need entering the offseason, and it’s a massive one now with left tackle Terron Armstead seemingly leaning toward retirement.

Banks is my top offensive lineman in the draft and was the most valuable Power Four tackle this past season, according to PFF's wins above average metric. He was excellent throughout his Longhorns career and would be an ideal replacement if Armstead indeed hangs up his cleats. And even if the 33-year-old returns, Banks can play either guard spot for the Dolphins — which is also a big need.

Warren should be one of the Colts' top targets as they look to surround quarterback Anthony Richardson with talent, and he falls into their lap here. He led all Power Four tight ends in PFF overall grade (91.2), receiving yards (1,230), receiving touchdowns (eight) and yards after the catch (693) in 2024.

While most are penciling in a pass-rusher to the Falcons at No. 15, Atlanta can also improve its pass defense by adding a top-tier cornerback. Johnson earned a 91.3 career PFF coverage grade at Michigan, ranking fifth among FBS cornerbacks since 2022.

The Cardinals need to drastically improve the interior defensive line, as all three of their qualifying tackles earned sub-60.0 PFF grades last season. Grant can take over at nose tackle after ranking fifth among Power Four interior defenders in PFF overall grade over the past two years (86.8).

It almost seems like the Bengals have to select an edge defender in the first round following Trey Hendrickson’s trade request and Sam Hubbard’s retirement. Pearce was one of the best pass-rushers in college football over the past two seasons, leading all FBS edge defenders in pressure rate (22.4%) over that span.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

The Seahawks seem to be going into a surprising rebuild after trading quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders. Their once-strong receiving corps has also become a weakness after Tyler Lockett‘s release and DK Metcalf's trade.

Burden would lighten the load on Jaxon Smith-Njigba and is the best after-the-catch receiver in this draft class. His 50 forced missed tackles since 2023 ranked third among FBS receivers, and his 1,097 yards after the catch were the fourth most.

The Buccaneers have needs at linebacker and in their secondary. Emmanwori can help at both as an athletic box safety who measures 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. He had a freakish performance at the combine and would be a versatile chess piece for head coach Todd Bowles to move around in his defense.

Head coach Sean Payton was vocal at the NFL Scouting Combine about his desire to find a “joker” for his offense, a versatile weapon who can wear many hats. Loveland would fit the bill: He runs routes like a wide receiver with a tight end’s build at 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds.

After trading for DK Metcalf, the Steelers can afford to address their defense with their first-round selection. While Cameron Heyward is coming off an elite 90.1 PFF overall grade, he is about to turn 36 years old, so Pittsburgh could look to find its future at defensive tackle.

Nolen ranked third among Power Four interior defensive linemen in PFF overall grade last season (88.9), and his 91.6 PFF run-defense grade trailed only Mason Graham in the FBS.

J.K. Dobbins, the Chargers’ top running back in 2024, is a free agent, and Los Angeles released his backup, Gus Edwards. It’s well known how much head coach Jim Harbaugh loves to run the ball, so it’s hard to imagine he won’t spend a premium pick on a running back in an excellent class.

Hampton has an ideal size/speed combination for the position and trailed only Ashton Jeanty in rushing yards (3,160) and yards after contact (2,294) over the past two seasons.

The Packers are reportedly listening to trade offers for star cornerback Jaire Alexander, making the position an even bigger need. Barron was the most valuable cornerback in college football this past season, according to PFF's wins above average metric, and is an ideal fit in Green Bay if defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley continues with his zone-heavy approach.

Minnesota’s four interior defenders with the most snaps in 2024 each earned a sub-60.0 PFF overall grade, so improving at defensive tackle should be one of the team's top priorities. Harmon led all FBS interior defensive linemen in quarterback pressures (55) last year and would provide much-needed juice to the Vikings' interior.

While wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, C.J. Stroud’s former teammate, was enticing here, the Texans already bolstered their receiving corps by trading for Christian Kirk. They’ll instead support Stroud by addressing the second-lowest-graded interior offensive line in the NFL last year.

Booker didn’t allow a sack across 371 pass-blocking snaps last season. He’s dependent on going to a gap-heavy scheme, and new offensive coordinator Nick Caley should deploy that. He worked under Sean McVay for the past two years, a coach who calls gap runs at one of the highest rates in the league.

Sean McVay's Rams could spend a premium pick at linebacker with both of their 2024 starters, Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom, set to hit free agency. Campbell is the consensus top linebacker in the draft and was one of only five FBS players at the position to earn 75.0-plus PFF grades as a run defender, a pass-rusher and a coverage defender this past season.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

After locking up left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a three-year contract, the Ravens can afford to look at other positions in the first round. Golden is coming off a breakout junior year after transferring from Houston, and he turned heads at the combine with a 4.29-second 40-yard dash.

The Lions will look to add an edge rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. Green’s 93.6 PFF overall grade over the past two seasons is the highest of any edge defender in this draft. He could go much higher than Pick No. 28 on draft night, but his projection remains cloudy due to two sexual assault allegations — one while he was in high school and one while he was at Virginia — which he addressed at the NFL Scouting Combine.

With Ronnie Stanley off the free agency board, Washington may have to turn to the draft for a talented tackle. Simmons is a boom-or-bust prospect but seemed to have made serious strides this past season before going down with a torn patellar tendon in Ohio State’s sixth game. His 0.7% pressure rate allowed in 2024 led all FBS tackles, and he didn’t surrender a sack or a quarterback hit.

The Bills simply need to add talent to a defense that finished with the fifth-worst PFF overall grade and the second-worst PFF coverage grade last year. Starks would certainly improve the latter — and be one of the draft's bigger steals if he fell this far. He earned an 87.5 PFF overall grade across his three years at Georgia.

The Chiefs seemed to be in the Ronnie Stanley sweepstakes but now must pivot to find their answer at left tackle. Conerly’s 1.8% pressure rate allowed in 2024 tied for fifth among Power Four tackles. This selection would allow Kingsley Suamataia to kick inside to left guard, where he may be more comfortable.

The Eagles could stand to add more to their edge room if Josh Sweat departs in free agency. Scourton is an ideal scheme fit as a stand-up rusher and ranks 11th among Power Four edge defenders since 2023 in PFF pass-rushing grade (90.8) while placing second in tackles for loss or no gain (21)