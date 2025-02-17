2025 NFL Mock Draft: QB Shedeur Sanders lands in New York, Cowboys trade for Myles Garrett

A new quarterback in New York: The Giants need a new identity and direction, and adding talent at the most important position in sports is the best way to achieve that. Sanders is a highly accurate quarterback with a proven track record as a productive starter. Pairing Shedeur Sanders with Malik Nabers could give the Giants the foundation for an explosive passing attack.

A blockbuster trade: The Cowboys win the Myles Garrett lottery and pair him with Micah Parsons to form a lethal pass-rushing duo in Dallas. Meanwhile, the Browns continue rebuilding their defense by selecting talented cornerback Will Johnson, giving them a formidable pairing alongside Denzel Ward.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

The NFL draft is always full of surprises, but nothing shakes things up quite like a blockbuster trade. Every year, teams make bold moves to reshape their rosters, and the biggest trades set the stage for an unforgettable draft weekend. This mock draft features a major splash — one that sends shockwaves through the league.

The Dallas Cowboys land superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett, forming a terrifying duo alongside Micah Parsons, while the Cleveland Browns kick-start their rebuild by acquiring two first-round picks.

With this massive deal setting the tone, let’s dive into how the rest of the draft unfolds.

When selecting first overall, a team’s top priority should be securing a player who delivers on that investment with high-level production. Reaching for positional value or banking on height/weight/speed outliers can lead to disappointment. The Titans avoid that risk by making the smartest move possible—selecting the best player in the draft class, Travis Hunter, with the No. 1 pick.

The Browns kick off the post-Myles Garrett era by selecting a premier edge rusher. Carter was dominant in 2024, earning a stellar 92.3 PFF pass-rushing grade while racking up 13 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 43 hurries on 352 pass-rushing snaps.

The Giants need a new identity and direction, and adding talent at the most important position in sports is the best way to achieve that. Sanders is a highly accurate quarterback with a proven track record as a productive starter. Pairing Shedeur Sanders with Malik Nabers could give the Giants the foundation for an explosive passing attack.

This pick has become a staple in mock drafts, and for good reason — helping quarterback Drake Maye develop should be the Patriots' top priority. The massive Will Campbell (6-foot-6, 323 pounds) is an ideal choice, as he posted an impressive 98.2 pass-blocking efficiency rating over his three seasons at LSU.

Even though there will be a new general manager making this pick in 2025, this is basically the same pick former GM Trent Baalke would have made here. Graham is a 320-pound game-wrecker in the middle of the defense who is an excellent run defender and provides an interior pass rush.

A powerful, physical, tackle-breaking running back is a staple of a Pete Carroll offense, making this a perfect match. Jeanty excelled in 2024, forcing 151 missed tackles as a runner while averaging 5.25 yards after contact per attempt.

With the Jets moving on from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, selecting Ward gives them a new signal-caller and face of the franchise. He'll step into a situation with a top wide receiver already in place, while new head coach Aaron Glenn will look to build a strong defense to support the young quarterback.

A pass rusher would be a logical choice for the Panthers here, but helping Bryce Young continue to develop takes priority. Selecting McMillan gives Carolina’s offense more versatility and firepower, providing Young with another reliable weapon as he enters his third season. After showing tremendous progress in the back half of 2024, Young will benefit greatly from an improved supporting cast.

The Saints' pass rush struggled in 2024, earning a 65.5 team grade—ranking just 23rd in the league. Pearce brings the athleticism and pass-rush ability they need, having generated over 50 pressures in each of his last two seasons while facing top-tier SEC competition.

The Bears took a crucial first step in supporting quarterback Caleb Williams last year by using their additional 2024 first-round pick on a wide receiver. Now, they take the next step in building around their young quarterback by selecting offensive tackle Kelvin Banks to help keep him upright.

The 49ers have a history of investing in the trenches, and here they add an athletic offensive tackle for the future. Longtime left tackle Trent Williams will return in 2025, but at 37 years old and entering his 15th season, it's time to start planning ahead. Selecting Simmons gives San Francisco a long-term solution at a critical position.

Trade terms: Browns receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 12), 2026 first-round pick. Cowboys receive edge defender Myles Garrett.

The Cowboys win the Myles Garrett lottery and pair him with Micah Parsons to form a lethal pass-rushing duo in Dallas. Meanwhile, the Browns continue rebuilding their defense by selecting talented cornerback Will Johnson, giving them a formidable pairing alongside Denzel Ward.

The Dolphins' pass-blocking unit struggled in 2024, earning a 66.1 team pass-blocking grade that ranked 21st in the league. The Dolphins need offensive line help to buy some more time on pass plays and to protect Tua Tagovailoa. Membou can play tackle or guard and would help give Tua more time to throw.

Anthony Richardson gets a new best friend in the form of the best tight end in the draft. Warren is a multi-faceted offensive weapon, and his ability to generate yards after the catch should go a long way in helping Richardson develop by extending drives.

The Falcons have focused on offense with their last four first-round picks, and they haven’t selected an edge rusher in the first round since 2017. That changes here with the selection of Green, a highly productive pass-rusher who tallied 17 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 32 hurries in 2024, giving Atlanta a much-needed playmaker on defense.

16. ARIZONA CARDINALS: EDGE MYKEL WILLIAMS, GEORGIA

The Cardinals continue to add much-needed size and talent to their defensive front, following last year’s selection of Darius Robinson with the 6-foot-5 Mykel Williams. An exceptionally athletic defender, Williams has the versatility to play multiple positions along the line and can generate pressure both standing up and from a three-point stance.

The Bengals have historically avoided using a first-round pick on an interior defensive lineman, but that changes with the selection of Walter Nolen. With division rivals like the Ravens and Steelers committed to run-heavy offenses, Nolen would provide a major boost to Cincinnati’s run defense. He posted an elite 91.6 run-defense grade last season, ranking second in all of FBS behind only Mason Graham.

In 2024, Jalon Walker showcased his versatility, playing 249 snaps on the line of scrimmage, 311 as a second-level box defender and 61 as an overhang defender. The Seahawks could take advantage of his ability to line up in multiple spots across the defensive front while also benefiting from his pass-rushing skills.

The Buccaneers played Cover 3 on 43.5% of pass plays in 2024, and Morrison has excelled playing the deep third in Cover 3 while also proving himself as a good man-coverage defender. With experience playing both outside and in the slot at Notre Dame, Morrison posted impressive PFF coverage grades of 84.6 and 82.2 in his last two fully healthy seasons.

If the Broncos want to climb out of third place in the AFC West, they must be better equipped to handle Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert twice a year. Starks is an opportunistic playmaker in coverage and brings physicality against the run, having earned run-defense grades of 84.8 and 85.6 over the past two seasons.

No matter who is behind the center for the Steelers in 2025, the team needs help at wide receiver. Egbuka had two 1,000-yard receiving seasons at Ohio State, and while he primarily lined up in the slot, he has shown he can play outside, as well.

J.K. Dobbins performed admirably in 2024, but he’s never played a full season in his five-year NFL career. Hampton would give head coach Jim Harbaugh a powerful runner to build his offense around. The North Carolina product breaks tackles regularly and averaged 4.35 yards after contact per attempt in 2024.

The Packers love to invest first-round picks in front-seven defenders, and they’re due after skipping out last year. Shemar Stewart has tremendous size at 6-foot-5 and 281 pounds with 34 1/4-inch arms. Stewart will be a great draft-and-develop prospect after earning an 88.2 PFF run-defense grade in 2024 and continuing to improve as a pass-rusher.

Barron is a versatile defensive back who started at outside cornerback, slot cornerback and safety in college. He would help the Vikings counter the NFC North's explosive passing offenses.

Nico Collins is an established No. 1 wide receiver presence on the outside for the Texans, but adding a talented and productive slot receiver would make life easier for C.J. Stroud and make Houston's offense more dynamic and dangerous. Burden played more than 80% of his snaps out of the slot over the past two seasons and is dangerous with the ball in his hands.

Conerly allowed only one sack, two quarterback hits and six hurries on his 521 pass-blocking snaps in 2024 on his way to an 83.5 PFF pass-blocking grade. As a run blocker, Conerly graded well on man and outside-zone plays — the Rams' two most preferred run concepts.

Booker would provide the Ravens with an interior people mover for their potent rushing offense. Baltimore is right at the cusp of winning a Super Bowl, so the front office might as well invest in the team's biggest strength: running the football.

Za'Darius Smith was a great mid-season addition for the Lions in 2024, but he’s going into his 12th season in 2025. Nic Scourton earned an 80.6 PFF pass-rush grade in 2024, and his selection here would give the Lions another young edge defender to pair with the uber-productive Aidan Hutchinson.

While Jayden Daniels was phenomenal as a rookie, NFL history suggests he could be in for a second-year regression. Adding a versatile and talented offensive lineman like Zabel should help to lessen a potential regression for Daniels and the Commanders' offense in 2025.

Grant would give the Bills a big-framed player (6-foot-3 and 339 pounds) to line up next to Ed Oliver. Grant recorded an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2024.

After watching the Chiefs' offense in the Super Bowl, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if the team used this pick on an offensive lineman. However, Travis Kelce is going into his 13th season, and drafting his replacement before he leaves would do wonders for maintaining Kansas City's offensive success in the coming years. Loveland averaged a very impressive 2.67 yards per route run in 2024 to go along with his 90.6 PFF receiving grade.

Howie Roseman proved again this season that he is the best team-building general manager in the NFL. Sawyer would be another productive pass-rusher for the Eagles, as he earned a 90.5 PFF pass-rush grade in 2024 and came up with key plays in big games.