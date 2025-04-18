2025 NFL Draft: Highest-graded defensive linemen in every key category

Josaiah Stewart’s production speaks for itself: Despite not being a first-round projection, the Michigan standout captured the class' highest marks in true PFF pass-rush grade (93.7) and overall pass-rush win rate (27.7%).

David Walker will be a Day 3 gem: Walker dominated his FCS competition, notching the highest marks in the class in three of PFF’s 11 key grading metrics: No-play-action PFF pass-rush grade (93.8), late-down PFF pass-rush grade (92.4) and PFF run-defense grade by an edge defender (92.6).

The 2025 NFL Draft season is nearing its conclusion. Every player brings a unique skill set to the table, in the hope of having their name called on the big stage. We’re breaking down the draft class' best players in each and every facet, for every position, to get a more informed view of the NFL hopefuls.

These are PFF's highest-graded 2025 defensive linemen prospects in each key grading facet.

Although Stewart lacks the ideal size and measurables that NFL teams look for on the edge, he packs a punch, viciously exploding into blockers. That pass-rushing ability is evident on his true pass sets. The senior out of Michigan posted the highest PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets in college football in 2024 while posting an incredible 41.2% pass-rush win rate on qualifying plays.

Length, a wicked first step and quick hands allowed Harmon to wreak havoc as a pass rusher, evidenced by his excellent metrics on true pass sets. The Oregon standout's 14.5 pass-rush productivity rating and 38 pressures both ranked first among college football interior defenders with 110 or more pass rushes on true pass sets in 2024.

While Peebles ranks in the sub-10th percentile in height, weight and arm length, those deficiencies didn’t hinder his ability to get after pass blockers on true pass sets. His 27.3% pass-rush win rate charted as the highest by any interior defender in college football with 70 or more pass rushes against true pass sets.

Pass-Rush Win Rate (EDGE): Josaiah Stewart, Michigan (27.7%)

Stewart’s limited size has him as an underrated draft prospect, but his level of production at a major Power Four program in Michigan speaks for itself. His 27.7% pass-rush win rate not only leads the class but also ranks as the highest mark in the FBS among pass rushers with 150 or more pass-rush snaps.

Despite lacking the snap count and raw statistical output of some other interior defenders in the class, Norman-Lott was undoubtedly one of the most efficient interior pass rushers in college football. His 18.9% pass-rush win rate ranked first among defensive tackles with at least 100 pass-rush snaps.

Walker may lack the size for a typical NFL pass rusher, but his production at the FCS level is undeniable. When afforded the opportunity to pin his ears back and rush the passer without worrying about the run, his basketball background shines through with quick, explosive footwork. On dropbacks without play action in 2024, Walker generated 45 quarterback pressures, including nine sacks — top-10 marks in the 2025 class.

Walker dictated the game at a high level on the most important downs, generating consistent pressure to send opposing offenses off the field without points. The FCS standout racked up nine sacks on third and fourth downs, tied for the most for any pass rusher in college football last season.

PFF Pass-Rush Grade with Three or Fewer Rushers: EDGE Elijah Roberts, SMU (88.5)

After struggling to catch on in his first three seasons at Miami, Roberts transferred to SMU, where he unlocked his potential as a pass rusher, earning a 90.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade in each of his two seasons with the Mustangs. With density and power, Roberts excelled in three-man pressure looks, where he managed to snag a pair of sacks, including a third-down strip sack against TCU in Week 4 that resulted in a touchdown.

Walker again features on this list in another major defensive facet, showcasing his talent as a run defender. He earned a positive grade on 21.4% of his more than 300 run-defense snaps in 2024 while earning a negative mark on just under 5% of reps. He finished the campaign with 18 tackles for loss or no gain and three forced fumbles — the most in the nation among defensive linemen.

PFF Run-Defense Grade (DI): Mason Graham, Michigan (92.6)

As a top-five prospect on PFF's big board, Graham maintains perhaps the most impressive grading profile among interior defenders in college football, particularly when it comes to his ability to fit the run. He earned a positive grade on 32.4% of his snaps against the run — the highest in the nation among defensive linemen — while also making a negatively graded play on under 8% of fits.

Late-Down PFF Run-Defense Grade with 4 or Fewer Yards to Go: DI Alfred Collins, Texas (90.0)

Length and power are the key pieces to Collins' game, which show up frequently when he is tasked with shedding blocks on “gotta have it” downs. On third- or fourth-down runs in short-yardage situations, the senior finished as the only defensive lineman in the 2025 class to record a positively graded play rate above 25%. He also committed a negatively graded play on less than 2.5% of snaps.

PFF Overall Grade in the Red Zone: EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State (92.4)

Sawyer’s clutch ability in the red zone played a crucial role in Ohio State’s run to being crowned 2024 national champions. He dominated in all three major defensive facets, thanks to his penchant for taking the ball away from the offense at critical junctures. He managed to snag a late-game interception while tied with Michigan in Week 14, as well as record a strip sack against Texas in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff that he scooped up himself and returned for the game-winning touchdown, sending Ohio State to the national championship.

