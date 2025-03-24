PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: Most-picked 2025 NFL Draft prospects for every team

Cowboys fans want WR Tetairoa McMillan: McMillan has All-Pro potential because of his length, athleticism and football intelligence. He's a smooth criminal of a receiver who was the focal point of Arizona's offense. He is a unique talent who deserves to be considered in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

And with the first overall pick, Titans fans select… QB Cam Ward: Appreciating Ward — an unorthodox, big-game quarterback — requires a leap of faith. He is ultra-confident, at times to a fault. His mentality could one day make him an All-Pro — that is, if his fundamentals don't drop him from the league entirely.

Appreciating Ward — an unorthodox, big-game quarterback — requires a leap of faith. He is ultra-confident, at times to a fault. His mentality could one day make him an All-Pro — that is, if his fundamentals don't drop him from the league entirely.

The countdown to the 2025 NFL Draft is officially underway, and with speculation at an all-time high, fans are eager to see how their favorite teams will shape the future.

To get a sense of where each franchise might be leaning, we turned to the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to identify the most popular selections among fanbases. From potential franchise quarterbacks to game-changing defenders, here’s a look at the picks fans are making the most.

Grant is a rare blend of size and athleticism, displaying exceptional quickness for a player of his stature. He reacts quickly to counters, keeps his hands active in passing lanes, and has the movement skills to be a disruptive interior force.

Campbell has the ideal build and athletic ability to play any linebacker spot, but he projects best to a Mike or Sam LB in 4-3 schemes or a Mike/EDGE in a 3-4. He must continue to develop anticipation and strength, but he has the mold of an All-Pro player.

Harmon has just one year of notable production, but that season showcased a player with a high football IQ, consistent competitiveness and NFL-level quickness. He can be an effective 3-technique defensive lineman for an even front.

McMillan has All-Pro potential because of his length, athleticism and football intelligence. He's a smooth criminal of a receiver who was the focal point of Arizona's offense. He is a unique talent who deserves to be considered in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeanty is a total-package backfield playmaker with impressive balance, footwork, vision, explosiveness and big-play ability — reminiscent of Alvin Kamara. He is a first-round offensive weapon who can succeed behind any blocking scheme.

A rare athlete for the position, he combines elite explosiveness and bend with a natural feel for pass rushing. Despite his lighter frame, he plays with physicality and uses his basketball background to his advantage, displaying a crossover-like style to keep blockers off balance.

Burden is an ideal “five-tool,” multi-sport athlete for the receiver position in the NFL. The first-round talent is as well-rounded as they come, displaying the ability to succeed at any receiver spot in any offense.

Grant is a rare blend of size and athleticism, displaying exceptional quickness for a player of his stature. He reacts quickly to counters, keeps his hands active in passing lanes, and has the movement skills to be a disruptive interior force.

Warren is a do-everything tight end whom any coach would love to input into their offense. He isn't a twitchy or flexible athlete who can unlock the whole route tree, but his versatility is incredibly valuable in the run and pass games — and worthy of a first-round selection.

An explosive interior defender with an elite first step, Graham combines excellent bend and flexibility with fast, powerful hands. His devastating push-pull move makes him a nightmare for blockers, while his strength allows him to anchor and hold the line effectively.

Jeanty is a total-package backfield playmaker with impressive balance, footwork, vision, explosiveness and big-play ability — reminiscent of Alvin Kamara. He is a first-round offensive weapon who can succeed behind any blocking scheme.

Loveland lacks the density to play as an inline tight end consistently in the NFL, but he brings plenty of value as a tall, long pass catcher with natural hands and crisp routes to line up as a big slot or “X” receiver. He also has some versatility to play attached to the line of scrimmage in certain situations.

A well-built safety with good athleticism, Starks boasts impressive top-end speed and a long wingspan that helps him disrupt passing lanes. His smooth, fluid hips give him excellent range in deep coverage, while his strong communication skills make him a leader on the back end.

Sanders may be below average in stature and arm talent compared to NFL quarterbacks, but he plays the game cleanly, takes care of the football and is tough as nails with ice in his veins under pressure.

Campbell plays with balance, control, and efficiency, using quick, compact movements to stay in position. His active hands are always ready to strike, and his patience allows him to react rather than overcommit. While his base is narrower, he has adequate power to hold his own at the next level.

Scourton brings an alluring combination of overall size and pass-rush moves to the edge spot, which gives him ideal versatility for 3-4 or 4-3 fronts. However, he does have some length and flexibility limitations. In his current state, he feels like a player who can disrupt and amass pressure but won't be a high-sack-count rusher.

Membou combines balance, power, and mobility, thanks to his impressive hip and hamstring flexibility. His quick feet allow him to mirror defenders, while his effectiveness as a puller and lead blocker adds to his versatility. With solid arm length for the pro level, he has the tools to be a dependable tackle at the next stage.

Campbell has the ideal build and athletic ability to play any linebacker spot, but he projects best to a Mike or Sam LB in 4-3 schemes or a Mike/EDGE in a 3-4. He must continue to develop anticipation and strength, but he has the mold of an All-Pro player.

