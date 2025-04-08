2025 NFL Draft: Best Day 2 fits for all 32 NFL teams

Could Cam Skattebo land in Cleveland? Skattebo's physicality jumps off the tape in the run game (94.6 PFF grade) and as a blocker.

Mock drafts generally keep the action contained to the first round, but there are still well over 200 selections to follow. With a class that is deep in many spots, starting-caliber players will be available late into the 2025 NFL Draft.

These are the Day 2 fits and possible selections for all 32 NFL teams.

Prospect to target: DI Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee

Although Norman-Lott doesn’t profile as an early-down contributor due to his middling run-defense metrics, his grading profile as an interior pass-rushing specialist stands out. With an impressive 18.9% pass-rush win rate, the former Volunteer would instantly boost a Cardinals interior that ranked 28th in PFF pass-rush grade (54.3) last season.

Prospect to target: EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU

The Falcons need to find creative ways to add starting-caliber players to their defense deep into the draft. Even in a class stacked with pass rushers, Swinson’s profile stands out as one of the best with his 12.8 pass-rush productivity rating surpassing even that of the class' top talent at the position, Abdul Carter (12.4).

Prospect to target: CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

With just five cornerbacks on their roster as it’s currently constructed, the Ravens could make excellent use of Morrison’s skill set as a long, smooth-moving man cornerback. Baltimore ran a top-10 rate of Cover 1 in 2024, making Morrison a natural fit after Notre Dame ran the most Cover 1 in the FBS last season.

Prospect to target: CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss

Outside of Christian Benford, this Bills' defense lacks consistency at cornerback. While they may need to maneuver up the board to have a chance at Amos, given his current expected draft position, he would be an excellent addition. His coverage versatility — 75.0-plus PFF grades in both man and zone coverages in 2024 — would translate well to a Bills' defense that runs a varied coverage profile.

Prospect to target: EDGE Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

Carolina ranked dead last in PFF pass-rush grade (51.6) in 2024, highlighting the team's clear need for a dynamic pass rusher. Kennard, a long player with a good understanding of how to win in a variety of situations, would slot well into the Panthers' 3-4 scheme at outside linebacker, where he can deploy his full bag of pass-rush moves.

Prospect to target: RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

Should the Bears miss out on Ashton Jeanty in the first round, there is no need to panic. Johnson would be a solid option for one of Chicago’s two second-round selections. He is a physically gifted back with top-tier speed-to-power conversion that allowed him to notch top-percentile marks in elusive rating (131.5) and yards after contact per attempt (4.42) last season.

Prospect to target: EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Sawyer wouldn’t have to travel far with this projection. Given the Bengals' uncertainty on the edge with disgruntled pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, grabbing a high-floor player like Sawyer would be the perfect plug-and-play option at 4-3 defensive end in Cincinnati’s scheme. The senior pass rusher notched a 90.7 PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets in 2024.

Prospect to target: RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

Cleveland has struggled to find a workhorse back to lean on since Nick Chubb’s devastating knee injury. Skattebo would undoubtedly fill the void. His physicality jumps off the tape as both a runner (94.6 PFF grade) and a blocker, possessing a mentality and the after-contact consistency that the Browns' front office can build around while they figure out the quarterback situation.

Prospect to target: WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

As the search for more playmakers stretches into Day 2, the Cowboys have the chance to add a big-bodied X receiver who would perfectly complement CeeDee Lamb. Higgins uses his size to win contested battles downfield at a high clip, earning him the highest outside receiving grade (89.6) in this class.

Prospect to target: RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

If Denver opts to address its need at running back outside of the first round, Judkins profiles as the perfect option to slot into the team's backfield and find production, particularly in goal-to-go situations. Judkins was responsible for the boom in Ohio State’s two-headed backfield and produced the top PFF rushing grade in goal-to-go situations, which would boost Denver’s 21st-ranked conversion rate (25%) on goal-line rushes from a year ago.

Prospect to target: EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

The Lions' struggles to generate pressure following Aidan Hutchinson‘s season-ending injury are well documented, and while the team is expected to address that on Day 1, it wouldn’t be unheard of to see Detroit double-dip in the hopes of solidifying its depth. Tuimoloau’s solid standing against the run (87.3 PFF run-defense grade) will earn him a spot in the rotation while he develops further as a pass rusher.

Prospect to target: CB Darien Porter, Iowa State

While Jaire Alexander is a supremely talented cornerback, his inability to stay on the field — and potential trade — has put the Packers‘ defense in a tough spot. Porter, a former receiver with an elite track background and massive length, projects as a high-upside developmental option with the raw traits to develop into a starter. His 91.1 PFF grade in zone coverage profiles well for Green Bay's zone-heavy defense.

Prospect to target: WR Jack Bech, TCU

While the move to acquire Christian Kirk made the Texans’ need at receiver a bit less dire, the depth of the corps could use some attention. Bech, a significant riser due to his standout performance at the Senior Bowl, would bring versatility and consistency to this offense to complement Nico Collins.

Prospect to target: TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami (FL)

Adding playmakers at the tight end position will be a priority for the Colts, and this year’s class features many. While Tyler Warren is the top option for the team's drafters in PFF’s mock draft simulator, Indianapolis can find a versatile playmaker with solid movement skills in Arroyo. He could contribute early as a reliable big slot after posting a 95.0% catch rate on catchable passes when lined up in the slot in 2024.

Prospect to target: WR Savion Williams, TCU

After sending off their stable of pass catchers in free agency, the Jaguars need a complementary component to the passing game to pair with Brian Thomas Jr. Williams is a big-bodied target who possesses strong hands and consistency to finish contested catches (88.9% contested-catch rate in 2024).

Prospect to target: G Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Joe Thuney‘s trade to Chicago has created a more pressing need on Kansas City's offensive line. The current expectation is that the Chiefs will slide 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia inside, but given his poor showing at the spot in Week 18 (30.8 PFF pass-blocking grade), it’s unlikely he will be the long-term answer. Ratledge’s solid pass-blocking technique will allow him to compete for the spot in camp.

Prospect to target: CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina

Pete Carroll values length and physicality at the cornerback position as much as any coach in the NFL. Revel provides that in spades as an explosive athlete who can excel in press-man coverages. He would be a key addition to the Raiders’ 32nd-ranked coverage unit (30.4 PFF grade) from last season.

Prospect to target: EDGE Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

Despite lacking the lower-body flexibility to be a consistent speed threat as a 4-3 defensive end, Ivey would fit well on the inside of the Chargers 3-4 front. He makes great use of his punch to press the pocket and play off his bull rush, which helped generate his 87.0 PFF pass-rush grade versus true pass sets in 2024.

Prospect to target: CB Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech

Inconsistent coverage play (23rd in PFF coverage grade) marred the Rams' otherwise strong defensive showing in 2024. Without a Day 2 pick until No. 90, Los Angeles' options will be limited. Strong profiles as a smart, competitive zone cornerback who charted in the 82nd percentile in single coverage grade in 2024.

Prospect to target: DI Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

As the roster is currently constructed, the Dolphins lack depth and talent on the interior. Benito Jones is currently slated to start at nose tackle, but his 47.6 PFF run-defense grade leaves something to be desired. Although he lacks pass-rush production, Williams brings power in the run game on the interior, posting a PFF run-defense grade that placed him in the 91st percentile.

Prospect to target: S Andrew Mukuba, Texas

As it stands, Minnesota’s only pick on Day 2 falls in the compensatory range of the third round, limiting the team's options. However, the Vikings can nab a safety with excellent coverage instincts like Mukuba to replenish a secondary hit hard in free agency. At Texas in his final season, the senior snagged six interceptions, contributing to his 89.7 PFF coverage grade — second highest in this year’s safety class.

Prospect to target: G Tyler Booker, Alabama

While some have tabbed Booker as a possibility for teams late in the first round, his average draft position in PFF's mock draft simulator (No. 48) places him in the perfect range for New England to strike early in the second round to boost a porous offensive line. Booker is well-built and competitive with a high football IQ — traits that will surely draw the attention of head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive line coach Doug Marrone.

Prospect to target: LB Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina

Knight will be one of the oldest players (25) drafted this season, but that doesn’t mean a team won’t value his maturity as a player with solid all-around fundamentals. He posted a 74.0-plus PFF grade in all three major defensive facets in 2024. With Demario Davis’ career winding down, Knight should be able to learn plenty from the veteran before stepping in to replace him.

Prospect to target: DI Darius Alexander, Toledo

Although the Giants‘ interior houses one of the best defensive linemen in the game, Dexter Lawrence, there isn’t a lot outside of that, evidenced by the team's 46.1 PFF run-defense grade on the interior after Lawrence went down in Week 13 in 2024. At 25 years old, Alexander possesses the strength to excel against the run, charting a 90.3 PFF grade in that facet last season.

Prospect to target: WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Outside of Garrett Wilson, the Jets‘ receiving corps lacks upside options who consistently separate. Noel provides this unit with just that, a compact but powerful player with control and short-area quickness that produced a separation rate in the 87th percentile.

Prospect to target: WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL)

The Eagles' trade for Jahan Dotson didn’t net the desired results, so the search for a WR3 continues. Although Restrepo lacks high-end athletic tools and size, he makes up for his limitations with short-area quickness and body control, evidenced by his 99th-percentile PFF receiving grade versus single coverage. He is the perfect complement in the slot to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith out wide.

Prospect to target: RB RJ Harvey, UCF

Although he lacks the size to stand up to a full workload at the NFL level, Harvey profiles as one of the most elusive backs in college football. That ability showed up consistently on inside-zone concepts, where the UCF standout earned the highest PFF rushing grade in the class (89.5). He is an excellent fit in a Steelers offense that racked up the third-most inside-zone runs in 2024.

Prospect to target: DI T.J. Sanders, South Carolina

The 49ers need a disruptive presence on the interior, so targeting a disruptive 3-technique like Sanders makes too much sense. His wicked first step and lateral quickness — due to his basketball background — allowed him to penetrate at a high level, contributing to his 90.3 PFF pass-rush grade versus true pass sets last season.

Prospect to target: EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

Although the Seahawks signed Demarcus Lawrence during free agency, Mike Macdonald’s defensive mind will likely want to add to his team's stable of pass rushers. Umanmielen’s high-percentile pass-rush win rate (22.8%) in 2024 is evidence of his capability to win as a 3-4 outside linebacker, making him an excellent fit in Seattle.

Prospect to target: S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

Watts profiles as the best ball-hawking safety in the nation after securing the most interceptions (13) in college football across the past two seasons. He was a staple in Notre Dame’s single-high scheme (89.5 PFF coverage grade) and would free up Antoine Winfield Jr. to play closer to the line of scrimmage, where he excels.

Prospect to target: WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

Should none of the first-round talents at receiver slide to Round 2, the Titans still can attack the position with a savvy route runner in the form of Ayomanor, who separated at a 71st-percentile rate in 2024. He has a diverse release package and knowledge base that will allow him to excel as an X receiver next to Calvin Ridley.

Prospect to target: CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State

Washington's trade for Marshon Lattimore was a good start to revamping this secondary, but the unit still needs more attention. Thomas showcases natural movement skills and quick feet that allow him to mirror route breaks in press-man coverage.