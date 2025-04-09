2025 NFL Draft: Best Day 3 fits for all 32 NFL teams

The Colts could target a record-breaking tight end: While Harold Fannin Jr. is a bit of a stiff mover, the Bowling Green standout is a bona fide weapon in the receiving game, having earned the highest PFF grade (94.9) in the class from an in-line alignment.

The 49ers may hunt for Trent Williams‘ heir: Charles Grant is a late bloomer but showcases raw potential and great feet, which helped him capture a 93.0 PFF grade on zone runs in 2024.

Mock drafts generally keep the action contained to the first round, but there are still well over 200 selections to follow. With a class that is deep in many spots, starting-caliber players will be available late into the 2025 NFL Draft.

These are Day 3 fits and possible selections for all 32 NFL teams. Click here for the best Day 2 fits.

Prospect to target: G Luke Newman, Michigan State

The Cardinals' defensive needs will overshadow their offensive line holes in the early rounds, but targeting a player like Newman in the late rounds could make for a savvy addition. Newman was the class' highest-graded player on gap-blocking concepts (80.2) in 2024, making him a natural fit for Arizona’s offense, which accumulated the most gap runs this past season.

Prospect to target: EDGE Que Robinson, Alabama

Atlanta won't fix its pass rush overnight, so taking multiple draft swings at edge rusher should be in the cards. Que Robinson has all the tools to win as a pass rusher at the next level, and his metrics — including an insane 24% pass-rush win rate — agree. So, why isn’t he a first-rounder? He clocked just 370 defensive snaps across his college career, a byproduct of being buried on the roster behind players such as future first-rounders Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner.

Prospect to target: EDGE David Walker, Central Arkansas

While size limitations will likely slide him into Day 3, Walker is one of the most productive pass rushers in the class — albeit at the FCS level. His basketball background shows up frequently on tape in his quick feet and lateral movement skills, contributing to a 90.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade in each of the past three seasons. Against FBS competition at the Senior Bowl (practice and game combined), he generated a 91.1 PFF overall grade, showing he can compete at the next level as a rotational pass rusher.

Prospect to target: S Kitan Crawford, Nevada

With seven picks on Day 3, the Bills could take several chances on raw, high-upside players in hopes of unearthing a gem. Crawford is a top-tier athlete who posted top-three marks at the NFL Scouting Combine in nearly every measurement. He has plenty to improve on defensively, with just one season as a starter, but he really shines on special teams, where he logged more than 1,000 snaps during his college career.

Prospect to target: S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

After finishing 2024 in the bottom eight in takeaways and dead last in PFF run-defense grade (37.5), the Panthers could use playmakers in the secondary who aren’t afraid to mix it up in the run game. Ransom is a tone-setter on the backend, having earned the highest PFF run-defense grade (93.5) in college football this past season, thanks to his knack for peanut-punching out the football any chance he gets.

Prospect to target: DI Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

Chicago attempted to address its interior by adding Grady Jarrett in free agency, but the front office could allocate more attention to the position in the draft's later rounds. Hemingway profiles as a rotational interior pass rusher, and while his overall metrics are middling, he dominated the Shrine Bowl with a 91.3 PFF pass-rush grade across practice and the game.

Prospect to target: G Luke Kandra, Cincinnati

Kandra wouldn’t have to travel far if he landed with the Bengals. He uses his athleticism and measured approach to win in the trenches. While he may lack length, limiting his ceiling, he remains a consistent pass blocker, having earned a 74.0-plus PFF grade in each season of his college career, including a career-high 84.1 mark this past season. Kandra translates better to a zone scheme but would still provide a much-needed pass-blocking presence for a Bengals line that ranked 27th in interior PFF pass-blocking grade (54.2).

Prospect to target: CB Nohl Williams, California

Williams is a strong press-man cornerback who can make a living at the NFL level with his physicality, which could make him a starter in the right system. In his final season at Cal, Williams generated a 73.6 PFF coverage grade in Cover-1 looks, making him a clean fit in a Cleveland defense that ran Cover 1 at the second-highest rate (33.7%) in the NFL last season.

Prospect to target: RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech

Dallas invested in its running back room in free agency, signing Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, but that shouldn't disqualify the team from continuing to attack the position after ranking 31st in PFF rushing grade (60.7) last season. Tuten, the fastest back in the class (4.32-second 40-yard dash time), profiles as an excellent change-of-pace runner in Brian Schottenheimer’s zone scheme (83.7 PFF grade), given his talent as a slasher.

Prospect to target: WR Tez Johnson, Oregon

The off-field connection between Johnson and Bo Nix — the Nix family adopted Johnson in 2017 — is more than just a feel-good story. The two played together dating back to high school and have a chemistry that would expedite Johnson’s transition into an NFL offense. Despite his build (5-foot-10 and 160 pounds), Johnson is capable of creating space in a phone booth, evidenced by his 99th-percentile separation rate.

Prospect to target: WR Tory Horton, Colorado State

The Lions' receiving corps depth could use some attention, and Horton has the competitive fire to fit in perfectly with Dan Campbell's team culture. While he may lack the explosion and long speed, he understands the nuances of playing the position, placing in the 89th percentile or better in yards per route run and separation rate over his last two college seasons.

Prospect to target: EDGE Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State

Despite lacking elite athletic traits, the underrated Hassanein brings relentless effort and physicality, which should earn him a rotational spot on an NFL roster. He is an all-around talent with strong hands to fight off blocks, helping him post 80.0-plus PFF grades against the run and on true pass sets in 2024.

Prospect to target: G Marcus Wehr, Montana State

Houston, after its offseason offensive line overhaul, should take several swings at the group in the draft. Wehr is a late-Day 3 depth option for the Texans' interior. He generated a 92.6 PFF grade on zone concepts in 2024, making him a clean fit for a Houston offense that ran zone at a top-10 rate last season.

Prospect to target: TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

If Fannin isn’t scooped up on Day 2 of the draft, the Colts should leap at the opportunity to snag one of the most underrated tight ends in the class on Day 3. He’s a bit of a stiff mover, but the Bowling Green standout is a bona fide weapon in the receiving game, having earned the highest PFF grade (94.9) in the class from an in-line alignment.

Prospect to target: DI Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech

Peebles’ sub-10th-percentile measurables may push him to Day 3, but his pass-rushing grading profile is undeniable. His 16.9% pass-rush win rate over the past two seasons charts in the 99th percentile at the position, and he paired that with a 91.2 PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets.

Peebles will make for an excellent rotational interior pass rusher who can take advantage of one-on-one looks alongside Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

Prospect to target: EDGE Tyler Baron, Miami (FL)

The Chiefs have struggled to consistently generate pressure off the edge, producing just an 18.2% pass-rush win rate last season — good for 29th in the NFL. Baron has the NFL frame you hope to see on the outside, and the metrics to match, as he earned a 91.0 PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets across the past two seasons.

Prospect to target: CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

After finishing 32nd in PFF coverage grade last season, the Raiders will need to add to their cornerback platoon with several draft picks. Parrish possesses the agility and fluidity to thrive at the next level as a nickel cornerback, having charted in the 98th percentile in slot PFF coverage grade this past season.

Prospect to target: WR Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee

The Chargers retained Jalen Reagor hoping he would be the answer to take the top off defenses, but his ineffective career play should lead the front office to look elsewhere. Thornton is a blazer (4.3-second 40-yard dash time) and deep-ball technician, highlighted by his 93rd-percentile mark in average target depth and 97th-percentile mark in yards per route run last season.

Prospect to target: LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame

Three of the Rams' four rostered linebackers were undrafted prospects, and it makes sense for them to continue to add to the group with another smart, low-cost contributor. Kiser is on the older side of the rookie spectrum — turning 25 this season — and lacks athleticism but plays a savvy game through football acumen and instincts. He generated an 80.0-plus PFF run-defense grade in each of the past four seasons, also charting in the 99th percentile in missed tackle rate over that span.

Prospect to target: T Chase Lundt, Connecticut

Armed with seven picks on Day 3, the Dolphins can take some fliers in the back half of the draft. One option is Lundt, perhaps the longest player in the draft — although with a bottom-percentile weight for the position (290 pounds). He has the movement skills to excel in Mike McDaniel’s zone-heavy scheme, having earned an 88.2 PFF grade on those plays last season.

Prospect to target: DI JJ Pegues, Ole Miss

Versatility is Pegues’ calling card. He took snaps all over the defensive line, as well as in goal-line packages on offense, in college. The Ole Miss fan-favorite is a relentless, high-energy player, evidenced by his high-percentile grades as a run defender (87th) and pass rusher on true pass sets (84th). Given the creativity of Brian Flores and Kevin O'Connell, there’s no better landing spot to make full use of Pegues' skill set.

Prospect to target: DI Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon

New England left no stone unturned in addressing its interior defensive line in free agency, and the team should continue to build on that with late-round depth. Caldwell is a shockingly quick nose tackle built like a bowling ball (6-foot-1 and 340 pounds). The difficult-to-move run stuffer produced an 81.0-plus PFF run-defense grade in each of the past three seasons.

Prospect to target: G Jackson Slater, Sacramento State

New head coach Kellen Moore has his work cut out to craft the Saints' offense in his vision. Slater is the type of depth piece to target as Moore attempts to emulate the unit he helped author in Philadelphia. The Sacramento State product possesses unique quickness for his size, which will prove to be an asset in a zone-heavy scheme, as Moore’s Eagles ran the second-most zone concepts in 2024 (346).

Prospect to target: RB Devin Neal, Kansas

Even with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary in the fold, the Giants' backfield is far from solidified, evidenced by the unit's 30th-ranked PFF rushing grade (66.9) in 2024. New York deployed gap runs at the fourth-highest in the NFL last season, making Neal a natural fit after he earned an 86.9 PFF rushing grade on the concept in 2024.

Prospect to target: S R.J. Mickens, Clemson

Mickens brings an NFL pedigree — his father Ray was drafted by the Jets in 1996 — which shows up on tape in his awareness and instincts. Across his four seasons at Clemson, Mickens posted a zone PFF coverage grade in the 98th percentile. The Jets spoke with Mickens at the Shrine Bowl, showing interest in continuing the lineage.

Prospect to target: T Ajani Cornelius, Oregon

Cornelius' issues in pass protection (5.5% pressure rate) at tackle will likely lead to his switch to guard. However, the Eagles understand that the assignment up front is finding the best five players, regardless of where their experience lies. Cornelius excels as a puller, having produced the second-highest PFF grade on such plays (82.7) in the class. That skill set would be an asset in Philadelphia's offense, which logged the most counter runs in the NFL last season.

Prospect to target: S Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma

While size and tackling concerns mar Bowman’s tape, he remains a versatile coverage defender with the big-play ability to turn a game on its head. He can play deep, in the box and in the slot, having produced a single-coverage PFF grade in the 92nd percentile across the past three seasons. He would provide the Steelers with more versatility on the backend.

Prospect to target: T Charles Grant, William & Mary

With Trent Williams' career winding down, the 49ers will be in the market to add a developmental option who can sit behind the perennial All-Pro and learn. Grant is a late bloomer but showcases raw potential with great feet, helping him capture a 93.0 PFF run-blocking grade on zone runs.

Prospect to target: IOL Willie Lampkin, North Carolina

Seattle needs to get creative to find starting-caliber players on the interior. Lampkin’s size (5-foot-10 and 270 pounds) is a significant outlier, which may cause some NFL teams to pass on him. However, that deficiency rarely showed up on tape, and his grading profile across five seasons — particularly, a 90.4 PFF grade on zone runs — looks as dominant as anyone's in the class. Lampkin would be an excellent fit for a Seahawks offense that finished in the top 10 in inside-zone rate last season.

Prospect to target: EDGE Ashton Gillotte, Louisville

Although he lacks the length of other edge rushers in this class — which could lead to him finding a home as a 5-technique — Gillotte is as strong as an ox and plays like it. He maintains excellent speed-to-power transition to eat up blockers and press the pocket, allowing him to generate a 19.4% pass-rush win rate across the past two seasons.

Prospect to target: LB Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss

Paul's lack of mass may drive down his draft stock, but his ability is worthy of a Day 3 draft pick, and the Titans hold the opportunity to make him the first selection in Round 4. Paul profiles as a solid developmental option at linebacker — given his athleticism, football IQ and all-around game as one of three FBS linebackers to post 78.0-plus PFF grades in all three major defensive facets in 2024 — while he contributes early on special teams.

Prospect to target: EDGE Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina

Rucker is a smart, sound outside linebacker with quick hands and natural leverage. The North Carolina product generated an 80.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade in each of his last two college seasons, also charting in the 93rd percentile in pass-rush win rate over that span. He can be a reliable rotational rusher in Dan Quinn’s scheme.