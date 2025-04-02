2025 NFL Draft: Highest-graded wide receivers and tight ends in every key category

Harold Fannin Jr.’s record-breaking season: The Bowling Green standout produced a historic 2024 campaign and topped the charts in numerous PFF metrics, including in-line PFF receiving grade, grade on intermediate targets and grade against zone coverages.

Jayden Higgins could be a gem on Day 2: He is one of two Iowa State receivers to make this list. Higgins left his mark as a dominant outside receiver, earning the highest PFF receiving grade in the 2025 draft class when matched against single coverage.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

The 2025 NFL Draft season is well underway with the NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview. Every player brings a unique skill set to the table, in the hope of having their name called on the big stage. We’re breaking down the draft class’ best players in each and every facet, for every position, to get a more informed view of the NFL hopefuls.

These are PFF’s highest-graded wide receiver and tight end 2025 NFL Draft prospects in each key grading facet.

Outside PFF Receiving Grade: WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State (89.6)

Standing at 6-foot-4 with a massive wingspan (79 3/8 inches), Higgins is an imposing threat on the outside. His use of that size allows him to win contested balls downfield at the catch point frequently, which helped him rack up 26 explosive catches (15 or more yards downfield) in 2023 — tied for the most in this year’s class when lined up outside.

Slot PFF Receiving Grade: WR Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington (90.1)

While many may not be familiar with Chism’s game, the two-time FCS All-American has an incredible resume of production, particularly when operating out of the slot. When lined up inside last season, Chism racked up the most yards after catch (519) among draft-eligible players, contributing to his incredible 3.19 yards per route run.

In-Line PFF Receiving Grade (TE): Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green (94.9)

Fannin’s 2024 campaign has gone down as one of the most productive seasons ever seen in the college ranks. The Bowling Green standout is a true receiving threat from an in-line spot, where he notched 9.2 yards after catch per reception on his way to a class-leading 4.64 yards per route run and 21 explosive catches.

PFF Receiving Grade on Short Targets: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State (92.9)

As a top-eight prospect on PFF’s big board, Warren unsurprisingly features on this list. The do-it-all tight end is a force on passes targeted 9 or fewer yards downfield, where his strength and massive frame play to his advantage. He racked up 18 forced missed tackles on his way to generating 244 yards after contact on those plays in 2024.

PFF Receiving Grade on Intermediate Targets: TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green (97.9)

Fannin’s record-setting 2024 season accounts for numerous slots on this list. As a tight end, being able to work the intermediate part of the field is an invaluable asset that can open up an offense. On passes targeted between 10-19 yards downfield, Fannin managed to consistently win at the catch point, notching an 85.7% contested catch rate — the highest by any draft-eligible player with five or more targets within the range.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

PFF Receiving Grade on Deep Targets: WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State (96.0)

Armed with a blazing fast 4.39-second 40-yard dash time, Noel profiles as a bona fide deep threat who can take the top off defenses with ease. The Iowa State standout hauled in 56% of his targets 20 or more yards downfield in 2024, generating 43.5 yards per reception — the most by any player in the class with at least 10 deep receptions.

Late-Down PFF Receiving Grade: WR Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington (91.9)

The FCS standout again features on this list due to his clutch nature on crucial downs. When Eastern Washington had to convert, they looked to Chism to make it happen, evidenced by his massive 36.1% threat percentage on third and fourth downs, the highest clip by any player with at least 50 late-down snaps in the 2025 draft class.

PFF Receiving Grade on Contested Targets: WR Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville (92.6)

Although Brooks may fall into the undrafted range, he has solid length and ball skills to win downfield, evidenced by his class-leading PFF grade on contested targets. His 69.6% contested catch rate was the best mark by any receiver with 12 or more qualifying targets in this year’s class. Brooks also notched five touchdowns and a 133.6 passer rating when targeted on contested looks.

PFF Receiving Grade vs. Single Coverage: WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State (95.1)

It’s rare to see such smooth acceleration and savvy route-running ability from a big-bodied receiver, but that’s exactly the skill set that Higgins showcases routinely, making him a nightmare when matched with single coverage. In solo coverage looks this past season, Higgins amassed 5.02 yards per route run and an incredible 20 explosive receptions — the top marks among all draft-eligible players.

PFF Receiving Grade vs. Zone Coverage: TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green (98.3)

For his third entry on this list, the Bowling Green standout is being highlighted for his prowess in beating zone coverage. When faced with zone, top or underneath coverage looks, Fannin posted a massive 43.8% threat rate. The junior tight end led the nation in nearly every zone volume stat tracked at PFF, including an impressive 1,159 receiving yards — nearly 400 more than the next-highest player.

Red-Zone PFF Receiving Grade: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan (92.6)

Although he was seldom used as a receiving weapon in red-zone situations, Loveland put up undeniable efficiency when the field was shortened. He saw just seven targets inside the 20-yard line in 2024 but secured five, recording four scores in the process.

Play-Action PFF Receiving Grade (TE): Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green (95.7)

Fannin caps this list following his record-breaking 2024 campaign. Being able to win off play-action looks is a staple of effective tight end play in the receiving game, where big-bodied targets can take advantage of late reads and leverage to attack defenses. On passes tagged with run action, Fannin accumulated 39 first downs and 25 explosive receptions — both of which were class-leading marks.