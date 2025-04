2025 NFL Draft: How the class' edge defenders fared in one-on-one situations

Michigan‘s Josaiah Stewart leads the way: Stewart recorded a 34.30% pass-rush win rate in one-on-one situations, the best mark in the draft class.

With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, we're spotlighting how this year's top prospects performed in key trench matchups, leveraging insights from PFF’s comprehensive charting and evaluation process.

For full scouting reports, rankings, and mock draft functionality, check out the PFF Draft Guide, PFF Big Board and Mock Draft Simulator. In this edition, we focus on edge defenders in true one-on-one situations, breaking down who dominated, who showed promise and what it could mean come draft day.

