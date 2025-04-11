2025 NFL Draft: Highest-graded offensive linemen in every key category

Luke Newman can be a late-round gem in the right system: Despite falling well outside the top 300 prospects on both PFF's big board and the consensus big board, the Michigan State guard excelled on both play-action pass sets and gap-scheme runs, earning the highest grades in the class for each.

The 2025 NFL Draft season is well underway with the NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview. Every player brings a unique skill set to the table, in the hope of having their name called on the big stage. We’re breaking down the draft class' best players in each and every facet, for every position, to get a more informed view of the NFL hopefuls.

These are PFF’s highest-graded 2025 offensive linemen prospects in each key grading facet. Click here for wide receivers and tight ends, and here for running backs.

Despite playing just one season as a starter at Georgia, Wilson showcased excellent productivity in pass protection. Athleticism and coordinated footwork allow him to mirror pass rushers, and quick hands to defenders give him early control on pass sets. He was the only player in the class to earn a perfect 100.0 pass-blocking efficiency score on true pass sets (minimum 50 snaps).

PFF Pass-Blocking Grade Without Play Action: T Wyatt Milum, West Virginia (93.5)

The Mountaineers ran play action on just 30% of passes this past season — below the average rate in the Power Four — due in part to the reliability of their protection to stand up without it. Milum led the nation in PFF pass-blocking grade without run action, having allowed just four pressures and zero sacks across 241 pass sets.

PFF Pass-Blocking Grade with Play Action: G Luke Newman, Michigan State (91.4)

Despite not being a highly rated prospect, Newman shows up on this list more than once, highlighting what could be a late-round gem in the right situation. Newman makes good use of his play strength as a run blocker to be effective on play action, maintaining a perfect 100.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating in 2024 without losing a single rep across 124 snaps.

PFF Pass-Blocking Grade on Five- and Seven-Step Drops: T Grey Zabel, North Dakota State (92.9)

While Zabel's length may lead to an interior shift in the NFL, he showcased excellent technique at tackle to be supremely effective on deep pass sets. He played more than 300 snaps on five-to-seven step drops while surrendering a sub-2.0% pressure rate — one of just two players in the class to accomplish the feat with that level of volume.

PFF Pass-Blocking Grade on Three-Step Drops: T Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas (85.9)

Banks, a natural athlete, possesses high-level foot speed that allows him to get to his spot before pass rushers can engage. The first-round prospect recorded a perfect 100.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating in 2024 on three-step drops, never being beaten on a single rep across 128 pass sets.

PFF Run-Blocking Grade on Zone Runs: T Charles Grant, William & Mary (93.0)

Grant dominated the FCS level with his athleticism, showing up frequently on zone runs. His light and powerful lower half and good lateral quickness allowed him to get across the face of defenders on reach blocks easily, evidenced by his fantastic 22.4% impact block rate on zone concepts. Additionally, he committed very few mistakes, with his 6.7% defeated rate ranking as the lowest in the class.

PFF Run-Blocking Grade on Gap Runs: G Luke Newman, Michigan State (80.2)

Newman’s second appearance on this list amid a sea of highly sought-after prospects highlights his prowess on gap-scheme runs. While Michigan State may not feature gap concepts frequently in its game plan, Newman excelled regardless, recording the class’ only impact block rate above 20%.

PFF Overall Grade in Red Zone: T Charles Grant, William & Mary (91.0)

Grant again makes his way on this list as the highest-graded red-zone blocker in the class (minimum 100 snaps). The FCS standout was the draft's only offensive lineman to earn an 87.0-plus PFF red-zone grade as both a pass protector (87.9) and a run blocker (89.9). That’s largely due to his ability to limit mistakes, as he earned just three negative grades (2.6% negatively graded play rate) and posted a positive mark on 15% of his red-zone snaps.

PFF Overall Grade on Third and Fourth Downs: T Grey Zabel, North Dakota State (89.2)

One reason an FCS standout like Zabel is being mentioned as a first-round pick is his ability to be a difference-maker on “gotta have it” downs. As a run blocker (20.4% impact block rate) and pass protector (93.1 PFF grade), Zabel will not be denied on late downs, tallying 19 positively graded plays (9.3% rate) — making him one of just two players to produce a positively graded play rate above 6.5%.

