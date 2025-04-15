2025 NFL Draft: Highest-graded defensive backs in every key category

Travis Hunter’s elite ball skills stand out: Hunter is a dominant coverage defender on the outside with peak movement and ball skills. His four interceptions this past season tied for the fourth most among Power Four cornerbacks.

Malachi Moore could be a gem on Day 3: The two-year captain of Alabama‘s defense profiles as one of the most versatile and productive coverage defenders in the 2025 draft class, capturing the top marks in PFF coverage grade in the slot (87.7) and on plays without pressure (90.6).

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings

The 2025 NFL Draft season is nearing its conclusion. Every player brings a unique skill set to the table, in the hope of having their name called on the big stage. We’re breaking down the draft class' best players in each and every facet, for every position, to get a more informed view of the NFL hopefuls.

These are PFF’s highest-graded 2025 defensive back prospects in each key grading facet. Click here for wide receivers and tight ends, here for running backs and here for offensive linemen.

PFF Coverage Grade on Plays Without Pressure: S Malachi Moore, Alabama (90.6)

Despite lacking high-percentile athletic traits, Moore is savvy in coverage thanks to his anticipation and recognition. He knows where to be at the right time, which allowed him to post a 25.0% forced incompletion rate while surrendering just 3.8 yards per coverage target despite seeing 12.8 yards of average depth per target on plays without pressure.

PFF Coverage Grade on Passes Thrown in 3 Seconds or Less: CB O'Donnell Fortune, South Carolina (90.9)

Fortune's aggressive hands and intriguing length help him stall out receivers early in routes, particularly on routes that rely on timing. When the ball came out in less than 3 seconds last season, Fortune allowed just a 46.4 passer rating and an open target on only 35.6% of throws into his coverage.

PFF Coverage Grade in Single Coverage: CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina (91.4)

Despite tearing his ACL just three games into his senior season, Revel is a top-50 prospect on PFF's big board thanks to his physical gifts that allow him to excel in press-man techniques and stand up in single coverage. Across just 14 single-coverage targets, Revel managed to snag a pair of interceptions and force three incompletions, showcasing his length and ball skills when matched up on an island.

PFF Coverage Grade at Outside Cornerback: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado (90.6)

Colorado’s two-way superstar isn’t just a good player on both sides of the ball; he’s elite. Hunter is a dominant coverage defender on the outside with peak movement and ball skills. His four interceptions this past season tied for the fourth most among Power Four cornerbacks, and he allowed just 0.47 yards per coverage snap.

PFF Coverage Grade in the Slot: S Malachi Moore, Alabama (87.7)

A two-year captain of Alabama's defense, Moore was asked to play at all levels of the unit. His versatility is a big draw for prospective teams, and he showcased it frequently in the slot. Among coverage defenders with at least 100 snaps in the slot this past season, Moore’s 0.34 yards allowed per coverage snap ranked as the best mark in the class.

PFF Coverage Grade at Free Safety S R.J. Mickens, Clemson (87.5)

Anticipation and zone instincts are the calling cards of Mickens’ game, which allowed him to produce at a high level from deep alignments. The Clemson standout allowed just a 33.3 passer rating into his coverage in 2024 while surrendering zero receptions of 15 or more yards.

PFF Coverage Grade in the Box: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina (90.2)

Elite athleticism and measurables make Emmanwori an intriguing prospect in the right situation. His tools profile well when he aligns as a box coverage defender and can use his speed and length to match up with tight ends. His three interceptions from the box this past season were the most by any defensive back in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

PFF Coverage Grade on Short Targets (0-9): S Andrew Mukuba, Texas (89.0)

Mukuba’s coverage instincts and athleticism were a big part of why the Longhorns’ secondary finished as one of the highest-graded coverage units in the nation. His movement skills allowed him to cover significant ground, which showed up all over the field, but particularly when closing on short routes, where he snatched a pair of interceptions and allowed just a 30.7 passer rating into his coverage in 2024.

PFF Coverage Grade on Intermediate Targets (10-19): S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame (90.8)

As a former high school receiver, Watts maintains a reputation as the best ball-hawking safety in the class. Targeting him in coverage in the intermediate area more than likely resulted in him taking the ball away than an opposing offense connecting on a pass. Six of the 12 targets into his coverage between 10 and 19 yards led to an interception in 2024, while he surrendered just three receptions.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

PFF Coverage Grade on Deep Targets (20-plus): CB Darien Porter, Iowa State (90.5)

Porter, another receiver-turned-cornerback, possesses incredible 95th-percentile length at the position and an elite track background. Those traits make him an absolute menace when tracking deep balls. On seven targets into his coverage that traveled 20 or more yards downfield, Porter allowed just a single open look and secured a pair of interceptions.

Toughness and tenacity are Ransom’s top traits — assets when playing the run. His 93.7 PFF run-defense grade in 2024 not only ranked as the highest in the class, but also the best in college football among safeties. His penchant for peanut-punching the football amounted to a trio of forced fumbles, and he also made a home in the offensive backfield, where he totaled eight tackles for loss or no gain.

PFF Overall Grade in the Red Zone: S Andrew Mukuba, Texas (90.2)

Despite some deficiencies as a run defender in the open field, Mukuba shined in the red zone thanks to his high football IQ. The Texas standout was the only defensive back in the class to earn an 85.0-plus PFF grade in both run defense (90.6) and coverage (88.0) this past season.

Looking for More 2025 NFL Draft Content?