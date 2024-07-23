All
Best of PFF, Tuesday July 23: 10 takeaways from summer draft scouting, NFC East betting preview and more

By Mark Chichester

The Best of PFF showcases newly published or timely PFF stories that deserve your attention. This page will be updated with new stories every day throughout the 2024 season.

2025 NFL Draft: 10 early takeaways from summer scouting

Scouting for the 2025 NFL Draft is in full swing, and PFF lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema reveals his early thoughts on the class.

NFL Betting 2024: NFC East preview

The 2024 NFL betting landscape is starting to take shape. We examine the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders in this NFC East betting preview.

Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Dynasty top 325

Here are Nathan Jahnke's top 325 rankings for dynasty startup, single-quarterback leagues with PPR. For rankings in every other format, check out PFF's draft rankings tool, where you can filter by ranking, position and more. If you prefer rankings in article form, click the following links to find my rankings for PPR, half-PPRstandard, superflex and dynasty superflex.

Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 10-team leagues: Picks 1-3

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The perfect draft series combines current ADPs from expert and casual drafts to see who should be available at each pick and make the best picks given that information. This draft is designed for 10-team PPR leagues for anyone picking first, second or third.

New York Giants: Best players of the PFF era

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and interior defender Dexter Lawrence headline the New York Giants' “Team of the PFF Era.”

