PFF's Preseason All-Rookie Team: Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix headlines the offense, Ravens' Nate Wiggins shines on defense

• Ravens got themselves a playmaker: The Ravens’ first-round draft pick was targeted eight times across two preseason games and allowed just two receptions for 8 yards on those targets.

• Like father, like son: After going undrafted out of Southern Miss, Gore made a big impression this preseason, racking up 163 yards on 33 carries.

Offense

QB: Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

RB: Frank Gore Jr., Buffalo Bills

WR: Jermaine Burton, Cincinnati Bengals

WR: Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TE: Brenden Bates, Chicago Bears

Flex: WR Bryce Oliver, Tennessee Titans

LT: Tyler Guyton, Dallas Cowboys

LG: Duke Clemens, Detroit Lions

C: Graham Barton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RG: Corey Bullock, Baltimore Ravens

RT: Tyler McLellan, Los Angeles Chargers

Defense

EDGE: Tre'Mon Morris-Brash, Los Angeles Chargers

EDGE: Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos

DI: Taki Taimani, Minnesota Vikings

DI: Jowon Briggs, Cleveland Browns

LB: Omar Speights, Los Angeles Rams

LB: Dallas Gant, Minnesota Vikings

CB: Nate Wiggins, Baltimore Ravens

CB: Dwight McGlothern, Minnesota Vikings

S: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Arizona Cardinals

S: Evan Williams, Green Bay Packers

Flex: CB Shemar Bartholomew, New York Jets

Special teams

K: Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings

P: Matthew Hayball, New Orleans Saints

K/PR: Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers

ST: TJ Franklin, Las Vegas Raiders

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE PRESEASON: RB FRANK GORE JR., BUFFALO BILLS

After going undrafted out of Southern Miss, Gore made a big impression this preseason, racking up 163 yards on 33 carries. He forced four missed tackles, and 3.1 of his 4.9 yards per carry came after contact.

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE PRESEASON: CB NATE WIGGINS, BALTIMORE RAVENS

The Ravens’ first-round draft pick was targeted eight times across two preseason games and allowed just two receptions for 8 yards on those targets. He also notched three pass breakups, tied for second among all rookie cornerbacks.