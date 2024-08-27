PFF's Preseason All-Rookie Team: Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix headlines the offense, Ravens' Nate Wiggins shines on defense

• Ravens got themselves a playmaker: The Ravens’ first-round draft pick was targeted eight times across two preseason games and allowed just two receptions for 8 yards on those targets.
Offense
QB: Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
RB: Frank Gore Jr., Buffalo Bills
WR: Jermaine Burton, Cincinnati Bengals
WR: Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE: Brenden Bates, Chicago Bears
Flex: WR Bryce Oliver, Tennessee Titans
LT: Tyler Guyton, Dallas Cowboys
LG: Duke Clemens, Detroit Lions
C: Graham Barton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RG: Corey Bullock, Baltimore Ravens
RT: Tyler McLellan, Los Angeles Chargers
Defense
EDGE: Tre'Mon Morris-Brash, Los Angeles Chargers
EDGE: Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos
DI: Taki Taimani, Minnesota Vikings
DI: Jowon Briggs, Cleveland Browns
LB: Omar Speights, Los Angeles Rams
LB: Dallas Gant, Minnesota Vikings
CB: Nate Wiggins, Baltimore Ravens
CB: Dwight McGlothern, Minnesota Vikings
S: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Arizona Cardinals
S: Evan Williams, Green Bay Packers
Flex: CB Shemar Bartholomew, New York Jets
Special teams
K: Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings
P: Matthew Hayball, New Orleans Saints
K/PR: Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers
ST: TJ Franklin, Las Vegas Raiders
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE PRESEASON: RB FRANK GORE JR., BUFFALO BILLS
After going undrafted out of Southern Miss, Gore made a big impression this preseason, racking up 163 yards on 33 carries. He forced four missed tackles, and 3.1 of his 4.9 yards per carry came after contact.
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE PRESEASON: CB NATE WIGGINS, BALTIMORE RAVENS
The Ravens’ first-round draft pick was targeted eight times across two preseason games and allowed just two receptions for 8 yards on those targets. He also notched three pass breakups, tied for second among all rookie cornerbacks.