All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

PFF's Team of the Preseason: Chicago's Brett Rypien and New York's Israel Abanikanda lead the way

2XXHF96 East Rutherford, United States. 24th Aug, 2024. New York Jets Israel Abanikanda carries the football in the first half against the New York Giants in a preseason game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, August 24, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News

By Gordon McGuinness

• A home-run hitter: Jets running back Israel Abanikanda finished the preseason with a 90.4 PFF rushing grade to lead all at the position.

• A veteran performance: Longtime NFL safety Tony Jefferson forced a fumble, recorded a pass breakup and scored two interceptions in the preseason finale. He finished the preseason with 10 solo tackles and three defensive stops.

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy draft rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Offense

QB: Brett Rypien, Chicago Bears
RB: Israel Abanikanda, New York Jets
WR: Laquon Treadwell, Indianapolis Colts
WR: Easop Winston Jr., Seattle Seahawks
TE: David Martin-Robinson, Tennessee Titans
Flex: WR Bryce Oliver, Tennessee Titans
LT: David Quessenberry, Minnesota Vikings
LG: Chandler Zavala, Carolina Panthers
C: Sam Mustipher, Denver Broncos
RG: Bill Murray, Chicago Bears
RT: Cole Van Lanen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Defense

EDGE: Jesse Luketa, Arizona Cardinals
EDGE: Tre'Mon Morris-Brash, Los Angeles Chargers
DI: Taki Taimani, Minnesota Vikings
DI: Lwal Uguak, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB: Ben VanSumeren, Philadelphia Eagles
LB: Jake Hummel, Los Angeles Rams
CB: Jarrick Bernard-Converse, New York Jets
CB: Nate Wiggins, Baltimore Ravens
S: Tony Jefferson, Los Angeles Chargers
S: Keidron Smith, Denver Broncos
Flex: CB Dwight McGlothern, Minnesota Vikings

Special teams

K: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
P: Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks
K/PR: D'Wayne Eskridge, Seattle Seahawks
ST: Darnay Holmes, New York Giants

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database. Get key preseason insights, such as snap counts, PFF grades, utilization metrics and more!

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE PRESEASON: RB ISRAEL ABANIKANDA, NEW YORK JETS

The Jets’ 2023 fifth-round draft pick proved his ability as a home-run hitter with a 45-yard touchdown run against the New York Giants in Week 3. He finished the preseason with a 90.4 PFF rushing grade to lead all at the position.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE PRESEASON: S TONY JEFFERSON, LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

The veteran defensive back played 90 snaps against the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason finale and had a monster game. He forced a fumble, recorded a pass breakup and scored two interceptions. He finished the preseason with 10 solo tackles and three defensive stops.

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $11.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.