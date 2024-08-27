PFF's Team of the Preseason: Chicago's Brett Rypien and New York's Israel Abanikanda lead the way

• A home-run hitter: Jets running back Israel Abanikanda finished the preseason with a 90.4 PFF rushing grade to lead all at the position.

Offense

QB: Brett Rypien, Chicago Bears

RB: Israel Abanikanda, New York Jets

WR: Laquon Treadwell, Indianapolis Colts

WR: Easop Winston Jr., Seattle Seahawks

TE: David Martin-Robinson, Tennessee Titans

Flex: WR Bryce Oliver, Tennessee Titans

LT: David Quessenberry, Minnesota Vikings

LG: Chandler Zavala, Carolina Panthers

C: Sam Mustipher, Denver Broncos

RG: Bill Murray, Chicago Bears

RT: Cole Van Lanen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Defense

EDGE: Jesse Luketa, Arizona Cardinals

EDGE: Tre'Mon Morris-Brash, Los Angeles Chargers

DI: Taki Taimani, Minnesota Vikings

DI: Lwal Uguak, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB: Ben VanSumeren, Philadelphia Eagles

LB: Jake Hummel, Los Angeles Rams

CB: Jarrick Bernard-Converse, New York Jets

CB: Nate Wiggins, Baltimore Ravens

S: Tony Jefferson, Los Angeles Chargers

S: Keidron Smith, Denver Broncos

Flex: CB Dwight McGlothern, Minnesota Vikings

Special teams

K: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

P: Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks

K/PR: D'Wayne Eskridge, Seattle Seahawks

ST: Darnay Holmes, New York Giants

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE PRESEASON: RB ISRAEL ABANIKANDA, NEW YORK JETS

The Jets’ 2023 fifth-round draft pick proved his ability as a home-run hitter with a 45-yard touchdown run against the New York Giants in Week 3. He finished the preseason with a 90.4 PFF rushing grade to lead all at the position.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE PRESEASON: S TONY JEFFERSON, LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

The veteran defensive back played 90 snaps against the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason finale and had a monster game. He forced a fumble, recorded a pass breakup and scored two interceptions. He finished the preseason with 10 solo tackles and three defensive stops.