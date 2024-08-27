PFF's Team of the Preseason: Chicago's Brett Rypien and New York's Israel Abanikanda lead the way

• A home-run hitter: Jets running back Israel Abanikanda finished the preseason with a 90.4 PFF rushing grade to lead all at the position.
• A veteran performance: Longtime NFL safety Tony Jefferson forced a fumble, recorded a pass breakup and scored two interceptions in the preseason finale. He finished the preseason with 10 solo tackles and three defensive stops.
Offense
QB: Brett Rypien, Chicago Bears
RB: Israel Abanikanda, New York Jets
WR: Laquon Treadwell, Indianapolis Colts
WR: Easop Winston Jr., Seattle Seahawks
TE: David Martin-Robinson, Tennessee Titans
Flex: WR Bryce Oliver, Tennessee Titans
LT: David Quessenberry, Minnesota Vikings
LG: Chandler Zavala, Carolina Panthers
C: Sam Mustipher, Denver Broncos
RG: Bill Murray, Chicago Bears
RT: Cole Van Lanen, Jacksonville Jaguars
Defense
EDGE: Jesse Luketa, Arizona Cardinals
EDGE: Tre'Mon Morris-Brash, Los Angeles Chargers
DI: Taki Taimani, Minnesota Vikings
DI: Lwal Uguak, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB: Ben VanSumeren, Philadelphia Eagles
LB: Jake Hummel, Los Angeles Rams
CB: Jarrick Bernard-Converse, New York Jets
CB: Nate Wiggins, Baltimore Ravens
S: Tony Jefferson, Los Angeles Chargers
S: Keidron Smith, Denver Broncos
Flex: CB Dwight McGlothern, Minnesota Vikings
Special teams
K: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
P: Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks
K/PR: D'Wayne Eskridge, Seattle Seahawks
ST: Darnay Holmes, New York Giants
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE PRESEASON: RB ISRAEL ABANIKANDA, NEW YORK JETS
The Jets’ 2023 fifth-round draft pick proved his ability as a home-run hitter with a 45-yard touchdown run against the New York Giants in Week 3. He finished the preseason with a 90.4 PFF rushing grade to lead all at the position.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE PRESEASON: S TONY JEFFERSON, LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
The veteran defensive back played 90 snaps against the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason finale and had a monster game. He forced a fumble, recorded a pass breakup and scored two interceptions. He finished the preseason with 10 solo tackles and three defensive stops.