Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Top-400

2WA0FG9 Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 31st Dec, 2023. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs around the end for an early touchdown during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. (Credit Image: © Scott Stuart/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

By Nathan Jahnke

Five wide receivers in the top six: The top five wide receivers, led by CeeDee Lamb, are too dependable to pass up in the top half of the first round.

 Jonathan Taylor re-enters the top 12: The Indianapolis Colts running back has played well enough in the right situations which should lead to a huge season despite the recent injuries.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Here are my top-400 rankings in PPR, single quarterback redraft leagues. For rankings in any other format, check out our draft rankings page where you can filter by rankings and position. If you prefer article form, you can find half-PPR, standard,  superflex, dynasty and dynasty superflex.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 30th
Rank Position Name Team Position Rank Tier Player Profiles
1 RB Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB1 1 Player Profile
2 WR CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR1 1 Player Profile
3 WR Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR2 1 Player Profile
4 WR Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR3 1 Player Profile
5 WR Justin Jefferson Vikings WR4 1 Player Profile
6 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR5 1 Player Profile
7 RB Bijan Robinson Falcons RB2 1 Player Profile
8 WR A.J. Brown Eagles WR6 1
9 RB Breece Hall Jets RB3 2 Player Profile
10 WR Puka Nacua Rams WR7 2 Player Profile
11 RB Jonathan Taylor Colts RB4 2 Player Profile
12 RB Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB5 2 Player Profile
13 WR Garrett Wilson Jets WR8 2
14 RB Kyren Williams Rams RB6 2 Player Profile
15 WR Davante Adams Raiders WR9 2 Player Profile
16 RB Derrick Henry Ravens RB7 2 Player Profile
17 RB Saquon Barkley Eagles RB8 2 Player Profile
18 RB Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB9 2 Player Profile
19 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals WR10 2 Player Profile
20 WR Chris Olave Saints WR11 2 Player Profile
21 WR Drake London Falcons WR12 2 Player Profile
22 RB De'Von Achane Dolphins RB10 2 Player Profile
23 QB Josh Allen Bills QB1 2
24 QB Jalen Hurts Eagles QB2 2
25 TE Sam LaPorta Lions TE1 2 Player Profile
26 WR Mike Evans Buccaneers WR13 2
27 TE Travis Kelce Chiefs TE2 3 Player Profile
28 WR Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR14 3 Player Profile
29 RB James Cook Bills RB11 3 Player Profile
30 WR Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR15 3 Player Profile
31 RB Joe Mixon Texans RB12 3 Player Profile
32 WR DeVonta Smith Eagles WR16 3
33 RB Travis Etienne Jr. Jaguars RB13 3 Player Profile
34 WR D.K. Metcalf Seahawks WR17 3 Player Profile
35 QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs QB3 3
36 WR Deebo Samuel Sr. 49ers WR18 3 Player Profile
37 QB Lamar Jackson Ravens QB4 3
38 RB Josh Jacobs Packers RB14 3 Player Profile
39 WR Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR19 3 Player Profile
40 TE Trey McBride Cardinals TE3 4 Player Profile
41 WR D.J. Moore Bears WR20 4 Player Profile
42 WR Nico Collins Texans WR21 4 Player Profile
43 TE Mark Andrews Ravens TE4 4 Player Profile
44 WR Stefon Diggs Texans WR22 4 Player Profile
45 WR Malik Nabers Giants WR23 4 Player Profile
46 WR Cooper Kupp Rams WR24 4
47 TE Dalton Kincaid Bills TE5 4 Player Profile
48 QB C.J. Stroud Texans QB5 4
49 RB Aaron Jones Vikings RB15 4 Player Profile
50 RB Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB16 4
51 RB Rachaad White Buccaneers RB17 4 Player Profile
52 TE George Kittle 49ers TE6 4
53 TE Kyle Pitts Falcons TE7 4
54 WR Amari Cooper Browns WR25 4 Player Profile
55 RB Alvin Kamara Saints RB18 4 Player Profile
56 QB Joe Burrow Bengals QB6 4
57 WR Tee Higgins Bengals WR26 4 Player Profile
58 WR Zay Flowers Ravens WR27 4
59 WR Tank Dell Texans WR28 4
60 WR George Pickens Steelers WR29 4 Player Profile
61 WR Terry McLaurin Commanders WR30 4 Player Profile
62 WR Keenan Allen Bears WR31 4 Player Profile
63 WR Chris Godwin Buccaneers WR32 4
64 RB James Conner Cardinals RB19 4
65 RB David Montgomery Lions RB20 5
66 RB Zamir White Raiders RB21 5 Player Profile
67 RB Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots RB22 5 Player Profile
68 WR Rashee Rice Chiefs WR33 5 Player Profile
69 QB Dak Prescott Cowboys QB7 5
70 QB Anthony Richardson Colts QB8 5
71 WR Diontae Johnson Panthers WR34 5 Player Profile
72 WR Hollywood Brown Chiefs WR35 5
73 WR Christian Kirk Jaguars WR36 5 Player Profile
74 WR Calvin Ridley Titans WR37 5
75 TE Jake Ferguson Cowboys TE8 5 Player Profile
76 RB D'Andre Swift Bears RB23 5
77 WR DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR38 5 Player Profile
78 WR Ladd McConkey Chargers WR39 6 Player Profile
79 RB Tony Pollard Titans RB24 6
80 RB Jaylen Warren Steelers RB25 6
81 TE Evan Engram Jaguars TE9 6 Player Profile
82 RB Najee Harris Steelers RB26 6
83 QB Jayden Daniels Commanders QB9 6
84 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks WR40 6
85 QB Kyler Murray Cardinals QB10 6
86 RB Jonathon Brooks Panthers RB27 6 Player Profile
87 QB Jordan Love Packers QB11 6
88 WR Courtland Sutton Broncos WR41 6 Player Profile
89 RB Zack Moss Bengals RB28 6
90 QB Brock Purdy 49ers QB12 6
91 TE David Njoku Browns TE10 6 Player Profile
92 RB Devin Singletary Giants RB29 6
93 RB Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB30 6
94 RB Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB31 6
95 RB Tyjae Spears Titans RB32 6
96 WR Rome Odunze Bears WR42 6
97 WR Christian Watson Packers WR43 6 Player Profile
98 RB Austin Ekeler Commanders RB33 6
99 TE Brock Bowers Raiders TE11 6
100 WR Jayden Reed Packers WR44 6
101 RB Javonte Williams Broncos RB34 6 Player Profile
102 WR Brian Thomas Jr. Jaguars WR45 7
103 QB Caleb Williams Bears QB13 7
104 WR Jordan Addison Vikings WR46 7 Player Profile
105 RB Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys RB35 7
106 RB Gus Edwards Chargers RB36 7 Player Profile
107 TE Dallas Goedert Eagles TE12 7
108 QB Trevor Lawrence Jaguars QB14 7
109 RB Jerome Ford Browns RB37 7
110 WR Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR47 7
111 QB Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins QB15 7
112 RB Nick Chubb Browns RB38 7
113 WR Curtis Samuel Bills WR48 7
114 WR Keon Coleman Bills WR49 7
115 RB Zach Charbonnet Seahawks RB39 7
116 WR Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR50 7
117 RB Chase Brown Bengals RB40 7
118 WR Brandin Cooks Cowboys WR51 7
119 RB Blake Corum Rams RB41 7
120 TE T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE13 7
121 RB Trey Benson Cardinals RB42 7
122 WR Mike Williams Jets WR52 7
123 QB Jared Goff Lions QB16 7
124 WR Xavier Worthy Chiefs WR53 7
125 WR Jameson Williams Lions WR54 7
126 QB Justin Herbert Chargers QB17 7
127 WR Rashid Shaheed Saints WR55 7
128 WR Joshua Palmer Chargers WR56 7
129 TE Dalton Schultz Texans TE14 7
130 WR Jerry Jeudy Browns WR57 7
131 QB Kirk Cousins Falcons QB18 7
132 RB Tyler Allgeier Falcons RB43 7
133 WR Romeo Doubs Packers WR58 7
134 TE Cole Kmet Bears TE15 8
135 RB Rico Dowdle Cowboys RB44 8
136 RB Antonio Gibson Patriots RB45 8 Player Profile
137 TE Pat Freiermuth Steelers TE16 8
138 RB Ty Chandler Vikings RB46 8
139 RB Chuba Hubbard Panthers RB47 8
140 RB Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos RB48 8
141 QB Aaron Rodgers Jets QB19 8
142 WR Adam Thielen Panthers WR59 8
143 WR Dontayvion Wicks Packers WR60 8
144 QB Matthew Stafford Rams QB20 8
145 WR Khalil Shakir Bills WR61 8
146 WR Gabe Davis Jaguars WR62 8
147 RB MarShawn Lloyd Packers RB49 8
148 WR Darnell Mooney Falcons WR63 8
149 RB J.K. Dobbins Chargers RB50 8
150 RB Kendre Miller Saints RB51 8
151 WR Josh Downs Colts WR64 8
152 WR Jahan Dotson Commanders WR65 8
153 WR Demarcus Robinson Rams WR66 8
154 WR Ja'Lynn Polk Patriots WR67 8
155 WR DeMario Douglas Patriots WR68 8
156 RB Ray Davis Bills RB52 8
157 QB Deshaun Watson Browns QB21 8
158 QB Baker Mayfield Buccaneers QB22 8
159 QB Geno Smith Seahawks QB23 8
160 QB Will Levis Titans QB24 8
161 RB Khalil Herbert Bears RB53 8
162 RB Bucky Irving Buccaneers RB54 8
163 RB Kimani Vidal Chargers RB55 8
164 WR Michael Wilson Cardinals WR69 9
165 WR Wan'Dale Robinson Giants WR70 9
166 WR Rashod Bateman Ravens WR71 9
167 QB Bryce Young Panthers QB25 9
168 RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Giants RB56 9
169 WR Xavier Legette Panthers WR72 9
170 RB Elijah Mitchell 49ers RB57 9
171 QB Daniel Jones Giants QB26 9
172 WR Jermaine Burton Bengals WR73 9
173 DEF Dallas Cowboys DST Cowboys DEF1 9
174 WR Marvin Mims Jr. Broncos WR74 9
175 RB Roschon Johnson Bears RB58 9
176 DEF Baltimore Ravens DST Ravens DEF2 9
177 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs RB59 9
178 RB Alexander Mattison Raiders RB60 9
179 DEF New York Jets DST Jets DEF3 9
180 WR Adonai Mitchell Colts WR75 9
181 DEF Cleveland Browns DST Browns DEF4 9
182 WR Ricky Pearsall 49ers WR76 9
183 RB Miles Sanders Panthers RB61 9
184 WR Quentin Johnston Chargers WR77 9
185 QB Russell Wilson Steelers QB27 9
186 DEF San Francisco 49ers DST 49ers DEF5 9
187 QB Justin Fields Steelers QB28 9
188 WR Jalin Hyatt Giants WR78 9
189 TE Luke Musgrave Packers TE17 9
190 TE Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans TE18 9
191 WR Odell Beckham Jr. Dolphins WR79 9
192 QB Derek Carr Saints QB29 9
193 WR Malachi Corley Jets WR80 9
194 DEF Miami Dolphins DST Dolphins DEF6 9
195 RB Jaylen Wright Dolphins RB62 9
196 K Justin Tucker Ravens K1 9
197 DEF Pittsburgh Steelers DST Steelers DEF7 9
198 DEF New Orleans Saints DST Saints DEF8 9
199 RB Dameon Pierce Texans RB63 9
200 DEF Buffalo Bills DST Bills DEF9 9
201 K Brandon Aubrey Cowboys K2 9
202 TE Cade Otton Buccaneers TE19 9
203 DEF Kansas City Chiefs DST Chiefs DEF10 9
204 QB J.J. McCarthy Vikings QB30 9
205 K Jake Moody 49ers K3 9
206 TE Zach Ertz Commanders TE20 9
207 DEF Houston Texans DST Texans DEF11 9
208 WR Roman Wilson Steelers WR81 9
209 RB Kenneth Gainwell Eagles RB64 9
210 TE Isaiah Likely Ravens TE21 9
211 TE Hunter Henry Patriots TE22 9
212 WR Kendrick Bourne Patriots WR82 9
213 K Harrison Butker Chiefs K4 9
214 WR Elijah Moore Browns WR83 9
215 WR Luke McCaffrey Commanders WR84 9
216 RB Braelon Allen Jets RB65 9
217 DEF Indianapolis Colts DST Colts DEF12 9
218 WR Darius Slayton Giants WR85 9
219 WR Rondale Moore Falcons WR86 10
220 WR Tyler Boyd Titans WR87 10
221 K Jason Sanders Dolphins K5 10
222 DEF Jacksonville Jaguars DST Jaguars DEF13 10
223 K Jake Elliott Eagles K6 10
224 K Ka'imi Fairbairn Texans K7 10
225 RB Tank Bigsby Jaguars RB66 10
226 WR Troy Franklin Broncos WR88 10
227 K Younghoe Koo Falcons K8 10
228 QB Drake Maye Patriots QB31 10
229 K Tyler Bass Bills K9 10
230 TE Juwan Johnson Saints TE23 10
231 K Evan McPherson Bengals K10 10
232 DEF Chicago Bears DST Bears DEF14 10
233 K Greg Zuerlein Jets K11 10
234 DEF Detroit Lions DST Lions DEF15 10
235 TE Jonnu Smith Dolphins TE24 10
236 RB Audric Estime Broncos RB67 10
237 DEF Las Vegas Raiders DST Raiders DEF16 10
238 TE Noah Fant Seahawks TE25 10
239 TE Tyler Conklin Jets TE26 10
240 QB Bo Nix Broncos QB32 10
241 K Cameron Dicker Chargers K12 10
242 TE Taysom Hill Saints TE27 10
243 K Matt Gay Colts K13 10
244 WR Jalen Tolbert Cowboys WR89 10
245 TE Colby Parkinson Rams TE28 10
246 WR Jalen McMillan Buccaneers WR90 10
247 TE Tucker Kraft Packers TE29 10
248 WR D.J. Chark Chargers WR91 10
249 RB D'Onta Foreman Browns RB68 10
250 K Cairo Santos Bears K14 10
251 RB Samaje Perine Broncos RB69 10
252 WR Trey Palmer Buccaneers WR92 10
253 TE Ben Sinnott Commanders TE30 10
254 K Jason Myers Seahawks K15 10
255 WR Greg Dortch Cardinals WR93 10
256 TE Mike Gesicki Bengals TE31 10
257 RB Justice Hill Ravens RB70 10
258 K Jake Bates Lions K16 10
259 TE Jelani Woods Colts TE32 10
260 WR Jonathan Mingo Panthers WR94 10
261 RB Jamaal Williams Saints RB71 10
262 WR Nelson Agholor Ravens WR95 10
263 WR Devontez Walker Ravens WR96 10
264 TE Greg Dulcich Broncos TE33 10
265 RB Keaton Mitchell Ravens RB72 10
266 QB Gardner Minshew II Raiders QB33 10
267 RB A.J. Dillon Packers RB73 10
268 WR Kalif Raymond Lions WR97 10
269 RB Dylan Laube Raiders RB74 10
270 TE Daniel Bellinger Giants TE34 10
271 WR Zay Jones Cardinals WR98 10
272 DEF Green Bay Packers DST Packers DEF17 10
273 RB D'Ernest Johnson Jaguars RB75 10
274 WR Tre Tucker Raiders WR99 10
275 WR Noah Brown Texans WR100 10
276 RB Trey Sermon Colts RB76 10
277 DEF Philadelphia Eagles DST Eagles DEF18 10
278 RB Evan Hull Colts RB77 10
279 RB Ty Johnson Bills RB78 10
280 RB Will Shipley Eagles RB79 10
281 WR Treylon Burks Titans WR101 10
282 RB Deuce Vaughn Cowboys RB80 10
283 TE Hayden Hurst Chargers TE35 10
284 DEF Cincinnati Bengals DST Bengals DEF19 10
285 RB Eric Gray Giants RB81 10
286 WR Javon Baker Patriots WR102 10
287 WR K.J. Osborn Patriots WR103 10
288 TE Michael Mayer Raiders TE36 10
289 WR Tutu Atwell Rams WR104 10
290 K Chase McLaughlin Buccaneers K17 10
291 WR Tim Patrick Broncos WR105 10
292 TE Dawson Knox Bills TE37 10
293 RB Ameer Abdullah Raiders RB82 10
294 TE Tyler Higbee Rams TE38 10
295 K Joshua Karty Rams K18 10
296 WR Cedric Tillman Browns WR106 10
297 WR Josh Reynolds Broncos WR107 10
298 K Blake Grupe Saints K19 10
299 RB Chase Edmonds Buccaneers RB83 10
300 WR Calvin Austin III Steelers WR108 10
301 WR Andrei Iosivas Bengals WR109 10
302 TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Panthers TE39 10
303 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Patriots WR110 10
304 QB Aidan O'Connell Raiders QB34 10
305 TE Theo Johnson Giants TE40 10
306 K Dustin Hopkins Browns K20 10
307 WR A.T. Perry Saints WR111 10
308 RB Isaac Guerendo 49ers RB84 10
309 RB Michael Carter Cardinals RB85 10
310 DEF Seattle Seahawks DST Seahawks DEF20 10
311 K Daniel Carlson Raiders K21 10
312 WR Parris Campbell Eagles WR112 10
313 TE Will Dissly Chargers TE41 10
314 WR Bo Melton Packers WR113 10
315 WR Van Jefferson Steelers WR114 10
316 DEF Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST Buccaneers DEF21 10
317 TE Gerald Everett Bears TE42 10
318 WR Ainias Smith Eagles WR115 10
319 WR Jauan Jennings 49ers WR116 10
320 QB Sam Darnold Vikings QB35 10
321 DEF Minnesota Vikings DST Vikings DEF22 10
322 K Chris Boswell Steelers K22 10
323 TE Noah Gray Chiefs TE43 10
324 RB Jordan Mason 49ers RB86 10
325 TE Tanner Hudson Bengals TE44 10
326 DEF New England Patriots DST Patriots DEF23 10
327 WR Alec Pierce Colts WR117 10
328 K Matt Prater Cardinals K23 10
329 DEF Denver Broncos DST Broncos DEF24 10
330 WR Brandon Powell Vikings WR118 10
331 QB Jacoby Brissett Patriots QB36 10
332 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. Commanders RB87 10
333 RB Nyheim Hines Browns RB88 10
334 RB Rasheen Ali Ravens RB89 10
335 RB Isaiah Davis Jets RB90 10
336 WR KaVontae Turpin Cowboys WR119 10
337 TE Jeremy Ruckert Jets TE45 10
338 K Wil Lutz Broncos K24 10
339 WR Malik Washington Dolphins WR120 10
340 WR Kadarius Toney Chiefs WR121 10
341 DEF New York Giants DST Giants DEF25 10
342 WR Bub Means Saints WR122 10
343 DEF Atlanta Falcons DST Falcons DEF26 10
344 RB Israel Abanikanda Jets RB91 10
345 TE Kylen Granson Colts TE46 10
346 QB Drew Lock Giants QB37 10
347 QB Sam Howell Seahawks QB38 10
348 TE Josh Oliver Vikings TE47 10
349 K Anders Carlson Packers K25 10
350 TE Tommy Tremble Panthers TE48 10
351 QB Jake Browning Bengals QB39 10
352 WR Trenton Irwin Bengals WR123 10
353 TE Foster Moreau Saints TE49 10
354 WR Jacob Cowing 49ers WR124 10
355 QB Jarrett Stidham Broncos QB40 10
356 DEF Los Angeles Chargers DST Chargers DEF27 10
357 K Nick Folk Titans K26 10
358 TE Austin Hooper Patriots TE50 10
359 WR Jamison Crowder Commanders WR125 10
360 TE Donald Parham Jr. Chargers TE51 10
361 QB Jameis Winston Browns QB41 10
362 WR Xavier Gipson Jets WR126 10
363 QB Carson Wentz Chiefs QB42 10
364 RB Cam Akers Texans RB92 10
365 RB Kenny McIntosh Seahawks RB93 10
366 DEF Carolina Panthers DST Panthers DEF28 10
367 K Eddy Pineiro Panthers K27 10
368 TE Adam Trautman Broncos TE52 10
369 TE Brevin Jordan Texans TE53 10
370 DEF Tennessee Titans DST Titans DEF29 10
371 WR Justin Watson Chiefs WR127 10
372 K Cam Little Jaguars K28 10
373 RB Emari Demercado Cardinals RB94 10
374 WR Johnny Wilson Eagles WR128 10
375 RB Isaiah Spiller Chargers RB95 10
376 TE Brock Wright Lions TE54 10
377 DEF Los Angeles Rams DST Rams DEF30 10
378 TE Darnell Washington Steelers TE55 10
379 K Graham Gano Giants K29 10
380 DEF Washington Commanders DST Commanders DEF31 10
381 TE Luke Schoonmaker Cowboys TE56 10
382 RB Trayveon Williams Bengals RB96 10
383 WR Jake Bobo Seahawks WR129 10
384 WR Jalen Nailor Vikings WR130 10
385 RB Craig Reynolds Lions RB97 10
386 TE Connor Heyward Steelers TE57 10
387 QB Michael Penix Jr. Falcons QB43 10
388 WR KhaDarel Hodge Falcons WR131 10
389 K Ramiz Ahmed Commanders K30 10
390 K Will Reichard Vikings K31 10
391 RB Jeff Wilson Jr. Dolphins RB98 10
392 WR Robert Woods Texans WR132 10
393 QB Joshua Dobbs 49ers QB44 10
394 TE Durham Smythe Dolphins TE58 10
395 TE Josh Whyle Titans TE59 10
396 WR Ryan Flournoy Cowboys WR133 10
397 RB Dare Ogunbowale Texans RB99 10
398 WR Brenden Rice Chargers WR134 10
399 DEF Arizona Cardinals DST Cardinals DEF32 10
400 QB Joe Flacco Colts QB45 10
