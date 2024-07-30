Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Top-400

• Five wide receivers in the top six: The top five wide receivers, led by CeeDee Lamb, are too dependable to pass up in the top half of the first round.

• Jonathan Taylor re-enters the top 12: The Indianapolis Colts running back has played well enough in the right situations which should lead to a huge season despite the recent injuries.

Here are my top-400 rankings in PPR, single quarterback redraft leagues. For rankings in any other format, check out our draft rankings page where you can filter by rankings and position. If you prefer article form, you can find half-PPR, standard, superflex, dynasty and dynasty superflex.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 30th