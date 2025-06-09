NFC East 2025 Futures Preview: Best bet, key questions and market edges

The Eagles remain the class of the division: Fresh off a Super Bowl win, Philadelphia is still the NFC East's strongest team — even after several key departures this offseason.

Can the Giants' defense spur a turnaround? Rookie Abdul Carter, a healthy Dexter Lawrence and a revamped secondary could take New York to new heights in 2025.

Now that the draft is behind us and rosters are mostly set, it’s a great time to shift focus to futures markets in search of betting value. In the past, tying up money for months came with an opportunity cost. But with the rise of new platforms, including those offering interest, betting early on futures can be a more worthwhile investment than ever.

We'll go division by division, highlighting the bets we find most valuable. While not every team will get a full breakdown, we’ll touch on each one as we work through the board.

To set the foundation for our analysis, we’ll look at team fundamentals from last season, using PFF’s own Timo Riske’s chart on team performance as a baseline.

The NFC East is an intriguing division, but there’s a clear pecking order heading into 2025.

The Philadelphia Eagles have clearly established themselves as the class of the NFC East, fresh off a Super Bowl win. They enter the season as the obvious favorites to win the division. The Commanders surprised virtually everyone in 2024 on their way to the NFC Championship game and, following some big offseason additions, are gearing up for a run at the Lombardi Trophy.