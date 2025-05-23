All
2025 NFL Betting: Rookie-season prop bets to target

2Y0B3KT Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during an NCAA college football game against New Mexico Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

By Mason Cameron
  • Bet on Tetairoa McMillan to surpass 800 receiving yards: McMillan is an ideal complement to Bryce Young’s downfield aggressiveness. On targets 10 or more yards beyond the line of scrimmage, McMillan posted a 97.2 PFF receiving grade last year.
  • Bet Ashton Jeanty to score more than nine rushing touchdowns: Of the six running backs selected within the first 10 picks over the past decade, four were immediately given full control of their team’s backfield, each logging over 225 rushing attempts as rookies. All four surpassed 1,000 rushing yards and scored at least nine touchdowns in their debut seasons.
Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

With the 2025 NFL Draft in the rearview and rookie minicamps already underway, now is the perfect time to dive into the betting markets and uncover early value on the league’s newest talent. As teams begin shaping their rosters around this incoming class, oddsmakers are offering intriguing opportunities to capitalize before the market adjusts.

Here’s a breakdown of the top rookie season-long prop bets to target for the 2025 NFL season.

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers: 800+ Receiving Yards (-110)

