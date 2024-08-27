Grading all 32 first-round picks after Week 3 of the 2024 NFL preseason

• Colts EDGE Laiatu Latu makes the most of 8 snaps in Week 3: Latu recorded a sack and a pass-rush win on his minimal workload.

• Ravens CB Nate Wiggins ends the preseason with an elite grade: He didn't allow a catch on either of the targets he faced in Week 3 and earned a 90.6 overall grade across two outings.

The 2024 NFL preseason has wrapped up, and we are just days away from the start of the regular season. Many of this year’s first-rounders didn’t play this past week, so this piece can be seen as a preseason summary of sorts for these 32 first-round draft picks.

We will continue to track all of their grades and principal opponents throughout the regular season.

Overall Rookie Grade: 70.3 (Rank: N/A)

Principal Opponent: N/A

Preseason Week 3 Snaps: 0

Preseason Week 3 Grade: N/A

Williams, along with the rest of Chicago’s starters, didn’t suit up for the team’s final preseason game in Kansas City. He played well in the Bears’ first two games and displayed his trademark mobility, which is sure to be a weapon for him moving forward. Two of Williams’ three big-time throws this preseason came on bootlegs, and on the third he broke the pocket and dropped a dime to Rome Odunze while rolling to his left. Williams’ feet are as big of a threat as his arm.