2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 16

Nacua claims the top spot with a seven-catch, 97-yard performance against San Francisco. He hauled in two catches of 10-plus yards, including a 51-yard grab against double coverage early in the fourth quarter that set up the Rams inside the red zone.

Nacua excelled against zone coverage, catching six of his seven targets for 90 yards against those looks.

Since Week 13, he’s been targeted 15 times against zone and has secured 13 receptions for 168 yards, six first downs and a touchdown. He’s averaging an impressive 3.82 yards per route run and leads the league in receiving grade against zone coverage since the start of December (89.9).

Miami held Collins to a season-low 17 yards, but he still notched his first multi-touchdown game of the year with a pair of 6-yard scores. Collins now has six touchdowns this season, four of which have come inside the red zone.

Brown carved up the Steelers’ defense with eight catches for 110 yards. He started hot, catching all four of his first-quarter targets for 48 yards and a touchdown. He recorded two explosive gains in the opening period and five total for the game.

He was targeted three times on slant routes, catching each one for a total of 45 yards. Slants have been his most-targeted route this season, accounting for 18 of his 75 targets. He’s caught 15 of those for 198 yards and ranks second in PFF grading on slants (95.2).

Chicago contained Jefferson in Week 12 (27 receiving yards), but this time was different. He hauled in seven of 13 targets for 73 yards, including a touchdown and a pair of explosive gains of 15-plus yards.

Jefferson now has three consecutive games with at least seven catches and 70 or more receiving yards. He’s been targeted 28 times in December, catching 21 passes for 304 yards.

St. Brown had a career day against Buffalo, hauling in 14 catches for 193 yards. He moved the chains seven times and recorded three catches of 20-plus yards. His highlight of the day came on a third-and-17 play late in the third quarter when he caught a tipped pass between three defenders and took it 66 yards for a touchdown. That score ended a three-week drought and gave him 10 touchdowns on the season.

St. Brown now ranks fourth in receiving yards (1,056) and has 12 catches of 20-plus yards this season. He sits in the top three for touchdowns and first downs (58) and is in the top 10 for gains of 15-plus yards (27).

Downs had a quiet outing against Denver, finishing with three catches for 32 yards. Most of his production came on his first catch of the game — a 22-yard gain early in the first quarter against double coverage.

This season, half of Downs' targets (41) have come between the numbers, where he’s secured 32 catches for 366 yards and ranks eighth in PFF grading (90.1). He’s also caught three touchdown passes, gained 16 first downs, and recorded seven catches of 15-plus yards.

London was targeted three times against Las Vegas and caught all three for 53 yards, with each reception turning into a big play. He shook off his defender for a 30-yard touchdown late in the first quarter and added an 18-yard catch late in the second.

London was targeted twice on third downs and has now been targeted 32 times on late downs this season. He’s caught 21 passes for 236 yards, ranking in the top 10 for touchdowns (four) and first downs (18) while recording six explosive gains.

Higgins caught five passes for 88 yards against Tennessee, including two catches of 20-plus yards. He secured a 38-yard touchdown against double coverage late in the second quarter, holding on despite a hit from Daryl Worley. He added a 23-yard catch late in the fourth quarter.

Three of Higgins' six targets came at the intermediate level, where he’s been targeted 31 times this season. He has 18 receptions for 275 yards and a touchdown from that depth, and his 92.6 receiving grade ranks tied for eighth.

Smith-Njigba recorded his third 10-catch game of the season on Sunday Night Football, hauling in 10 passes for 83 yards. He moved the chains four times and notched two gains of 15-plus yards.

Of his 12 targets, 10 came either behind the line of scrimmage or within nine yards of it. This season, he has been targeted 71 times within that range, catching 62 passes for 522 yards (fifth) and a touchdown. Smith-Njigba ranks in the top five for first downs (27) and explosive gains (9) and is averaging 7.35 yards per route run.

McLaurin caught all six of his first-half targets against New Orleans for 48 yards and two touchdowns. He made arguably the catch of the week, leaping to secure a pinpoint pass between two defenders for a 16-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He recorded two explosive gains, moved the chains five times and finished with seven catches for 73 yards.

McLaurin now has back-to-back multi-touchdown games and four such performances this season. He has 11 touchdowns (second in the NFL) and remains automatic in the red zone, having caught 11 of his 12 red-zone targets for nine touchdowns (first) and an 86.7 receiving grade (second).

Evans delivered a season-high performance against the Chargers, hauling in nine catches for 159 yards. He caught six passes for 44 yards in the first half and exploded in the third quarter with touchdown grabs of 57 and 35 yards. He capped off his afternoon with a 23-yard gain on his final catch.

In December, Evans has now posted two games with at least eight catches and 100 receiving yards. He leads the league with a 93.0 receiving grade against man coverage this month, catching eight of 10 targets for 129 yards — all resulting in first downs.