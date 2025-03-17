2025 NFL Power Rankings: Where all 32 teams stand after free agency

Baltimore Ravens top the charts: With a strong defense and an offense led by the highest-graded quarterback and running back tandem in the NFL, this team is poised to take the next step in the postseason.

With free agency winding down and the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaching, the landscape of the league is beginning to take shape. The Philadelphia Eagles, fresh off their Super Bowl victory, have reloaded for another title run, while teams like the Titans, Browns and Giants are deep in the rebuilding process, hoping their offseason moves set the foundation for future success.

Using PFF’s Free Agency Deal Grader and Free Agency Tracker, we’ve evaluated how all 32 teams have positioned themselves heading into the draft. Some franchises made bold signings to chase a championship, while others took a more patient approach, looking to build through the draft.

Here’s where every team stands in our 2025 NFL Power Rankings following the free agency frenzy.

After falling short of capitalizing on a historic season from Lamar Jackson, the Ravens made two critical moves—retaining talent and addressing a glaring offensive hole. They re-signed Ronnie Stanley, the top pending free-agent tackle, and added veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to bolster the passing attack.

With a strong defensive foundation and an offense led by the highest-graded quarterback and running back tandem in the NFL, Baltimore is positioned to take the next step in the postseason.

Bringing back Defensive Player of the Year candidate Zack Baun was pivotal for the Eagles, but they lost several key contributors in free agency — Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson — from what was the highest-graded defense in the NFL. If left unaddressed, those losses will be felt in 2025.

However, Philadelphia has a proven track record of elevating under-the-radar signings, and if they manage to repeat that success, the drop-off should be marginal. After all… to be the best, you have to beat the best.

Losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn presents a major transition for the Lions, but retaining the core of their 2025 roster should help ease the adjustment for the new playcallers on both sides of the ball.

Detroit did see departures in Carlton Davis III, Za'Darius Smith and Ifeatu Melifonwu, but the team retained Levi Onwuzurike on the interior while upgrading at cornerback with D.J. Reed — PFF’s top-ranked free-agent corner this cycle. And that’s without mentioning the return of Aidan Hutchinson (94.9 PFF grade), the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year before his injury in Week 6.

In a free-agent class lacking elite talent, the Bills prioritized securing their core contributors to long-term extensions. Josh Allen, Greg Rousseau, Khalil Shakir and Terrel Bernard all signed new deals, ensuring the 2024 MVP has the supporting cast to continue leading Buffalo’s offense for years to come.

While the Bills had some notable departures, they managed to upgrade key areas in free agency—swapping Mack Hollins for Josh Palmer in the receiving corps and releasing Von Miller to facilitate a deal for Joey Bosa. While none of the additions are major needle movers individually, Buffalo assembled a strong group of role players to reinforce their roster.

Restructuring the contracts of Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones allowed the Chiefs to extend offers to several key contributors on expiring deals. They franchise-tagged Trey Smith and re-signed Nick Bolton and Marquise Brown, but those moves came at the cost of trading All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to Chicago.

Additionally, Kansas City's free-agent signings did little to adequately address their most pressing holes, particularly at left tackle. Jaylon Moore is expected to take over the position despite having limited starting experience, leaving major questions on the left side of the offensive line.

The Commanders’ trajectory changed dramatically after just one season with Jayden Daniels at the helm, and they approached their offseason acquisitions with the same urgency to match their new contender status. Headlined by blockbuster trades for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil, Washington also retained key veteran leaders in Bobby Wagner and Zach Ertz.

While the defense remains a concern after finishing 29th in EPA allowed per play, this year’s draft class is full of potential defensive cornerstones. If the Commanders can address those deficiencies, they could be gearing up for a defining run in 2025.

The Vikings faced a critical decision at quarterback — retain Sam Darnold or transition to J.J. McCarthy. Ultimately choosing the latter, Minnesota used its cap savings to aggressively attack the free-agent market, bringing in multiple starting-caliber players on both sides of the ball, including Will Fries and Jonathan Allen.

Losing a starting quarterback would typically result in a slide down the rankings, but the Vikings are still well-positioned for success. Kevin O’Connell has a proven track record of maximizing quarterback play, as evidenced by Sam Darnold’s career-best 82.0 PFF grade in 2024. Expectations will be the same for McCarthy’s development as he steps into the starting role.

Backed by an exceptional defense that ranked second in EPA allowed per play in 2024, Denver was expected to prioritize offensive upgrades in free agency. Instead, they doubled down on their defensive strength, adding high-upside pieces in Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw. Both spent much of 2024 dealing with injuries, but given the unit’s overall strength, the potential reward outweighs the risk.

While the addition of Evan Engram provides a boost, the offense is still lacking playmakers. Bo Nix showed promise in his first year, but his continued development could be hindered without more weapons to support him.

After releasing Cooper Kupp and restructuring Matthew Stafford’s contract, the Rams created enough cap space to make key moves in free agency. They retained Alaric Jackson, acquired Davante Adams and bolstered the defensive line with Poona Ford — signaling that they expect to contend in 2025.

As always, health will be a major factor, especially with veteran players in key roles. However, if this young defense can take a step forward, the Rams could emerge as the team to beat in the NFC West.

Losing offensive coordinator Liam Coen is a blow to a Bucs offense that ranked fifth in EPA per play last season, but retaining Chris Godwin ensures this unit will have the pieces to remain competitive in 2025. Baker Mayfield’s resurgence, combined with the reliable duo of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and the addition of Bucky Irving in the backfield, keeps this offense in a strong position.

Tampa didn’t make a splash in free agency, but the team did land Haason Reddick on a prove-it deal to strengthen the pass rush. With low risk for the Bucs and plenty of upside for Reddick, this move has the potential to pay off for both sides.

Despite overpaying for Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs relative to projections, the Packers remain well-positioned to compete in a tough NFC North. Jordan Love showed promise under center last season, and Josh Jacobs delivered a strong first year in Green Bay, solidifying the offense’s foundation.

The next big decision comes in the NFL Draft, where the Packers could target a true WR1. Given their draft position and history of avoiding first-round receivers, this won’t be an easy task — but it’s a move that could elevate the passing attack.

The Bengals’ offseason approach focused on retaining their strengths rather than fixing weaknesses, a strategy that cuts both ways in terms of their 2025 outlook. Franchise-tagging Tee Higgins keeps Joe Burrow’s supporting cast intact for at least one more season, setting up another high-powered passing attack.

However, neglecting defensive concerns could backfire. The unit was already heavily reliant on Trey Hendrickson, who has since requested a trade. If Cincinnati fails to reinforce its defense, closing out games late in the season could become a major challenge.

The Chargers took a quiet approach at the start of free agency, leading to the departures of key contributors like Joey Bosa, Josh Palmer and Poona Ford. However, they did retain Khalil Mack, who ranked as the NFL’s sixth-highest-graded edge defender in 2024.

While Jim Harbaugh’s teams often take an unconventional path, L.A.’s offensive additions were underwhelming, headlined by Najee Harris and Mike Williams. Justin Herbert carried the offense last season despite limited weapons, but a lack of playmakers beyond Ladd McConkey could remain an issue in 2025.

While the Steelers’ quarterback situation remains unresolved, with rumors linking Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh, they maintain a strong foundation regardless of who lines up under center.

Pittsburgh was active in free agency, trading for and extending D.K. Metcalf to pair with George Pickens while also signing Darius Slay to bolster the secondary. Powered by a defense that ranked third in PFF’s team grades, the Steelers can stay competitive in the AFC North. However, if they want to truly contend, finding a solution at quarterback remains the biggest hurdle.

After finishing 2024 as the No. 24 team in these rankings, the Bears made the biggest leap of any team this offseason. General manager Ryan Poles aggressively addressed Chicago’s interior offensive line, trading for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson while also signing Drew Dalman.

That said, the Bears are no strangers to “winning the offseason,” but translating that to on-field success has been a challenge. With Ben Johnson now at the helm, Chicago finally has the offensive mind to help this team take the next step.

After winning the AFC South and ranking inside the top 10 of these rankings at the end of 2024, Houston has slid back into the middle of the pack following questionable free-agent moves. Trading away Laremy Tunsil, who ranked fourth among all tackles in PFF pass-blocking grade, left this offensive line in worse shape heading into 2025.

However, defense remains Houston’s strength, and the unit got even stronger by adding C.J. Gardner-Johnson via trade. With a strong secondary (ranked seventh in EPA allowed per dropback), the Texans have the pieces to compete in a weaker AFC South, but their offensive line concerns could make life more difficult for C.J. Stroud this season.

A wave of key departures made for a difficult free-agency period for the 49ers. Deebo Samuel, Aaron Banks and Dre Greenlaw were among those who found new teams, while San Francisco made few notable additions. The lack of movement is likely tied to the looming contract extension for Brock Purdy.

Without many key contributors, the 49ers will have to navigate the NFC West at a disadvantage. However, with elite talents like Trent Williams, Nick Bosa and a healthy Christian McCaffrey, they still have enough firepower to remain competitive.

A year after just missing the playoffs, most teams would reload and make another push. Instead, Seattle opted for a full-scale offensive teardown, trading away D.K. Metcalf and Geno Smith while also releasing Tyler Lockett.

Replacing an entire offensive core while addressing other roster holes is no easy feat, but the Seahawks made their first big move by handing Sam Darnold a massive $100.5 million contract to be their new franchise quarterback.

A strong defense remains, but questions surrounding the offense will likely define Seattle’s season.

Limited cap space prevented the Falcons from making major free-agent signings and led to the departures of key contributors, most notably Drew Dalman and Grady Jarrett.

While the offense is in good shape, with several playmakers surrounding rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the defense remains a concern. The additions of Divine Deablo and Leonard Floyd provide some help, but they are marginal upgrades for a unit still in need of a foundational piece.

With significant needs on defense, particularly in the pass rush, the Cardinals wasted no time addressing the issue, signing one of PFF’s top 10 free agents in Josh Sweat. The former Eagle is a natural fit in Arizona, having played in Jonathan Gannon’s system in Philadelphia.

That move is a strong start in rebuilding the Cardinals defense, but more work remains. If the unit can take a step forward, it would relieve some of the pressure on Kyler Murray and the offense.

Losing Jevon Holland is a significant blow to a Dolphins defense that ranked eighth in EPA allowed per dropback in 2024. Miami attempted to fill the void by signing Ifeatu Melifonwu, a promising young player who is still a downgrade from Holland.

With a full season of Tua Tagovailoa under center, Miami’s offense should be more efficient. However, keeping him upright and healthy remains a priority. The signing of James Daniels provides a potential upgrade in protection, but he is coming off an Achilles injury suffered last September, leaving some uncertainty about his impact.

Many expected the Raiders to address their quarterback situation through free agency, but instead, new general manager John Spytek made a bold move by trading for Geno Smith, who ranked ninth in PFF passing grade last season. While Smith alone won’t solve all of the team’s issues, adding more weapons in the draft to pair with Brock Bowers could give the offense a needed boost.

Defensively, the Raiders locked in their star pass rusher, extending Maxx Crosby to a lucrative deal while also re-signing Malcolm Koonce. Those moves could give Las Vegas one of the more formidable pass-rushing tandems in the AFC West.

Carolina was active in free agency, focusing on rebuilding a defense that ranked last in EPA allowed per play in 2024. Adding Tre'von Moehrig and Tershawn Wharton was a reasonable start, but the standout move was securing Jaycee Horn on a four-year, $100 million extension to be the long-term foundation of the unit.

On offense, the Panthers added Rico Dowdle to pair with Chuba Hubbard in the backfield. A more balanced rushing attack could help take pressure off Bryce Young, giving him a better chance to develop within the system.

After restructuring the contracts of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to clear cap space, the Cowboys took a cost-effective approach in free agency, targeting former first-round picks on discount deals and other short-term signings.

Dallas is banking on the potential of its new additions, but with first-time head coach Brian Schottenheimer at the helm, the strategy carries some risk. Once again, the team will likely have to lean heavily on its star quarterback-receiver duo to carry the load.

After trading for Aaron Rodgers in 2023 and his favorite target, Davante Adams, in 2024, the Jets decided to release both and take the franchise in a new direction. Justin Fields was brought in as the next quarterback, creating a low-cost opportunity to reunite him with his former Ohio State teammate, Garrett Wilson.

Under new head coach Aaron Glenn, the Jets are looking to reestablish their identity as a defensive-minded team. That led to the signings of Brandon Stephens and Andre Cisco in the secondary. However, losing D.J. Reed will make it challenging to build defensive cohesion right away.

Free agency was a mixed bag for the Colts. They lost two key starters on the interior offensive line, Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, as well as stalwart defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo. On the other hand, they landed two of the top-ranked coverage defenders in Camryn Bynum and Charvarius Ward.

The bigger storyline comes in the quarterback room, where Indianapolis acquired Daniel Jones. He is expected to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job. While the team still hopes Richardson can develop into a franchise quarterback, having a contingency plan in place is a prudent move.

Jacksonville was extremely active leading up to free agency, parting ways with several key players, including Evan Engram and Christian Kirk, to generate cap space. That flexibility allowed them to sign nine free agents, though their class lacked a true difference-maker despite the heavy investment.

Trevor Lawrence returning healthy will stabilize the quarterback position and help elevate Brian Thomas Jr. However, with numerous roster holes still remaining, finding sustained success will likely be an uphill battle.

New England was one of the highest-spending teams in free agency. While they had to overpay for several players, that’s the cost of expediting a rebuild and acquiring quality talent. Their free-agent class, headlined by Milton Williams and Carlton Davis III, should give Mike Vrabel’s defense a strong foundation.

However, this rebuild won’t happen overnight, and significant deficiencies remain, particularly on the offensive line. Adding Morgan Moses was a step in the right direction, but New England will need to do much more to resolve its protection issues.

The Saints restructured several veteran contracts, including those of Derek Carr and Carl Granderson, to get under the salary cap. Most of their spending went toward retaining Chase Young and Juwan Johnson, as well as signing Justin Reid to boost the secondary.

However, with few new additions addressing their existing needs, it’s difficult to see New Orleans making significant strides in 2025. Their best hope is that their core players stay healthy enough to provide some stability.

Without a clear-cut starting quarterback and little cap space to address the issue in free agency, the Browns turned to the trade market, acquiring Kenny Pickett as a potential starter for 2025. That could change depending on what they do in the draft.

While there are serious questions on offense, Cleveland’s defense remains a strength. Led by Myles Garrett, who signed a historic extension, the Browns will once again rely on their defensive front to keep them competitive.

As it stands, Tommy DeVito is the only quarterback on the Giants' roster. While rumors of a potential trade for Aaron Rodgers have gained traction, no deal has been reached, leaving New York in a difficult spot as viable options continue to come off the board.

If the Giants hope to be competitive in 2025, much will depend on their defensive upgrades. The team made a major investment in the secondary, signing Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo to contracts worth a combined $99 million over the next three seasons.

With the first wave of free agency behind us, the Titans’ draft plans have become clearer — Tennessee will be selecting a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Cam Ward, PFF’s top-ranked quarterback prospect, has plenty of talent, but the roster around him still has glaring weaknesses.

Given the team’s significant investment in its defensive front, featuring Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat, Tennessee’s defensive line will need to play a major role if they hope to be competitive in the AFC.