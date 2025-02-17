PFF 101: The top 101 players from the 2024 NFL season

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

Super Bowl 59 brought a close to the 2024 season, and before we move on to the excitement of free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, let's reflect on some of the best individual performances of the year.

The PFF 101 highlights the top individual performances in 2024, regardless of position, and credits the best players of the season that was.

PFF remains a player evaluation site at its core, and the 101 is our chance to acknowledge and praise the best players from the 2023 season one last time before we look ahead to assembling rosters for the upcoming year.

Here is a quick reminder of our basic criteria:

• This list is based solely on play in 2024. Past or future play is not accounted for. This isn't about class or talent; it's about performance throughout the 2023 NFL season.

• This list is created with an “all positions are created equal” mantra. So, you won't see 32 quarterbacks heading the list, even though that is the game's most valuable position. Instead, we take a look at how players performed relative to what is expected from their position.

• Unlike PFF's awards, the 101 factors in the postseason, so some players who won PFF awards may find themselves jumped in the 101 by rivals who had a playoff run worthy of a change in ranking.

Seattle reached a three-year, $36 million extension with Pro Bowl safety back in July, which Love answered with a career year in 2024. Love was the fourth-highest-graded safety in PFF’s advanced coverage grading and held the second-highest PFF run-defense grade (89.5) at the position, showcasing his massive impact in both facets.

The 49ers struck gold when they selected Puni with the 87th pick in last April’s draft. The first-year guard finished as not only the highest-graded offensive lineman in the 2024 class, but his 81.9 PFF overall grade landed him in the top six among qualifying guards in the league.

While some inconsistency marred by penalties hindered the elite corner from notching a third-straight All-Pro nod, his talent is undeniable. Gardner finished the year ranked ninth among cornerbacks in advanced coverage grade, a credit to him charting in the 90th percentile in a variety of PFF’s stable cornerback metrics, including single coverage grade (93rd) and forced incompletion rate (99th).

While Jaylon Moore filled in admirably for Williams after the perennial All-Pro went down in Week 11, it’s difficult to fully replace his impact. Prior to his injury, Williams’ 86.6 PFF overall grade ranked sixth among tackles and placed him within reach of cementing his fifth consecutive season surpassing the 90.0 grading threshold.

Just prior to the Bills kicking off their 2024 season, Buffalo locked up Brown to a four-year, $72 million extension, and the Bills were certainly glad they did. While Brown had shown promise across his first three seasons, 2024 put him on the map. In the playoffs, the Bills tackle emerged as a true impact blocker, as he earned an 83.5 PFF overall grade — fourth highest among all offensive linemen this postseason.

With a contract extension on the horizon, Rousseau showed exactly why the Bills should cut him a check, after earning his third-straight season surpassing an 80.0-plus overall grade. During the regular season, the 24-year-old pass-rusher generated 63 total pressures — tied for the 10th most among edge defenders.

In just his second year, Flowers made franchise history becoming the first Ravens receiver to be voted to the Pro Bowl (at the receiver position, not as a returner). The dynamic threat is electric with the ball in his hands, as he finished 2024 ranked in the top 12 in yards after catch (467; 12th) and missed tackles forced on receptions (18; eighth) among receivers.

For the second-straight year, Johnson lands in the PFF 101, credit to another year showcasing his sticky coverage ability. While Johnson’s coverage metrics may have dipped slightly, his advanced coverage grade finished in the 98th percentile among all qualifying coverage defenders.

Bates is another player to be voted to the PFF 101 in back-to-back years, continuing to provide this Atlanta secondary with a consistent eraser on the backend. The Falcons safety finished the regular season with the 14th-highest advanced coverage grade at the position.

Although a high ankle sprain in Week 2 limited Buckner to 12 games, his presence in the back half of the year was pivotal to the Colts‘ late-season push. Indy’s defensive captain clocked the sixth-highest PFF overall grade (81.9) among interior defenders, which was highlighted by his ability to press the pocket and bring down passers. Buckner managed to collect seven sacks on just 332 pass rush snaps, still placing him in the top 12 at the position despite missing five games.

Hurts may have finished the regular season as just the NFL’s 21st-highest-graded quarterback, but he would not be denied in the playoffs, making his inclusion on this list a must. During the Eagles’ run to becoming Super Bowl 59 champs, the dynamic signal-caller clocked an 87.2 PFF overall grade — second to only Lamar Jackson — highlighted by his postseason-leading 93.8 clean pocket passing grade.

Williams was another player crucial to the Eagles’ Super Bowl run, dominating as the highest-graded pass-rusher (91.4) this postseason, which will undoubtedly earn him a lucrative payday in free agency. He also finished the regular season with career-high marks in sacks (six), pressures (44), pass-rush win rate (17.7%) and pass-rush productivity rating (8.2).

This past season was a breakout year for Cross, as he generated his best PFF grades to date, setting new high watermarks as both a run (77.9) and pass (81.3) blocker. The Hawks tackle is a powerful road-grader in gap concepts, grading in the 94th percentile among tackles.

While Raimann missed the better part of four games in the middle of the year due to a pair of injuries, he never skipped a beat upon his return. The third-year tackle produced a top-eight overall grade (85.9) at the position, showcasing his talents in both facets of the game while landing in the top 15 in both run blocking (80.7; 10th) and pass protection (82.0; 14th).

Jacksonville franchise tagged Hines-Allen last offseason and then promptly signed him to a five-year, $141.25 million extension. The explosive edge rusher rewarded that belief with a huge performance in 2024, piling up 63 total pressures — tied for the 12th most in the NFL — off a 15.9% pass-rush win rate.

Had Hutchinson not fractured his leg in early October, he would have likely been in contention to be named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. He may have played just 280 snaps in 2024 — the lowest of any player in the PFF 101 — but his impact was undeniable. Across his five starts, the explosive Lions edge rusher racked up eight sacks thanks to his massive 38.3% pass-rush win rate, paving the way to a 95.0 PFF pass-rush grade — the highest charted by any defender with 150 or more pass-rush snaps.

Bolles has been the model of consistency across his NFL tenure, to which he parlayed another great year in 2024 into a four-year, $82 million extension in December. The veteran tackle continues to elevate his game as a pass blocker, having generated an 88.8 grade this season — fourth highest at the position — while surrendering the sixth-lowest pressure rate (3.1%).

In his first year as a professional, Campbell largely struggled in coverage and looked to be a linebacker that had to come off the field on passing downs. Now, the Lions linebacker is a fully-fledged playmaker in the middle of this defense, finishing with top-10 marks fitting the run (82.5 grade) and in coverage (74.2) during the regular season.

Tunsil continues to showcase what a premier pass protector looks like at the left tackle position. His 88.6 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked sixth in the NFL during the regular season, highlighted by an impressive 98.9 pass-block efficiency rating — second only to Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs.

The Vikings brought in Greenard last offseason with a significant free agent contract — four-year, $76 million — and they couldn’t be happier with the addition. The 27-year-old edge defender clocked the most snaps of his career, which allowed him to set a new career-high in total pressures (78), during the regular season. That mark places him among the top three edge rushers in the NFL — behind only Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson.

Conner followed up his placement on this list last season with a career year in 2024. The Cardinals back earned the highest rushing grade of his career (90.6), as he notched his second-consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season. That production is largely a credit to Conner’s innate ability to shed would-be tacklers (68) and break off explosive runs (34 of 10 or more yards) — both of which ranked in the top five among backs in 2025.

Unless he gets strapped with the franchise tag, Higgins will enter the 2025 offseason as the PFF’s top available free agent. Despite missing five games with a hamstring injury, Higgins rallied to produce the best receiving grade (88.3) of his career. That mark placed him as the seventh-highest-graded receiver in the NFL this season, due in part to his innate ability to find the end zone. Higgins finished the season as one of two receivers to notch double-digit touchdowns of 500 or fewer receiving snaps.