Advanced Coverage Grade: The NFL's best defenders after the 2024 regular season

• Trent McDuffie leads the way at cornerback: The Chiefs star has been spectacular in 2024. He finished the regular season ranked first in advanced coverage grade among cornerbacks.

• Kyle Hamilton has transformed the Ravens defense: The Ravens safety leads his positon in advanced coverage grade after 18 weeks of action.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. To find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ve offered select data outside Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

This season, we presented a metric called “Advanced Coverage Grade,” which adds even more context to PFF's traditional coverage grade. Here is how the league's defenders performed in this metric this season.

What is Advanced Coverage Grade?

Advanced coverage grade uses machine learning to map the separation allowed on a play to the expected PFF coverage grade the player would have earned had they been targeted. This system also factors in the difficulty of the assignment and situation when making that assessment.

The variables considered for assignment and situation include play position, player assignment within coverage, overall coverage scheme, safety rotation, press coverage, route depth and play action.

Going old school, this is a +/- grading system, though 0 doesn't necessarily represent expected or average results.

Cornerbacks