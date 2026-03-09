2026 NFL free agency previews for all 32 teams

The legal tampering period begins at noon on Monday, allowing all 32 NFL teams to sign new talent. Dive into each franchise's outlook by clicking the links below.

Jump to Team ARZ ATL BAL BUF CAR CHI CIN CLE DAL DEN DET GB HOU IND JAX KC LV LAC LAR MIA MIN NE NO NYG NYJ PHI PIT SF SEA TB TEN WSH

With Kyler Murray on the way out, the Cardinals have been frequently connected to free agent Malik Willis. Arizona may be priced out of a bidding war if other quarterback-needy teams with significant cap space drive up the price, though. That may lead the Cardinals to explore other options in the draft.

Click to read the full preview

The Falcons' need to bolster their receiving corps predates Mooney's release and now takes on increased importance. Without significant spending power, the front office may target once-productive veterans who have struggled to find consistency in recent stops. Christian Kirk fits that profile and would complement Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

Click to read the full preview

It is a concern when a 340-pound run-stuffing interior defender like Travis Jones leads a team in pressures. Addressing that issue was always going to be a priority for new head coach Jesse Minter, and now Baltimore has Maxx Crosby in the fold. Expect the team to search for additional pressure-generating options, as well.

Click to read the full preview

Given the Bills' struggles with stopping the run, and the likely departures of Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson, improvements at linebacker are a must this offseason. Nakobe Dean would profile well in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s aggressive scheme.

Click to read the full preview

The move to bring in Christian Rozeboom last offseason didn’t pan out, leaving the Panthers in need of talent at the center of their defense. They lack significant cap space to offer the top-end options on the market, though. They could still target a high-upside option like Leo Chenal, who profiles as a strong fit to take the next step and lead a defense in 2026.

Click to read the full preview

After ranking just 27th in pressure rate (31.5%) in 2025, the Bears are in the market for a high-caliber pass rusher. Trey Hendrickson is one potentially strong fit, especially with Maxx Crosby no longer an option.

Click to read the full preview

The Bengals require a complete defensive overhaul and could look to another highly sought-after defender to build around at linebacker. Devin Lloyd profiles well to lead Al Golden’s defense after producing the third-highest PFF overall grade at the position this past season.

Click to read the full preview

To help facilitate their offensive line overhaul, the Browns traded for former Texans tackle Tytus Howard and promptly extended him on a three-year, $63 million deal. More moves are sure to come as Cleveland aims to get younger up front, one of which could be a cost-effective signing of Braxton Jones to pair with Howard at tackle.

Click to read the full preview

With limited spending power to address needs across the defense, the Cowboys should aim to add a variety of cost-effective playmakers. Finding a veteran leader to lift the unit, potentially linebacker Bobby Wagner, should be a priority.

Click to read the full preview

J.K. Dobbins’ contract is expiring, so Denver will likely be in the market for help in the backfield. That could ultimately land Dobbins back in Denver, or they could eye an upgrade. Fresh off winning the Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker III profiles as the perfect fit to elevate Sean Payton’s offense.

Click to read the full preview

While the Lions are currently in a cap deficit, some restructuring of hefty contracts is expected to help fill roster holes. The most glaring need is on the interior offensive line, where center has been an issue since Frank Ragnow’s retirement last offseason. A center will likely be a top priority, with a name like Connor McGovern projecting well in the Lions’ scheme.

Click to read the full preview

The Packers don’t have much room to maneuver in terms of cap space. Given the strength of the roster, complete with contingency plans at most of the key positions leaving in free agency, Green Bay will likely not be a big player in free agency. The Packers' approach is more likely to be aimed at finding cost-effective depth. Linebacker is one position to watch, with players like Matt Milano, Quincy Williams and Germaine Pratt profiling as cheap options with starting experience.

Click to read the full preview

Houston has been busy before free agency, having already filled one need in the backfield by trading for former Lions running back David Montgomery. The 28-year-old has a history of stable production, ranking in the top 15 in PFF rushing grade (88.3) over the past three seasons. The move signals the end of Joe Mixon‘s time in Houston.

Now, attention will turn toward the offensive line, with potential targets including cost-effective veterans up front, such as center Cade Mays and guard Wyatt Teller.

Click to read the full preview

The Colts need a difference-maker off the edge. As it currently stands, they lack the necessary cap space to pursue top-end talent like Trey Hendrickson. While less flashy, the Colts could target an under-the-radar option such as former Falcon Arnold Ebiketie.

Click to read the full preview

With Travis Etienne slated to hit free agency, the Jaguars will likely be in the market for running backs. Interestingly, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen knows a pair of the options very well from their time together in Tampa Bay: Rachaad White and Sean Tucker.

Click to read the full preview

The Chiefs have two key running backs on expiring contracts, so upgrading the backfield will be a priority. Travis Etienne Jr. has been floated as an enticing option to pair with Patrick Mahomes in Andy Reid’s scheme. A more under-the-radar name like Tyler Allgeier would project as a strong fit, too.

Click to read the full preview

Roster needs are everywhere and cap space is plentiful, making the Raiders a potential destination for nearly any name in free agency. The expectation is that they will be in on some of the biggest names, including center Tyler Linderbaum, to help overhaul the offensive line.

Click to read the full preview

The Chargers‘ moves leading up to free agency have cleared ample cap space, with the team now holding the most buying power in the NFL heading into the legal tampering period. The top priorities will likely be adding key names to the interior of the offensive line, such as Tyler Linderbaum and David Edwards. But Los Angeles' brass will likely also look to retain key pieces of the defense, such as edge rusher Odafe Oweh, after already securing Khalil Mack on a one-year deal.

Click to read the full preview

Rams general manager Les Snead has been busy leading up to the start of free agency, starting with the blockbuster trade to acquire former Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie. Along with that deal, safety Kamren Curl and tight end Tyler Higbee signed extensions, returning most of the key talent from Los Angeles' 2025 run. While this team isn’t out on free agency, its spending may be limited.

Click to read the full preview

Without an established quarterback, the Dolphins will be in the market for a new signal-caller, which may prove difficult this offseason. There are few options available in both free agency and the draft. Luckily, Jeff Hafley has connections with free-agent quarterback Malik Willis through their time together in Green Bay. Willis exhibited strong accuracy in his two seasons with the Packers, albeit on limited work, making uncatchable or inaccurate passes less than 10% of the time.

Click to read the full preview

Without much cap space at their disposal, the Vikings have limited options on the open market. The most likely path to adding talent is finding overlooked gems at a discount. Minnesota may target budget options such as running back Michael Carter and cornerback Mike Hilton.

Click to read the full preview

K'Lavon Chaisson’s breakout 2025 season will lead to a likely payday on the open market (PFF projects $15 million average annual value). Should the Patriots be unable to retain him, they will need to explore other options. A veteran such as Joey Bosa ($11 million) may jump at the chance to play for a contender while coming at a slight discount, per PFF contract projections.

Click to read the full preview

The Saints need help on the interior offensive line and will look to add talent at the guard position. David Edwards, Isaac Seumalo and Alijah Vera-Tucker stand at the top of the market. But without significant capital, they may look to add more cost-effective options, such as Mekhi Becton or Wyatt Teller.

Click to read the full preview

With Cam Skattebo in the backfield, the Giants fielded a potent power running game. New head coach John Harbaugh may target a piece of his productive power running game from Baltimore by bringing in fullback Patrick Ricard (70.4 PFF run-blocking grade) to lead the way for Skattebo.

Click to read the full preview

With numerous roster holes, the Jets could go in several directions. The recent trade to acquire T'Vondre Sweat in exchange for Jermaine Johnson could signal a renewed focus on building up the defense in Aaron Glenn’s vision. If that’s the case, expect New York to target young, capable defenders who can be around for the next few years, such as linebackers Leo Chenal, 25, and Nakobe Dean, 25, as well as secondary players like Jaylen Watson, 27, and Bryan Cook, 26.

Click to read the full preview

The Eagles brought in edge rusher Jaelan Phillips at the deadline to boost their pass rush down the stretch. The former Dolphins edge defender performed well, posting a 76.2 PFF pass-rush grade throughout the season. Now, the Eagles will aim to retain his services in a competitive market in which he could earn a lucrative deal in the range of $15 million per year.

Click to read the full preview

The Steelers‘ biggest question at the moment is Aaron Rodgers‘ future plans. Should he retire, the Steelers' top need once again becomes finding a quarterback, with soon-to-be-released Kyler Murray gaining steam as an option. Should Rodgers return to reunite with his former coach Mike McCarthy, the primary attention would turn to wide receiver, where a player like Christian Kirk could be a low-cost veteran signing with upside.

Click to read the full preview

To address their likely need for pass catchers, the 49ers could be active in free agency. Romeo Doubs is a solid potential piece. Often overlooked due to his modest production while competing for targets in Green Bay, Doubs has exceptional upside, having earned a 70.0-plus PFF receiving grade in each of the past three seasons.

Click to read the full preview

Given their need for interior offensive line help, and with the spending power to target the top of the market, the Seahawks could aggressively address the issue. PFF’s top-rated free agent offensive lineman, Tyler Linderbaum, would make for the perfect fit in Seattle.

Click to read the full preview

Outside of retaining a key piece to the team’s success over the past decade in wide receiver Mike Evans, the Buccaneers should address their pass rush. Finding a piece opposite Yaya Diaby to bolster the unit would go a long way toward sustained success. K'Lavon Chaisson, following his breakout in 2025, would fit the bill.

Click to read the full preview

Armed with over $90 million in cap space, the Titans can aggressively shop the market to better craft the team in new head coach Robert Saleh’s vision. One potentially perfect fit for Tennessee is receiver Alec Pierce, who projects to garner a lucrative deal this offseason in the range of $20 million-plus annually.

Click to read the full preview

If the Commanders decide to let Bobby Wagner walk in the pursuit of getting younger at the position, linebacker Devin Bush could be one to watch. He has earned an 85.0-plus PFF run-defense grade over the past two seasons and would likely improve the Commanders' 57.9 team PFF run-defense grade from 2025 (25th).

Click to read the full preview