2026 NFL Free Agency Preview: AFC South

Alec Pierce is the biggest domino in the AFC South: The deep threat is set to make more than $20 million per year on a new deal, making his future in Indianapolis slightly murky.

The Titans are armed with cap space: Tennessee is projected to have more than $90 million to build a better roster around 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

All 32 NFL teams enter the offseason with a clean slate. Whether chasing a championship or rebuilding from the ground up, every franchise kicks off its roster reshaping with free agency.

The legal tampering period begins Monday, March 9, opening the door for teams to negotiate with free agents and reshape their rosters. Some will make bold, franchise-altering moves. Others will find the missing piece to fuel a Super Bowl run.

With high-stakes decisions looming, here’s everything you need to know about NFL free agency in the AFC South.

For more data and grades on NFL free agents, check out PFF’s free agent rankings.

Note: Salary cap figures sourced from OverTheCap and updated as of March 5

Record: 12-5

12-5 Cap Space: -$7.97 million

-$7.97 million Offensive PFF Grade: 72.4 (17th)

72.4 (17th) Defensive PFF Grade: 85.7 (2nd)

85.7 (2nd) Team Needs: RB, C, G, DI

What Went Right?

Houston closed out the year as the NFL’s top-ranked defense in EPA per play allowed. The unit hosts talent at every level, headlined by Will Anderson Jr., the highest-graded (93.1) qualifying defender in the NFL (including playoffs) in 2025.

What Went Wrong?

With Joe Mixon missing the entirety of the 2025 season, the Texans had difficulties establishing themselves on the ground. A combination of first-year running back Woody Marks and veteran Nick Chubb filled the void as best they could, but the duo lacked consistency, resulting in the Texans' 28th-ranked rushing success rate (27.2%).

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

*2024 PFF grade; Reportedly released

Likely Departures

The Texans' overhaul of the offensive line last season garnered mixed results, with the unit finishing the regular season in 27th place in PFF’s offensive line rankings. The resulting fallout has already begun: The Texans traded away Tytus Howard and Juice Scruggs before free agency kicked off. With Ed Ingram slated to enter free agency, the Texans will likely continue to tune the group up front this offseason.

Free-Agent Targets

Houston has been busy before free agency, having already filled one need in the backfield by trading for former Lions running back David Montgomery. The 28-year-old has a history of stable production, ranking in the top 15 in PFF rushing grade (88.3) over the past three seasons. The move likely signals the end of Joe Mixon's time in Houston.

Now, attention will turn toward the offensive line, with potential targets including cost-effective veterans up front, such as center Cade Mays and guard Wyatt Teller.

Record: 8-9

8-9 Cap Space: -$4.71 million

-$4.71 million Offensive PFF Grade: 80.1 (7th)

80.1 (7th) Defensive PFF Grade: 57.5 (25th)

57.5 (25th) Team Needs: QB, DI, LB, S

What Went Right?

With Daniel Jones under center, the Colts started 2025 strongly, posting the NFL’s highest EPA per play average on offense through Week 8. That momentum was derailed by injuries, with Jones’ season cut short by a torn Achilles. Despite Jones’ road to recovery, the Colts liked what they saw in his first season with the franchise and placed the transition tag on him, giving Indianapolis the right of first refusal should another team offer him.

What Went Wrong?

Defensively, the Colts weren’t nearly on par with the offense. Coverage play was a particular problem, pushing the team to trade for cornerback Sauce Gardner. However, injuries shortly after hindered Gardner’s time on the field, never allowing the Colts to reap the gains. Ultimately, the team finished the year ranked 28th in team PFF coverage grade (39.5).

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

Likely departures

With Alec Pierce enjoying a career year this past season, the Colts face a precarious decision: allow Pierce to walk in free agency or find a way to field a competitive offer to keep him in Indianapolis? With Pierce’s PFF contract projection pushing over $20 million per year, speculation has surfaced regarding the possibility of Michael Pittman Jr.‘s exit. It remains to be seen which talented receiver will wear the blue next season.

Free-Agent Targets

The Colts need a difference-maker off the edge. As it currently stands, they lack the necessary cap space to pursue top-end talent like Trey Hendrickson. While less flashy, the Colts could target an under-the-radar option such as former Falcon Arnold Ebiketie.

Record: 13-4

13-4 Cap Space: – $16.9 million

$16.9 million Offensive PFF Grade: 76.7 (12th)

76.7 (12th) Defensive PFF Grade: 75.3 (9th)

75.3 (9th) Team Needs: C, G, DI, S

What Went Right?

It’s not about how you start; it’s about how you finish. The Jaguars rallied down the stretch, ripping off eight wins to close out the regular season and capture the AFC South title. Effort on both sides of the ball propelled the unit, with the offense (84.3 PFF grade) and defense (79.4) ranking in the top five from Week 11 through the end of the regular season.

What Went Wrong?

Despite having some big names rushing the passer, the Jaguars struggled to generate consistent pressure. Their 36.3% pressure rate for the year ranked just above the league average. To make matters worse, even when they were generating pressure, securing sacks was exceedingly difficult. They placed 30th in percentage of passes resulting in a sack (4.4%).

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

Likely Departures

The Jaguars opted against picking up Devin Lloyd’s fifth-year option last offseason, to which he responded by producing his best season yet. Lloyd now enters the open market after earning the third-highest PFF grade among linebackers in 2025. With numerous teams desperate for an impact player in the box, Lloyd will have no shortage of offers that the Jaguars aren’t equipped to match.

Free-Agent Targets

With Travis Etienne slated to hit free agency, the Jaguars will likely be in the market for running backs. Interestingly, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen knows a pair of the options very well from their time together in Tampa Bay: Rachaad White and Sean Tucker.

Record: 3-14

3-14 Cap Space: $93.81 million

$93.81 million Offensive PFF Grade: 64.6 (29th)

64.6 (29th) Defensive PFF Grade: 63.5 (19th)

63.5 (19th) Team Needs: RB, WR, C, G, ED, CB

What Went Right?

While the Titans' offense went through growing pains in Cam Ward’s first year, the defense quietly produced solid marks in several categories. Led by Jeffery Simmons, the third-highest-graded interior defender of 2025, the Titans held strong against the run, ranking eighth in team PFF run-defense grade (72.9) and 11th in rushing success rate allowed (29.6%).

What Went Wrong?

As alluded to, Cam Ward’s rookie campaign was fraught with issues. His connection with Calvin Ridley never materialized before he went down with an injury. The receiving corps subsequently fielded a pair of first-year players in key roles, Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. While the group showed flashes, that’s a lot to ask of rookies. As a result, the team finished 30th in EPA per play on offense.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

*Released

Likely Departures

The Titans released Lloyd Cushenberry and Xavier Woods, pointing to an aggressive overhaul of the roster — and they may not be done yet. High-priced veterans like receiver Calvin Ridley, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and running back Tony Pollard could also be in the line of fire.

Free-Agent Targets

Armed with over $90 million in cap space, the Titans can aggressively shop the market to better craft the team in new head coach Robert Saleh’s vision. One potentially perfect fit for Tennessee is receiver Alec Pierce, who projects to garner a lucrative deal this offseason in the range of $20 million-plus annually.