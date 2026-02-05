2026 NFL Free Agency: Top landing spots for the five best running backs

Broncos head coach Sean Payton would put Kenneth Walker III in a position to shine: Over his four NFL seasons, Walker has produced a 90.0-plus PFF rushing grade in both gap and zone concepts.

Tyler Allgeier may finally have a chance to lead a backfield: After years of playing behind Bijan Robinson in Atlanta, Allgeier should get an opportunity to showcase his ability in zone schemes — maybe with the Chiefs.

As NFL franchises prepare to reevaluate and reload their rosters this offseason, now is the time to identify the key pieces at each position and plug them into the best fits based on scheme and usage.

Here are the best fits for each of the top five free-agent running backs of the 2026 NFL offseason.

Sean Payton remains one of the game’s most creative offensive minds, and his diverse run-game philosophy puts that on display. The Broncos ran a wide array of concepts this past season, calling zone and gap/man concepts at a roughly even split. Yet, the Broncos ranked just 25th in EPA per play on designed runs, likely pointing to the need for a back capable of performing at a high level, regardless of the call.

While J.K. Dobbins — also a free agent this spring — performed well while leading the Broncos’ backfield when healthy, a player like Walker could take it to the next level. His 93.9 PFF rushing grade since entering the NFL in 2022 ranks second, behind only Derrick Henry, highlighted by his ability to break tackles at an exceptional rate (243 missed tackles forced, third most).

What makes Walker such a good fit in Payton’s offense is his ability to perform no matter the scheme. Over his four NFL seasons, Walker has produced a 90.0-plus PFF rushing grade in both gap and zone concepts.

When last approaching the topic of best landing spots for the top offensive free agents, I listed the Saints as an alluring candidate to snag the highly touted back. The thing about dynamic running backs like Breece Hall is that they can fit into numerous schemes, thanks to a diverse skill set.

The Texans are a great example of that, as their run game is centered around gap concepts. They called gap runs at the second-highest rate (37%) in the NFLthis past season. Additionally, Houston struggled to generate explosive plays on the ground, ranking 30th in percentage of runs to gain 10 or more yards (7.3%). Without fearing the threat of chunk yardage out of the backfield, opposing defenses were able to tee off on C.J. Stroud.

Hall would solve that issue and fit the scheme. Since entering the NFL in 2022, the 24-year-old back has earned an 82.2 PFF rushing grade on gap runs while averaging the fourth-most yards per attempt (4.7) among qualifying backs. He’s also undoubtedly a threat to break away on any carry, with his 47 totes of 15 or more yards ranking eighth over that span.

Rushing Production on Gap Runs (2022-2025)

Arizona ranked just 30th in EPA per play on designed runs in 2025, so the front office will likely be in the market for running back help. A revolving door in the backfield due to numerous injuries didn’t help, but the point remains that this team needs more talent there. With James Conner profiling as a potential cut candidate, finding a capable, multifaceted back becomes a priority.

New head coach Mike LaFleur brings with him the experience of working under Sean McVay, and the diverse offensive philosophy that comes with it. Last season, the Rams ran the eighth-most outside runs in the NFL during the regular season, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Etienne would flourish in a scheme that systematically attacks the outside, evidenced by his 90.5 PFF rushing grade on outside runs since entering the league.

LaFleur also knows the value of having two capable backs to rely on, potentially paving the way for Conner and Etienne to share the workload. Their complementary skill sets could create a formidable rushing attack.

Travis Etienne Jr.'s Metrics on D-Gap Runs (since 2022)

After picking up steam late in the 2024 season with the Cowboys, Dowdle tested free agency and landed with the Carolina Panthers. He proved well worth the investment, with some massive performances in the front half of the year, earning the fourth-highest PFF rushing grade (82.1) through Week 9, before his usage diminished. Now, Dowdle returns to the open market in search of a starting role.

With run-game mastermind Klayton Adams having great success in his first season as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator, it may be time for a reunion between Dowdle and his former team.

Dowdle is at his best when running behind pull blocks. He generated 6.5 yards per attempt while ripping off nine runs of 10 or more yards on power, counter and pull-lead concepts in 2025, both of which placed him inside the top five among qualifying backs. He would be a perfect fit in Adams' power running game, as the Cowboys ran the fourth-most runs out of those three concepts.

PFF Rushing Grades (Weeks 1-9)

Although he was largely overshadowed in Atlanta by Bijan Robinson, Allgeier has quietly built himself a strong profile as a runner who excels in zone schemes. Over his four NFL seasons, Allgeier has earned a 90.0 PFF rushing grade on zone concepts, the eighth-highest mark among qualifying backs over that span.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, one of the game's most creative offensive minds, can bring the best out of Allgeier. And Kansas City may be priced out of the top options.

The Chiefs have called the seventh-most zone runs over the past three seasons, yet they rank just 28th in yards per carry on zone runs (3.8). They’ve lacked an elusive threat out of the backfield capable of making would-be tacklers whiff. Allgeier can fill that void, as he stands tied for 12th in missed tackles forced per attempt among backs with at least 200 carries since he entered the league in 2022.