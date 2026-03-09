2026 NFL Free Agency Preview: NFC North

Malik Willis is set to garner a big contract: The Packers' backup quarterback flashed enough over the past two years to earn a starting job elsewhere. His price tag could land between $20 million and $30 million.

The Vikings face a sticky cap situation: No team is more underwater than Minnesota, although the team has been hard at work to offload high-priced players.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

All 32 NFL teams enter the offseason with a clean slate. Whether chasing a championship or rebuilding from the ground up, every franchise kicks off its roster reshaping with free agency.

The legal tampering period begins Monday, March 9, opening the door for teams to negotiate with free agents and reshape their rosters. Some will make bold, franchise-altering moves. Others will find the missing piece to fuel a Super Bowl run.

With high-stakes decisions looming, here’s everything you need to know about NFL free agency in the NFC North.

For more data and grades on NFL free agents, check out PFF’s free agent rankings.

Note: Salary cap figures sourced from OverTheCap and updated as of March 6

Record: 11-6

11-6 Cap Space: $8.15 million

$8.15 million Offensive PFF Grade: 79.9 (8th)

79.9 (8th) Defensive PFF Grade: 61.6 (20th)

61.6 (20th) Team Needs: DL, LB, S

What Went Right?

Under new head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears' offense enjoyed a revival behind a revamped rushing attack. Johnson’s creativity as a play caller and game planner helped the Bears deliver the NFL’s third-highest team PFF rushing grade (90.2) and the second-best rushing success rate (33.8%).

What Went Wrong?

The Bears fielded a high-risk, high-reward coverage strategy that played out two-fold. On one hand, Chicago recorded the most takeaways (33) in the NFL, highlighted by safety Kevin Byard’s league-leading seven interceptions. On the other hand, the defense surrendered big plays and touchdowns in bunches, ranking in the bottom three in touchdowns allowed (53) and receptions on throws 20 or more yards downfield (34).

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

*Released

**Retired

Likely Departures

The Bears have already begun shaping their 2026 roster, most notably sending receiver DJ Moore to the Bills for a pair of draft picks. The defense could also be fielding many new faces next season. With the planned release of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, in addition to pending free agents throughout the secondary, the Bears may be without seven of their top 13 defenders by snap volume.

Free-Agent Targets

After ranking just 27th in pressure rate (31.5%) in 2025, the Bears are in the market for a high-caliber pass rusher. Trey Hendrickson is one potentially strong fit, especially with Maxx Crosby no longer an option.

Record: 9-8

9-8 Cap Space: -$6.53 million

-$6.53 million Offensive PFF Grade: 82.8 (5th)

82.8 (5th) Defensive PFF Grade: 82.0 (5th)

82.0 (5th) Team Needs: C, T, EDGE, CB

What Went Right?

The loss of both primary coordinators last offseason left the Lions in a tough position. Regardless, Detroit embodied Dan Campbell’s energy and philosophy to field a competitive team. Despite missing out on the playoffs, the Lions placed in the top five in team PFF offensive (82.8) and defensive (82.0) grades.

What Went Wrong?

Injuries in the secondary made it difficult for the Lions to execute their man coverage-heavy scheme. As a result, Detroit ranked below the league average in yards per attempt allowed (6.86) and in the bottom 10 in explosive pass percentage allowed (14.7%).

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

*Released

Likely Departures

The Lions’ two-headed backfield monster is no more after the team agreed to trade running back David Montgomery to the Texans. Detroit received guard Juice Scruggs in that deal, which likely contributed to the team’s decision to release Graham Glasgow.

Free-Agent Targets

While the Lions are currently in a cap deficit, some restructuring of hefty contracts is expected to help fill roster holes. The most glaring need is on the interior offensive line, where center has been an issue since Frank Ragnow’s retirement last offseason. A center will likely be a top priority, with a name like Connor McGovern projecting well in the Lions’ scheme.

Record: 9-7-1

9-7-1 Cap Space: -$4.31 million

-$4.31 million Offensive PFF Grade: 79.8 (9th)

79.8 (9th) Defensive PFF Grade: 69.6 (15th)

69.6 (15th) Team Needs: T, DI, CB

What Went Right?

Jordan Love’s continued ascension is a massive part of the Packers' overall outlook. As the fourth-highest-graded quarterback in the NFL last season, Love surgically picked apart man coverages, posting the highest PFF passing grade (93.8) in the league against those looks.

What Went Wrong?

The trade for Micah Parsons took the Packers' defense to another level. His season-ending injury was a massive blow to the unit. Without Parsons on the field, Green Bay fell to 26th in EPA per dropback and 31st in sack percentage (3.1%) from Week 16 onward.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

Likely Departures

With the buzz around Malik Willis continuing to grow, reports suggest his contract could fall between $20 million and $30 million per year on the open market. Willis showcased his improved game as Love’s backup over the past two seasons, posting a 91.0 PFF passing grade in limited action. The 26-year-old quarterback will be in search of a starting opportunity, leaving the Packers in need of a new backup signal-caller.

Free-Agent Targets

The Packers don’t have much room to maneuver in terms of cap space. Given the strength of the roster, complete with contingency plans at most of the key positions leaving in free agency, Green Bay will likely not be a big player in free agency. The Packers' approach is more likely to be aimed at finding cost-effective depth. Linebacker is one position to watch, with players like Matt Milano, Quincy Williams and Germaine Pratt profiling as cheap options with starting experience.

Record: 9-8

9-8 Cap Space: -$46.67 million

-$46.67 million Offensive PFF Grade: 68.3 (26th)

68.3 (26th) Defensive PFF Grade: 68.5 (16th)

68.5 (16th) Team Needs: RB, C, DB

What Went Right?

All quarterbacks become less productive with pass rushers bearing down on them, and Brian Flores’ aggressive defense has a knack for freeing up blitzers. The Vikings posted the highest pressure rate (44.4%) in the NFL, nearly 3 percentage points higher than any other team.

What Went Wrong?

The gamble to let Sam Darnold walk in free agency last offseason echoed through the halls in Minnesota all season. J.J. McCarthy’s time under center was clouded by subpar play, as the second-year quarterback ranked 35th out of 43 qualifying passers in PFF overall grade (61.8).

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

*Released

Likely Departures

Sitting more than $46 million over the cap — the most of any team — the Vikings have already begun the process of moving on from several high-priced players. Defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, as well as running back Aaron Jones, have already been informed of their impending releases. And more are expected to come, likely headlined by edge rusher Jonathan Greenard if he isn't traded.

Free-Agent Targets

Without much cap space at their disposal, the Vikings have limited options on the open market. The most likely path to adding talent is finding overlooked gems at a discount. Minnesota may target budget options such as running back Michael Carter and cornerback Mike Hilton.