2026 NFL Free Agency: Top landing spots for the five best offensive tackles

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

As NFL franchises evaluate and reload their rosters this offseason, we're identifying key pieces at each position and plugging them into teams based on scheme and usage.

Here are the best fits for each of the top five free-agent offensive tackles of the 2026 NFL offseason.

Walker has excelled as a pass protector across three seasons as the Packers’ starting left tackle, earning a 69.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade in each. He’s been particularly effective on quick passing concepts, with his 84.4 PFF pass-blocking grade on three-step drops ranking sixth among all qualifying tackles over the span.

That ability would fit well with the Steelers, particularly if Aaron Rodgers decides to return to the Steel City with Mike McCarthy named as the new head coach. In 2025, Rodgers posted the fourth-fastest average time to throw (2.59) among quarterbacks with at least 200 dropbacks.

While there is still time for former first-round pick Broderick Jones to develop at just 25 years old, his struggles at both left and right tackle create the need for Pittsburgh to evaluate possible upgrades. The Steelers can afford to splurge on protection with the top free-agent tackle, currently projected to hold the ninth-most cap space ($44.94 million) this offseason. The addition of Walker would provide an immediate plug-and-play starter at left tackle.

Protecting and developing quarterback Jaxson Dart is the Giants' top priority moving into the offseason. They will likely need to invest in their interior, but their tackles, Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor, form a strong anchor in pass protection, having surrendered the sixth-lowest pressure rate among tackle pairs in the NFL this past season. An extension for the 31-year-old Eluemunor would help to solidify that presence while allowing the Giants to address the interior via the draft.

Although he has struggled as a run blocker at times, Eluemunor is well worth a new contract. His 98.0 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating tied for seventh best among linemen with at least 200 pass sets at tackle. He also posted grades above the 80th percentile in all four of PFF’s stable pass-blocking metrics, including PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets.

Jermaine Eluemunor Stable Pass-Blocking Metrics

Of the Browns’ top seven offensive linemen in snap volume this past season, six are scheduled to enter free agency, including four of their five Week 1 starters. With numerous spots to fill and little cap space ($3.21 million) to address the situation, Cleveland will have to unearth cost-effective options.

At 27 years old, Braxton Jones could profile as a potential long-term piece of the puzzle while not breaking the bank. Injury limited him to just four games this past season, but he showcased talent as a run blocker over his prior three seasons. His PFF grades as both a gap (95th percentile) and zone (80th percentile) blocker over that span would fit well with a Browns offense that wants to run the ball.

Through injury and a mental health journey, Braden Smith has been a stalwart presence along the Colts’ offensive line for the past eight seasons. Now 30 years old, he has plenty left in the tank. Smith’s grading profile over the past three seasons highlights his ability as both a run blocker and pass protector.

His 72.0 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets over the span places him among the top 25 qualifying tackles. He also ranks sixth in sack percentage, having allowed just five across 1,151 pass sets. Although his PFF run-blocking grade suffered this past season, his overall resume on the ground continues to impress. His positively graded run-block rate ranks in the 82nd percentile over the past three seasons.

While fourth-round rookie Jalen Travis played well in relief of Smith after the veteran was placed on injured reserve late in the year, it would be a prudent move for the Colts to attempt to retain as many pieces responsible for their early-season success as possible.

A 70% pass rate — the highest in the NFL — understandably resulted in the Cardinals' high volume of pressures in 2025. The team surrendered 441 (31st in the NFL) over the course of the year. While those two metrics are undoubtedly correlated, it still shines a light on one of Arizona’s biggest deficiencies.

The left tackle position is well-secured with Paris Johnson Jr. (77.1 PFF pass-blocking grade) continuing to play at a high level. The right tackle position, however, needs an upgrade. Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum struggled to hold down the right side, with the pair ranking in the bottom six in PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating (95.6) and pressure rate allowed (7.9%) at right tackle.

Although injuries remain a concern for Brown, who has played just 11 games over the past two seasons, he has produced well when healthy. As a pass protector this past season, he ranked above the 80th percentile in PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets (68.5). On the ground, he earned a 75.7 PFF run-blocking grade on gap concepts (80th percentile). Both were defining characteristics of the Rams' offense, which new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur helped orchestrate this past season as offensive coordinator.