2026 NFL Free Agency Preview: NFC East

Will the Cowboys make a splash move? Although Dallas has limited cap space, restructures have given the team some breathing room. Perhaps veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner would be an intriguing option in free agency.

The Commanders have a slew of free agents to consider retaining: Their free-agent class is headlined by linebacker Bobby Wagner, edge defender Von Miller and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

All 32 NFL teams enter the offseason with a clean slate. Whether chasing a championship or rebuilding from the ground up, every franchise kicks off its roster reshaping with free agency.

The legal tampering period begins Monday, March 9, opening the door for teams to negotiate with free agents and reshape their rosters. Some will make bold, franchise-altering moves. Others will find the missing piece to fuel a Super Bowl run.

With high-stakes decisions looming, here’s everything you need to know about NFL free agency in the NFC East.

Note: Salary cap figures sourced from OverTheCap and updated as of March 6

Record: 7-9-1

7-9-1 Cap Space: $9.78 million

$9.78 million Offensive PFF Grade: 79.5 (10th)

79.5 (10th) Defensive PFF Grade: 52.9 (28th)

52.9 (28th) Team Needs: EDGE, LB, S

What Went Right?

Take George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb catching passes from Dak Prescott, combine it with a strong running game headlined by Javonte Williams, and you get one of the most potent offenses in the NFL. The Cowboys ranked near the top of the league in numerous offensive efficiency metrics in 2025, including being one of three teams to generate 6.0 yards or more per play.

What Went Wrong?

That offensive success didn’t extend to the other side of the ball. The Cowboys were deficient at all three levels of the defense, resulting in the unit's last-place ranking in EPA per play allowed. They were the only team to allow opposing offenses to score on more than 50% of their drives.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

*Released

Likely Departures

Placing the franchise tag on George Pickens pushed the Cowboys more than $50 million over the cap. But ensuing contract restructures for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Tyler Smith gave Dallas some breathing room. If the front office hopes to be active in free agency, more moves are likely to follow. Some speculated cap casualties include safety Malik Hooker and tackle Terence Steele.

Free-Agent Targets

With limited spending power to address needs across the defense, the Cowboys should aim to add a variety of cost-effective playmakers. Finding a veteran leader to lift the unit, potentially linebacker Bobby Wagner, should be a priority.

Record: 4-13

4-13 Cap Space: $9.79 million

$9.79 million Offensive PFF Grade: 68.9 (25th)

68.9 (25th) Defensive PFF Grade: 59.8 (23rd)

59.8 (23rd) Team Needs: WR, G, T, CB

What Went Right?

Although Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo weren't starters to open the 2025 season, they were electric once they cracked the lineup. When both were on the field, the Giants generated positive EPA on 44.5% of their plays, a top-12 rate in the NFL. While injuries derailed that momentum to close out the year, New York now has an offensive foundation moving forward.

What Went Wrong?

Despite possessing a vaunted defensive line, the Giants were among the worst teams in the NFL at stopping the run. They finished the year having surrendered the most yards per carry (5.1) and EPA per play on designed runs.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

*Released

Likely Departures

The Giants have very little cap flexibility this offseason. The release of linebacker Bobby Okereke was the first domino to fall in the lead-up to free agency, and many more may follow. Tackle James Hudson III, guard Jon Runyan Jr. and kicker Graham Gano all project as potential cap casualties.

Free-Agent Targets

With Cam Skattebo in the backfield, the Giants fielded a potent power running game. New head coach John Harbaugh may target a piece of his productive power running game from Baltimore by bringing in fullback Patrick Ricard (70.4 PFF run-blocking grade) to lead the way for Skattebo.

Record: 11-6

11-6 Cap Space: $12.52 million

$12.52 million Offensive PFF Grade: 77.7 (11th)

77.7 (11th) Defensive PFF Grade: 74.6 (10th)

74.6 (10th) Team Needs: TE, G, ED, CB

What Went Right?

Philadelphia boasts two of the highest-graded cornerbacks in the NFL, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. As a unit, the Eagles didn’t reach their lofty heights of 2024, but they still profiled as a highly productive group, posting top-eight marks in passing yards per attempt allowed (6.55, eighth) and passing touchdowns allowed (17, tied for second).

What Went Wrong?

Consistency was the primary issue for the Eagles this past season, and injuries played a key role. Missing injured tackle Lane Johnson was particularly difficult for the offense to overcome. Without him on the field, the Eagles' offense dropped from seventh in offensive success rate (37.0%) to 26th (32.3%) over the back half of the year.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

Likely Departures

Much of the in-season chatter of A.J. Brown’s discontent has stretched into the offseason, with trade talks dominating the headlines. The Eagles don't seem keen to let the talented receiver go, although there has reportedly been growing interest from teams. If Brown is dealt, it will likely come at the cost of significant draft capital, considering he ranks fifth among qualifying receivers in PFF receiving grade (92.0) over the past three seasons.

Free-Agent Targets

The Eagles brought in edge rusher Jaelan Phillips at the deadline to boost their pass rush down the stretch. The former Dolphins edge defender performed well, posting a 76.2 PFF pass-rush grade throughout the season. Now, the Eagles will aim to retain his services in a competitive market in which he could earn a lucrative deal in the range of $15 million per year.

Record: 5-12

5-12 Cap Space: $72.3 million

$72.3 million Offensive PFF Grade: 71.9 (19th)

71.9 (19th) Defensive PFF Grade: 53.7 (27th)

53.7 (27th) Team Needs: TE, G, EDGE, LB, DB

What Went Right?

Despite being without their talented young quarterback, Jayden Daniels, for stretches of the season due to injury, the Commanders managed to salvage some production behind Marcus Mariota. All things considered, ranking 11th in yards per play on average is an encouraging sign for Washington’s offensive potential in 2026.

What Went Wrong?

Defensively, the Commanders weren’t a capable unit. While injuries played a role in the ineffective play, that was only one piece of the puzzle. The struggles culminated in their ranking 31st in EPA per play allowed and finishing as one of three teams to surrender 6.0 yards per play or more.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

*Released

Likely Departures

The Commanders opened their offseason by releasing Marshon Lattimore and Tyler Biadasz, and the team could make more cuts. But given their ample cap space, those moves may be more isolated. The questions stem from which free agents they may deem necessary. Linebacker Bobby Wagner was the team's highest-graded player, and given his knowledge of Dan Quinn’s defense, letting him walk could be a step in the wrong direction.

Free-Agent Targets

If the Commanders decide to let Wagner walk in the pursuit of getting younger at the position, linebacker Devin Bush could be one to watch. He has earned an 85.0-plus PFF run-defense grade over the past two seasons and would likely improve the Commanders' 57.9 team PFF run-defense grade from 2025 (25th).



