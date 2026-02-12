2026 NFL Free Agency: Top landing spots for the five best interior offensive linemen

The Seahawks' run at another Super Bowl could begin with signing Tyler Linderbaum: Seattle has the cap space to be aggressive in improving what was already a Super Bowl-winning roster, starting with the middle of their offensive line.

As NFL franchises evaluate and reload their rosters this offseason, we're identifying key pieces at each position and plugging them into teams based on scheme and usage.

Here are the best fits for each of the top five free-agent interior offensive linemen of the 2026 NFL offseason.

C Tyler Linderbaum

Two teams ran the ball on more than 45% of their offensive plays this past season: the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens. Linderbaum has been a key piece of the Ravens‘ ground success since entering the league in 2022, with his 91.2 PFF run-blocking grade ranking third among centers. With career marks above the 85th percentile in both gap (79.2) and zone (92.4) blocking schemes, Linderbaum will fit perfectly into the Seahawks’ diverse run game.

Undrafted second-year center Jalen Sundell made huge strides over his first season as a starter, but Linderbaum would undoubtedly upgrade Seattle's unit. Currently projected to hold the sixth-most cap space ($72.28 million) in the NFL this offseason, the Seahawks can be aggressive in improving what was already a Super Bowl-winning roster.

PFF Grades Among Centers (2022-2025)

G Isaac Seumalo

Controversy surrounding the Raiders’ personnel decisions up front — primarily putting Jackson Powers-Johnson at guard rather than center — followed Las Vegas all season. Now, under a new coaching regime, the Raiders can move towards righting those wrongs and fielding an offensive line built to open running lanes for Ashton Jeanty and better protect a potential rookie quarterback.

Former Seahawks offensive coordinator and new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak understands the importance of establishing a diverse run game to better allow for shot plays in the passing game through play action.

Seumalo’s skill set pairs well with that mentality. The 32-year-old guard has been excellent throughout his career with the Eagles and Steelers. During his three seasons in Pittsburgh, Seumalo showcased his talent as a run blocker in gap (82nd percentile) and zone (92nd percentile) concepts. But where he really sets himself apart is through his ability to sell the run out of play action without overextending, having generated the fourth-highest play-action PFF pass-blocking grade (87.8) among guards over the past three seasons.

G David Edwards

The Bills’ offensive success may frequently rest on the shoulders of Josh Allen, but the pieces up front play a huge role in the equation. Edwards was a key contributor to Buffalo’s success both on the ground and through the air in 2025.

The 28-year-old guard is fresh off a career-best 75.0 PFF pass-blocking grade, a top-10 mark among qualifying guards. That ability as an interior pass protector will draw the Chargers’ interest, after a myriad of injuries left Justin Herbert with little protection behind a patchwork offensive line. As a result, the Chargers surrendered the most pressures (456) in the NFL and allowed their franchise quarterback to be knocked down on 19% of his dropbacks.

Injuries have hindered Vera-Tucker, including causing him to miss the entire 2025 campaign (torn triceps). However, when healthy, there is little doubt about his ability to play at an exceptional level, as we saw during the 2024 season. That year, he earned a career-best 77.7 PFF overall grade, ninth best in the NFL.

When we last saw Vera-Tucker with the Jets in 2024, he posted elite PFF grades as both a pass protector and a run blocker. He ranked above the 90th percentile in PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets (71.6) and in positively graded run-play percentage (17.6%).

If Vera-Tucker can remain healthy, that profile should interest numerous teams, including the Washington Commanders. Washington has invested a lot into the offensive line but remained in the bottom half of the NFL in PFF pass-blocking (62.0, 22nd) and run-blocking (55.5, 28th) grades this past season.

G Joel Bitonio

After 12 seasons at the heart of the Browns' offensive line, Bitonio is on track to depart Cleveland one way or another. With his contract expiring, Bitonio is contemplating retirement; however, if the veteran were to decide to keep going, making the most out of the twilight of his career by moving to a contender would be beneficial.

Even at 34 years old, Bitonio continues to produce as one of the most seasoned interior forces in the game. He is experienced in winning with leverage over force, which has allowed him to thrive late in his career as a zone blocker, ranking in the 91st percentile in PFF run-blocking grade over the past three seasons.

That would fit well in Kyle Shanahan’s system and serve as a reunion, as Shanahan was the Browns‘ offensive coordinator in 2014 when Cleveland drafted Bitonio in the second round.