2026 NFL Free Agency Preview: NFC West

The Cardinals will move on from Kyler Murray: The former No. 1 overall pick's release opens the door for a new era in Arizona. It remains to be seen who the Cardinals will trot out as their starting quarterback, but free agency may answer that question.

The 49ers may be on the hunt for receiving help: If Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne depart — and if Brandon Aiyuk is traded, as expected — San Francisco will be left extremely thin at wide receiver.

All 32 NFL teams enter the offseason with a clean slate. Whether chasing a championship or rebuilding from the ground up, every franchise kicks off its roster reshaping with free agency.

The legal tampering period begins Monday, March 9, opening the door for teams to negotiate with free agents and reshape their rosters. Some will make bold, franchise-altering moves. Others will find the missing piece to fuel a Super Bowl run.

With high-stakes decisions looming, here’s everything you need to know about NFL free agency in the NFC West.

For more data and grades on NFL free agents, check out PFF’s free agent rankings.

Note: Salary cap figures sourced from OverTheCap and updated as of March 6

Record: 3-14

3-14 Cap Space: $39.69 million

$39.69 million Offensive PFF Grade: 70.4 (21st)

70.4 (21st) Defensive PFF Grade: 50.7 (30th)

50.7 (30th) Team Needs: QB, RB, G, T

What Went Right?

Tight end Trey McBride displayed an incredibly high ceiling in 2025 after years of talk about his potential. The change at quarterback that elevated Jacoby Brissett to the starting job in Week 6 had a massive impact on McBride’s output. His 126 receptions set an NFL record among tight ends, on his way to tallying a league-leading 1,239 receiving yards.

What Went Wrong?

Although the Cardinals made significant investments in their defense last offseason, those moves didn't prove fruitful. Injuries played a significant part, with the secondary hit particularly hard, leaving Arizona with limited options. The team finished just 30th in passing success rate allowed (41.8%), ultimately contributing to head coach Jonathan Gannon’s firing.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

*Released

Likely Departures

Kyler Murray’s time in Arizona has come to an end. The former No. 1 overall pick is set to be released as the Cardinals explore new options in 2026. Murray has reportedly drawn interest from several teams hoping to harness his upside. Since entering the league in 2019, Murray has posted a 70.0-plus PFF overall grade in five of his seven seasons.

Free-Agent Targets

With Murray on the way out, the Cardinals have been frequently connected to free agent Malik Willis. Arizona may be priced out of a bidding war if other quarterback-needy teams with significant cap space drive up the price, though. That may lead the Cardinals to explore other options in the draft.

Record: 12-5

12-5 Cap Space: $27.45 million

$27.45 million Offensive PFF Grade: 93.0 (1st)

93.0 (1st) Defensive PFF Grade: 86.8 (1st)

86.8 (1st) Team Needs: QB, T, CB

What Went Right?

As the highest-graded team in the NFL on both sides of the ball in 2025, the Rams impressed in nearly every facet of the game. The connection between MVP Matthew Stafford and his top target, Puka Nucua, was at the forefront, and both took home hardware in PFF’s end-of-season awards.

What Went Wrong?

The Rams’ Achilles' heel was the late-season collapse of the coverage unit. In Weeks 1-12, Los Angeles owned top-eight marks in PFF coverage grade (90.1, first), yards per attempt (6.3, fourth) and passing touchdowns allowed (13, seventh). From Week 13 onward, those metrics all dropped below the league median.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

**Retired

Likely Departures

The Rams have done well to lock up key players before they reach the open market. Los Angeles' biggest loss was the retirement of longtime right tackle Rob Havenstein. Although an injury cut short an unremarkable season for the veteran, Havenstein owned a strong track record, having posted consecutive season-long PFF overall grades above 73.0 from 2020 to 2024.

Free-Agent Targets

Rams general manager Les Snead has been busy leading up to the start of free agency, starting with the blockbuster trade to acquire former Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie. Along with that deal, safety Kamren Curl and tight end Tyler Higbee signed extensions, returning most of the key talent from Los Angeles' 2025 run. While this team isn’t out on free agency, its spending may be limited.

Record: 12-5

12-5 Cap Space: $37.53 million

$37.53 million Offensive PFF Grade: 83.1 (4th)

83.1 (4th) Defensive PFF Grade: 49.4 (31st)

49.4 (31st) Team Needs: WR, G, EDGE, S

What Went Right?

Despite suffering numerous key injuries on offense, the 49ers just kept thriving — and the wins followed. Regardless of whether it was Brock Purdy or Mac Jones under center, San Francisco's offense was clicking, closing out the year ranked third in offensive success rate (38.2%).

What Went Wrong?

Unfortunately, the 49ers' defense couldn't overcome the loss of its two best players, linebacker Fred Warner and edge defender Nick Bosa. Fitting the run proved particularly challenging, resulting in the defense's 32nd-ranked PFF run-defense grade (39.6).

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

Likely Departures

As things stand, Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne are slated to enter the free-agent market after stepping up for the offense for stretches this past season. Add in the continued saga of Brandon Aiyuk, who is again rumored to be traded this offseason, and the 49ers are in danger of being very thin at receiver.

Free-Agent Targets

To address their likely need for pass catchers, the 49ers could be active in free agency. Romeo Doubs is a solid potential piece. Often overlooked due to his modest production while competing for targets in Green Bay, Doubs has exceptional upside, having earned a 70.0-plus PFF receiving grade in each of the past three seasons.

Record: 14-3

14-3 Cap Space: $58.08 million

$58.08 million Offensive PFF Grade: 85.7 (2nd)

85.7 (2nd) Defensive PFF Grade: 84.6 (3rd)

84.6 (3rd) Team Needs: RB, C, G, LB, CB

What Went Right?

Considering the Seahawks hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, quite a bit went right. From the ascension of Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the dominant defense that housed playmakers at every level, there was no shortage of positives for Seattle. Along with being crowned champions, the Seahawks finished ranked in the top three in both PFF team offensive and defensive grades.

What Went Wrong?

Not much went wrong for one of the most dominant teams in the NFL. The Seahawks' biggest issue will be navigating a world without offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who was named the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Replacing Kubiak will be no easy task, as he led Seattle to top-five marks in yards per play (5.8) and scoring drive percentage (47.0%) in 2025.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

Likely Departures

Although the Seahawks have ample cap space, winning a Super Bowl often drives up the price of that team's pending free agents. The team declined to franchise-tag Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who is expected to garner a lucrative contract on the open market. Given Zach Charbonnet’s continued growth in the backfield, the Seahawks may opt to use their cap space on other pursuits.

Free-Agent Targets

Given their need for interior offensive line help, and with the spending power to target the top of the market, the Seahawks could aggressively address the issue. PFF’s top-rated free agent offensive lineman, Tyler Linderbaum, would make for the perfect fit in Seattle.