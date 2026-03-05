2026 NFL Free Agency Preview: AFC East

The Bills have work to do: Buffalo needs to shed some salary cap before diving into free agency, and the team is also staring down several key departures, including linebackers Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson.

The Dolphins are poised to reset under a new coaching staff: Miami will be in the market for a new signal-caller. Luckily, Jeff Hafley has connections with free-agent quarterback Malik Willis through their time together in Green Bay.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

All 32 NFL teams enter the offseason with a clean slate. Whether chasing a championship or rebuilding from the ground up, every franchise kicks off its roster reshaping with free agency.

The legal tampering period begins Monday, March 9, opening the door for teams to negotiate with free agents and reshape their rosters. Some will make bold, franchise-altering moves. Others will find the missing piece to fuel a Super Bowl run.

With high-stakes decisions looming, here’s everything you need to know about NFL free agency in the AFC East.

For more data and grades on NFL free agents, check out PFF’s free agent rankings.

Note: Salary cap figures sourced from OverTheCap and updated as of March 4

Record: 12-5

12-5 Cap Space: -$8.28 million

-$8.28 million Offensive PFF Grade: 83.3 (3rd)

83.3 (3rd) Defensive PFF Grade: 60.9 (21st)

60.9 (21st) Team Needs: WR, EDGE, LB, DB

What Went Right?

Awarding James Cook with an extension last offseason proved to be money well spent. Behind Cook’s league-leading 1,621 rushing yards, the Bills earned the second-highest team PFF rushing grade (90.4) and were one of just five squads to produce positive EPA on designed runs.

What Went Wrong?

While the Bills were tearing up teams on the ground, opposing offenses were doing the same to their own defense, which surrendered the third-most yards per carry on designed runs (4.8). The loss of Ed Oliver — their highest-graded run defender (92.7) — early in the year thrust a pair of rookies, T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker, into prominent roles, leaving the interior light on experience.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

Likely Departures

Even with many key players slated to enter the free-agent market, the Bills still find themselves over the cap threshold. That will put some key names in the line of fire to be cap casualties, most notably Dawson Knox and Curtis Samuel. Releasing Knox could free up $9.66 million in cap space, although it would signify the loss of an instrumental piece to the offense’s success with running multiple-tight-end sets.

Free-Agent Targets

Given the Bills' struggles with stopping the run, and the likely departures of Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson, improvements at linebacker are a must this offseason. Nakobe Dean would profile well in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s aggressive scheme.

Record: 7-10

7-10 Cap Space: -$1.63 million

-$1.63 million Offensive PFF Grade: 69.4 (24th)

69.4 (24th) Defensive PFF Grade: 59.1 (24th)

59.1 (24th) Team Needs: QB, WR, G, CB, EDGE

What Went Right?

De'Von Achane is a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the rock. The Dolphins running back racked up an NFL-leading 40 rushes of 10 or more yards, with a staggering 46.1% of his production on the ground coming from breakaway runs. That explosive ability earned him the highest PFF rushing grade (91.0) during the regular season and made defenses sweat when the ball was in his hands.

What Went Wrong?

Outside of Achane, Miami's offense was a shell of the dominant unit that steamrolled opposing defenses during the start of Mike McDaniel’s tenure as head coach. Tua Tagovailoa struggled to replicate his prior success in the system, with Miami ranking 29th in percentage of passes earning positive EPA (42.5%). As a result, McDaniel was fired and Tagovailoa is expected to be released or traded.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

Likely Departures

Along with McDaniel and Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have already begun cleaning house of hefty contracts. Tyreek Hill (82.1 PFF overall grade) and Bradley Chubb (54.5) were two high-profile names designated to be released before the new league year, and Minkah Fitzpatrick (81.8) is reportedly on the trade block.

Free-Agent Targets

Without an established quarterback, the Dolphins will be in the market for a new signal-caller, which may prove difficult this offseason. There are few options available in both free agency and the draft. Luckily, Jeff Hafley has connections with free-agent quarterback Malik Willis through their time together in Green Bay. Willis exhibited strong accuracy in his two seasons with the Packers, albeit on limited work, making uncatchable or inaccurate passes less than 10% of the time.

Record: 14-3

14-3 Cap Space: $39.28 million

$39.28 million Offensive PFF Grade: 80.2 (6th)

80.2 (6th) Defensive PFF Grade: 76.8 (8th)

76.8 (8th) Team Needs: G, T, ED, LB

What Went Right?

The massive one-year turnaround for New England can’t be attributed to just one area. But, undoubtedly, the most impressive performance came from second-year quarterback Drake Maye. After a forgettable rookie campaign, Maye led the Patriots to top-five marks in EPA per dropback and explosive pass play percentage. Those feats warranted MVP consideration and a Super Bowl appearance.

What Went Wrong?

Mike Vrabel’s defense was among the strongest in the NFL. However, key injuries to Robert Spillane and Milton Williams left the unit shorthanded down the stretch, particularly against the run. Through the first nine games, New England ranked second in EPA per rush allowed on designed runs. From Week 10 onward, that measure fell to below the league average (17th). It proved to be a clear issue in the Patriots' Super Bowl matchup with the Seahawks.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

Likely Departures

Although the Patriots aren’t hurting for cap space, there have been some reports about pending releases. Chief among them is wide receiver Stefon Diggs. His release will free up $16.8 million in cap space, although his 90.4 PFF receiving grade against man coverage (tied for fifth best) is more than worth a decent contract.

Free-Agent Targets

K'Lavon Chaisson’s breakout 2025 season will lead to a likely payday on the open market (PFF projects $15 million average annual value). Should the Patriots be unable to retain him, they would likely need to explore other options. Veterans like Joey Bosa ($11 million) and Khalil Mack ($14 million) may jump at the chance to play for a contender while coming at a slight discount, per PFF contract projections.

Record: 3-14

3-14 Cap Space: $74.33 million

$74.33 million Offensive PFF Grade: 62.6 (31st)

62.6 (31st) Defensive PFF Grade: 56.8 (26th)

56.8 (26th) Team Needs: QB, WR, DI, LB, CB

What Went Right?

Outside of Breece Hall, not much. Hall was far and away the most productive piece for the Jets. Despite playing within one of the most ineffective offenses of 2025, Hall managed to produce his best season yet. His 83.5 PFF overall grade was a career best, while his 83.7 PFF rushing grade ranked eighth among qualifiers, which is why he was given the franchise tag.

What Went Wrong?

Just about everything that could go wrong for the Jets in 2025 did. New York finished the year ranked in the bottom five in EPA per play marks on both defense and offense. Trades of franchise cornerstones Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams signalled that a full rebuild was commencing. Fortunately, the Jets have draft capital and ample cap space to attack the market this offseason.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

*2024 grade

Likely Departures

The Jets' rebuild likely does not include many of the players scheduled to hit free agency. With a league-high $91.2 million in dead cap, New York could look to cut more weight from the roster and focus on rebuilding for 2027 and beyond.

Free-Agent Targets

With numerous holes throughout the roster, the Jets could go in numerous directions. The recent trade to acquire T'Vondre Sweat in exchange for Jermaine Johnson could signal a renewed focus on building up the defense in Aaron Glenn’s vision. If that’s the case, expect New York to target young, capable defenders who can be around for the next few years, such as linebackers Leo Chenal, 25, and Nakobe Dean, 25, as well as secondary players like Jaylen Watson, 27, and Bryan Cook, 26.