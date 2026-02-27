2026 NFL Free Agency: 5 under-the-radar players

Tyquan Thornton is dangerous downfield: While he wasn’t featured heavily, Thornton served as a complementary piece for the Chiefs in 2025. His six receptions on throws targeted 30 or more yards downfield during the regular season ranked as the third most in the NFL.

NFL front offices will monitor the market and weigh their options in preparation for the start of free agency. While much of the chatter centers on high-profile free agents such as George Pickens, Devin Lloyd and Trey Hendrickson, there is always an unsung tier of players.

Whether it be due to injuries, limited roles or poor team fits, many of these names could profile as a bargain in the right situation.

Here are five under-the-radar players to watch during free agency

QB Marcus Mariota

Having bounced around to five teams throughout his career, Mariota never lived up to his billing as the Titans' No. 2 overall pick in 2015. However, his time with the Commanders has set the late stretch of his career on a new trajectory, proving the 32-year-old signal-caller should be viewed in the range of a high-tier backup to a low-end starter.

As Jayden Daniels‘ backup in Washington over the past two seasons, Mariota displayed his ability as a dual-threat quarterback on a limited sample. What impressed most were his improvements as a passer. Across his 271 pass attempts with the Commanders, Mariota earned a positive grade on 30.9% of his throws, the highest mark by any qualifying quarterback over the past two seasons.

While his overall profile isn’t groundbreaking, his improvements as a passer should draw the attention of teams in need of a quality backup to mentor a young starter. And he brings the upside to steady the ship if called upon.

Marcus Mariota Positively Graded Throw % (2024-2025)

WR Tyquan Thornton

After an underwhelming start to his career with the Patriots, Thornton joined the Chiefs and rejuvenated his career. The move to a more potent offensive unit allowed him to showcase his elite speed as a deep threat capable of taking the top off defenses, with his 27.8-yard average depth of target leading all pass catchers with at least 100 routes.

While he wasn’t featured heavily, his fit as a complementary piece within an aggressive scheme shone through. His six receptions on throws targeted 30 or more yards downfield during the regular season ranked as the third most in the NFL, behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba (nine) and fellow free agent Alec Pierce (seven).

Entering his age-26 season, and projecting to have just a $5 million price tag, Thornton would make for a high-potential, cost-effective addition to a receiving corps that isn’t afraid of taking shots downfield.

S Jaylinn Hawkins

Hawkins enjoyed a breakout year with the Patriots, proving to be an integral piece of a defense that helped propel a Super Bowl appearance. The 28-year-old safety posted a career-best 74.9 PFF overall grade — a top-15 mark among safeties with at least 250 snaps — excelling as both a run defender (79.7) and in coverage (74.7).

Hawkins showcased his talent in coverage on the back end, with his PFF coverage grade at safety charting in the 93rd percentile. He hauled in four interceptions and helped New England's defense finish fifth in explosive pass play percentage allowed (12.1%).

Without an established track record of success, Hawkins may aim to re-sign with New England. Alongside first-year safety Craig Woodson, the Patriots produced the sixth-highest-graded safety group in the NFL. But should he ride the momentum he found in 2025 into the open market, he may profile as one of the biggest values this free agency cycle.

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

Ebiketie fell out of favor in Atlanta following the selections of first-round pass rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. Yet, the former second-round pick was effective with his opportunities in the rotation, producing a career-best 73.4 PFF pass-rush grade.

Although his sack production dropped in his new role, he was efficient with his reps, posting a top-12 pass-rush win rate (16.8%) among qualifying edge rushers. Sack totals are generally what gets the attention, but his ability to beat protection should be duly noted as an indicator of consistency and future production.

At 27 years old, Ebiketie is on an upward trajectory and could be an asset to any team hoping to bolster its pass rush. And at an $8 million annual projection, the price is modest in comparison to the top-end options on the market at the position.

Although undersized (5-foot-8 and 177 pounds), Washington plays with the tenacity and fire that defensive coordinators love. After tearing his Achilles last May, Washington returned to the field just seven months later, in hopes of helping to restore the stature of the Ravens‘ slumping coverage unit.

While he struggled at times after his return, he isn’t far removed from an impressive 2024 season in which he made an impact from numerous alignments. Lined up at free safety and in the slot, Washington produced PFF coverage grades above the 84th percentile in each, particularly excelling from the slot, where his 85.9 PFF coverage grade ranked third among all defenders with at least 100 snaps.

With youth still on his side (26 years old) and another offseason to fully recover from his injury, Washington may once again return to his 2024 level of play. In a league where coverage play is volatile and versatility is a premium, hestands as a great depth addition to any secondary at a next-to-nothing price.