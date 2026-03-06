2026 NFL Free Agency Preview: AFC West

The Chargers have some offensive line overhauling ahead of them: Five offensive lineman have expiring contracts, leaving their futures uncertain. However, if the release of Mekhi Becton is any indication, the Chargers may be looking to overhaul the unit entirely, excluding Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater.

The Chiefs have been busy: Kansas City traded star cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams and released tackle Jawaan Taylor and edge defender Michael Danna.

All 32 NFL teams enter the offseason with a clean slate. Whether chasing a championship or rebuilding from the ground up, every franchise kicks off its roster reshaping with free agency.

The legal tampering period begins Monday, March 9, opening the door for teams to negotiate with free agents and reshape their rosters. Some will make bold, franchise-altering moves. Others will find the missing piece to fuel a Super Bowl run.

With high-stakes decisions looming, here’s everything you need to know about NFL free agency in the AFC West.

Note: Salary cap figures sourced from OverTheCap and updated as of March 5

Record: 14-3

14-3 Cap Space: $25.22 million

$25.22 million Offensive PFF Grade: 75.2 (16th)

75.2 (16th) Defensive PFF Grade: 80.2 (6th)

80.2 (6th) Team Needs: RB, TE, C, LB

What Went Right?

The Broncos fielded one of the most ferocious pass rushes in the NFL this past season. Headlined by Nik Bonitto, they generated the second-highest pressure rate (41.5%) in the NFL and recorded 19 more sacks than any other team (76 total).

What Went Wrong?

Losing J.K. Dobbins mid-season left Denver’s running game shorthanded, which ultimately became the theme of the offense in the back half of the year and through the postseason. Through Week 10, the Broncos ranked 11th in yards per carry (4.5) on designed runs and fifth in rushing success rate (34.0%). After that point, they fell below the league average in both metrics.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

Likely Departures

Having recorded 14.5 sacks over his two seasons in Denver, John Franklin-Myers is expected to garner lucrative offers on the free-agent market. With PFF contract projections reaching as high as $15 million annually, Franklin-Myers will be highly sought after on the open market, likely pricing out the Broncos.

Free-Agent Targets

J.K. Dobbins’ contract is expiring, so Denver will likely be in the market for help in the backfield. That could ultimately land Dobbins back in Denver, or they could eye an upgrade. Fresh off winning the Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker III profiles as the perfect fit to elevate Sean Payton’s offense.

Record: 6-11

6-11 Cap Space: $24.88 million

$24.88 million Offensive PFF Grade: 71.4 (20th)

71.4 (20th) Defensive PFF Grade: 78.2 (7th)

78.2 (7th) Team Needs: RB, WR, G, T, DL, CB

What Went Right?

Despite missing playmaking wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice for stretches to start the year, the Chiefs came out of the gate swinging offensively. Through Week 8, Kansas City posted the second-highest EPA per play mark in the NFL, a start they hadn’t experienced since 2022.

What Went Wrong?

That early-season success quickly dissipated in the back half of the year. The Chiefs’ offense couldn’t get on the same page, ranking 17th in EPA per play from Weeks 9 through 15. The offense then came to a screeching halt following the season-ending injury to Patrick Mahomes. Without their franchise cornerstone from Weeks 16-18, the Chiefs were the NFL's lowest-graded offense (50.9).

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

*Released

Likely Departures

The Chiefs entered the offseason with plenty of work to do to become cap-compliant. Restructuring Mahomes’ contract took a massive chunk out of the cap deficit — but not enough to create usable space. That move was followed by releasing tackle Jawaan Taylor and edge defender Michael Danna, as well as trading cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams. Those transactions helped bring Kansas City below the cap threshold, but more moves may be coming, including the restructure of defensive tackle Chris Jones and the possible release of linebacker Drue Tranquill.

Free-Agent Targets

The Chiefs have two key running backs on expiring contracts, so upgrading the backfield will be a priority. Travis Etienne Jr. has been floated as an enticing option to pair with Mahomes in Andy Reid’s scheme. A more under-the-radar name like Tyler Allgeier would project as a strong fit, too.

Record: 3-14

3-14 Cap Space: $88.1 million

$88.1 million Offensive PFF Grade: 64.4 (30th)

64.4 (30th) Defensive PFF Grade: 49.2 (32nd)

49.2 (32nd) Team Needs: QB, WR, G, T, DI, LB, CB

What Went Right?

While some have criticized the early draft selection of running back Ashton Jeanty, citing a lack of massive production, he ended up being an exceedingly talented runner held back by a subpar offensive line. The Raiders finished 31st in yards before contact on designed runs, leaving Jeanty to make things happen while often taking first contact behind the line of scrimmage. As a result, the rookie finished as one of five backs with at least 100 carries to record over 80% of their rushing yardage after contact.

What Went Wrong?

Las Vegas averaged just 4.4 yards per play (30th in the NFL) in 2025. Explosive plays were nearly non-existent in both the passing (65, 31st) and running (31, 32nd) games.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

Likely Departures

Along with a myriad of departing free agents unlikely to warrant new deals, reports of key Raiders players being up for grabs have also dominated the headlines over the past month. Trade talks surrounding edge rusher Maxx Crosby are the marquee topic in Vegas right now. Quarterback Geno Smith is a potential release candidate, with the Raiders expected to take Heisman Trophy winner and national champion quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first pick in the draft.

Free-Agent Targets

Roster needs are everywhere and cap space is plentiful, making the Raiders a potential destination for nearly any name in free agency. The expectation is that they will be in on some of the biggest names, including center Tyler Linderbaum, to help overhaul the offensive line.

Record: 11-6

11-6 Cap Space: $99.05 million

$99.05 million Offensive PFF Grade: 65.2 (28th)

65.2 (28th) Defensive PFF Grade: 73.3 (11th)

73.3 (11th) Team Needs: G, C, DL

What Went Right?

The Chargers' defense was among the best in the NFL this past season. With their backs against the wall, the group played at its best, allowing a league-low 42.6% red-zone touchdown percentage. Yet, success is a double-edged sword in the NFL, as defensive coordinator Jesse Minter parlayed that performance into a head-coaching position with the Ravens. Now, the Chargers will aim to replicate that success without him.

What Went Wrong?

Injuries across the offensive line, most notably to tackles Rashawn Slater in camp and Joe Alt, left the Chargers extremely shorthanded up front. The fallout was more hits (88 quarterback knockdowns) than any team would find acceptable to put their franchise quarterback through.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

*Released; ** Retired

Likely Departures

The offensive line woes will likely result in an exodus of players up front. Five offensive lineman have expiring contracts, leaving their futures uncertain. However, if the release of Mekhi Becton is any indication, the Chargers may be looking to overhaul the unit entirely, excluding Alt and Slater.

Free-Agent Targets

The Chargers‘ moves leading up to free agency have cleared ample cap space, with the team now holding the most buying power in the NFL heading into the legal tampering period. The top priorities will likely be adding key names to the interior of the offensive line, such as Tyler Linderbaum and David Edwards. But Los Angeles' brass will likely also look to retain key pieces of the defense, such as edge rushers Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh.