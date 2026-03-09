2026 NFL Free Agency Preview: NFC South

PFF projects Jamel Dean to be the highest-paid free-agent cornerback: Dean was at his best with the Buccaneers in 2025, posting the lowest passer rating into his coverage (46.9) and becoming the fifth-highest-graded cornerback in the NFL.

The Saints have tough decisions ahead of them: Several key pieces of their defense are poised to hit free agency, including 36-year-old Cam Jordan, who has spent his entire NFL career in New Orleans.

All 32 NFL teams enter the offseason with a clean slate. Whether chasing a championship or rebuilding from the ground up, every franchise kicks off its roster reshaping with free agency.

The legal tampering period begins Monday, March 9, opening the door for teams to negotiate with free agents and reshape their rosters. Some will make bold, franchise-altering moves. Others will find the missing piece to fuel a Super Bowl run.

With high-stakes decisions looming, here’s everything you need to know about NFL free agency in the NFC South.

Note: Salary cap figures sourced from OverTheCap and updated as of March 6

Record: 8-9

8-9 Cap Space: $8.0 million

$8.0 million Offensive PFF Grade: 75.6 (15th)

75.6 (15th) Defensive PFF Grade: 65.8 (17th)

65.8 (17th) Team Needs: WR, DI, CB

What Went Right?

After struggling throughout 2024 to generate any sort of pass rush, Atlanta draft eda pair of edge rushers in the first round, propelling the unit to new heights. The Falcons nearly doubled their sack rate from a year ago, improving from 4.7% (32nd) to 9.0% (fourth) in 2025.

What Went Wrong?

Despite housing elite talent at the skill positions, the Falcons' offense never materialized into a formidable unit with Michael Penix Jr. under center. It was only once Penix went down for the year in Week 11 that Atlanta was able to find its footing. Kirk Cousins displayed more poise in the pocket, leading the Falcons to a 5-2 record down the stretch, and the 12th-highest team PFF offensive grade (76.4) from Week 12 through the end of the regular season.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

*Released

Likely Departures

Although the Falcons have reportedly informed Cousins and receiver Darnell Mooney of their impending releases, the moves net only marginal cap relief. Should both be designated as post-June 1 cuts, the team clears roughly $14 million in cap. That won’t give Atlanta much capital to attack the market, so more cap casualties are likely to follow. Pending free agents Kaden Elliss and David Onyemata are also likely to seek deals elsewhere.

Free-Agent Targets

The Falcons' need to bolster the receiving corps predates Mooney's release and now takes on increased importance. Without significant spending power, the front office may target once-productive veterans who have struggled to find consistency in recent stops. Christian Kirk fits that profile and would complement Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

Record: 8-9

8-9 Cap Space: $8.98 million

$8.98 million Offensive PFF Grade: 72.4 (17th)

72.4 (17th) Defensive PFF Grade: 60.6 (22nd)

60.6 (22nd) Team Needs: WR, DL, LB

What Went Right?

Overthinking may have driven some teams to question the Panthers’ decision to draft Tetairoa McMillan, but the results speak for themselves. The eighth overall pick took home the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and PFF agreed. Among rookies, McMillan ranked first in receiving yardage and PFF WAR (0.56) among non-quarterbacks.

What Went Wrong?

The Panthers struggled to find a return on investment in their pass rush. Despite adding multiple options through free agency and the draft last offseason, the defense struggled to generate consistent pressure, ranking 31st in pressure rate (29.6%).

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

Likely Departures

After a strong showing in 2025, Rico Dowdle is expected to draw interest from numerous teams. Additionally, the future of backup quarterback Andy Dalton has come into question, as reports have surfaced that the Panthers may be interested in trading the veteran.

Free-Agent Targets

The move to bring in Christian Rozeboom last offseason didn’t pan out, leaving the Panthers in need of talent at the center of their defense. They lack significant cap space to offer the top-end options on the market, though. They could still target a high-upside option like Leo Chenal, who profiles as a strong fit to take the next step and lead a defense in 2026.

Record: 6-11

6-11 Cap Space: $20.03 million

$20.03 million Offensive PFF Grade: 67.8 (27th)

67.8 (27th) Defensive PFF Grade: 70.8 (12th)

70.8 (12th) Team Needs: WR, G, DL

What Went Right?

It took time for the Saints to find their footing under a new coaching staff, starting the year 1-8. But from Week 10 through the end of the regular season, New Orleans went 5-3 and allowed the third-lowest EPA per play mark in the NFL on defense.

What Went Wrong?

A combination of injuries at the running back position and poor run blocking (49.8 team PFF run-blocking grade, 31st) doomed the Saints' attempts to field a balanced offense. New Orleans finished the year having generated just 3.4 yards per carry on designed runs (31st) while ranking 29th in EPA per rush.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

Likely Departures

Restructures to the contracts of Alvin Kamara, Chase Young, Juwan Johnson and Justin Reid supplied the Saints with breathing room heading into free agency. Now, the question becomes how New Orleans will approach the market. Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan and Alontae Taylor are staring down free agency, so the Saints will have to weigh retaining longtime faces of the defense against potentially aiming to get younger on that side of the ball this offseason.

Free-Agent Targets

The Saints need help on the interior offensive line and will look to add talent at the guard position. David Edwards, Isaac Seumalo and Alijah Vera-Tucker stand at the top of the market. But without significant capital, they may look to add more cost-effective options, such as Mekhi Becton, Ed Ingram or Wyatt Teller.

Record: 8-9

8-9 Cap Space: $19.96 million

$19.96 million Offensive PFF Grade: 69.7 (22nd)

69.7 (22nd) Defensive PFF Grade: 64.2 (18th)

64.2 (18th) Team Needs: TE, G, EDGE, LB, CB

What Went Right?

The Buccaneers started the year as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, posting a 6-2 record before the bye. That stretch included road victories against the Texans and Seahawks. Much of the credit belongs to the defense, as the unit held up to win games by thin margins and posted the third-best EPA per play allowed mark in the NFL.

What Went Wrong?

Injuries on offense left the Buccaneers shorthanded for most of the season, and they finished the year ranked in the bottom third of the NFL in team PFF offensive grade (69.7) and offensive success rate (32.9%, 26th). Rarely did we get to see Tampa Bay at its full potential, with Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin all missing for overlapping portions of the year.

Pending Free Agents (PFF Grade)

Likely Departures

Jamel Dean took a pay cut last offseason at the team’s request, a move that pushed his contract expiration from 2027 to 2026. The veteran cornerback answered by posting the lowest passer rating into his coverage (46.9) and becoming the fifth-highest-graded cornerback in the NFL. Now, Dean is projected to be the highest-paid cornerback in free agency.

Free-Agent Targets

Outside of retaining a key piece to the team’s success over the past decade in wide receiver Mike Evans, the Buccaneers should address their pass rush. Finding a piece opposite Yaya Diaby to bolster the unit would go a long way toward sustained success. K'Lavon Chaisson, following his breakout in 2025, would fit the bill.