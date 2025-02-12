The biggest roster decision for every NFL team entering 2025

Plenty of teams have quarterback dilemmas: The Raiders, Steelers, Giants and Titans are among the teams in need of instant starters.

With Super Bowl 59 ending only days ago, the NFL world will take one of the very few true breaks during the offseason. The few weeks between the end of the playoffs and the start of the NFL Combine offer every organization a chance to re-assess its current roster before the brunt of free agency.

From handling trade requests to allocating spending money to picking starting candidates, below is one element that every team will have to sort out before transactions ramp up.

Arizona Cardinals: How to allocate resources on defense

Although Arizona’s offense provided some fireworks, especially earlier in the season, its defense was an issue all year, ranking 27th in expected points allowed per play and 31st in success rate. Upgrades across the board will almost definitely be in store, but the pecking order of figuring those out is key.

Pass rush appears to be the Cardinals’ biggest qualm. No Cardinal with more than 160 pass-rushing snaps produced a PFF pass-rushing grade higher than 67.4. Even though BJ Ojulari will return from injury and Darius Robinson will get a clean slate, this defensive line needs more juice. Likewise, the secondary will need higher-level players next to Garrett Williams (83.7 PFF coverage grade) and Budda Baker (77.8 PFF overall grade).

Arizona boasts around $71 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap. The Cardinals should get a real crack at superstar free-agent options like Khalil Mack, D.J. Reed and Josh Sweat, and likely will need to add one or two splash pieces. General manager Monti Ossenfort should prioritize defense with the 16th overall pick, given this year’s deep cornerback and interior defensive line classes.

Atlanta Falcons: What happens with Kirk Cousins

The Falcons dug themselves a real morass when they not only paid Cousins $180 million last offseason but then proceeded to select Michael Penix Jr. at eighth overall. The good news for Raheem Morris is that Penix (87.6 PFF passing grade) looks like a budding star, but that doesn’t remove the looming Cousins cloud.

In just 14 games in Atlanta, Cousins produced a 72.3 PFF passing grade, his lowest since 2017, while his 4.6% turnover-worthy play rate was the third highest among qualifiers. With Cousins counting $40 million toward the cap and his $27.5 million base salary guaranteed, Atlanta will presumably be desperate to move on.

What could help general manager Terry Fontenot is that this year’s crop of available quarterbacks is generally thin, and a team like the Steelers or Giants could find itself in a desperate spot as the draft nears. But given Cousins’ monstrous salary, age and declining play, Atlanta is unlikely to net much in return. Ultimately, until Cousins’ situation is resolved, it will continue hanging over the Falcons.

Baltimore Ravens: Finding ways to stabilize the offensive line

The Ravens’ offensive line concerns became prevalent during the team’s Week 1 matchup in Kansas City and were never fully alleviated, even with some mixing and matching. Baltimore’s line closed the season ranking 16th in PFF overall grade and 20th in PFF run-blocking grade, and the team must now confront some increasingly difficult personnel questions.

The biggest one revolves around left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who played 1,000-plus snaps for the first time in five years and recorded a strong 80.9 PFF pass-blocking grade. Next to Stanley, left guard Patrick Mekari will also hit the open market after producing only a 56.9 PFF overall grade from Week 4 onward.

While Stanley has been a Raven his entire career, Baltimore could look to a younger option, whether via its first-round pick or a pickup like Alaric Jackson. The versatile Mekari's potential departure could leave another void to fill in what was already an average unit.

Buffalo Bills: Upgrading the coverage with limited money

By the end of the regular season, the Bills posted just a 48.3 PFF team coverage grade, the second worst in football. A lack of dynamic, sticky coverage personnel outside of Christian Benford didn’t bode well — and when Benford went down in the AFC Championship game, that proved to be a death knell. Now, the Bills must address their back-seven once and for all.

Linebacker coverage was a genuine issue for Buffalo for most of the past year. The team’s linebackers combined to record a league-worst 29.1 PFF coverage grade, and there are few guarantees about Matt Milano’s health. Additionally, outside of Benford, only one Bills starting secondary member enjoyed a PFF coverage grade above 67.7 (Cam Lewis).

Currently operating roughly $14 million below the red in free agency, Brandon Beane will likely have to prioritize both linebacker and cornerback with cheap, shrewd upgrades and a focus in the draft.

The Cardinals and Panthers are similar in that both are in dire need of defensive upgrades. But where Carolina differs is that there are very few building blocks on that side of the ball, meaning the organization will need to distribute its $20 million in cap space wisely.

Yes, Derrick Brown (90.1 PFF overall grade in 2023) will return, but the Panthers’ defensive line needs new bodies. Shaq Thompson (67.4 PFF overall grade) should return to the linebacking corps but will be 31 and coming off a season-ending injury. On top of that, both Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallace failed to reach a 57.0 PFF overall grade this past season. Even Jaycee Horn (57.9 PFF coverage grade), one of few bright spots in the Carolina secondary, had a down year.

In need of upgrades at all three levels, the Panthers probably aren’t in a position to splurge too heavily. Cheaper, high-upside players like defensive back Elijah Molden and edge defender Baron Browning could make sense to complement a potential first-round addition.

Chicago Bears: How to smartly upgrade at running back

Countless NFL teams will be envious of the Bears this offseason, given the great state of their roster and their $62 million to use in free agency. However, one position that might not be simple to fix in Ben Johnson’s first year is running back.

General manager Ryan Poles invested $24 million in D’Andre Swift last offseason, and the move didn’t pay immediate dividends. Swift generated only a 65.7 PFF rushing grade and 18 explosive runs in his first season in Chicago.

Swift’s performance, coupled with Johson’s intention to run the ball, has led many around the football world to speculate about upgrades — but pinpointing the location is tricky. This year’s group of free-agent running backs doesn’t feature any legitimately consistent superstars, as only Aaron Jones resides in the top 20 of PFF’s rankings. The good news is that this draft is loaded at the position, but identifying when the Bears will want to pull the trigger — with other needs along the offensive line and defensive line — isn’t easy. Could it be with Jeanty at No. 10, or on Day 2 with someone like Kaleb Johnson or Cam Skattebo?

Yes, the Bengals will prioritize defense after finishing 28th in success rate and 20th in expected points allowed per play. But the first order of business is determining what happens with Higgins.

Higgins put together a remarkable walk year, producing a career-best 88.3 PFF receiving grade with only a 2.7% drop rate. With Higgins working alongside All-Pro Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals fielded the eighth-highest-graded wide receiver room and a borderline top-five offense.

Cincinnati could theoretically franchise tag Higgins for the second consecutive year, but there are no guarantees that Higgins would agree to play on those terms. It could actually help spread the wealth if Cincinnati can’t keep the 26-year-old stud, but the message has been clear in wanting to retain him. If Higgins walks to another team in free agency, wide receiver would become a far bigger need for the Bengals, joining the likes of defensive line, safety and guard.

A quarterback need has cropped up for the Browns yet again, like a perennial flower. However, this offseason feels that much more dire, given that Garrett has actively requested out of the organization.

Garrett has been arguably the NFL’s best defensive player since debuting in 2017, and he put together another Defensive Player of the Year-worthy campaign in 2024. The four-time All-Pro led all edge defenders in PFF's wins above replacement metric, and his 92.3 PFF overall grade and 92.8 PFF pass-rushing grade paced all qualified defensive linemen.

The Browns have two avenues with Garrett. The first is to satisfy his contractual demands, likely making him the highest-paid defensive player in football while expressing an interest in winning now and not rebuilding. Alternatively, Cleveland could trade Garrett, stock up on first-round picks and commit to a retooling over the next few seasons. That’s an incredibly heavy decision to make, but it’s the crossroads at which Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski find themselves.

Dallas Cowboys: Position to target in the first round

Following a season in which the team ranked 28th in expected points added per play on both sides of the ball, some considerable roster upgrades will be needed in Dallas. Having players like Osa Odighizuwa, Jourdan Lewis and DeMarcus Lawrence hit free agency doesn’t help, nor does handling negative cap space, but Jerry Jones can rest assured in landing a game-changer at No. 12 overall.

The Cowboys could really go any direction with their first selection. Dallas fields very little legitimate receiver talent next to CeeDee Lamb, with only KaVontae Turpin reaching a 70.0 PFF receiving grade this past year. At running back, Rico Dowdle (74.4 PFF rushing grade) was solid — but mostly due to a second-half surge. Zack Martin’s future is uncertain, and the Cowboys’ offensive line finished 23rd in overall PFF grade. The defensive line aside from Micah Parsons (assuming he’s extended, not traded), linebacker — where DeMarvion Overshown is injured and Eric Kendricks is a free agent — and the secondary are all also in play.

Cowboys fans seem to have their leanings so far this offseason. According to PFF's mock draft simulator, 38% of first-round picks have taken running back Ashton Jeanty and 13.3% have selected wide receiver Luther Burden III. The fact that offensive tackle Josh Simmons (6.8%) and edge defender Mike Green (6.1%) are on that list just shows how wide open this pick will be.

Denver Broncos: Which skill-position players to add

Following an encouraging 2024 season in which rookie Bo Nix (78.3 PFF overall grade) broke out, Denver sits in a promising spot going into next year. The clear focus will be on improving Nix’s weaponry, as only Courtland Sutton posted a 70.0-plus PFF overall grade — but filtering that down further gets intriguing.

General manager George Paton has roughly $34 million in cap space, and there are big-time receivers on the market. Higgins or Chris Godwin would both be landmark — yet highly expensive — signings. while Darius Slayton or Stefon Diggs could be cheaper complements to Sutton. Moreover, as no Broncos running back compiled a 71.0-plus PFF rushing grade, adding a back at some point this offseason feels logical. The biggest weakness is probably at tight end, as no Bronco at that position reached even a 57.0 PFF receiving grade.

Denver has been linked to both Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland throughout the pre-draft process, with either reasonably in play at Pick 20. But don’t discount the Broncos going receiver or even running back at that pick. Altogether, Sean Payton has a fascinating puzzle of how to maximize the ceiling of his skill-position room.

Detroit Lions: What to do at cornerback

The overarching storyline for the Lions this offseason will be the loss of both coordinators, but this team has another impending concern coming at cornerback. Carlton Davis III, Kindle Vildor and Emmanuel Moseley are all set to become free agents, leaving general manager Brad Holmes in a slightly awkward position.

Re-signing Davis would make sense, especially given his strong performance (72.1 PFF coverage grade, six pass breakups) in his first year in Detroit. But Davis’ price and injury history could offer some worries. If Davis walks, could Holmes instead angle for someone like Byron Murphy Jr. or go for a cheaper add like Kristian Fulton or Nate Hobbs?

It’s crucial to remember just how much the Lions invested in cornerbacks in last year’s draft, selecting Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. with their top two picks. Arnold (50.2 PFF coverage grade) endured a tough rookie season, but he’ll likely get another season of starting experience in 2025. Even though Rakestraw played in just six games, the Lions — fast becoming one of the better draft-and-develop teams in the NFL — probably won’t give up on him that quickly. All in all, that could lead to starting a more inexperienced group at cornerback, with adding one in this year’s draft a potential priority.

Green Bay Packers: Finding a concrete answer at receiver

Entering the 2024 offseason, the Packers’ burgeoning young receiver corps was one of the NFL’s brightest storylines. Fast forward one year, though, and the tone has definitely soured — including from players like Josh Jacobs, who expressed wanting to add a real WR1.

Altogether, Packers receivers combined for a 72.6 PFF overall grade in 2024, which ranked 17th, and Green Bay’s 26 dropped passes by receivers were the most in the NFL. None of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed or Dontayvion Wicks really broke out in earnest, as all four finished with a sub-72.0 PFF receiving grade.

Green Bay has bigger needs than receiver, namely edge rusher and cornerback, which could push adding a receiver lower on the list of orders. Alternatively, if someone like Amari Cooper were signed or Deebo Samuel acquired via trade, one of the team's younger wideouts could be made available on the market. It won’t be a simple plan of operation for general manager Brian Gutekunst at wideout one way or the other.

Houston Texans: How to solidify the receiver room

The fact that the Texans reached the divisional round despite putting together a bad offensive season was impressive (and a testament to their outstanding defense). Injuries at receiver certainly played a role in that offensive stagnation, and the position will need more in 2025.

Nico Collins (92.3 PFF receiving grade) remains one of the league’s best wideouts, but Stefon Diggs (79.9 PFF receiving grade) is a free agent and Tank Dell (73.6 PFF receiving grade) will likely be sidelined for a significant portion of this upcoming year. No other Texans receiver produced a PFF receiving grade of even 61.0.

Bringing back Diggs, who had found a nice complementary role, would make sense. As for making up for Dell’s lost downfield threat, a Darius Slayton or Marquise Brown could be in play, although Houston is currently cash-strapped.

Without question, Richardson will be one of the NFL players under the most scrutiny in 2025. His sophomore season was a topsy-turvy one that ended in only a 62.2 PFF overall grade — leaving Indianapolis with lingering long-term concerns.

As of now, the assumption appears that Richardson will get another shot at being the starter next season. After all, he did play slightly better following his benching, recording 74.7 PFF overall and 70.3 PFF passing grades from Weeks 11-16. But two straight poor starts, injury questions and even leadership have become inextricable from Richardson.

The Colts will need to add another backup to Richardson with Joe Flacco hitting free agency, but the key question is how aggressive they want to be in that quarterback market. Signing someone like Russell Wilson could easily signal a shift back to QB2 status for Richardson, while an option like Jameis Winston could cultivate more of a competition. Whatever moves general manager Chris Ballard makes at quarterback next to Richardson will speak volumes about how the organization feels.

Jacksonville Jaguars: What to do with veteran offensive pieces

The Jaguars could turn the page from a hellish 2024 and be right back on the upswing in 2025 after hiring Liam Coen and returning a strong nucleus. Yet, the team’s new general manager will be pressed hard about signings that occurred before he arrived.

Former general manager Trent Baalke signed receiver Gabe Davis to a three-year, $39 million contract last offseason, but Davis produced only a 54.6 PFF receiving grade with 0.95 yards per route run. Similarly, receiver Christian Kirk played in only eight games, garnering a decent 68.2 PFF receiving grade. RB Travis Etienne (62.8 PFF rushing grade) would figure to hold a more prominent role, given Coen’s running back-heavy approach in Tampa Bay, but even he could be dangled on the market.

With Kirk, Evan Engram and Etienne all under contract for one more season, it wouldn’t be shocking if any of them were traded to make room for upgrades added this offseason — whether via free agency or the draft.

Kansas City Chiefs: Fixing the state of the offensive line

Kansas City’s ragtag offensive line didn’t seem to be that glaring of a problem throughout the team’s run to a third straight Super Bowl, but the Eagles indicated otherwise during Super Bowl 59. Now, the Chiefs have the opportunity to shore up the unit for good, which might not be an easy task.

The biggest question mark will probably be at right guard, as Trey Smith will be a free agent. Few have done a better job retaining talent than general manager Brett Veach, but the Chiefs wield around only $11 million in cap space and might not be able to effectively counter massive offers from teams like the Patriots or Bears. The other qualms are at tackle, where Jawaan Taylor (60.1 PFF overall grade) isn’t a star and the left tackle spot is still wide open.

Ultimately, the Chiefs could have two holes to fill along their offensive line but not much by way of cap space to address that. Going offensive line in the first round seems plausible, while signing underrated free agents like James Daniels, Patrick Mekari or Dan Moore Jr. might also work.

Chiefs' Pass-Blocking Grades from Super Bowl 59

Las Vegas Raiders: What to do at quarterback

With the second-most cap space in the NFL (about $92 million) and a fresh regime, the Raiders could be in for a very fun offseason full of inspiring transactions. The team has a bevy of needs, but the most obvious is under center after ranking 31st in team PFF passing grade a year ago.

Holding the No. 6 overall pick means there’s a slim chance that one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders will still be available as Vegas is on the clock. Could new general manager John Spytek elect to trade up or even wait until Day 2 to make his mark on a passer?

The other quarterback options are also intriguing for the Raiders. Sam Darnold is the headliner of the free-agent class, and the 27-year-old would instantly infuse new life into the team’s lackluster offense. A reunion between Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson, who rebounded with a 77.5 PFF passing grade in 2024, could make sense. Even trading for Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins isn’t out of the realm of possibilities. The bottom line is that whatever direction the Raiders go at quarterback will invariably produce domino effects for the rest of the roster — and the NFL.

The Chargers’ upstart defense proved to be one of the best turnarounds in the NFL last year, finishing sixth in expected points allowed per play and first in success rate. Much of that was, unfortunately, fueled by players who might not be back in Los Angeles in 2025.

The team's three highest-graded defenders — Khalil Mack, Tony Jefferson and Poona Ford — are all free agents. Beyond them, players like Elijah Molden (75.6 PFF overall grade), Teair Tart (78.1), Troy Dye (65.6) and Kristian Fulton (68.9) also were on expiring deals.

Mack is the headliner of that contingent, having sustained his late-career dominance in his three seasons with the Chargers. Meanwhile, others like Molden and Fulton enjoyed breakout 2024 campaigns and may look to cash in elsewhere. General manager Joe Hortiz faces a treacherous tree of decision-making for those aforementioned players, having to balance which young talents to prioritize — like linebacker Junior Colson and cornerback Cam Hart — with those he wants back with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Los Angeles Rams: What comes of the wide receiver room

Over the past two seasons, the Rams trotted out one of the more feared receiver duos in football in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. But Los Angeles will apparently be cutting ties with Kupp, likely trading the 31-year-old this offseason after another injury-riddled year.

Without Kupp, the Rams will still have Nacua, whose 92.6 PFF receiving grade and 3.23 yards per route run paced all qualified receivers. The remaining slots, though, are mysteries.

Internally, Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell were both solid when Kupp was out, finishing the 2024 season with PFF receiving grades of 73.9 or higher. Outside options include Chris Godwin, Keenan Allen and Marquise Brown, although Les Snead hasn’t been one to drop tons on free agents. Thus, drafting a receiver like Emeka Egbuka or Elic Ayomanor early might be in play.

Miami Dolphins: Who stays and goes in the secondary

Miami’s defense flashed progress in Anthony Weaver’s first year, although the team finished 25th in PFF coverage grade. With several 2024 starters hitting free agency, this offseason feels like a natural transition point for that room.

Among the Dolphins’ leaders in coverage snaps were pending free agents Kader Kohou, Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland, none of whom exceeded a 68.9 PFF coverage grade. Holland, No. 3 in PFF’s free agency rankings, very well could cost more than the Dolphins want to invest. In turn, that could leave only Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller as returners, but both will be 30 or older next year.

Ramsey (71.9 PFF coverage grade) appears to have more left in the tank, but the other four secondary slots could use retooling. Miami drafting a cornerback or safety at Pick 13 shouldn’t be ruled out, and cheaper free agents would make sense amid their difficult cap situation.

Minnesota Vikings: The starting quarterback

The Vikings are currently in the midst of what feels like a hypothetical philosophical dilemma: Keep your great, albeit more temporary player, or turn to the young one waiting in the wings.

After signing as a clear bridge option in Minnesota this past offseason, Darnold was superb, generating a career-best 77.5 PFF passing grade, ranking seventh among quarterbacks in PFF's wins above replacement metric and fueling the Vikings’ shocking 14-3 season. The problem is that Minnesota drafted J.J. McCarthy 10th overall in 2024 and seems to be banking on him as the man under center for the long haul.

Will general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah franchise-tag or extend Darnold, putting McCarthy’s future with the team in jeopardy, or will he eschew Darnold’s one-year contributions for the touted prospect? Given Adofo-Mensah’s history of shedding once-beloved players like Dalvin Cook and Za’Darius Smith on more expensive deals, handing the reins to McCarthy feels more probable, but it’s far from a straightforward choice.

The Patriots finished just 4-13 for a reason, devoid of much substantial talent on both sides of the ball. The optimistic news is that New England now has $120 million in spending money and the No. 4 overall pick to fix that.

The foremost priority seems to be the offensive line, which ranked last with a 51.2 PFF overall grade. Receiver, defensive line, linebacker and secondary are all also positions to address, with the only legitimate blue-chip players seemingly being Drake Maye and Christian Gonzalez. Keion White (76.7 PFF pass-rushing grade) and Jabrill Peppers (81.7 PFF coverage grade) made contributions this past year, too.

New England has the luxury of acquiring multiple premium players, but what does that pairing look like — and how much is left to spend on other spots? In terms of the draft, going best player available (excluding quarterback) makes sense, but Eliot Wolf could also easily trade down. The possibilities are endless for the Patriots this offseason, but one thing they should do is not invest too heavily in any one position.

Now that Kellen Moore has officially become the Saints’ next head coach, the wheels can begin to turn on the team’s foundational plan for the 2025 season. With New Orleans’ roster in a disadvantageous situation yet again, finally rebuilding makes sense — which would likely involve moving on from Carr.

When healthy in 2024, Carr was fabulous. His 86.7 PFF passing grade ranked fourth among quarterbacks with 300 or more dropbacks, and his 2.5% turnover-worthy play rate was tied for the 12th lowest among that group. However, Carr will be 34 coming off an injury-shortened year and counts for $51 million against the cap in 2025.

New Orleans would have to swallow $40 million in dead money this season alone if it trades Carr before June 1, but that appears to be the best-case situation to maximize his value. Moore could start over with a quarterback of his choice — potentially a short-term one like Justin Fields or a mid-round rookie — and the Saints could attempt to recoup assets while simultaneously shedding payroll down the line. Alternatively, New Orleans could keep Carr and try to trade other pieces like Tyrann Mathieu or Demario Davis.

New York Giants: The prognosis at quarterback

Through 16 weeks of the NFL season, the Giants were in the driver’s seat to pick first overall, mercifully ending their longstanding issues under center. But a wacky Week 17 win over the Colts threw a wrench in those plans, leaving New York with the third overall pick.

As a result, the Giants could easily be shut out from both Ward and Sanders, especially given that the Titans and Browns each need quarterbacks. That could encourage New York to trade back for someone like Kyle McCord or Jaxson Dart, or simply bypass the position in the draft’s early rounds altogether. General manager Joe Schoen must account for that possibility in how he handles this offseason, which could be a quarterback carousel.

Could the Giants pursue a more solid stopgap option like Wilson, Rodgers or Fields instead of drafting one at No. 3? Could vying for Sam Darnold, Derek Carr or even Matthew Stafford be on the table? Schoen has myriad ways to try to fix his quarterback quandary, and even if taking one at No. 3 is the most logical outcome, it’s far from a guarantee.

New York Jets: Who’s staying at receiver

Aaron Rodgers’ status was the Jets’ most urgent decision. But now that it’s all but known that Rodgers won’t be back in the saddle, new general manager Darren Mougey has business to sort out regarding his wide receiver room.

After adding Davante Adams at last year’s trade deadline, there appears a real chance that the three-time All-Pro won’t suit up in the Big Apple anymore. Beyond that, Garrett Wilson — who has never produced lower than a 73.5 PFF receiving grade in all three of his pro seasons — will want an extension from the organization or could be traded.

Now with a question mark at quarterback, the Jets could be down one or two of their top wideouts from the 2024 season. Adding depth at the position through the draft or free agency will be paramount.

Philadelphia Eagles: Which key free agents are retained

The Eagles are probably still swigging champagne from their Super Bowl victory, but the NFL offseason calendar waits for no one. A year after assembling maybe the best offseason in league history, general manager Howie Roseman will have to determine which players to keep from his championship roster.

What makes Philadelphia’s free-agent crop so intriguing is not only the level of talent but also the presumptive cost. Milton Williams and Josh Sweat could each receive deals exceeding $20 million annually, while Zack Baun (90.1 PFF overall grade) could become one of the NFL’s highest-paid linebackers. Mekhi Becton (70.7 PFF overall grade) should also receive a raise after turning in an impressive season at a new position.

Roseman is slated to have only $18 million in cap space, which means that several impact players from 2024 probably won’t be retained. Considering that players like Moro Ojomo and Jalyx Hunt have already flashed their potential, those decisions may be a bit easier.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The starter at quarterback

The Steelers headed into the 2024 season with two fliers at quarterback on their roster in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Unfortunately, a year removed, there doesn’t appear to be a simple answer as to who will be Pittsburgh’s starter in 2025.

After replacing Fields as the starter, Wilson proved generally effective but fell victim to poorer play down the stretch, as evidenced by a 64.3 PFF passing grade and a 25.7% pressure-to-sack ratio over the final four regular-season games. Meanwhile, Fields impressed through his first three starts but compiled a 5.4% turnover-worthy play rate in his last three nods.

While Wilson seems to be the better fit on paper, his higher price tag and older age could mean that Pittsburgh turns to Fields. A wild card like Sam Darnold, Derek Carr or Aaron Rodgers is also very much in play, as is taking a quarterback early in this year’s draft. Even if one of Wilson or Fields re-signs early this offseason, it doesn’t mean that the Steelers will be completely done at the position.

The 49ers are already in the midst of a chaotic offseason, which features a potential Deebo Samuel trade and a likely Brock Purdy extension. However, the most overarching question might just be about whether Williams will play in 2025.

The 36-year-old was fantastic yet again, even in a shortened 2024 season. Williams notched PFF pass- and run-blocking grades above 81.4, permitting only one sack on 381 pass-blocking snaps. At the same time, Williams didn’t play after Week 11 due to an ankle injury, and retirement very much appears to be on the table.

Whether or not Williams suits up next season, general manager John Lynch will likely look to land a potential starter down the line at left tackle. But if Williams retires, that would make left tackle arguably the 49ers’ biggest need, trumping cornerback, edge defender and linebacker, as the team would need an instant starter to protect Purdy’s blindside.

Seattle Seahawks: Navigating 2026 free agents

The Seahawks’ biggest priority in 2025 should be fixing the offensive line, both through the draft and free agency. What also won’t be lost on general manager John Schneider is having to deal with the contracts of players who have one year left on their deals, because Seattle’s is lengthy.

Geno Smith (81.9 PFF passing grade) was generally great yet again, but he’s 34 and in line for an extension. D.K. Metcalf (75.0 PFF receiving grade) experienced declining play and production, making a trade more possible than previously considered. Charles Cross (82.5 PFF overall grade) broke out in a big way and earned a payday. Even players like Kenneth Walker III, Noah Fant, Tyler Lockett and Boye Mafe aren’t under contract after this upcoming year.

As of now, the Seahawks are projected to have $164 million in cap space next offseason. Consequently, extending three or more of those aforementioned players seems like a realistic outcome. But that will leave some players without longer deals, which could make for some harsh realities via trades.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: What to do at linebacker

The Buccaneers face daunting decisions regarding several free agents, including Chris Godwin, but none feels more delicate than Lavonte David.

The 35-year-old led the Buccaneers in defensive snaps last season, but elements of his play started to fade. His missed tackle rate rose from 7.2% to a career-worst 15.5%, and his PFF coverage grade dipped to a career-low 56.9. It doesn’t help that fellow starter K.J. Britt (45.5 PFF overall grade) also struggled last year and that J.J. Russell (69.2 PFF overall grade) is also a free agent.

General manager Jason Licht has excelled by keeping his players, but he’s also a cutting-edge executive who can predict decline. Whether to keep David, let alone still make him the centerpiece of Tampa’s defense, is a tough, heartfelt call. There’s a real chance that the Buccaners could have two new starters over the middle.

Tennessee Titans: What to do at No. 1 overall

This decision will not only drive the entire 2025 NFL Draft but also the Titans organization for the next five or so seasons.

Tennessee has a dire need at quarterback, as its 57.0 team PFF passing grade was the worst in the NFL. There isn’t anything stopping new general manager Mike Borgonzi from selecting either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders first overall, but whether either is worthy of that value is a fundamental question.

Reports have also indicated that Tennessee could elect to trade out of the slot, in which case one of those two gunslingers could be in play later. There’s also a reality in which the Titans take Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter and add one of the quarterbacks mentioned previously. It would be hard for Tennessee to go wrong with either of those defensive stars, but it could open a Pandora’s box and still not solve the biggest issue on the team.

Washington Commanders: How to properly spend cap space

Going from making the NFC Championship game to having the third-most money to spend in free agency is a pinch-me scenario for Dan Quinn and Adam Peters. This offseason will prove to be a watershed one for Washington, and that $78 million needs to be used to the best degree.

The Commanders’ undoing all season long was their defense, which finished 30th in success rate, 29th in expected points added per play and 29th in team PFF coverage grade. Pass rush, linebacker and cornerback all need work, even after the team added Marshon Lattimore in the middle of the 2024 season. Meanwhile, Washington’s receiver corps needs another dynamic talent next to Terry McLaurin (84.8 PFF receiving grade), while both tackle spots could be better.

Anticipate Washington to make a big signing or two on defense, likely in both the front-four and the secondary. From there, finding complementary pieces to round out the roster seems shrewd. What Peters should avoid is splurging too heavily, thereby handicapping his remaining money to go around.