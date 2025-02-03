Myles Garrett Landing Spots: Browns' star edge defender requests trade

Myles Garrett formally requests a trade: The NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year wrote in a statement that his goal “has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.”

Who could use Garrett's services? Well, every team. But the Lions, Falcons and Commanders are among the teams that are best positioned to get the deal across the finish line.

Myles Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Garrett was the subject of trade rumors ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline, and while nothing materialized then, the star edge defender has now made his wishes public.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently said he won't entertain any trades for Garrett, but multiple front offices should now be lining up to make an offer. Here, we’ll examine three teams that would make sense.

The Lions and Browns completed a trade for an edge defender at the deadline, with Za'Darius Smith heading to Detroit to help fill the void created by Aidan Hutchinson’s season-ending injury. While Hutchinson is expected to be ready for the start of the 2025 NFL season, imagine the prospect of pairing Garrett, who registered a 23.1% PFF pass-rush win rate in 2024, with Hutchinson, who was the only edge defender with a higher win rate (38.3%).

The toughest part for the Lions will be finding the trade ammunition to make this deal worthwhile for the Browns. Detroit owns the 28th selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, so teams closer to the top of the order may have first dibs. The Lions would likely need to consider parting with multiple early-round selections to make the trade happen.

Myles Garrett: Stable metrics and percentile ranks among qualifying edge defenders in 2024

Metric Percentile PFF Pass-Rush Grade 98th Pass-Rush Grade on True Pass Rushes 98th Pass-Rush Grade Without Play Action 98th Pass-Rush Win % 98th PFF Run-Defense Grade 85th Run-Stop % 50th

The Commanders struck gold in selecting quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and their new franchise quarterback had them one win away from a Super Bowl appearance. Daniels earned a 90.6 PFF overall grade, the second-highest mark for a rookie quarterback in the PFF era (since 2006), behind only Russell Wilson in 2012. Washington's Super Bowl window is fully open, and with a star quarterback on a rookie deal, they would be wise to be aggressive here.

Like the Lions, though, the Commanders pick late in the 2025 NFL Draft, holding the 29th overall selection. But there’s a strong case that they should be willing to part with a first- and a second-round draft pick if it would bring Garrett to Washington.

The Falcons desperately need edge help, with none of their players at the position earning a PFF overall grade above 70.0 in 2024. Like the Commanders, they now have a starting quarterback on a rookie contract to build around, with Michael Penix Jr. earning an 87.9 PFF overall grade across 114 dropbacks.

Atlanta also has a higher draft pick than the Lions and Commanders, owning the 15th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could appeal to the Browns. Packaging veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and that first-round selection may be enough to get the Browns to accept a deal.

There would be two hurdles for the Falcons to overcome: the salary cap and selling Garrett on the idea that the team is a Super Bowl contender. Atlanta is currently projected to be over the cap in 2025, so they would need to maneuver to make this deal happen. And at the heart of Garrett's trade request is that he wants to compete for a Super Bowl, which might not be the easiest sell for the Falcons, who are coming off a season where they underperformed. But there is a case to be made that they would be the favorites in the NFC South with Garrett on board and Penix on an upward trajectory.