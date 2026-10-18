Jaylin Noel shines in Marvin Harrison Jr.'s debut: Harrison was eased into action, while Noel stole the show with four receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Travis Hunter continues his development as a two-way player: Hunter recorded both an interception and a receiving touchdown for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brian Thomas Jr. doesn't play in the second half: Thomas was held without a catch in the first half, and his time in Jacksonville may be coming to an end.

Jump to a game:

HST @ JAX | CHI @ ATL | BAL @ CLE | TEN @ IND | NYJ @ NE | NO @ NYG | CAR @ PHI

PIT @ TB | ARI @ LAR | LAC @ KC | BUF @ LV | DAL @ GB

Texans adjust without David Montgomery: Houston's lead running back didn't practice all week because of a groin injury and was ruled out Friday.

Houston has spent the season using a two-man running back rotation by drive between Montgomery and Woody Marks. Montgomery played 54% of the snaps over the first four weeks, compared to 46% for Marks. Montgomery suffered his injury last week, allowing Marks to take over the backfield. The only other running back on the roster was Dare Ogunbowale, who primarily plays on special teams and logged just one offensive snap last week. The Texans elevated running back Jawhar Jordan from the practice squad Saturday.

Houston opened the game with Marks handling three straight drives. Jordan took over for the fourth drive before Marks closed out the half. After several short drives in the first half, Houston put together multiple long drives in the second half. As a result, Marks handled most of the work, with Jordan mixing in when Marks needed a break. That included one drive in which Marks played the first five snaps before Jordan entered and broke off a 25-yard touchdown run.

Marks still recorded 17 touches against a strong run defense and saw excellent usage, even though Jordan ultimately provided more fantasy value. If Montgomery misses another game, Marks would remain a safe fantasy starter next week against the New York Giants, when he could be more efficient.

Houston trades for Marvin Harrison Jr.: The Texans acquired the former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Monday in exchange for a second-round pick.

Houston started the season with Nico Collins as its primary X receiver and Jared Wayne as his backup. Xavier Hutchinson led a two-man rotation with Kayshon Boutte at Z receiver in 12 personnel, while Boutte was the primary Z receiver in 11 personnel. Jaylin Noel was the primary slot receiver, with Hutchinson also rotating in frequently for both Boutte and Noel.

Houston had expected Jaydin Higgins to be its second receiving option before his season-ending injury. There was also hope that Tank Dell would join the rotation, but he remains on injured reserve. The Texans traded for Boutte before the season to provide another option, but he has failed to surpass 40 receiving yards in any of his five games.

With the addition of Harrison, Houston released Jared Wayne in a corresponding move. Wayne has since signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Harrison was expected to be on a snap count, so this game was unlikely to reveal his eventual snap ceiling in Houston, particularly given the team's tendency to rotate wide receivers other than Collins over the past few seasons. However, we did get a clearer picture of who would lose snaps. Harrison has traditionally played X receiver, where Collins lines up, so we also learned more about how Houston plans to deploy its receivers.

Houston opened the game with its usual rotation. The Texans continued using plenty of two- and three-tight end sets, giving Hutchinson more playing time. Harrison didn't see his first offensive snap until the third drive, then returned at the start of the fourth. His snaps came in three- and four-wide-receiver sets, where he lined up alongside Collins and Noel, who played in the slot.

Harrison mixed in more frequently during the second half but remained a clear fifth on the depth chart. His addition had no impact on where Collins lined up. Instead, Harrison played more Z receiver than usual, a trend that will likely continue going forward.

This suggests Harrison should eventually replace Boutte as the other outside receiver in 11 personnel. That could move Boutte into Wayne's former role as the backup X receiver behind Collins.

Harrison will also need to surpass Hutchinson as an outside receiver in 12 personnel before he can be trusted in fantasy starting lineups. It's too early to tell whether that will happen.

Dalton Schultz plays a season-low 40% of offensive snaps: Schultz is becoming more of a third-down specialist for Houston rather than an every-down tight end.

Schultz began the season playing roughly two-thirds of the Texans' offensive snaps, consistently seeing the field in 11 personnel but not in 12 personnel. This resulted in a respectable 73.5% route participation rate, which, combined with a high 26.7% target rate, gave him fantasy value.

As the season has progressed, the Texans have played better as a team, allowing them to play with leads more often. This has led Houston to use more 12 personnel. This was also the second straight week in which the Texans used Blake Fisher as a sixth offensive lineman, doing so for a season-high 21 offensive snaps this week. Foster Moreau typically joins Fisher in these formations, leaving fewer opportunities for true 11 personnel outside of third downs.

Schultz's target rate per route run has remained high over the past two weeks at 28.6%, but his route participation rate has fallen to 48.6%. Houston is expected to remain a better-than-average team going forward, so you can drop Schultz in most fantasy leagues.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. gets the hot hand: Rodriguez gained 14 yards on his first carry, which earned him more opportunities.

The Jaguars started the season with Bhayshul Tuten and Rodriguez splitting early-down snaps, with Tuten holding a slight lead. Tuten played 54.8% of early-down snaps in Week 1, with that rate rising to the mid-60s in Weeks 2 and 3, 71.1% in Week 4 and 87.5% in Week 5. LeQuint Allen Jr. has remained the third-down back when healthy, as he was last season.

The Jaguars started this game with their usual rotation, with Tuten taking all the early-down snaps on the first two drives and Allen handling third downs. Tuten was solid on his three carries during those drives, gaining 3-4 yards on each run. Rodriguez took his first snap on the third drive, a little earlier than he entered last week, although the Jaguars were also controlling time of possession early. He gained 14 yards on his first carry and continued to play well.

Rodriguez remained the lead back on the next two drives, but those drives were long enough for Tuten to return toward the end of each, resulting in two Tuten touchdowns. At halftime, Tuten held only a slight lead in snaps over Rodriguez, 21-19, while Allen had played six.

The Jaguars leaned more heavily on the passing game in the second half, and Tuten is the more well-rounded back. As a result, Tuten played 19 of 24 second-half snaps, compared to two each for Allen and Rodriguez.

Tuten remains a must-start fantasy option, but Rodriguez could have some flex appeal in games where Jacksonville is expected to win comfortably, as both running backs should see plenty of carries in those situations.

Brian Thomas Jr. disappears for the Jaguars: The former starter didn't play a single offensive snap in the second half.

Thomas played 48.1% of Jacksonville's offensive snaps over the first five weeks. Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington have established themselves as the starters in both 11 and 12 personnel. Thomas has typically joined them in 11 personnel, but rookie Josh Cameron has mixed in at times. Cameron has played more than Thomas in both 12 and 13 personnel because of his blocking ability.

This week, Cameron outsnapped Thomas 19-15 in the first half. While some of that came from the usual 12- and 13-personnel snaps, Cameron played 12 of a possible 28 snaps in 11 personnel, compared to 15 for Thomas. Travis Hunter was also more involved than usual in the first half, playing five snaps. Thomas was targeted twice but didn't record a catch.

In the second half, Cameron took over as the third wide receiver, playing 16 of 24 offensive snaps. Hunter played four offensive snaps in the second half, including a receiving touchdown. Hunter had caught just two passes for 17 yards over the first five weeks, but he finished this game with four receptions for 59 yards. While Thomas may have been dealing with an unannounced injury, it's also possible he was benched.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Thomas traded in the near future, as Jacksonville's wide receiver room would still be in good shape with Washington and Meyers as the starters and Cameron rotating with Hunter for the third spot.

Miscellaneous Notes

Jacksonville wide receiver CJ Williams was held out as a healthy scratch (his fifth straight absence).

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, didn't practice Friday, and remains on injured reserve.

Texans tight end Marlin Klein was a healthy scratch (his third straight absence).

Luther Burden III sets season highs with bizarre usage: Burden posted a season low in snaps mixed with a season high in targets.

Burden was expected to see a significant increase in snaps this season after the team moved on from DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus this offseason. Instead, Kalif Raymond has emerged as a legitimate threat to Burden’s playing time. Rome Odunze has played 81% of snaps as the Bears' lead receiver this season. Burden only tallied seven more snaps than Raymond heading into this week, with Burden more consistently on the field in 11 personnel but Raymond playing in 12 personnel more frequently than Burden.

This week, the Bears had a lead all game and deployed a near-even mix of 11, 12 and 13 personnel. Burden played 93% of snaps in 11 personnel, which wasn’t far off from his usual rate of 96%. He hasn’t seen a single snap in 13 personnel since Week 3. After playing 47% of snaps in 12 personnel over the first four weeks, that has dropped to 16% over the last two. While Burden's playing time by situation barely changed since last week, the Bears' blowout lead showed how little Burden could potentially play.

While he ran only 18 routes with a 44% route participation rate, Burden was coincidentally targeted on 44% of them. He caught eight passes for 95 yards. Luckily for Burden, the Bears have one of the tougher schedules for the rest of the season. That should keep them using 11 personnel more frequently going forward. However, Burden will remain a high-risk, high-reward option until he starts seeing more time in 12 personnel.

Kyle Pitts Sr. becomes more fantasy-viable: Pitts caught five passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

Pitts was among the top fantasy tight ends in 2025, but a new coaching staff has significantly reduced his playing time. Over the first five weeks, he played 49% of 11 personnel snaps on early downs, 75% on third downs and 48% of 12 personnel snaps. This added up to a 55% overall snap rate. His 58% route participation rate was much lower than you would like to see from a fantasy starting tight end.

Pitts' targets per route was an abysmal 11.3% over the first three weeks. That rebounded in a major way over the last two weeks at 25.7%, but that hadn’t come with an uptick in snaps or routes. The increase in targets largely corresponded with Michael Penix Jr.’s return at quarterback.

This week was a significant change, as Pitts played 93% of snaps in 11 personnel on early downs, which was nearly double his usual mark. His playing time on third downs and in two-minute drills was unchanged. This led to a 74% snap participation rate, which is much more reasonable for a fantasy starter. His targets per route remained similar to the last two weeks.

Ideally, we can see Pitts' snap rate remain high for a second straight week before putting him back in fantasy starting lineups. But this week, it was both the box score and the utilization that were a major step in the right direction.

Miscellaneous Notes

Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams was back in the lineup after missing his third straight game with a hamstring injury. He was a full participant in practice all week. Tyson Bagent was the backup, while Case Keenum was a healthy inactive.

Bears running back Kyle Monangai didn't practice all week with thumb and toe injuries and was ruled out on Friday, his second straight absence. The Bears elevated running back Zavier Scott from the practice squad on Saturday to be the third back.

The Monangai injury hasn’t had much of an impact on D'Andre Swift’s playing time, as he played 58.4% of snaps in this game, and his season average is 56.7%.

Backup wide receiver Jahdae Walker was ejected after head-butting a Falcons player late in this game.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has played over 78% of snaps in back-to-back weeks after seeing 77% or fewer the first four weeks. His backup Brian Robinson Jr. only received four touches this week.

The Falcons‘ top players were generally playing more this week because Atlanta was losing, and the lost the time of possession battle, so it didn’t need to rotate players as much. Jahan Dotson was one notable beneficiary. He played a season-high 85% after averaging 70% on the season. He also had his best game as a receiver in Atlanta, catching three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Browns adjust without all of their running backs: Cleveland used two running backs today who weren’t part of the team during training camp.

Browns running back Quinshon Judkins didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury but was limited in practice on Friday. He was ruled questionable on Friday, but we found out shortly before inactives were announced that he wasn’t going to play. Dylan Sampson was supposed to be the second option this season, but he landed on injured reserve with a knee injury after barely playing in Week 1. He returned to practice on a limited basis this week, but he remained on injured reserve. Raheim Sanders has been the backup in Simpson’s place, but he was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

This left Cleveland with Jaleel McLaughlin, who the team added after the Broncos released him on cutdown day. The Browns signed running back Audric Estime from Minnesota‘s practice squad on Tuesday. They were the only two running backs active for Cleveland in this game.

Cleveland used a straightforward rotation with McLaughlin as the lead back and receiving back, while Estime was the backup, short-yardage and goal-line back. The two had the same number of carries, but McLaughlin was more involved as a receiver, and Estime scored a touchdown.

The Browns face the Tennessee Titans next week, and Tennessee has a solid run defense. There is a solid chance Judkins plays next week given how late he was declared inactive. Even if he can’t, we can expect Sampson to be the top back if he can go. Sampson is the top player from this group to pick up off the waiver wire, with McLaughlin second and Estime third.

The Ravens gain and lose a wide receiver: Baltimore has very rarely had all of its wide receivers healthy this season.

Baltimore started the year with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Ja’Kobi Lane as its top three receivers, but top backup Devontez Walker wasn’t able to start the season. Lane suffered a left wrist injury in Week 1, causing him to miss time. Flowers also dealt with an injury early in the season, leading Chris Moore and LaJohntay Wester to play significant time early in the season. Lane returned to practice from injured reserve on Wednesday and he was activated Saturday. Moore was released on Tuesday and signed to the practice squad on Wednesday. Rookie Elijah Sarratt was held out as a healthy scratch, his second straight absence.

Lane was instantly back to being the Ravens' third receiver in 11 personnel. He and Walker cut into Bateman’s playing time in 12 personnel, while Walker also took some snaps from Lane and Bateman in 11 personnel. After five drives, Flowers had 27 of 32 snaps, Bateman 17, Lane 16 and Walker 13. Bateman suffered a shoulder injury late in the second quarter and was ruled out after halftime.

Walker, rather than Lane, replaced Bateman for the rest of the game. While it was Walker who received the boost in playing time, Flowers still finished third on the team in receiving yards with 40 on four receptions. It’s possible the Ravens were still easing Lane in, both because of the injury and because he is a mid-round rookie receiver. If Bateman misses time, it’s possible Lane and Walker could split that increase going forward.

Lane is worth picking up regardless of Bateman’s health, as he is someone who could break out over the second half of the season.

Miscellaneous Notes

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't practice all week with an ankle injury and was ruled out on Friday, his second straight absence.

Derrick Henry has played over 70% of early-down snaps in every game this season, but over the last two weeks, he’s played over 85% of early-down snaps.

Baltimore tight end Matt Hibner didn't practice all week with a hand injury and was ruled out on Friday. Rather than Mark Andrews seeing an increase in snaps, it was Josh Cuevas and Nick Vannett who stepped up. Andrews had already seen an uptick in snaps in Week 5, with Durham Smythe suffering a torn Achilles in Week 4.

Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel was a full participant in practice all week with a back injury but remains on injured reserve.

Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. was limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a concussion, upgraded to full on Friday and played.

Browns backup wide receiver Tylan Wallace was back in the lineup after missing consecutive games with a knee injury, while third-string tight end Carsen Ryan returned after missing last week with a calf injury.

Colts' offense adjusts without Tyler Warren: Warren showed up on the injury report Friday with a groin injury and was ultimately inactive.

Warren’s had some of the best utilization by a tight end with a 91% snap rate over the first five weeks, dominating snaps in 11, 12 and 13 personnel. Mo Alie-Cox has been the top backup, playing 39% of snaps. He’s taken most of the 11 personnel snaps Warren has missed and has handled the majority of the 12 personnel snaps. Drew Ogletree has managed a 26% snap rate, largely thanks to 13 personnel, but has also snatched snaps from both Ali-Cox and Warren in 12 personnel.

Luckily, the Colts had reinforcements, with Will Mallory being activated off injured reserve from his thumb injury. He was the primary tight end out of 11 personnel, particularly on third downs. Alie-Cox and Ogletree both mixed in on early downs in 11 personnel more than usual. Alie-Cox and Ogletree were also the typical pairing in 12 personnel. The Colts signed tight end Pharaoh Brown from their own practice squad on Tuesday, and he mixed in for 13 personnel when Indianapolis preferred three blockers.

Mallory only caught two passes for 20 yards. He doesn’t have the talent of Warren and didn’t see the playing time of him, either. But if we find out Warren is going to miss some time, Mallory would be the player to pick up in deeper leagues where most lead tight ends are rostered.

Titans tweak wide receiver rotation: While the Titans' top four wide receivers haven’t changed this season, their distribution of snaps has changed.

Carnell Tate has been the lead wide receiver for Tennessee this season, playing 91% of 11 personnel snaps and 65% in 12 personnel for a total of 82% of the Titans' offensive snaps. He’s primarily played the Z position. Wan’Dale Robinson has been second in snaps, playing 87% in 11 personnel and 4% in 12 for a 68% snap rate as their slot. Elic Ayomanor has led a two-man rotation with Calvin Ridley as the Titans' X receiver, with both playing just over 50% of snaps in both 11 and 12 personnel. They are typically both on the field when Tate is on the sidelines.

This week, Tennessee only ran five plays out of 12 personnel, but Ayomanor was on the field for 80% of them. In 11 personnel, Robinson played a season-low 73% of snaps. Chimere Dike took six snaps from Robinson in 11 personnel after assuming only five snaps from him over the first five weeks.

While Tennessee got its first win this week, it wouldn’t be surprising for the team to shift further toward its young receivers as the season moves on. Ridley was held without a catch for the third time this season, while Robinson had been limited to fewer than 60 yards in each game and has averaged just over three receptions per contest. Robinson could be dropped in lighter leagues now, and if his snap rate continues to decline, then he would be someone to release in most leagues.

Miscellaneous Notes

Jonathan Taylor has played between 70-80% of offensive snaps in each of the last three weeks after playing between 85-95% of snaps each of the first three games.

After missing three straight games with a knee injury, the Colts released wide receiver Darius Slayton on Friday. Laquon Treadwell will remain the Colts' X receiver until Alec Pierce is ready to return.

Indianapolis wide receiver Ashton Dulin didn't practice all week with a hamstring injury and was ruled out on Friday, his second straight absence.

Colts backup receiver Anthony Gould was ruled out at halftime with a concussion. This left Deion Burks as the only backup for Indianapolis throughout the second half.

Titans running back Tyjae Spears was limited in practice on Wednesday with a knee injury, didn't practice on Thursday and was a full participant in practice on Friday. He was questionable but active. Michael Carter returned after three straight healthy scratches, potentially because the Titans were concerned about Spears, but Carter didn’t end up playing on offense.

Tennessee rookie running back Nicholas Singleton was a healthy scratch, his second straight absence.

Tight end Gunnar Helm’s playing time has been incredibly consistent over the last three games, playing between 71.4%-71.7% of the Titans' offensive snaps.

Titans tight end David Martin-Robinson returned after missing last week with a hamstring injury. Kylen Granson was a healthy inactive after suiting up in Martin-Robinson’s place last week.

Patriots adjust with TreVeyon Henderson not at 100%: Henderson suffered a high ankle sprain last week, which was initially thought to cost him multiple games.

The Patriots' running back rotation from Weeks 2-5 resembled late last season, with Rhamondre Stevenson and Henderson splitting early-down snaps, while Stevenson took the passing and short-yardage situations. Henderson was limited in practice all week, was listed as questionable and surprisingly played.

Henderson didn’t play as much as usual, only handling 34% of the early-down snaps. Rather than Stevenson seeing a notable increase in snaps, New England turned to third-string back Corey Kiner for more plays than usual. Stevenson didn't have much success as a runner, averaging 2.6 yards per carry. Kiner ended up running 11 times and gained 57 yards.

While this was potentially a one-game slump for Stevenson, it makes the playing time of the Patriots' backs worth monitoring going forward. It’s possible Henderson can start taking a majority of early-down snaps and the bulk of carries once he’s healthy. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has an extensive history of three-man backfields, so it’s also plausible that Kiner can complicate the Patriots' running back rotation going forward.

Monitor Romeo Doubs’ health: The Patriots wide receiver suffered a shoulder injury after scoring a 42-yard touchdown and didn’t return.

Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown returned to practice from injured reserve on Wednesday, and he was activated on Saturday. A big question heading into the game was both how much Brown would play after his absence, and how much would that impact the playing time of the other wide receivers. In Week 1, Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs split the Z role in a way that made it unlikely Doubs would have much fantasy value. Doubs experienced an increased role after Brown’s injury because Hollins moved to Brown’s spot as the X receiver. Hollins landed on injured reserve, with Efton Chism III taking over the timeshare.

New England played two short drives at the start of the game, a three-and-out and the Doubs touchdown. On the first drive, the Patriots ran one play with Brown in a single-receiver set, one play with Brown and Chism in 12 personnel and another with Brown, Doubs and DeMario Douglas in 11 personnel. The second possession started with a play where Brown, Chism and Douglas were in 11 personnel, followed by Brown, Doubs and Douglas in which Doubs scored and suffered his injury.

While this was a small sample size of five plays, Doubs only played two of them. It was enough to suggest Doubs' playing time would be very limited, rotating with Chism now instead of Hollins. After the injury, Chism continued to play 100% of the 12 personnel snaps, while he share time with Kyle Williams in 11 personnel. It’s possible Chism’s snap share was completely unchanged, and it was just Williams taking over for Doubs. Brown played 76% of snaps over the entire game, mostly taking plays off in single-receiver sets.

Douglas had the best game among Patriots wide receivers, gaining seven receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. He scored twice last week, but only garnered seven receptions over the first four games. He is a waiver-wire target in deeper leagues, but it’s very difficult to trust a wide receiver who only plays in 11 personnel. If Doubs' injury ends up being serious, Chism would also be worth considering, but Williams could complicate matters.

Omar Cooper Jr. shines in his return: The Jets rookie receiver caught six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from his ankle injury.

New York started the season with Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell as its outside receivers, with Cooper joining in 11 personnel. Cooper only lasted five snaps in his first NFL game before suffering an injury that landed him on injured reserve. Mitchell endured a finger injury the following week. While he never went on injured reserve, he hasn’t practiced in four weeks. Cooper returned to practice on Wednesday and was activated on Saturday.

Cooper not only returned to being the slot receiver in 11 personnel, but also took over as the primary wide receiver across from Wilson in 12 personnel. This gave Cooper a solid 82% snap rate and 85% snap participation mark. Tim Patrick remained the Jets' other outside receiver in 11 personnel, while Isaiah Williams, who played in the slot and at times outside over the past four weeks, was a backup.

Cooper becomes a top waiver-wire target at wide receiver. While there is no guarantee Cooper will keep playing in 12 personnel once Mitchell is healthy, it’s generally good to have first-round rookie wide receivers on your team, particularly when they gain over 100 yards in their first full game.

Miscellaneous Notes

New England tight end Tanner Arkin was held out as a healthy scratch after appearing last week.

Jets running back Breece Hall didn't practice all week with a quad injury and was ruled out on Friday, his third straight absence. Similar to the last two weeks, Braelon Allen has been the feature back for New York.

Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a concussion and upgraded to full on Friday. He was questionable, but was active. He only played 35% of the Jets' offensive snaps as they continue to use a significant four-man rotation. Sadiq's playing time was notably higher in Weeks 3 and 4 when Mason Taylor was out with injury, but Taylor has remained the primary tight end since his return.

The Giants bench Cam Skattebo: Skattebo went from being the lead back to fourth on the depth chart for this game.

New York spent the last three weeks with Skattebo playing 67% of snaps and the main back in all situations. Najee Harris was the central backup on early downs and short-yardage situations, while Tyrone Tracy was the second option in passing situations, and Devin Singletary had been a healthy inactive.

Skattebo only averaged 3.6 yards per carry and has fumbled four times in the last five games. He lost his first fumble last week. It was widely reported earlier today that Skattebo would be benched this week and part of a rotation. There was more evidence of this when Singletary was active, giving New York four running backs.

On three of the first four drives, Harris was the early-down back, and Tracy played on third downs. On the second possession, all four running backs received snaps. Harris ran three times over those first four drives to no success, leading Harris to only play two snaps over the rest of the game. Skattebo also mostly appeared on that second drive. His final offensive play was late in the second quarter.

From the fifth series until the end of the game, Singletary played 28 snaps to 15 by Tracy. Tracy ended up with more carries during that time and ended up leading the Giants in rushing with six carries for 18 yards and a touchdown. Singletary ran four times for 14 yards.

For now, this is a backfield to avoid. It’s possible Skattebo will be forgiven and return to being the top back next week. It’s also plausible Harris, Singletary or Tracy gets the hot hand and starts to take over the backfield. New York could trade for someone like James Conner or Tony Pollard, and that addition could end up leading the backfield. It’s fine to make a speculative add for Singletary, Tracy or Harris, but I wouldn’t want any Giants running back in my starting lineup in the near future.

Monitor Darnell Mooney’s health: The Giants wide receiver suffered a neck injury and was unable to return.

New York has largely stuck with three wide receivers this season. Malik Nabers has been one outside receiver. Malachi Fields and Darnell Mooney have split time in 12 personnel, while Fields has been on the outside and Mooney in the slot in 11. The Giants' backup depth chart is thin. The only backups with more than two snaps have been Odell Beckham Jr., who was released, and Braxton Berrios, who recently landed on injured reserve. Calvin Austin III and Gunner Olszewski were other options to be on the depth chart this season, but both of them are out for the year.

Mooney appeared to get injured early in the first quarter and was able to return, but then suffered a neck injury late in the third quarter and didn’t come back. This left Fields playing more consistently in 12 personnel throughout the game. Charlie Jones was the only other Giants wide receiver active for this showdown, and he took over for Mooney in the slot in 11 personnel.

If Mooney’s injury ends up being serious, Jones could be the long-term option in the slot. Dalen Cambre is an option off the practice squad. New York also had JuJu Smith-Schuster on the roster this offseason, and he is currently a free agent. New York could also turn to 12 personnel as more of its base offense going forward. Regardless, if Mooney’s injury is serious, that should help Fields’ playing time going forward.

Giants adjust without Theo Johnson: New York’s backup tight end was inactive with a neck injury. He was limited in practice earlier in the week, but couldn’t practice on Friday.

Johnson has played 35.7% of snaps over the first five weeks, joining Isaiah Likely in 12 and 13 personnel and also taking some time from Likely in 11 personnel on early downs. Chris Manhertz has joined the two in 13 personnel, but has also played over 50% of snaps in 12 personnel, occupying snaps from both players. He’s also cut into Likely’s playing time on early downs.

This week, Thomas Fidone II was active to replace Johnson, cutting into his playing time in 12 and 13 personnel. It was at least a little surprising that Fidone dominated 12 personnel over Manhertz. Fidone didn’t handle any snaps from Likely in 11 personnel. The fact that Manhertz also rotated in less often led Likely to play 91% of the Giants' offensive snaps, a new career high.

Ideally, Likely continues to play an even higher percentage of offensive snaps going forward, regardless of Johnson’s health, because of how well Likely is playing.

Kendre Miller leads the Saints' three-man rotation: Alvin Kamara hasn’t been 100%, leading to more playing time by Miller.

New Orleans has used a three-man backfield this season. The only constant has been C.J. Donaldson playing as its third-down back. The Saints have utilized two of three among Travis Etienne Jr., Kamara and Miller on early downs. Etienne is currently on injured reserve.

Kamara was limited in practice all week with a back injury and was questionable, but was active. The Saints didn’t elevate anyone off the practice squad, making it clear the Saints were confident Kamara could play.

Kamara accrued 10 snaps to six by Miller over the first four drives. He left the game in the middle of the second quarter with what appeared to be a thigh or hip injury. Miller led 14 snaps to nine over the next five drives. Miller closed out the game with 12 snaps over the final seven possessions, with Kamara not taking a snap in the fourth quarter. Part of that was that the Saints held a large lead.

Miller is worth picking up off the waiver wire. Ideally, we’ll have a good sense of how much Kamara might play next week based on the injury report. The Saints have a fine matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense next week. The Saints have a bye the following week, which could make it more tempting to shut Kamara down short-term so he can have a full two weeks to recover.

Chris Olave sees a temporary decrease in snaps: Olave was questionable for this game with an illness.

The Saints have used a basic wide receiver rotation this season, with Olave and Devaughn Vele as the two main wide receivers with Bryce Lance joining them in 11 personnel. Vele has played 20 more snaps than Olave this year, with most of that coming from single-receiver sets. The bulk of those are run plays, so there has been basically no difference in their route participation rates.

Olave didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited on Friday. Olave played slightly less than usual in 11 and 12 personnel, seeing his snap rates decrease by roughly 10% in each situation. The big difference is the Saints ran 19 plays out of single-receiver sets. This was their first game with double-digit snaps in those personnel groupings. Olave typically took one or two snaps in those situations, but he didn’t handle any this week.

This left Olave with a 58% snap rate, but his 84% route participation rate was barely different from his season average. It’s fair to assume that this was a combination of the illness and the blowout. As long as Olave can practice in full this week, there should be no reason to worry going forward.

Miscellaneous Notes

New York had J.J. McCarthy replace Jameis Winston for the end of the game, and McCarthy almost led a historic comeback. It’s possible that McCarthy will be the Giants' starting quarterback going forward. Ideally, the Giants pick a quarterback and stick with him, as the Giants have one of the most quarterback-friendly schedules over the rest of the season.

The Saints elevated wide receiver Cedric Tillman from the practice squad on Saturday to be their fifth wide receiver.

Monitor Carson Steele’s health: The Eagles running back suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter and was ruled out by halftime.

Saquon Barkley didn't practice all week with a hamstring injury and was ruled out on Friday, his second straight absence. Tank Bigsby is currently on injured reserve. Will Shipley was placed on injured reserve on Friday with a foot injury. Shipley started last week, with Dameon Pierce as the backup. Pierce took over for the rest of the game.

Pierce was the starter for this game, with Steele as the backup. The Eagles signed running back Jaydon Blue from their own practice squad on Saturday as their third back. Pierce took the first two drives, with Steele joining on the third. Steele played three straight plays before suffering his injury. Rather than having a rotation between Pierce and Blue, the Eagles simply stuck with Pierce for the rest of the game.

There is a chance Barkley is ready to return next week. If he’s not good to go, then Pierce should be in fantasy starting lineups again next week.

Monitor Dontayvion Wicks‘ health: Wicks was unable to play for the final nine minutes of the game.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was active this week after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. He and Wicks have been the two starters for Philadelphia when healthy, with Makai Lemon joining in 11 personnel. Darius Cooper has played well with his opportunities as the Eagles' top backup receiver.

While Smith was back, he didn’t see his normal slate of snaps. He posted a 71% routes participation rate, often getting rotated out in 12 personnel, but also mixing out of 11 personnel more than usual. Smith also exited briefly early in the fourth quarter but was able to return.

Wicks suffered a leg injury early in the fourth quarter and was unable to come back. This left Cooper continuing to have a large role, taking over for Wicks for the rest of the game. Lemon continued to play only in 11 personnel throughout the game.

Cooper is worth picking up off the waiver wire where he’s available in case Wicks misses time, as he’s played well given his opportunities.

Chuba Hubbard dominates snaps without AJ Dillon: Dillon was inactive due to an ankle injury.

Hubbard started the season playing 68% of snaps, rotating at times with Jonathon Brooks. Brooks landed on injured reserve, leading Hubbard to play 84% over Weeks 3 and 4, with Dillon as the primary backup. While Dillon was out this week, we weren’t expecting much of a difference because Trevor Etienne was activated off injured reserve. The Panthers waived running back Anthony Tyus III on Tuesday with the thought of Etienne being back, signing him to the practice squad on Thursday and elevating him on Saturday with the knowledge Dillon was out.

Hubbard’s playing time increased even further, playing 94% of the offensive snaps. Etienne took a few normal snaps, while Tyus handled some goal-line reps, but otherwise, this was the Hubbard show. Brooks isn’t expected back for a few more weeks, but there is a chance Dillon will return next week. Regardless of if Hubbard is playing 84% or over 90% of snaps, Hubbard is a must-start unless he sees a significant decrease in snaps at some point.

Miscellaneous Notes

Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker was active this week after missing Week 5 with a quad injury. He was back to playing nearly all of the 11 and 12 personnel snaps, mostly missing out from single-receiver sets. John Metchie III led Brycen Tremayne in a rotation for the third receiver spot.

The Eagles placed Jalen Hurts on injured reserve due to a blood clot. He will miss a minimum of four weeks, is out indefinitely and there is no guarantee he returns this season. Tanner McKee is the new starter for Philadelphia, while fifth-round rookie Cole Payton was the backup. The Eagles signed quarterback Joe Milton III from Dallas' practice squad on Saturday. He was a healthy inactive.

Philadelphia wide receiver Hollywood Brown was limited on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, upgraded to full on Friday and wasn't given a game status, but was still inactive. This suggests he has fallen far down the depth chart and will likely be a healthy scratch when the Eagles have too many healthy receivers.

Eagles tight ends Grant Calcaterra (back) and Eli Stowers (quad) returned to practice from injured reserve on Wednesday. They were both limited on Wednesday and Thursday and upgraded to full on Friday, but each remains on injured reserve.

Zach Ertz was not called up from the practice squad, unlike the last three weeks. If the Eagles wanted him, they would have needed to sign him to the 53-man roster. Dallas Goedert played 81% of the offensive snaps, a step in the right direction after being eased in last week.

Rico Dowdle returns for the Steelers: Pittsburgh’s running back rotation looked different compared to any of the first five weeks of the season.

In the first two weeks, Jaylen Warren led a two-man rotation, with Warren playing 55% of snaps to 42% by Dowdle and the two largely being used interchangeably. The only constant was Warren being used in short-yardage and goal-line snaps. Dowdle missed three weeks, and in that time, Warren played 92% of snaps, with Lew Nichols and Travis Homer serving as the backups. Even with Dowdle back, Pittsburgh signed Nichols to the 53-man roster on Saturday, giving it four running backs for this game.

In this game, Warren had a clear lead in the rotation throughout the afternoon. The snaps were relatively close on early downs over the first three quarters, with Warren taking 19 snaps to 14 by Dowdle, but Warren was consistently on the field on third downs. This left the touches closer together than the snaps indicated. In the fourth quarter and overtime, Pittsburgh turned back to Warren being the primary guy, giving him 31 of a possible 37 snaps.

Warren should be in starting lineups going forward, and Dowdle ranges from backup to droppable depending on the size of the league. There will be a big difference between Warren being a top-10 back or just a borderline starter, depending on how dominant Warren’s snap share can be over the rest of the season.

The Steelers adjust down several wide receivers: Three of Pittsburgh's top-five receivers from the start of the season were unavailable for this game.

Pittsburgh began the year with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. as its starting wide receivers, with Roman Wilson joining in 11 personnel. Pittman landed on injured reserve before Week 5, allowing rookie Germie Bernard to take over as a starter on the outside. Wilson didn't practice all week with a finger injury. The Steelers placed him on injured reserve on Saturday. His backup in the slot, Ben Skowronek, didn't practice all week with a calf injury and was ruled out on Friday. The Steelers elevated wide receivers Brandon Smith and Brandon Johnson from the practice squad on Saturday. Their only other wide receiver on the roster was Kaden Wetjen, whom the team hasn't used on offense this year.

Pittsburgh deployed Smith as its third receiver in this game, but he largely played on the outside. The Steelers also increased their 12 personnel usage, although not by much relative to their season average. Bernard played 61% of his snaps out of the slot, up from his 44% average over the first five weeks. Bernard and Metcalf were the focal points of the offense, with Bernard catching 11 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Bernard was a popular waiver-wire pickup last week, but now, he should be added in any league where he is still available.

Bucky Irving dominates snaps for Tampa Bay: Kenneth Gainwell played well in his revenge game, but wasn’t given many opportunities.

Irving has established himself as the lead running back for Tampa Bay over the first five weeks. He played 61% of snaps compared to 41% by Gainwell. Irving dominated early downs at a 76% rate, while Gainwell has been the primary back for third down and two-minute drill situations.

In Week 6, the Buccaneers played the Steelers, the team Gainwell was on last season. If anything, it seemed like a game where Tampa Bay might give Gainwell more opportunities against his former team. Instead, Irving played 85% of snaps. That included 91% of snaps on early downs, but also 100% of the two-minute drill snaps and a majority of third downs. Irving’s previous career high in snap rate was 78%, so this was a notable step for him.

Irving didn’t necessarily play well with that increased role. He ran 19 times for 46 yards and caught two passes for three yards. Gainwell, on the other hand, gained 17 yards on his two carries, with his longest run surpassing than Irving’s best carry. Gainwell also caught his only target for seven yards.

While it wouldn’t be surprising to see Tampa Bay go back to being more balanced next week, it was unexpected that the Buccaneers were willing to go so extremely in Irving’s favor.

Miscellaneous Notes

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth showed up on the injury report on Saturday with a calf injury and was questionable, but played.

Pittsburgh running back Eli Heidenreich was a healthy scratch, his fourth straight absence.

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't practice all week with a right thumb injury and was ruled out on Friday, his third straight absence.

Tampa Bay running back Sean Tucker was inactive due to a quad injury. The Buccaneers elevated running back Josh Williams from the practice squad on Saturday to replace Tucker as their third running back.

The Buccaneers continued to heavily rotate Ted Hurst III and Tez Johnson in 11 personnel.

Buccaneers wide receiver David Sills V returned to practice from injured reserve on Monday. He was a full participant all week with a hamstring injury and remains on injured reserve.

The Cardinals adjust without Jeremiyah Love: The Cardinals' rookie running back didn't practice all week because of an ankle injury and was ruled out Friday.

Arizona has used a two-man rotation over the first five weeks, with Love as the primary running back on early downs and Tyler Allgeier as the backup, passing-down back and goal-line back. Bam Knight was the only other back to play for Arizona this season, logging 12 snaps over five games, 11 of which came in garbage time. With Love out, the Cardinals elevated running back Evan Hull from the practice squad Saturday, but he didn't play on offense.

Arizona rotated its running backs much more than many expected, given their early-season playing time. The Cardinals used one back for long stretches, leaving the two close in snaps and touches throughout the game. After three quarters, Allgeier led 40-32 in snaps and 18-15 in carries. Knight appeared to suffer a wrist injury early in the fourth quarter. While he was able to return, Allgeier held a clear lead in snaps over the final 10 minutes.

Knight was the better runner this week, carrying 15 times for 80 yards, while Allgeier gained just 38 yards on 18 carries. Knight was also the better receiver. Allgeier will probably remain more involved going forward because of his play in short-yardage and goal-line situations, as well as his pass blocking. However, Knight could be the better short-term fantasy option if Love misses more time, assuming his wrist is fine.

Tyler Higbee plays 83% of snaps for the Rams: Los Angeles leaned more heavily on a single tight end than in most other games this season.

Los Angeles started the season with Colby Parkinson as the early-down tight end and Terrance Ferguson as the third-down tight end, with both playing in 12 and 13 personnel and Davis Allen joining them in 13 personnel. Ferguson landed on injured reserve, and Parkinson missed some time, leading the team to lean more heavily on Higbee.

Last week, Higbee played ahead of Parkinson as the tight end in 11 personnel on all downs, as Parkinson was returning from injury. In 12 personnel, Parkinson and Allen were typically on the field, with Higbee playing just two of 19 snaps.

This week, Higbee played 100% of the snaps in 12 personnel alongside Parkinson, a clear step in the right direction. He also played 100% of third-down snaps. While he rotated with Parkinson a little more on early downs, this led to a season-high snap count for Higbee.

Higbee caught just four passes for 22 yards, while Parkinson caught five for 31 yards and a touchdown despite running notably fewer routes. Given their current roles, Higbee is the better fantasy option at tight end. The Rams have a great short-term schedule, so until Ferguson returns, Higbee remains a top waiver-wire option at the position.

Miscellaneous Notes

Similar to last week, Jalen Brooks was the Cardinals' X receiver, replacing Marvin Harrison Jr.. While Reggie Virgil took over for Brooks late last week, that was mostly due to game script. Virgil barely rotated in this week.

The Cardinals signed tight end Shawn Bowman from their practice squad Wednesday, giving Arizona four tight ends.

The Rams started the game with their usual rotation by drive, with Blake Corum taking the second and fourth drives. However, similar to other games in which the Rams are playing a close game and focusing on the pass, Williams played nearly all of the second half.

Davante Adams left the game with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter because of a foot or ankle injury. Given how late in the game it occurred, it's difficult to know how serious the injury may be.

The Rams have changed their third wide receiver several times this season, starting with Jordan Whittington, switching to Xavier Smith before cutting him, then going back to Whittington. Last week, they went with Tutu Atwell, making it surprising that Atwell was a healthy inactive this week. Konata Mumpfield was the third wide receiver for this game.

The Rams signed kicker Blake Grupe from the New York Jets‘ practice squad Wednesday to replace Harrison Mevis, whom they waived Tuesday. Grupe suffered a knee injury while trying to make a tackle in the first quarter. He was immediately ruled doubtful and didn't return.

Rams tight end Max Klare returned to the lineup after being a healthy inactive last week, giving Los Angeles four tight ends.

The Chiefs' backfield becomes a traditional two-man rotation: Kansas City's running back usage has become more predictable.

Kansas City has mostly used two running backs this season, with Kenneth Walker III as its lead back and Emmett Johnson as the backup. Walker has played 75% of the snaps, compared to 27% for Johnson. While their overall snap rates haven't changed much over time, the situations in which the running backs are on the field have become more consistent.

Walker has played 100% of the snaps in short-yardage situations in each of the past two games after Johnson took some short-yardage snaps in each of the first three. Walker played 82% of early-down snaps this week, up slightly from his 79% average over the first four games.

On third downs, Johnson led the backfield with 63% of the snaps over the first four weeks. That rate increased to 84% in this game. Johnson also played 100% of the two-minute drill snaps. Kansas City has run only six snaps in two-minute drills this season, and Johnson has played all six.

That has made the rotation look more like a traditional split between an early-down back and a third-down back. Walker ran 19 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Having Walker play more early-down and short-yardage snaps at the expense of some third-down work should only help his fantasy value.

Kansas City adjusts without two of its top three receivers: Rashee Rice was out with hamstring and knee injuries, while Tyquan Thornton landed on injured reserve.

The Chiefs used Rice, Xavier Worthy and Thornton as their top receivers over the first four weeks, with all three playing at least 60% of the snaps. Jalen Royals was the only backup with significant playing time, mostly in Week 4 once the team started dealing with injuries. Rookie Cyrus Allen, who received significant hype early in training camp, had played just 10 snaps over the first four weeks.

With two receivers injured, many expected both Royals and Allen to see a significant increase in snaps. Kansas City elevated Justin Watson and Andrew Armstrong from the practice squad, with returner Nikko Reimigio as the only other option on the roster. Watson played several years for the Chiefs, while Armstrong was an undrafted rookie in 2025 who spent time on the Lions' practice squad last season.

While Royals joined Worthy in two- and three-receiver sets, Armstrong was the third receiver in 11 personnel. Armstrong had the highest average depth of target among the receivers at 11.5 yards, although that wasn't nearly as high as Thornton's typical numbers. There was no clear slot receiver among the three leaders.

Allen rotated in for nine plays in 11 personnel, typically taking snaps from Royals. When Allen was on the field, he lined up in the slot. Reimigio and Watson both saw very limited playing time.

While several players saw an increase in snaps, Worthy saw a boost in targets. He caught all seven passes thrown his way for 73 yards. Outside of deeper leagues where it's worth taking a chance on one of these players, the biggest takeaway is that Worthy can be trusted in fantasy starting lineups for as long as Rice is out.

Los Angeles' wide receiver room remains in flux: Ladd McConkey suffered a concussion, causing him to miss most of the game.

Last week, the Chargers were without four of their top five wide receivers, leaving Tre' Harris as their primary healthy receiver. Marquez Valdes-Scantling joined him on the outside, while Theo Wease Jr. lined up in the slot. This week, Harris couldn't practice because of a hamstring injury and was ruled out. However, McConkey (foot), Johnston (chest), KeAndre Lambert-Smith (hamstring) and Brenen Thompson (quad) were all back. Lambert-Smith was activated from injured reserve, while Thompson returned after missing three straight games. Enough receivers returned that Los Angeles released Valdes-Scantling.

Unfortunately, McConkey played just eight snaps before suffering a concussion, causing him to miss the rest of the game. Johnston was unsurprisingly one of the two starting receivers, with Lambert-Smith starting over Thompson as the other receiver. Thompson didn't play an offensive snap. Once McConkey left, Wease took over as the slot receiver, as he did last week.

The Chargers‘ passing game continued to struggle. Johnston led the team in receiving yards thanks to one 57-yard reception. Lambert-Smith was the most consistent target with five receptions, but he gained just 32 yards. While Johnston has the best chance of providing fantasy value while McConkey is out, this remains a receiver room to avoid.

Miscellaneous Notes

Travis Kelce left the game early in the first quarter to be evaluated for a leg injury. He returned but rotated out more often than usual. It will be worth monitoring his practice reports, but as long as he is no longer limited by the end of the week, he should be fine for fantasy starting lineups next week.

Los Angeles continued to use a three-man running back rotation, with all three backs playing between 27% and 46% of the snaps. Hampton's playing time rebounded slightly from last week, including more opportunities in the passing game, but he averaged just 2.6 yards per carry.

The Chargers placed fullback Alec Ingold on injured reserve Thursday. Scott Matlock recently returned from injured reserve, so Los Angeles still had a fullback available in its offense.

Los Angeles used the same two-man rotation at tight end as last week, with Charlie Kolar playing more snaps because he handles most of the early-down work, while Oronde Gadsden remained the primary tight end on third downs.

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Joshua Palmer returns for the Bills: While DJ Moore wasn't able to return from his shoulder injury, Buffalo had some reinforcements at wide receiver.

The Bills started the year with a four-man wide receiver rotation, with Moore as one primary receiver, Keon Coleman and Palmer rotating at another spot, and Khalil Shakir playing in the slot. Last week, the Bills were without both Moore and Palmer. This left Coleman as a full-time receiver and Shakir playing more often than usual in 12 personnel. Rookie Skyler Bell made his debut as the third receiver in 11 personnel, with veteran Trent Sherfield rotating in at times.

Palmer was limited in practice all week because of his shoulder injury and was listed as questionable. He returned but didn't play as much as he likely would have if he had been 100%. He rotated with Bell, playing more often than Sherfield did last week, but logged just 25% of the offensive snaps. Coleman and Shakir continued to play their expanded roles, unaffected by Palmer's return.

Coleman led the team in receiving with four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. Coleman has played well enough to deserve consideration on fantasy rosters, even when Moore returns.

Ashton Jeanty remains limited: While he was a full participant in practice all week, his snap rate was lower than usual, similar to last week.

Jeanty played 76% of the Raiders' offensive snaps over the first four weeks, including at least 70% of snaps in all situations. A foot injury made him questionable for Week 5. He played but logged just 53% of the snaps. While many expected Mike Washington Jr. to take advantage of the opportunity, it was instead Dylan Laube who played more in passing situations.

This week, it seemed like Jeanty's playing time would rebound. He wasn't given an injury designation. However, his snap rate increased to just 58%. He played much more in passing situations this week at the expense of early-down snaps. Washington ended up taking half of the early-down snaps.

Jeanty ran 10 times compared to nine carries for Washington, but Washington gained more yards, 43 to 22. Jeanty scored a rushing touchdown and had more receiving production, giving him more fantasy value.

This role is unlikely to give Washington standalone fantasy value, but it does make Jeanty harder to trust. Given how many teams are on bye weeks and how many running backs are in three- and four-back committees, Jeanty is still a likely starter for most fantasy managers. However, he's less likely to finish as a top-10 back in any given week until he's closer to 100%.

Jalen Nailor returns for the Raiders: Nailor missed last week because of a concussion.

Nailor started the season as the Raiders' X receiver, with Tre Tucker at Z and Jack Bech in the slot. Bech has been on injured reserve, leading the Raiders to almost completely abandon 11 personnel. They ran just one play with three wide receivers in this game.

Nailor picked up right where he left off in Week 3, before his early exit in Week 4. He played 76% of the snaps in 12 personnel, up from his average of 71% over the first three weeks. He also played more in single-tight-end sets, logging 23% of those snaps compared to 10% over the first three weeks.

While this was good for Nailor's playing time, he caught just one pass for 9 yards. Tucker was the star of the game for Las Vegas, catching five passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Mayer also had a great game, with seven receptions for 95 yards.

While it doesn't look like Nailor will have much fantasy value in the near future, his return halts any momentum from backup receivers Cody White and Malik Benson.

Miscellaneous Notes

Dalton Kincaid‘s playing time and route participation were very similar to most other games this season, with slightly more playing time in 12 personnel and slightly less in 11 personnel. The big difference was his target rate per route run, which reached 36.4% after being 15% or lower in each of the past three games.

Las Vegas wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. was a full participant in practice all week despite a hamstring injury but remains on injured reserve.

Raiders tight end Carter Runyon returned to practice from injured reserve Wednesday. He was limited in practice all week because of a foot injury and remains on injured reserve.

Coming soon!

Table notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, such as offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats exclude these plays.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy is a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may credit the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.