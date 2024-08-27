Panicking about your fantasy draft? Here’s everything you need

The summer goes fast — we get it. The NFL draft comes and goes. OTAs and training camps fly by. Before you know it, the clock counting down to your fantasy draft shows less than a minute, and the time you set aside to “actually prepare this year” has inevitably slipped away. Not again.

Don't worry. We've got you covered.

Below, you'll find everything you need to win your draft in a pinch.

PFF's fantasy football rankings are meticulously crafted by analyzing players' performance data, matchups, trends, preseason utilization and other relevant factors. Our rankings tool features every single fantasy-relevant player for 2024 and is filterable by position.

Click the links below to see PFF's fantasy rankings by league format and scoring type:

Dominate your fantasy league by drafting in real-time with PFF. Once you sync your Sleeper, ESPN or Yahoo! fantasy league, you can get real-time pick suggestions, availability predictions and more!

Click here for PFF's Live Draft Assistant

PFF's printable cheat sheets offer player rankings organized by position, along with overall rankings and bye-week info. Utilizing PFF's cheat sheets can help fantasy managers follow along during the draft, so you're always assured of making the right pick.

Click here for PFF's fantasy cheat sheets

Easy-to-follow, pick-by-pick strategy

A plan of attack for which positions and players you should target in each round.

Do you already know which pick you to hold? Here is the perfect draft strategy by pick number: