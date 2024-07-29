All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 10-team leagues: 2.0

2WA0E6E Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates after running in a touchdown during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

By Nathan Jahnke

• A wide receiver is typically the option in Round 1: Unless you have the first-overall pick, wide receiver is the value throughout the first round.

• Wait for a quarterback and tight end — but not too long: The sweet spots at quarterback and tight end are a round later in 10-team leagues compared to 12-teamers, but it’s still important to get one of the better players at the positions.

Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 13 minutes

The perfect fantasy football draft series combines current average draft positions from expert and casual drafts to see who should be available at each pick, and then we make the best picks with that information. This draft is designed for 10-team PPR leagues. Click here for our 12-team version.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, July 29

Round 1, Picks 1-10: Draft a wide receiver

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.