Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 10-team leagues: 2.0

• A wide receiver is typically the option in Round 1: Unless you have the first-overall pick, wide receiver is the value throughout the first round.

• Wait for a quarterback and tight end — but not too long: The sweet spots at quarterback and tight end are a round later in 10-team leagues compared to 12-teamers, but it’s still important to get one of the better players at the positions.

The perfect fantasy football draft series combines current average draft positions from expert and casual drafts to see who should be available at each pick, and then we make the best picks with that information. This draft is designed for 10-team PPR leagues. Click here for our 12-team version.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, July 29

Round 1, Picks 1-10: Draft a wide receiver