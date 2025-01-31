All
PFF Senior Bowl Grades: Grading standouts from one-on-one and team drills

2SB0PRE National team offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery of Minnesota (69) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

By PFF.com

The 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl is a crucial step in the pre-draft process, giving NFL teams an extended look at top prospects in a competitive setting. To aid in player evaluation, PFF analysts are grading every rep from both one-on-one drills and team sessions, using the same methodology as our game-level grades adjusted for the unique practice environment.

With daily film reviews shaping our analysis, these grades provide valuable insight into which players are standing out as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches. Here’s a breakdown of the top performers from Senior Bowl practices.

Editor's note: Below are the grades after Day 2. The grades will be updated to reflect Day 3's performances once they have been reviewed. 

Click below for: 

One-on-one grades | Team-drill grades: Offense
Team-drill grades: Defense

One-on-ones: Day 1

