2025 NFL Mock Draft: The first round if every college football player was eligible

Arch Manning goes No. 1: While just a backup at Texas this past season, he earned an 88.0 PFF grade and could be next up in his family’s quarterback dynasty.

Jeremiah Smith to the Raiders: Ohio State’s freshman phenom wide receiver heads to Las Vegas, reuniting with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and his cousin Geno Smith.

The NFL is unique to other sports leagues in that players cannot enter it until they are three years removed from high school. But what if that rule changed and players could declare for the draft after just one year of college football?

Well, here’s how we think the first round would shake out if that were the case.

Editor's note: Only players eligible for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 NFL drafts were considered. Incoming true freshmen were not eligible. This draft represents what we, Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick, would do as general managers.

1. Tennessee Titans: QB Arch Manning, Texas, 2026

The Titans take a swing on Arch Manning with the first pick. Obviously, he garners a ton of attention due to his last name, but he earned an 88.0 PFF overall grade in limited action last season and should be set up very well for success at Texas after two years as an understudy. If he proves himself consistently against SEC competition, he very well could be the first pick whenever he decides to leave school.

2. Cleveland Browns: QB DJ Lagway, Florida, 2027

Lagway oozes potential. The true freshman showed why he was the top quarterback recruit in the 2024 cycle by leading the Power Four with an 8.8% big-time throw rate. His 95.6 PFF passing grade on deep throws this past season ranked third in the country.

The Florida quarterback may have more arm talent than anyone else in college football. He just needs to fine-tune his footwork and accuracy to potentially become a prospect whom teams like the Browns trip over themselves to select in a couple of years.

It’s no secret that the Giants would select Cam Ward in this year’s draft if he is still on the board. They get that chance in this exercise. Ward was the highest-graded quarterback in college football in 2024. His combination of decisive downfield passing and improvisational skills make him the perfect candidate to run New York’s offense. Ward throwing to Malik Nabers would be thrilling to watch.

The Patriots nab the best player in this year’s class. This past year’s Heisman Trophy winner is a superstar on both sides of the ball, tying for third among FBS cornerbacks in PFF coverage grade (90.3) while tying for the most receiving touchdowns in the Power Four (15). If that two-way stardom continues into the NFL, Hunter will immediately become one of the most valuable non-quarterbacks in the league.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State, 2026

The Jaguars had the lowest-graded safety unit in the NFL last season and lost the best player in that group, Andre Cisco. Caleb Downs is a truly generational prospect at the position who earned PFF grades above 85.0 as a true freshman and a true sophomore. His ability to morph himself to fit into any role in any defense would completely change the outlook of Jacksonville’s secondary.

Smith already has a couple of connections to the Raiders' organization. He would catch passes from his cousin, Geno Smith, and reunite with Las Vegas’ new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who coached Smith during his freshman season last year as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator.

Even without those ties, the Raiders would still sprint this card in. Smith was the most valuable receiver in the nation as just a true freshman, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric. He also tied for the Power Four lead in receiving touchdowns (15) while his 1,311 receiving yards trailed only Tetairoa McMillan in that same group.

Smith is an athletic freak at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds with an incredibly refined skill set for someone who turned 19 years old in November. He has all the makings of a generational prospect in a couple of years and is already the best active player in college football.

The Jets took a major step back in run defense in 2024, due in large part to the lack of interior production aside from Quinnen Williams. Mason Graham was the best defensive tackle in the FBS over the past two seasons. He led the FBS with a 91.1 PFF overall grade and a 92.6 PFF run-defense grade in 2024. He and Williams would immediately create one of the NFL’s most dynamic interior duos.

The Panthers desperately need help at edge defender, and they’re lucky enough to have their pick here. Carter was the most valuable edge defender in the nation this past season, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric, while his 92.4 PFF pass-rush grade ranked second. He will likely go within the first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Carolina is lucky to grab him here in this mock.

Between the short trip down from Baton Rouge and Doug Nussmeier, Garrett’s father, recently being installed as the Saints’ offensive coordinator, we’re connecting some dots when projecting this pick. That’s not to say Garrett Nussmeier isn’t a first-round talent, though. In his first season as LSU’s starter, he ranked 19th in the nation with an 81.3 PFF passing grade and tied for seventh with 26 big-time throws.

In a selection that could very well happen in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bears select Jeanty. His 99.9 career PFF rushing grade is the best in PFF college history, and he also earned an 81.7 career PFF receiving grade. Jeanty is up there with Bijan Robinson and Saquon Barkley as the best running back prospects in recent memory.

Stewart made his freakish talent apparent in his very first college game when he racked up six pressures and three sacks on his way to a 94.6 PFF pass-rush grade against Old Dominion. He kept that momentum going and finished tied for sixth with Mike Green, among others, in PFF pass-rush grade (91.4) for the season. A classically built 4-3 defensive end, Stewart would be the perfect complement to Nick Bosa as the 49ers begin their defensive line rebuild.

12. Dallas Cowboys: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona, 2025

Dallas selects McMillan here as the perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb. He led the FBS with 35 contested catches over the past two years and is also more than just a big target, placing second in the nation with 29 forced missed tackles after the catch in 2024. This is another selection that very easily could happen in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Miami picks up the top-ranked 2025 offensive lineman on PFF's big board in Will Campbell. Whether he plays tackle or guard for the Dolphins, he would certainly fill a need. Campbell earned a career-high 80.6 PFF pass-blocking grade after allowing just two sacks in 2024. His fundamentally sound style of play would significantly raise the floor of the Dolphins’ offensive line.

14. Indianapolis Colts: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State, 2025

This is a dream selection for the Colts in the actual 2025 NFL Draft. Warren led all Power Four tight ends in PFF overall grade (91.2), receiving yards (1,230), receiving touchdowns (eight) and yards after the catch (693) in 2024. Last year, the Colts notched the second-fewest receiving yards from tight ends.

15. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Colin Simmons, Texas, 2027

Dylan Stewart is the premier defensive end in college football heading into 2025, but Colin Simmons is the best edge rusher from a two-point stance. That fits perfectly with Atlanta’s needs in Raheem Morris’ defense.

Simmons led Texas with an elite 90.0 PFF pass-rush grade in 2024 and tied for the team lead in sacks despite garnering just the fifth-most pass-rush reps. He will be competing to be the first defensive lineman off the board in 2027.

Only one of Arizona’s current cornerbacks placed in the top 75 in PFF overall grade last year, and that was slot man Garrett Williams. Johnson addresses a desperate need on the outside and has the football IQ to thrive in the Cardinals' heavy off-zone coverage scheme. He earned a 91.3 PFF overall grade across his three years at Michigan.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: DI Peter Woods, Clemson, 2026

Through his true freshman and sophomore seasons, Woods has proven himself as an elite run defender while still developing his pass-rush skills. The former is evidenced by his outstanding 89.7 run-defense grade over the past two seasons. His strength is beyond his years, and his potential at such a young age would be welcomed in Cincinnati.

The Seahawks desperately need to address their interior offensive line. Neither of their projected starting guards, Anthony Bradford and Sataoa Laumea, were among the 70 highest-graded players at their position last year.

Banks was the Power Four’s most valuable tackle this past season, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric, and has the versatility to play guard. He could also be Seattle’s long-term answer at right tackle if Abraham Lucas’ injury issues continue.

Lavonte David is still a productive player at 35 years old, but the Buccaneers would finally have a succession plan in Jihaad Campbell. He is the consensus top-ranked linebacker in this year’s class after a season in which he was one of just six FBS linebackers with 80.0-plus PFF run-defense and coverage grades.

20. Denver Broncos: WR Ryan Williams, Alabama, 2027

The Broncos will be looking to add some offensive weapons in this year’s draft, and Williams certainly fits the bill here. While he didn't match Jeremiah Smith's greatest true freshman wide receiver season of all time, Williams was still incredible in his first year of college football. The former top-five recruit’s 865 receiving yards weren’t just the second most among FBS true freshmen this past season, but they were second most over the past three seasons. He has elite speed and body control and should only be getting better in the next couple of seasons.

The Steelers may not get the chance to draft Sanders in the actual 2025 NFL Draft, but their fortunes are a bit better in this exercise. Sanders brings a 91.4 PFF passing grade and a minuscule 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate over the past two seasons at Colorado. The Steelers need an accurate passer to throw the ball downfield to DK Metcalf and George Pickens, and Sanders gives them just that.

Joey Bosa‘s release and Khalil Mack‘s return on a one-year deal at 34 years old leaves Los Angeles needing to address its future at edge defender. Pearce was one of the best pass rushers in college football over the past two seasons, leading all FBS edge defenders in pressure rate (22.4%) over that span.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley ran a bit more zone coverage than expected in his first year at the helm in Green Bay. If that trend continues, Barron would be the perfect player to add to his secondary, especially considering Jaire Alexander’s contract situation. Barron led all FBS cornerbacks with a 91.5 zone PFF coverage grade in 2024.

24. Minnesota Vikings: CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame, 2027

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores loves to get aggressive in how often he plays man coverage, but he didn’t quite have the defensive pieces to do so last season.

Moore finished his true freshman season as the third-most-valuable cornerback in college football, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric, trailing only Jahdae Barron and Travis Hunter.

He was especially good in Notre Dame’s man-heavy scheme, as his 82.5 PFF grade in man coverage was third among all cornerbacks in college football. He is already PFF’s top returning cornerback despite entering only his sophomore year.

Houston is beginning to rebuild its offensive line, and acquiring Membou would be the perfect way to start it. Membou’s 90.6 PFF overall grade this past season ranked third among qualified FBS tackles. He was also one of just five offensive linemen with at least an 85.0 PFF grade as a run blocker and a pass blocker. Whether he plays on the right or left side, Membou would make the Laremy Tunsil trade much more palatable.

The Rams tried to trade up for Brock Bowers last year to no avail. They’ll gladly select Loveland here as a consolation prize. He runs routes like a wide receiver at 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds, and his 2.51 yards per route run since 2023 ranks second to only Bowers among Power Four tight ends.

27. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE Mike Green, Marshall, 2025

Ravens edge defenders ranked just 15th in PFF pass-rush grade last season, which needs to be improved when facing the gauntlet of elite quarterbacks in the AFC.

Green led the FBS last season with a 92.4 PFF overall grade and 17 sacks. He also earned an elite 90.2 PFF run-defense grade, which should give him plenty of chances to play every down at the next level. Green could be the elite edge rusher Baltimore is missing.

28. Detroit Lions: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson, 2026

The Lions will likely be looking to add an edge defender running mate in the 2025 NFL Draft to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. Parker is the early favorite to be the top edge in next year’s class. His 12 sacks in 2024 led all returning Power Four edge rushers, and he is one of three in that same group who posted 80.0-plus PFF grades both as a pass rusher and a run defender.

29. Washington Commanders: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee, 2026

McCoy could be the first cornerback selected in next year’s draft. He ranked ninth among qualified FBS cornerbacks with an 89.6 PFF coverage grade in 2024. He also reeled in four interceptions and broke up six passes while allowing just two touchdowns all season. McCoy’s presence would allow Mike Sainristil to move back to his natural slot position while creating a fearsome trio that also includes Marshon Lattimore.

30. Buffalo Bills: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson, 2026

The Bills finished with the second-worst PFF coverage grade in the NFL last year (37.7), so adding defensive backs is a must. The younger brother of current Atlanta Falcons corner A.J. Terrell, Avieon is projected to follow in his brother’s footsteps from Clemson to the first round of the NFL Draft.

The younger Terrell is a much better run defender than his brother, placing fourth among all cornerbacks with a 90.7 PFF run-defense grade this past season. His three forced fumbles tied for the second most. He is excellent in coverage, as well, leading all Power Four cornerbacks with 14 forced incompletions in 2024.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: T Jordan Seaton, Colorado, 2027

This could’ve been another tackle from the 2025 class, but we’ll take a chance on the talent of Colorado’s Jordan Seaton. The top offensive tackle recruit in the 2024 class, Seaton earned a top-30 true PFF pass-blocking grade in the Power Four as a true freshman. That becomes a top-12 ranking if you remove the struggles of his first two college games.

If Colorado is going to continue its upward trajectory, Seaton is likely to be a huge reason, and draft scouts will certainly take notice by 2027.

The defending Super Bowl champions continue to add to their stacked offense by selecting Burden here. He is the best after-the-catch receiver in this draft class. His 50 forced missed tackles since 2023 ranked third among FBS receivers, and his 1,097 yards after the catch were the fourth most. With A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith already in tow, Burden would give Philadelphia arguably the best wide receiver trio in the sport.

