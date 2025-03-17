2025 NFL Draft: Worst-case scenarios for all 32 teams

The Giants could face a nightmare at quarterback: If Big Blue can't trade up and Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders go 1-2, it would put the team in a tricky spot.

The Raiders can't forget the secondary: Las Vegas still needs more help at running back and receiver, but the team's corners and safeties are very lackluster as things currently stand.

Now that the first week of NFL free agency is complete, teams have started to fill pressing roster gaps and reorient themselves toward the 2025 NFL Draft. Many organizations have likely already brought their ideal offseason plans to life and are hoping to maintain that flow heading into late April.

However, the draft always brings surprises. From players at certain position groups being swooped up early to neglecting to attack big holes, here is exactly what every team will hope to avoid starting April 24.

Arizona Cardinals: Not adding impact cornerbacks

The Cardinals were active spenders on their defense in free agency, particularly along the defensive line — totaling $124.4 million on Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson, Baron Browning and L.J. Collier. But very little was done to upgrade a cornerback room in which Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas V finished with sub-61.0 PFF coverage grades and 2024 second-rounder Max Melton remains unproven.

Arizona could still pursue a free agent like Asante Samuel Jr. or Rasul Douglas, but the pickings are slim and the team likely needs multiple perimeter options next to Garrett Williams inside. Failing to add at least one high-upside cornerback — probably in Round 1 or 2 — would be unwise.

Atlanta Falcons: Not drafting pass-rush help early

Among the few moves the cash-strapped Falcons made in free agency was signing edge rusher Leonard Floyd. However, given that Floyd has underwhelmed (53.9 PFF pass-rushing grade last year) and that Atlanta slotted 30th in team PFF pass-rushing grade a year ago, the team can’t get complacent along its defensive front.

As recently as last year, the predominant thought was that general manager Terry Fontenot would finally draft an edge defender once and for all, but he instead selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. over the likes of Laiatu Latu and Dallas Turner. A nightmare situation for the Falcons would be a run on edge rushers taken before Pick No. 15. Regardless, the team needs to select at least one in the first two rounds in a deep and talented class.

Baltimore Ravens: Eschewing the interior offensive line

Guard/tackle Patrick Mekari signed with the Jaguars, and projected starting right guard Daniel Faalele recorded only a 61.8 PFF overall grade last season. Considering that Ravens guards ranked just 26th in PFF overall grade in 2024, Baltimore must add some immediate starters next to recent extension recipient Ronnie Stanley.

While Baltimore could be enticed by someone like Tyler Booker or Grey Zabel in the first round, there should be plenty of viable starters in the later rounds to protect Lamar Jackson and pave lanes for Derrick Henry.

Buffalo Bills: Not adding multiple cornerbacks

The Bills acquired several intriguing defensive linemen, including Joey Bosa, Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht. Given that the latter two will be suspended for the first six games and that two are on one-year deals, the defensive line could still be a priority. But the team's lack of movement at cornerback heading into late April remains a concern.

Buffalo doesn’t appear inclined to re-sign Douglas, plus the team traded away depth piece Kaiir Elam. General manager Brandon Beane needs to invest capital in finding several contributors next to Christian Benford on a team that finished 31st in PFF coverage grade last season.

Carolina Panthers: Not further investing in the front four

It might seem like Carolina’s defensive line is in strong shape on the surface after the team paid Tershawn Wharton $54 million and signed Pat Jones II and Bobby Brown III. Pairing those three with Derrick Brown and Jadeveon Clowney should seem like enough … right? Not so fast.

Wharton and Brown figure to be a strong pairing on the inside, but edge defender will still need more juice, considering that Jones and D.J. Wonnum generated PFF pass-rushing grades below 57.0 last season. Failing to find a young stud next to Clowney — who is 32 and under contract for only one more year — would be inadvisable.

Chicago Bears: Not drafting a running back

General manager Ryan Poles has already invested tremendously in the trenches via trade and free agency. While drafting more edge rusher help early isn’t implausible, the focus should turn to running back to really complete Ben Johnson’s vision.

Over the past two seasons, the Lions ranked sixth and fourth in rushing attempts, respectively. Carrying D’Andre Swift (65.7 PFF rushing grade) as the starter without drafting someone else early would feel like a missed opportunity. Poles has three picks in the top 41, which should be prime real estate to land one of the draft’s top options in a terrific class. After all, the Lions gave Johnson a weapon in Jahmyr Gibbs at 12th overall two years ago, and the same could happen with Ashton Jeanty.

Cincinnati Bengals: A run on first-round defensive linemen

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are locked in for the long haul, leaving Trey Hendrickson as a sort of contractual boogeyman, probably on his way out of Cincinnati. Hendrickson’s departure would only exacerbate a defensive line that finished last year ranked 23rd in pass-rush win rate and 25th in pressure rate.

If defensive linemen Mason Graham, Shemar Stewart, James Pearce Jr., Mike Green, Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker are all taken by Pick 17, it could leave the Bengals in a subpar position — needing to take one but potentially not enamored by any of the remaining options. Cincinnati should hope that teams like Dallas, Atlanta and Arizona go in a different direction than defensive line.

Cleveland Browns: Not drafting an offensive lineman

The Browns’ biggest question, Myles Garrett, has been resolved, leaving the team focused on figuring out a plan at quarterback. Regardless, Cleveland's offensive line — which slotted 29th in team PFF overall grade last year — must be addressed in the draft.

New signee Cornelius Lucas is a potential starting left tackle, but all of Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio and Ethan Pocic will be free agents in 2026, and none posted above a 63.9 PFF overall grade last season. Assuming another quarterback will be under center, particularly a younger one, finding a way to bolster the interior offensive line for years to come should be paramount.

Dallas Cowboys: Not adding weapons for Dak Prescott

The Cowboys have seemingly followed their rival Eagles’ footsteps this offseason, acquiring former touted prospects in the hopes of harnessing their talent. But a myriad of holes remain along Dallas’ roster, including at receiver.

While Dallas’ defense (28th in EPA per play) and offensive line (22nd in PFF overall grade) were problems, not surrounding Dak Prescott with legitimate receivers has been a lingering issue, too. CeeDee Lamb is a star in his own right, but teams can continue to double-team him if the Cowboys don’t add more juice outside and in the slot. Jerry Jones would be misguided if he didn’t give the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback another strong target, especially in the first three rounds.

Denver Broncos: Three or more first-round receivers off the board

The Broncos seemingly have their Week 1 starter at tight end after signing Evan Engram. That leaves wide receiver next to Courtland Sutton as an apparent hole, even though Marvin Mims Jr. and Devaughn Vele both eclipsed the 70.0 PFF receiving grade mark in 2024.

A few weeks ago, Broncos brass likely felt more comfortable with one of the draft’s top receivers — Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden, Emeka Egbuka or Luther Burden III — being around at Pick No. 20. Now, that seems a bit more dubious following a strong NFL Combine from Golden and more teams (e.g., Jets, Seahawks) in pursuit of receivers. At least three of those names being crossed off by Denver’s first-round pick could make general manager George Paton desperate to select another one or cause him to pivot to a running back.

Detroit Lions: Not drafting an edge rusher by Round 2

The Lions head into the draft with few obvious team needs, especially after adding D.J. Reed and retaining Levi Onwuzurike and Tim Patrick. Even then, adding secondary edge help next to the recuperating Aidan Hutchinson is a must after cutting Za’Darius Smith.

Detroit could wait to select an edge rusher in a deep group, but that feels ill-advised. Teams will likely make a run on the position throughout the first two rounds of the draft, and the level of talent certainly dips a tad even by the third round. General manager Brad Holmes should seek another dynamic, foundational pass rusher by Pick No. 60.

Green Bay Packers: Not prioritizing edge defender and cornerback

The Packers entered this past week in desperate need of clarity at pass rush and cornerback. Unfortunately, Green Bay’s solutions haven’t been entirely obvious, having signed only slot man Nate Hobbs.

Last season, the Packers ranked 23rd in PFF overall grade along the defensive line. With few signature options left to shore up the front four in free agency, work must be done to acquire pass-rush talent in the draft. The same goes at cornerback, given Eric Stokes‘ departure and uncertainty regarding Jaire Alexander. If general manager Brian Gutekunst doesn’t add at both positions within the first two or three rounds, questions will understandably run rampant.

Houston Texans: A string of prior offensive line picks

Following the trade of Laremy Tunsil, the Texans have seemingly forced themselves to select offensive linemen early in the draft. Trading for Ed Ingram and signing Laken Tomlinson, neither of whom recorded above a 62.5 PFF overall grade last year, didn’t seem to fix the headache, either.

Houston appears desperate for anyone to protect C.J. Stroud, which leaves a disaster situation in play. In a class with seemingly few legitimate first-round tackles, a run could be had at the position before Pick No. 25. Teams like the Patriots, Jets, Bears, 49ers, Dolphins, Bengals and Seahawks could all use offensive line reinforcements, which might mean that general manager Nick Caserio has none of Will Campbell, Armand Membou, Kelvin Banks Jr. or Josh Simmons left to choose from.

Indianapolis Colts: Neglecting pass rush

The Colts enjoyed a solid free-agency window, both boosting their secondary and finding legitimate competition for Anthony Richardson. Much attention will be given to bettering the environment for either Richardson or Daniel Jones, but the pass rush can’t be ignored.

Pressure leader Dayo Odeyingbo signed with the Bears, while Kwity Paye (57.8 PFF pass-rushing grade) and Grover Stewart (5.4% pass-rush win rate) regressed in getting after the quarterback. Laiatu Latu projects to make a jump in Year 2, but general manager Chris Ballard must still upgrade a group that slotted 28th in pressure rate a year ago.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Not upgrading the receiving options

New general manager James Gladstone bolstered the Jaguars’ offensive line during free agency by inking Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey, which probably leaves that position group out of contention at Pick No. 5. In light of recent comments from Gladstone implying that defensive line could be at the top of the totem pole, he can’t forget about Trevor Lawrence’s weaponry, either.

Jacksonville traded Christian Kirk to Houston and released Evan Engram, leaving Brian Thomas Jr. as the lone consistent force or separator. Dyami Brown (66.5 PFF receiving grade) best projects as depth, which leaves wideout and tight end as priorities. In a class that feels top-heavy at both positions, Gladstone should invest in both before the third round expires.

Kansas City Chiefs: Bypassing interior defensive line

The left side of the Chiefs’ offensive line will remain in the limelight until draft weekend, even after signing Jaylon Moore. What Kansas City elects to do there following free agency will be key, but its interior defensive line is also in a questionable state.

Chris Jones remains one of the NFL’s best overall defensive players, but Tershawn Wharton’s 42 pressures and 514 pass-rushing snaps were the third most on the team in 2024. New acquisition Jerry Tillery (54.0 PFF pass-rushing grade last year) doesn’t profile as a legitimate replacement. In a class with worthwhile interior options well into the third round, general manager Brett Veach should follow his tried-and-true formula once more at the position.

Las Vegas Raiders: Not upgrading the secondary

The Raiders made waves in the first few weeks of the offseason by landing Geno Smith and re-signing Malcolm Koonce. They will likely add more at running back and receiver in the draft, but the team’s secondary is still a real liability.

Free-agent signings Jeremy Chinn (65.2 PFF overall grade) and Eric Stokes (62.4 PFF coverage grade) are in line to start as things stand, but each is a volatile player. On top of that, Las Vegas still has to replace Nate Hobbs’ production on the inside. New general manager John Spytek needs to focus on cornerback and safety early in the draft, no matter how tantalizing an offensive player is in the first few rounds.

Los Angeles Chargers: Missing out on a star receiver

The Chargers headed into last week bracing for losses, filling holes at running back and cornerback with players like Najee Harris, Donte Jackson and Benjamin St. Juste. However, the one overarching position that really hasn’t been upgraded so far is receiver.

Yes, Mike Williams is returning to the Chargers, but he didn’t play anywhere close to the level we’re accustomed to last year (59.7 PFF receiving grade). Los Angeles currently fields only one wideout above a 68.0 PFF receiving grade, and it’s on the inside (Ladd McConkey). Not finding a real perimeter weapon for Justin Herbert by the end of Round 2 would be a head-scratching move, because it’s something the Chargers sorely missed last year.

Los Angeles Rams: Not adding Day 1 cornerback starters

The Rams have put together arguably the best offseason of any team so far, retaining Matthew Stafford and Alaric Jackson as well as signing Davante Adams and Poona Ford. While the team’s offense is shaping up strongly, the secondary is still in poor shape.

Ahkello Witherspoon is still a free agent, and Los Angeles' cornerback room combined to finish 25th in PFF coverage grade last year. General manager Les Snead will almost assuredly need to draft a marquee cornerback by the end of Round 2 to assuage a unit that sank a burgeoning defensive line in 2024.

Miami Dolphins: Not double-dipping in the secondary

Miami’s offensive line will remain general manager Chris Grier’s No. 1 focus heading into the draft, presumably even in the first round. But the Dolphins still lack regular contributors in their coverage unit next to Jalen Ramsey following the exits of Jevon Holland and Kendall Fuller.

Free-agent signings Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu are on one-year deals, and neither played more than 260 snaps last season. In turn, Grier will need to solidify both cornerback and safety for 2025 and beyond, with Rounds 2 and 3 looking like ideal slots.

Minnesota Vikings: Not adding another cornerback

The Vikings had one of the busier weeks of any NFL team to start free agency, making several splashes as they reset the trenches on both sides of the ball. Part of that frenzy may have been due to Minnesota holding only four draft picks as things stand. At least one of those feels like it needs to go toward a cornerback.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah retained Byron Murphy Jr. and added Isaiah Rodgers, but Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin appear unlikely to return. While Rodgers put together a solid 70.5 PFF coverage grade last season, he hasn’t played even 530 snaps in any of his four pro seasons. With the team's interior defensive line now theoretically set with Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, the Vikings could make cornerback their No. 1 priority in the first three rounds.

New England Patriots: Not giving Drake Maye a real WR1

With the Patriots yearning for talent on either side of the ball, general manager Eliot Wolf loaded up defensively with the likes of Milton Williams, Carlton Davis III, Robert Spillane and Harold Landry III in free agency. Those moves mitigated some concerns, but the team’s offense — which ranked 26th in EPA per play last year — still needs plenty more.

Protecting Maye is of real importance, but so is upgrading the receiver room, as the Patriots concluded the year ranked dead last in PFF receiving grade at the position. After swinging and missing on Chris Godwin and Tee Higgins, New England needs to lean into the draft to give Maye a bona-fide star on the outside. Tetairoa McMillan would fit that profile at fourth overall.

New Orleans Saints: Not reinforcing the interior defensive line

The Saints were much more active than anticipated during free agency, specifically in keeping their own talent. Re-signing Chase Young should make for a solid edge rushing duo with Carl Granderson for the foreseeable future, but the team needs more inside presences to complement them.

New Orleans traded for Davon Godchaux, but he generated sub-56.0 PFF grades as a pass rusher and a run defender last year. Meanwhile, Bryan Bresee (36.5 PFF overall grade) and Nathan Shepherd (43.4) were two of the 12 lowest-graded qualified interior defenders last year. If a player like Mason Graham makes it to Pick No. 9, then general manager Mickey Loomis should sprint in the pick; even if not, adding an interior defender by the end of the third round should happen.

New York Giants: Two quarterbacks off the board and unable to trade up

Giants general manager Joe Schoen was an active buyer on defense, shoring up his secondary with high-upside, young talents Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo. Still, New York has been left in the lurch at quarterback as it entertains Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. Neither would deter the team from doing what many expect: drafting a signal-caller within the first three picks.

Rumors have already percolated about Schoen trying to trade up to first overall, which still feels possible. But if the Titans want to stick and pick Cam Ward at that spot, then the Browns might feel pressured to select Shedeur Sanders at Pick No. 2. In that case, Schoen would almost certainly miss out on the draft’s premier gunslingers for a second straight year, forced into a consolation prize of someone like Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart or Tyler Shough in Round 2 — any of whom might be taken before they should.

New York Jets: Not focusing on offensive weaponry

The Jets have engineered an offseason of dramatic change, ushering in Aaron Glenn at head coach and Justin Fields under center while moving on from Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. Although the team has a bevy of needs on both sides, it’s clear that the current skill-position room isn’t adequate.

With Adams no longer calling New York home, the Jets bring back only one regular target (Garrett Wilson) who accrued a 60.0 PFF receiving grade or better last year. Likewise, tight end has remained a black hole, as no Jets starting tight end has reached a 70.0 PFF receiving grade since 2018. New general manager Darren Mougey has a responsibility to add firepower through the draft on the outside and up the middle to try to cultivate Fields’ talent.

Philadelphia Eagles: Not adding another safety

Philadelphia’s focus in the 2025 NFL Draft will likely be rebuilding the team’s defensive line following the departures of Milton Williams and Josh Sweat. While both edge defender and interior defender should be addressed early, safety has become a bit of a sleeper position of interest.

The Eagles executed a surprising trade away of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who ranked second on the team’s defense in snaps and posted a strong 77.7 PFF overall grade last season. But general manager Howie Roseman didn’t sign any immediate replacements, and both Sydney Brown and Lewis Cine project more as depth than outright starters. In a class with several appealing late-round safety options, expect Philadelphia to snag one, especially considering that Reed Blankenship is also in a contract year.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Not picking a running back by Round 4

The Steelers executed one of the more unexpected splash moves of this offseason by landing D.K. Metcalf, which assuages the team’s long-standing search for a dynamic receiver next to the impressive George Pickens. Defensive line arguably has become Pittsburgh’s biggest need, but running back can’t be ignored, either.

Najee Harris is no longer a Steeler, and Jaylen Warren (68.3 PFF rushing grade) has proven viable as a backup — but not a clear-cut starter. Meanwhile, new signing Kenneth Gainwell hasn’t even reached a 53.5 PFF rushing grade since 2022. Pittsburgh simply cannot go into 2025 with only Warren and Gainwell, needing at least a complementary back who can push for early-down work. That means general manager Omar Khan should absolutely take a back no later than the fourth round.

San Francisco 49ers: Not doubling up along the defensive line

Not long ago the 49ers fielded one of the more impressive defensive lines in football. But as Robert Saleh begins his second tenure as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator, that couldn’t be any further from the truth.

Nick Bosa remains one of the NFL’s most formidable defensive linemen, but there’s hardly any talent currently standing around him following the exits of Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins and Leonard Floyd. In fact, besides Bosa, no 49ers returning defensive lineman totaled even 25 quarterback pressures last season. San Francisco could use another dynamic edge defender as well as multiple effective players on the inside, and general manager John Lynch would be smart to take one of each before the end of Day 2.

Seattle Seahawks: Not loading up along the offensive line

Seattle has been one of the most unexpected teams to follow this offseason, transitioning from Geno Smith and D.K. Metcalf to Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp. While the team’s new foundation still keeps it alive for playoff contention, the root problem from last year — the offensive line — still hasn’t undergone nearly enough improvement.

As things stand, only one returning starter (Charles Cross) registered a 65.0 PFF overall grade or better. The team’s lone offensive line acquisition thus far is tackle Josh Jones, who played only 279 snaps in the past two years combined. Seattle needs to adequately protect Darnold (unlike it did with Smith) and target two or three early-round linemen in this draft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Being content with the current pass rush

Few general managers have built as strong of a reputation as Jason Licht in retaining talent, and the Buccaneers did so this offseason with players like Chris Godwin, Ben Bredeson and Lavonte David. Tampa also added Haason Reddick to try to upgrade its defensive line, but the progress shouldn’t end there.

While Reddick does offer upside based on his past pedigree, his 2024 was a far cry from his usual performance, amassing only a 52.9 PFF pass-rushing grade. With Reddick only on a one-year deal and only two Buccaneers returning starters (Yaya Diaby and Vita Vea) notching above a 12.0% pass-rush win rate in 2024, it feels like additional work should be done in the front four. Licht might be able to prioritize something like linebacker over pass rush, but adding nothing else with a third-round pick or higher seems like a bad idea in this class.

Tennessee Titans: Not taking a quarterback early

New Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi quickly recognized that Tennessee’s offensive line ranked 30th in team PFF overall grade, landing Day 1 starters inside and out in Kevin Zeitler and Dan Moore Jr. in free agency. All eyes will now shift toward the No. 1 pick — and even if that’s not a quarterback, the team still needs one in the worst way.

Will Levis’ ecosystem was far from perfect last year, but he still struggled immensely, ranking last among qualifiers in PFF passing grade and second worst in turnover-worthy play rate. With Mason Rudolph heading back to Pittsburgh and there being a slim chance of signing Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, Tennessee will likely need to add an arm that can push to start sooner rather than later. That very easily could be Cam Ward at first overall, but if not, then it would be a bit confusing not to select a quarterback at Pick No. 35, given the current state of the room.

Washington Commanders: Not adding another high-impact receiver

Washington has taken its offseason vision to heart, already bettering Jayden Daniels’ Year 2 environment with trade acquisitions Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. Still, the team should find another trustworthy wideout next to Terry McLaurin through the draft.

Late-season standouts Dyami Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus are both on new teams, and Samuel (72.1 PFF receiving grade, 1.60 yards per route run) regressed in 2024. Meanwhile, third-round pick Luke McCaffrey produced only a 54.3 PFF receiving grade in an underwhelming first year. With few avenues left to further upgrade the team’s receiver room through free agency, general manager Adam Peters should target a legitimate stud at the position before the end of Day 2.