2025 NFL Free Agency Primer: Top 10 free agents at every position

• An excellent year to need a receiver: Teams will have a glut of talent available at wideout, including Tee Higgins, Chris Godwin and Stefon Diggs.

• Not a ton of prolific quarterback options: Sam Darnold and Justin Fields have both fared decently in their new spots, but both will be seeking larger deals come March.

With only seven weeks of regular-season action left in the 2024 NFL season, front office executives around the league have already begun to devise plans to upgrade rosters for next year. A significant chunk of that will come via the 2025 free agent class.

An early look at the players set to hit the open market reveals a surplus of talent at wide receiver, including two of the NFL's highest-graded wideouts in Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin. The running back market, too, is not only saturated with high-end talent but also very deep.

Defense is another major calling card of this year's free agent crop. Strong groups look to be in place at edge rusher, inside linebacker, cornerback and safety. Headliners include D.J. Reed, Khalil Mack and Dre Greenlaw.

On the flip side, one of the major pitfalls of this free agent class — and likely a significant talking point around the league — is that the quarterback options are thin. The leading candidates — Sam Darnold, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson — all appear to be fringe or bridge starters as opposed to outright dominant players.

Overall, take a preliminary glance at each of the best 10 players at their positions who will be free agents come March.

