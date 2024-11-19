2025 NFL Free Agency Primer: Top 10 free agents at every position

• An excellent year to need a receiver: Teams will have a glut of talent available at wideout, including Tee Higgins, Chris Godwin and Stefon Diggs.
• Not a ton of prolific quarterback options: Sam Darnold and Justin Fields have both fared decently in their new spots, but both will be seeking larger deals come March.
• Get a head start on the offseason: Dive into your team's biggest needs using PFF's Mock Draft Simulator.
Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes
With only seven weeks of regular-season action left in the 2024 NFL season, front office executives around the league have already begun to devise plans to upgrade rosters for next year. A significant chunk of that will come via the 2025 free agent class.
An early look at the players set to hit the open market reveals a surplus of talent at wide receiver, including two of the NFL's highest-graded wideouts in Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin. The running back market, too, is not only saturated with high-end talent but also very deep.
Defense is another major calling card of this year's free agent crop. Strong groups look to be in place at edge rusher, inside linebacker, cornerback and safety. Headliners include D.J. Reed, Khalil Mack and Dre Greenlaw.
On the flip side, one of the major pitfalls of this free agent class — and likely a significant talking point around the league — is that the quarterback options are thin. The leading candidates — Sam Darnold, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson — all appear to be fringe or bridge starters as opposed to outright dominant players.
Overall, take a preliminary glance at each of the best 10 players at their positions who will be free agents come March.
Offense
Quarterback
- Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
- Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns
- Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders
- Mason Rudolph, Tennessee Titans
- Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers
- Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts
- Jarrett Stidham, Denver Broncos
- Tyler Huntley, Miami Dolphins
Running Back
- Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
- James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
- Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
- J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers
- Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos
- Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
- Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
- Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys
- Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders
- Khalil Herbert, Cincinnati Bengals
Wide Receiver
- Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
- Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans
- DeAndre Hopkins, Kansas City Chiefs
- Diontae Johnson, Baltimore Ravens
- Darius Slayton, New York Giants
- Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears
- Demarcus Robinson, Los Angeles Rams
- Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers
Tight end
- Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
- Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
- Tyler Conklin, New York Jets
- Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders
- Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts
- Jordan Akins, Cleveland Browns
- Austin Hooper, New England Patriots
- Nick Vannett, Tennessee Titans
- Luke Farrell, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Harrison Bryant, Las Vegas Raiders
Offensive tackle
- Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens
- Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos
- Cam Robinson, Minnesota Vikings
- Walker Little, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tyron Smith, New York Jets
- Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams
- Dan Moore Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers
- Morgan Moses, New York Jets
- Jedrick Wills Jr., Cleveland Browns
- Justin Skule, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive guard
- Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
- Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts
- Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears
- Kevin Zeitler, Detroit Lions
- James Daniels, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Mekhi Becton, Philadelphia Eagles
- Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
- Brandon Scherff, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Patrick Mekari, Baltimore Ravens
- Aaron Banks, San Francisco 49ers
center
- Drew Dalman, Atlanta Falcons
- Connor Williams, Seattle Seahawks
- Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts
- Austin Corbett, Carolina Panthers
- Brady Christensen, Carolina Panthers
- Coleman Shelton, Chicago Bears
- Josh Myers, Green Bay Packers
- Bradley Bozeman, Los Angeles Chargers
- Connor McGovern, New Orleans Saints
- Robert Hainsey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defense
Interior Defender
- Milton Williams, Philadelphia Eagles
- Levi Onwuzurike, Detroit Lions
- B.J. Hill, Cincinnati Bengals
- Calais Campbell, Miami Dolphins
- Osa Odighizuwa, Dallas Cowboys
- Jarran Reed, Seattle Seahawks
- Teair Tart, Los Angeles Chargers
- Tershawn Wharton, Kansas City Chiefs
- D.J. Jones, Denver Broncos
- Poona Ford, Los Angeles Chargers
Edge Rusher
- Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
- Haason Reddick, New York Jets
- Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles
- Malcolm Koonce, Las Vegas Raiders
- DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
- Chase Young, New Orleans Saints
- Baron Browning, Arizona Cardinals
- Dayo Odeyingbo, Indianapolis Colts
- Matthew Judon, Atlanta Falcons
- Azeez Ojulari, New York Giants
Inside Linebacker
- Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers
- Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs
- Ernest Jones, Seattle Seahawks
- Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders
- Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles
- Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets
- Tyrel Dodson, Miami Dolphins
- Elandon Roberts, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Kyzir White, Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback
- D.J. Reed, New York Jets
- Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers
- Rasul Douglas, Buffalo Bills
- Carlton Davis III, Detroit Lions
- Byron Murphy Jr., Minnesota Vikings
- Asante Samuel Jr., Los Angeles Chargers
- Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals
- Kristian Fulton, Los Angeles Chargers
- Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints
- Nate Hobbs, Las Vegas Raiders
Safety
- Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins
- Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
- Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
- Camryn Bynum, Minnesota Vikings
- Andre Cisco, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
- Tre’von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders
- Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
- Justin Simmons, Atlanta Falcons
- Jeremy Chinn, Washington Commanders