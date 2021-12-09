 NFL Week 14 Injury Report: All 14 games | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

Fantasy News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL Week 14 Injury Report: All 14 games

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Dec 9, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

PIT @ MIN | DAL @ WFT | JAX @ TEN | LV @ KC | SEA @ HOU | BAL @ CLE | NO @ NYJ | ATL @ CAR | NYG @ LAC | DET @ DEN | BUF @ TB |
SF @ CIN | CHI @ GB | LAR @ ARZ

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Minnesota Vikings (-3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Mon. Status Tues. Status Wed. Status Game Status
Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pectoral/Rt. Shoulder QB19 19.4 DNP FP FP (-)
Chase Claypool WR PIT Toe WR23 13.8 DNP FP FP (-)
Dalvin Cook RB MIN Shoulder 0.0 DNP LP LP Q
Adam Thielen WR MIN Ankle 0.0 DNP DNP DNP OUT

The Over/Under for this game is currently 43.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Football Team (+4)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Knee RB18 11.2 FP
Tony Pollard RB DAL Foot RB27 10.5 DNP
Ricky Seals-Jones TE WAS Hip TE25 7.1 LP
Curtis Samuel WR WAS Groin WR72 5.4 LP
J.D. McKissic RB WAS Concussion RB40 4.1 DNP
Cedrick Wilson WR DAL Ankle WR113 3.3 LP
Noah Brown WR DAL Groin WR115 0.6 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans (-8.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
James Robinson RB JAX Heel/Knee RB21 12.9 LP
Marvin Jones Jr. WR JAX NIR – Rest WR38 11.9 DNP
Jeremy McNichols RB TEN Concussion RB56 11.0 FP
Tommy Hudson TE TEN Ankle 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 43.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Josh Jacobs RB LV Ankle RB7 17.1 FP
Darren Waller TE LV Knee/Back TE22 7.0 DNP
Michael Burton RB KC Pectoral 0.6 FP
Kenyan Drake RB LV Ankle/IR 0.0 DNP
Sutton Smith RB LV Quad/Ankle 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Seattle Seahawks @ Houston Texans (+7.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Brandin Cooks WR HST NIR – Rest WR24 16.6 LP
David Johnson RB HST Illness/Thigh RB37 10.7 FP
Alex Collins RB SEA Abdomen RB42 10.0 LP
Nico Collins WR HST Thigh WR58 7.5 LP
Rex Burkhead RB HST NIR – Rest RB35 7.4 LP
Brevin Jordan WR HST Hand 1.1 DNP
Travis Homer RB SEA Calf/Hamstring RB74 0.4 LP
Tyrod Taylor QB HST Left Wrist 0.4 FP
Deshaun Watson QB HST NIR 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 41.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns (-2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Baker Mayfield QB CLV Foot, Left Shoulder QB22 17.3 FP
Jarvis Landry WR CLV Knee WR27 12.4 DNP
Anthony Schwartz WR CLV Concussion WR111 4.1 DNP
Patrick Ricard RB BLT Back RB73 1.5 DNP
Nick Boyle TE BLT Illness/Knee 0.0 DNP
Harrison Bryant TE CLV Ankle 0.0 DNP
Miles Boykin WR BLT Finger 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New Orleans Saints @ New York Jets (+5.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Alvin Kamara RB NO Knee RB6 19.6 FP
Taysom Hill QB NO Right Finger QB13 18.5 FP
Zach Wilson QB NYJ Knee QB23 14.2 FP
Elijah Moore WR NYJ Quadriceps WR18 11.2 DNP
Ryan Griffin TE NYJ Knee/Ankle TE28 4.2 DNP
Tevin Coleman RB NYJ Concussion RB29 0.0 DNP
Michael Carter RB NYJ Concussion 0.0 DNP
Trevon Wesco TE NYJ Ankle 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers (-2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL NIR – Rest RB10 13.7 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New York Giants @ Los Angeles Chargers (-10)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Austin Ekeler RB LAC Ankle RB1 20.0 LP
Saquon Barkley RB NYG Ankle RB13 15.5 LP
Kenny Golladay WR NYG Rib WR40 11.2 DNP
Sterling Shepard WR NYG Quad WR63 9.9 LP
Kadarius Toney WR NYG Oblique WR68 8.2 DNP
Mike Glennon QB NYG Concussion QB30 4.7 DNP
Daniel Jones QB NYG Neck 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 43. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Detroit Lions @ Denver Broncos (-8.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Teddy Bridgewater QB DEN Tibia QB18 21.9 FP
Jared Goff QB DET Illness QB26 16.2 DNP
Melvin Gordon III RB DEN Hip RB25 12.9 LP
T.J. Hockenson TE DET Hand TE4 10.9 LP
Andrew Beck TE DEN Elbow 0.1 FP
D'Andre Swift RB DET Shoulder 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Buffalo Bills @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Josh Allen QB BUF Shoulder QB1 24.2 DNP
Cole Beasley WR BUF NIR – Rest WR31 10.7 DNP
Jaelon Darden WR TB Concussion 2.7 FP
Tommy Sweeney TE BUF Hip TE49 0.3 LP
Reggie Gilliam RB BUF Ankle 0.1 LP
Ryan Griffin QB TB Knee/Ankle 4.2 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 53.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

San Francisco 49ers @ Cincinnati Bengals (+1)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Joe Burrow QB CIN Finger/Knee QB12 22.2 DNP
Joe Mixon RB CIN Illness RB5 15.2 DNP
Tee Higgins WR CIN Ankle WR13 14.6 DNP
Jeff Wilson Jr. RB SF Knee RB61 8.3 LP
Elijah Mitchell RB SF Concussion, Knee RB8 6.0 DNP
Chris Evans RB CIN Ankle RB88 0.6 DNP
Trenton Cannon RB SF Concussion 0.0 DNP
Nick Williams WR SF Illness 0.0 DNP
Deebo Samuel WR SF Groin WR85 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 48.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers (-12.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Aaron Rodgers QB GB Toe QB8 25.5 DNP
Davante Adams WR GB Hamstring WR1 20.2 LP
Justin Fields QB CHI Ribs QB27 16.6 FP
David Montgomery RB CHI Shoulder/groin/glute RB11 11.1 DNP
Allen Robinson II WR CHI Hamstring WR84 8.4 LP
Randall Cobb WR GB Core WR65 6.9 DNP
Cairo Santos K CHI Illness K25 6.9 DNP
Marquise Goodwin WR CHI Foot WR98 3.0 LP
Jimmy Graham TE CHI NIR – Rest TE27 2.5 DNP
Andy Dalton QB CHI Left hand QB29 0.8 DNP
Damien Williams RB CHI Calf 0.6 LP
Malik Taylor WR GB Abdomen 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 43.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals (-2)

Injury report not yet posted…

The Over/Under for this game is currently 51.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

Fantasy Featured Tools

  • Fantasy Rankings
  • Fantasy Projections

    Sort projected player stats and fantasy points by position, week, and category.

    Available with

    Edge
  • WR/CB Matchup Chart

    Available with

    Edge
  • Expected Fantasy Points

    PFF's Fantasy Football Expected Points tool is primarily used for identifying potential over and undervalued players.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Fantasy Stats

    Research past fantasy performance with sortable player stats including PFF-exclusives like aDOT and fantasy points per opportunity.

    Available with

    Edge
  • Fantasy Strength of Schedule

    PFF’s Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SoS) metric provides a league-wide, season-long view of opponent matchups for each fantasy position.

    Available with

    Edge
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 14 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.