NFL Week 14 Injury Report: All 14 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Minnesota Vikings (-3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Mon. Status
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|PIT
|Pectoral/Rt. Shoulder
|QB19
|19.4
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|PIT
|Toe
|WR23
|13.8
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|MIN
|Shoulder
|0.0
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Q
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|MIN
|Ankle
|0.0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Football Team (+4)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|DAL
|Knee
|RB18
|11.2
|FP
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|DAL
|Foot
|RB27
|10.5
|DNP
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|TE
|WAS
|Hip
|TE25
|7.1
|LP
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|WAS
|Groin
|WR72
|5.4
|LP
|J.D. McKissic
|RB
|WAS
|Concussion
|RB40
|4.1
|DNP
|Cedrick Wilson
|WR
|DAL
|Ankle
|WR113
|3.3
|LP
|Noah Brown
|WR
|DAL
|Groin
|WR115
|0.6
|DNP
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans (-8.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|James Robinson
|RB
|JAX
|Heel/Knee
|RB21
|12.9
|LP
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|WR
|JAX
|NIR – Rest
|WR38
|11.9
|DNP
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|TEN
|Concussion
|RB56
|11.0
|FP
|Tommy Hudson
|TE
|TEN
|Ankle
|0.0
|DNP
Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|LV
|Ankle
|RB7
|17.1
|FP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|LV
|Knee/Back
|TE22
|7.0
|DNP
|Michael Burton
|RB
|KC
|Pectoral
|0.6
|FP
|Kenyan Drake
|RB
|LV
|Ankle/IR
|0.0
|DNP
|Sutton Smith
|RB
|LV
|Quad/Ankle
|0.0
|LP
Seattle Seahawks @ Houston Texans (+7.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|HST
|NIR – Rest
|WR24
|16.6
|LP
|David Johnson
|RB
|HST
|Illness/Thigh
|RB37
|10.7
|FP
|Alex Collins
|RB
|SEA
|Abdomen
|RB42
|10.0
|LP
|Nico Collins
|WR
|HST
|Thigh
|WR58
|7.5
|LP
|Rex Burkhead
|RB
|HST
|NIR – Rest
|RB35
|7.4
|LP
|Brevin Jordan
|WR
|HST
|Hand
|1.1
|DNP
|Travis Homer
|RB
|SEA
|Calf/Hamstring
|RB74
|0.4
|LP
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|HST
|Left Wrist
|0.4
|FP
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|HST
|NIR
|0.0
|DNP
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns (-2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|CLV
|Foot, Left Shoulder
|QB22
|17.3
|FP
|Jarvis Landry
|WR
|CLV
|Knee
|WR27
|12.4
|DNP
|Anthony Schwartz
|WR
|CLV
|Concussion
|WR111
|4.1
|DNP
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|BLT
|Back
|RB73
|1.5
|DNP
|Nick Boyle
|TE
|BLT
|Illness/Knee
|0.0
|DNP
|Harrison Bryant
|TE
|CLV
|Ankle
|0.0
|DNP
|Miles Boykin
|WR
|BLT
|Finger
|0.0
|LP
New Orleans Saints @ New York Jets (+5.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|NO
|Knee
|RB6
|19.6
|FP
|Taysom Hill
|QB
|NO
|Right Finger
|QB13
|18.5
|FP
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|NYJ
|Knee
|QB23
|14.2
|FP
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|NYJ
|Quadriceps
|WR18
|11.2
|DNP
|Ryan Griffin
|TE
|NYJ
|Knee/Ankle
|TE28
|4.2
|DNP
|Tevin Coleman
|RB
|NYJ
|Concussion
|RB29
|0.0
|DNP
|Michael Carter
|RB
|NYJ
|Concussion
|0.0
|DNP
|Trevon Wesco
|TE
|NYJ
|Ankle
|0.0
|DNP
Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers (-2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|ATL
|NIR – Rest
|RB10
|13.7
|DNP
New York Giants @ Los Angeles Chargers (-10)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|LAC
|Ankle
|RB1
|20.0
|LP
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NYG
|Ankle
|RB13
|15.5
|LP
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|NYG
|Rib
|WR40
|11.2
|DNP
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|NYG
|Quad
|WR63
|9.9
|LP
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|NYG
|Oblique
|WR68
|8.2
|DNP
|Mike Glennon
|QB
|NYG
|Concussion
|QB30
|4.7
|DNP
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|NYG
|Neck
|0.0
|LP
Detroit Lions @ Denver Broncos (-8.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|DEN
|Tibia
|QB18
|21.9
|FP
|Jared Goff
|QB
|DET
|Illness
|QB26
|16.2
|DNP
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|DEN
|Hip
|RB25
|12.9
|LP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|DET
|Hand
|TE4
|10.9
|LP
|Andrew Beck
|TE
|DEN
|Elbow
|0.1
|FP
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|DET
|Shoulder
|0.0
|DNP
Buffalo Bills @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Josh Allen
|QB
|BUF
|Shoulder
|QB1
|24.2
|DNP
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|BUF
|NIR – Rest
|WR31
|10.7
|DNP
|Jaelon Darden
|WR
|TB
|Concussion
|2.7
|FP
|Tommy Sweeney
|TE
|BUF
|Hip
|TE49
|0.3
|LP
|Reggie Gilliam
|RB
|BUF
|Ankle
|0.1
|LP
|Ryan Griffin
|QB
|TB
|Knee/Ankle
|4.2
|DNP
San Francisco 49ers @ Cincinnati Bengals (+1)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|CIN
|Finger/Knee
|QB12
|22.2
|DNP
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|CIN
|Illness
|RB5
|15.2
|DNP
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|CIN
|Ankle
|WR13
|14.6
|DNP
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|RB
|SF
|Knee
|RB61
|8.3
|LP
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|SF
|Concussion, Knee
|RB8
|6.0
|DNP
|Chris Evans
|RB
|CIN
|Ankle
|RB88
|0.6
|DNP
|Trenton Cannon
|RB
|SF
|Concussion
|0.0
|DNP
|Nick Williams
|WR
|SF
|Illness
|0.0
|DNP
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|SF
|Groin
|WR85
|0.0
|DNP
Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers (-12.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|GB
|Toe
|QB8
|25.5
|DNP
|Davante Adams
|WR
|GB
|Hamstring
|WR1
|20.2
|LP
|Justin Fields
|QB
|CHI
|Ribs
|QB27
|16.6
|FP
|David Montgomery
|RB
|CHI
|Shoulder/groin/glute
|RB11
|11.1
|DNP
|Allen Robinson II
|WR
|CHI
|Hamstring
|WR84
|8.4
|LP
|Randall Cobb
|WR
|GB
|Core
|WR65
|6.9
|DNP
|Cairo Santos
|K
|CHI
|Illness
|K25
|6.9
|DNP
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|CHI
|Foot
|WR98
|3.0
|LP
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|CHI
|NIR – Rest
|TE27
|2.5
|DNP
|Andy Dalton
|QB
|CHI
|Left hand
|QB29
|0.8
|DNP
|Damien Williams
|RB
|CHI
|Calf
|0.6
|LP
|Malik Taylor
|WR
|GB
|Abdomen
|0.0
|LP
Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals (-2)
Injury report not yet posted…
