NFL Week 13 Power Rankings: The Green Bay Packers rise

• The Packers roll over the 49ers: Do the Packers climb after trouncing the 49ers 38-10 at home? How far did the 49ers fall?

• The Seahawks lead the NFC West: The Seahawks took control of the NFC West with a tough win against the Cardinals.

The power rankings below provide clear tiers on each NFL team's market assessment, offering a comprehensive view of team standings and future prospects. All of the information below and more can be found in PFF’s power rankings tool, which is available with a PFF+ subscription.

The Chiefs didn’t let a close game against the Panthers seep into a second loss in two games, but the fact this was a close game must be a little concerning. Some Patrick Mahomes Magic got the Chiefs into field goal range to win the game after the Panthers made a fourth-quarter comeback, but let’s keep an eye on Kansas City over the next few weeks. Mahomes’ 85.0 overall grade is seventh among quarterbacks.

Make it nine wins in a row for the Lions as they became the first team in the NFC to reach 10 wins following a 24-6 victory over the Colts. The Lions are rolling and look like the most dominant team in the NFL, and arguably one of the most talented teams we’ve seen in a long time. They’ve got a 21% chance of winning the Super Bowl — the highest in the NFL — and are second in EPA per play on offense.

The Ravens’ rushing attack took over against a strong Chargers defense as Baltimore prevailed 30-23 on Monday night. The win keeps them on pace in the AFC North at 8-4 and half a game behind the Steelers in first. Lamar Jackson kept his MVP campaign alive with a strong performance too, but what matters most is the Ravens now have a 50% chance of winning the AFC North. They’ll lean on the top-ranking offense in EPA per play.

The Eagles rocked the Rams on Sunday night, and Saquon Barkley stole the show again, gaining over 300 yards from scrimmage. After a slow start, the Eagles are rounding into one of the top teams in the NFL again. The Birds now have a two-game lead in the NFC East and a 97% chance of winning the division title. The Eagles are sixth in EPA per play on offense and fifth on defense.

The Bills entered their bye week on the highest of highs after handing the Chiefs their first loss of the season. Their lead in the AFC East is practically insurmountable, and the Bills have a 13% chance of winning the Super Bowl — the fourth-best odds in the NFL. The offense is also fourth in EPA per play.

The 49ers looked like a shell of themselves without Brock Purdy in a 38-10 loss to the Packers. The loss doesn’t condemn them to a season without January football, but at 5-6, they now have just a 19% chance to make the playoffs. They could do so with a quick recovery for Nick Bosa, whose 90.3 overall grade is fifth among edge rushers.

The Vikings were taken to overtime by a resilient Bears team, but Minnesota got the win in the end to keep pace with the Lions atop the NFC North. That’s four wins on the bounce for the Vikings, and they’re on pace for 12 victories this season. That’s an excellent outcome given the preseason expectations. Sam Darnold’s 81.9 overall grade is ninth among qualified quarterbacks, and the former No. 3 overall pick is on pace for a clear career-best year.

The Packers did the job, as they should have, against the Brock Purdy and Nick Bosa-less 49ers. Regardless, it was an efficient and positive performance that should perk up some ears. Naturally, the Packers are in the Lions' shadow but are pushing all of the right buttons. They’re 8-3 and on pace for 11 wins this season. Green Bay is doing so with a top-10 unit in EPA per play on offense and a defense that is keeping pace by ranking 11th.

Surprisingly, the Steelers lost to the Browns in a snowy road game on Thursday night, and their loss allowed the Ravens to creep back into the AFC North picture. The season will likely come down to the fact that the Steelers still have four more divisional games to play down the stretch — and they’ll hope for better performances than the one they got on Thursday night in the 24-19 defeat.

Bo Nix’s Offensive Rookie of the Year portfolio is growing by the day. The Broncos quarterback has thrown 11 touchdowns against one interception in the last five weeks, earning an 84.4 overall grade in that span — the ninth-highest among quarterbacks. The big picture is the Broncos are 7-5 after defeating the Raiders and have a 68% chance of making the playoffs.

The Texans have arguably disappointed all season, and a 32-27 loss against the Titans was the epitome of their year-long frustrations. The fact they own the tiebreaker against the Colts means we’re almost certainly going to see the Texans win their second-straight divisional title, but the chances of them making real noise in the playoffs — based on what we’ve seen so far — feels slim. As it has all season, Nico Collins’ 92.4 grade leads all receivers.

The Chargers were knocked back by the Ravens on Monday night, ending their four-game winning streak and dropping their record to 7-4. The defense, which has been so good all season, was eaten up by the Ravens’ ground game, but the bright side is that LA won’t face a better offense for the rest of the season. The Chargers are now 7-4 but still have a 90% chance of making the playoffs, and the defense is still eighth in EPA per play allowed.

The Seahawks took control of the NFC West with a strong defensive win over the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Make that two straight divisional victories for the Seahawks, who have now increased their playoff odds to 40% with their 6-5 record. The road from here is still hard — they have the 17th-toughest remaining schedule in the NFL — but the uptick in defensive stability, as well as Jaxon Smith-Njigba‘s breakout on offense, means the Seahawks are in a good position. Smith-Njigba’s 92.1 receiving grade since Week 9 leads all receivers.

The Buccaneers welcomed back Mike Evans with a comfortable win on the road against the New York Giants. That victory puts the Buccaneers at 5-6 and at least closes the gap on the Falcons to just one game. The Buccaneers have the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL and a 43% chance of making the playoffs. Rookie running back Bucky Irving’s 85.1 overall grade is sixth among running backs.

The Bengals stepped into their bye week after losing to the Chargers on Monday night, and now their record sits at a pensive 4-7. The path to the playoffs was already narrow and unlikely, but they now have just a 10% chance of making the postseason. The silver lining that could get lost in the noise when everything is said and done is that Joe Burrow might be playing the best football of his career. His 90.4 overall grade is second among all quarterbacks.

The Commanders' slide continued after a near-inexcusable loss to this Cowboys team. That’s three straight defeats to drop them to 7-5, all but shutting the door on their first NFC East title in 10 years. Washington is still on course to make the playoffs thanks to the sixth-easiest remaining schedule in the NFL, but the picture is a little murkier. The offense has dipped in recent weeks, but Jayden Daniels’ 88.5 overall grade is still third among quarterbacks.

The Dolphins have won three straight games to pull within one game of a .500 record. Should we start considering them to make a playoff push? Given how well the offense has been playing since Tua Tagovailoa’s return, it’s not out of the question. A big game against the Packers in Week 13 will go a long way to deciding their fate, but they’ll make things interesting in December regardless. The defense is 10th in EPA per play allowed.

Just as the Cardinals were picking up a head of steam, they were pulled back down to reality by the Seahawks. The Arizona offense was held without a touchdown for the first time this season, and the loss momentarily knocked the Cardinals off the top spot in the NFC West. Still, with a 41% chance, they still have the best odds of winning the division. James Conner has forced the third-most missed tackles in the NFL (49).

The Falcons were embarrassed by the Broncos in Week 11. They had a full week to dissect what went wrong and ultimately move on from the loss. Despite a Buccaneers win, the Falcons still have the driver's seat in the NFC South and own a healthy 67% chance of winning the division without having to play a game. They return from the bye with matchups against the Chargers and Vikings but are on pace for their first winning season since 2017. Chris Lindstrom’s 91.5 overall grade is second among guards.

The Cowboys pulled off an upset in Week 13 with a 34-26 win on the road against the Commanders, ending a five-game losing skid and pulling their record up to 4-7. The win was impressive, and Dallas has the seventh-easiest remaining schedule in the NFL, but purgatory likely awaits for the rest of the season. At least Micah Parsons’ 86.8 overall grade is 10th among edge defenders.

Figuring out the Rams isn’t easy. They were hung out to dry by the Eagles on Sunday night and now sit with a 5-6 record and a -43 point differential — the fourth-worst in the NFC. However, they’re still within touching distance of the NFC West crown, and can’t be ruled out with Matthew Stafford at quarterback. Puka Nacua’s 89.4 receiving grade is fifth among wide receivers in 2024.

In true New York Jets fashion, the drama of another bad season was compounded by the firing of general manager Joe Douglas and the potential end of the line for Aaron Rodgers. There have been rumblings that the veteran quarterback could be placed on IR or even benched, all but ending his short stay at MetLife Stadium. Another lost season, another organizational failure.

Don’t be too sad, Colts fans: everyone is getting shellacked by the Lions these days — at least it was only an 18-point game, right? The loss drops the Colts to 5-7 and two games behind the Texans in the AFC South, though Houston owns the tiebreaker. Despite that, it doesn’t fully feel like the Colts are out of this race yet. However, that could be down to the Texans more than the Colts. Either way, Indianapolis has the second-easiest remaining schedule in the NFL, and Quenton Nelson owns a top-10 grade among all guards.

Darren Rizzi has his team playing well — maybe too well, if you’re angling for the Saints to have a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They’re currently projected for seven wins and have the sixth-easiest remaining schedule in the NFL. There’s a real chance for Rizzi here to build up some goodwill within the franchise and show why he should be the guy to lead the team moving forward. Derek Carr’s 86.2 overall grade is fifth among quarterbacks.

No one rips your heart out like the Bears. After driving down the field, scoring, recovering the onside kick and scoring again, the Bears were defeated in overtime by the Vikings. After all of that, it’s five straight losses and curtains for Chicago as playoff contenders in 2024. It’s not the way you want to go out, but Caleb Williams has shown some real improvement in the last few weeks. On top of that, the defense is seventh in EPA per play allowed.

Led by the national treasure that is Jameis Winston, the Browns upset the Steelers in the snow and propped themselves up to a 3-8 record on the season. The goal for Cleveland should be to position itself for a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft while still playing competitive football, but big wins against your rivals are nothing but a positive. Myles Garrett is still a wrecking ball, and his 91.9 overall grade is third among edge defenders.

The Jaguars are 2-9 and currently have the best odds for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They’re also almost certainly moving on from Doug Pederson, and likely Trent Baalke, in the offseason, so is that why they haven’t shut down Trevor Lawrence for the season? The Jaguars will hope to go down swinging after the bye, but whether or not they’ll do it with Lawrence under center is another question. His 80.3 overall grade is 14th among quarterbacks.

The Titans pulled off the upset win against the Texans on the road and scored over 30 points for just the second time this season. They did it by taking shots downfield and shutting down the Texans' run game with an impressive defensive front. Sure, they’re 3-8, but if this is the formula for what they can be next year, then there’s potential. Will Levis has generated seven big-time throws in the last three games.

The Tommy DeVito redux started with a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home just days after the Giants released Daniel Jones. The good news is that the Giants will likely have a top-five draft pick come the 2025 NFL Draft, and that means they get to do this whole franchise quarterback thing all over again. On the defensive side of the ball, Dexter Lawrence’s 90.3 overall grade is second among interior defenders.

The Patriots were thrashed on the road by the Dolphins, but they can live in solace for the rest of the season knowing that Drake Maye is their guy at quarterback. The plan now should be to see the rest of the season out, protect their franchise gem — he’s already been sacked 21 times in eight games — and then build a team around him in the offseason. Maye’s 90.3 rushing grade is second among all quarterbacks. He knows how to move.

The Raiders have become a chore to dissect. The defense fights every week, but the offense is simply unwatchable, no matter who is under center. They scored 19 points against a good Broncos defense, but at 2-9, everyone should just concentrate on 2025 and the NFL Draft. They’re dead last in EPA per play on offense.

No one expected the Panthers to run the Chiefs close and take it to the final play of the game, but that’s exactly what they did. This version of Bryce Young and the Carolina offense should give the coaching staff and front office reason to believe that they should at least give Young one more season under center. There’s a lot to be enthused about, because their No. 1 pick arguably played his best game as a pro against the Chiefs in the 27-30 loss: Young earned a career-high 83.9 overall grade.