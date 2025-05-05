2006 NFL Redraft: Rebuilding the first round based on PFF grades and data

Andrew Whitworth goes No. 1: The Texans nab a future Hall-of-Fame left tackle over their original selection of North Carolina State edge defender Mario Williams.

Brandon Marshall heads to the Titans: Marshall goes third overall in this redraft, giving the Titans a superstar wide receiver who was originally a fourth-round pick.

Estimated Reading Time: 17 minutes

The NFL draft is a crapshoot.

While NFL teams do their best to forecast which prospects will translate best to the next level, the reality is that franchises rarely get a pick exactly right.

But what would a draft look like if teams had the benefit of hindsight? PFF has world-class data for every player on every play in every NFL game, dating back to the 2006 season. Knowing what we know now, here is how the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft could have looked.

1. Houston Texans: T Andrew Whitworth, LSU (Round 2, Pick No. 55)

Original pick: EDGE Mario Williams, North Carolina State

The Texans struggled mightily to protect the quarterback during their first few years as an NFL franchise. Houston’s first-ever draft pick, quarterback David Carr, was sacked an NFL-record 76 times during his rookie season in 2002.

The Texans fix that issue by drafting a projected Hall of Fame left tackle here in Whitworth. He earned an elite 93.4 PFF overall grade across his 16-year career, with 90.0-plus grades as both a pass blocker and a run blocker.

2. New Orleans Saints: G Jahri Evans, Bloomsburg (Round 4, Pick No. 108)

Original pick: RB Reggie Bush, USC

Had the Saints known that Jahri Evans would become one of the best guards in the NFL for a decade, they likely would’ve selected him long before the fourth round.

Evans’ 93.4 PFF overall grade across his first four seasons ranked third among all guards. He went on to provide the Saints with stability on the interior through 2016, before playing one season in Green Bay and retiring after the 2017 season.

3. Tennessee Titans: WR Brandon Marshall, UCF (Round 4, Pick No. 119)

Original pick: QB Vince Young, Texas

Marshall was a steal as a fourth-round pick to the Broncos. In his 13-year career, he earned six Pro-Bowl nods, two first-team All-Pro selections and two second-team All-Pro selections. He logged six seasons with 100 or more receptions and earned a 90.6 PFF overall grade across his first five NFL campaigns.

The Titans drafted Vince Young here, but their passing weapons were not adequate for any new quarterback coming in that year.

4. New York Jets: DI Haloti Ngata, Oregon (Round 1, Pick No. 12)

Original pick: T D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Virginia

In 2006, the Jets earned the lowest PFF pass-rush grade in the NFL and featured the sixth-lowest-graded group of defensive tackles. Both would’ve certainly been improved with Ngata in the fold.

The legendary Baltimore Raven was the model of consistency in his career, posting 70.0-plus PFF overall grades in seven of his first 10 seasons. He was a dominant run defender at nose tackle and pressured the quarterback far more than expected from a 340-pounder.

5. Green Bay Packers: WR Marques Colston, Hofstra (Round 7, Pick No. 252)

Original pick: LB A.J. Hawk, Ohio State

The Packers were searching for a receiving complement to Donald Driver on the outside. Seventh-round pick Marques Colston finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2006. That was the first of his six 1,000-yard seasons.

Green Bay would have been thrilled if Colston gave Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers the same production he provided Drew Brees.

6. San Francisco 49ers: C Nick Mangold, Ohio State (Round 1, Pick No. 29)

Original pick: TE Vernon Davis, Maryland

Davis was a dynamic pick at the time, and he became a good pro, but Mangold was the highest-graded player in a five-year sample size from this class, at an impressive 96.1 PFF overall grade.

He made seven Pro Bowls, two first-team All Pros and one second-team All-Pro on his way to being a Ring of Honor player with the Jets.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Jay Cutler, Vanderbilt (Round 1, Pick No. 11)

Original pick: S Michael Huff, Texas

Cutler wasn’t an elite passer throughout his NFL career, but he stuck around for 12 years and was good enough for the Chicago Bears to trade two first-round picks for him in 2009. He earned a solid 75.3 career PFF overall grade and led the Bears to the NFC Championship game in 2010.

Cutler would have stabilized the Raiders' quarterback room and kept the organization from disastrously drafting JaMarcus Russell at No. 1 overall the very next year.

8. Buffalo Bills: WR Santonio Holmes, Ohio State (Round 1, Pick No. 25)

Original pick: S Donte Whitner, Ohio State

The Bills had high hopes for quarterback J.P. Losman but lacked a high-end receiving threat aside from Lee Evans.

Holmes, the eventual Super Bowl 42 MVP, turned in an outstanding 88.4 PFF receiving grade across his first five seasons. His production tailed off after a trade to the Jets and a major foot injury, but Holmes' early impact would’ve been worth a shot here for Buffalo.

9. Detroit Lions: T D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Virginia (Round 1, Pick No. 4)

Original pick: LB Ernie Sims, Florida State

The Lions went 0-16 two years after this draft, so this pick wasn’t really building toward anything in the short term — and likely wouldn’t have stopped that infamous season. But they secured Matthew Stafford as a result of that winless year, and having Ferguson in front of him would’ve made things a bit better.

Ferguson earned an 86.9 PFF overall grade in the first five years of his career, earning three consecutive Pro-Bowl nods from 2009-2011.

10. Arizona Cardinals: DI Kyle Williams, LSU (Round 5, Pick No. 134)

Original pick: QB Matt Leinart, USC

The Cardinals made the franchise’s first and currently only Super Bowl appearance in 2008, losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Arizona’s high-flying passing attack was the biggest reason for its Super Bowl run, and that was powered by aging veteran Kurt Warner, not Leinart.

If the Cardinals got more from their defensive line in that game, they may have secured their first Lombardi Trophy. Williams made six Pro Bowls in his career with an 81.6 PFF overall grade across his 13 seasons.

Original pick: QB Jay Cutler, Vanderbilt

On draft day, the Broncos traded up here to draft quarterback Jay Cutler. But in this exercise, we are reverting picks that weren’t moved before draft night to their original teams. The Rams lacked an impact pass rusher aside from Leonard Little, so they add future five-time Pro Bowler Tamba Hali here.

Hali tallied at least a 70.0 PFF pass-rush grade in each of his first eight seasons, peaking at 92.1 in 2010.

12. Cleveland Browns: EDGE Mario Williams, N.C. State (Round 1, Pick No. 1)

Original pick: DI Haloti Ngata, Oregon

The Ravens ultimately traded up to this selection to draft defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, parting with just an extra sixth-round pick to move up one spot. The Browns drafted edge rusher Kamerion Wimbley at pick No. 13, but here they go with the player who went first overall in this class, Mario Williams.

Williams might not have been the most impactful player from this draft, earning a 72.7 PFF overall grade in his first five years, but he still made four Pro Bowls and earned two first-team All-Pro and two second-team All-Pro selections in his career.

13. Baltimore Ravens: S Antoine Bethea, Howard (Round 6, Pick No. 207)

Original pick: EDGE Kamerion Wimbley, Florida State

The Browns ended up making this pick, drafting defensive end Kamerion Wimbley after trading down just one spot with Baltimore. The Ravens eventually selected Dawan Landry in the fifth round to pair alongside Ed Reed, but they opt for the best safety in the class in Bethea in this redraft.

Bethea made three Pro Bowls in his career, with an elite 89.2 PFF overall grade across his 14 seasons. He is the most valuable defender from the 2006 class, according to PFF’s Wins Above Replacement metric.

14. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Elvis Dumervil, Louisville (Round 4, Pick No. 126)

Original pick: DI Brodrick Bunkley, Florida State

The Eagles needed depth on their defensive line after finishing 2005 with the sixth-fewest sacks in the NFL. Future two-time first-team All-Pro Elvis Dumervil would’ve provided that.

Dumervil finished his career with 105.5 sacks and posted an elite 90.2 PFF pass-rush grade from 2006 to 2014.

15. Denver Broncos: TE Vernon Davis, Maryland (Round 1, Pick No. 6)

Original pick: CB Tye Hill, Clemson

The Broncos owned this pick from the Falcons entering draft night, but they ultimately moved two future picks in 2007 to get up to No. 12 to draft quarterback Jay Cutler.

The Broncos’ leading tight end in the 2006 season ended up being 31-year-old Stephen Alexander, who amassed just 160 yards on 18 catches. Davis didn’t end up changing the league like some thought he would, but he still made two Pro Bowls and earned a second-team All-Pro nod in his career, with a 76.6 PFF grade in his first five seasons.

16. Miami Dolphins: CB Johnathan Joseph, South Carolina (Round 1, Pick No. 24)

Original pick: CB Jason Allen, Tennessee

Jason Allen didn’t do much with the Dolphins, earning sub-70.0 PFF overall grades in each of his five years in Miami. The Dolphins instead grab the top cornerback on the board in Joseph, who earned an elite 90.6 PFF overall grade with 32 interceptions across his 15 seasons in the NFL, which included two Pro Bowl nods.

17. Minnesota Vikings: WR Greg Jennings, Western Michigan (Round 2, Pick No. 52)

Original pick: LB Chad Greenway, Iowa

As Minnesota was trying to transition at quarterback from veteran Brad Johnson to the youngster Tarvaris Jackson, they needed another weapon in the passing game. They select former Green Bay Packer Greg Jennings here before he can torture them for the next seven years.

At the peak of his powers, Jennings turned in three seasons with more than 1,100 receiving yards and eight consecutive seasons with at least a 71.0 PFF receiving grade.

Greg Jennings' 2010 Season by Targeted Depth

18. Dallas Cowboys: LB DeMeco Ryans, Alabama (Round 2, Pick No. 33)

Original pick: LB Bobby Carpenter, Ohio State

The Cowboys featured a stout offense at the time of the 2006 NFL Draft. They ended up selecting Bobby Carpenter from Ohio State, but the better pick would have been Ryans at the same position.

He ended up winning Defensive Rookie of the Year while leading the NFL in solo tackles in 2006. Through his first five seasons, he earned an 85.6 PFF overall grade.

19. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Antonio Cromartie, Florida State (Round 1, Pick No. 19)

Original pick: CB Antonio Cromartie, Florida State

Cromartie remains the pick for the Chargers here — and he is the only unchanged pick in this redraft. While he endured an up-and-down career, earning a 68.0 career PFF coverage grade, there’s no denying his peaks were elite.

Cromartie was named to four Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro in 2007, when he posted an elite 90.8 PFF coverage grade.

20. Kansas City Chiefs: T Eric Winston, Miami (FL) (Round 3, Pick No. 66)

Original pick: EDGE Tamba Hali, Penn State

The Chiefs didn’t know that star left tackle Willie Roaf would retire until well after the 2006 NFL Draft, but they probably wish they were more prepared for the situation anyway. Either way, they had a need at both tackle spots, and Miami’s Eric Winston would’ve been a worthy candidate, even if he played on the right side.

During his first seven seasons, including one in Kansas City, Winston earned a solid 87.9 PFF overall grade and an elite 91.0 PFF run-blocking grade.

21. New England Patriots: WR/KR Devin Hester, Miami (FL) (Round 2, Pick No. 57)

Original pick: RB Laurence Maroney, Minnesota

The Patriots originally added running back Laurence Maroney with this selection, and Maurice Jones-Drew and DeAngelo Williams are still on the board if they wanted to stick with a running back in this redraft. But what about Bill Belichick getting the only Hall of Famer so far from the 2006 class?

Hester was a four-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro. He returned four kicks and seven punts for touchdowns in his first two seasons, though he didn’t do much as a wide receiver, earning just a 68.1 PFF receiving grade in his first five seasons.

22. Denver Broncos: TE Marcedes Lewis, UCLA (Round 1, Pick No. 28)

Original pick: LB Manny Lawson, North Carolina State

The Broncos had two first-round picks entering the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft, with this selection coming from a trade-down with Washington the year prior. Denver ended up moving this pick to San Francisco, who took linebacker Manny Lawson.

The Broncos instead add a weapon in Lewis, the longest-lasting player from the 2006 class. He just wrapped up his 19th season in the NFL last year with the Chicago Bears and is the only player drafted in 2006 to play past the 2021 season. Lewis made a Pro Bowl in 2010 and is the fifth-most-valuable player from the 2006 class, according to PFF’s Wins Above Replacement metric.

Original pick: G Davin Joseph, Oklahoma

Penn went undrafted was cut by the Vikings before finding his way to Tampa Bay. By early 2007, he was entrenched as the Buccaneers’ starting left tackle and did not miss a game for the team through 2013. He then spent several years in Oakland before age and injuries caught up with him.

From 2007 to 2017, Penn posted an elite 91.5 PFF overall grade. His two best seasons came after his departure to Oakland, so the Buccaneers probably wish they kept him around a little longer.

24. Cincinnati Bengals: T Willie Colon, Hofstra (Round 4, Pick No. 131)

Original pick: CB Johnathan Joseph, South Carolina

The Bengals ended up selecting offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he became a rock for their offensive line for years to come.

But with Whitworth long gone in this redraft, Cincinnati opts for another offensive tackle in Willie Colon, who earned an 87.3 PFF overall grade in his first five seasons while playing a full 10 years in the NFL.

25. New York Giants: S Donte Whitner, Ohio State (Round 1, Pick No. 8)

Original pick: WR Santonio Holmes, Ohio State

The Giants traded this pick on draft night to the Steelers, who moved up for eventual Super Bowl 43 MVP Santonio Holmes. New York’s stellar defensive line led the team to Super Bowl victories in 2007 and 2011, and the Giants can continue to add to their defense by selecting Whitner here. He made two Pro Bowls and earned an elite 90.6 PFF run-defense grade across his 11 seasons.

26. Chicago Bears: S Danieal Manning, Abilene Christian (Round 2, Pick No. 42)

Original pick: DI John McCargo, North Carolina State

The Bears traded this pick on draft night to the Bills, who moved up to select defensive tackle John McCargo. With a bit of irony involved, the Bears draft Danieal Manning, whom they selected with the 42nd overall pick after a trade with Buffalo anyway.

Manning gave Chicago five serviceable years of play, with his best being his rookie campaign in which he posted an 80.3 PFF overall grade.

27. Carolina Panthers: S Roman Harper, Alabama (Round 2, Pick No. 43)

Original pick: RB DeAngelo Williams, Memphis

The Panthers made a solid original selection in running back DeAngelo Williams, who played 11 years in the league as a key part of their backfield. This could’ve been Williams again, but for the fun of switching it up, Harper joins Carolina even sooner in his career timeline.

The Panthers’ two starting safeties in 2006, Mike Minter and Shaun Williams, were both no longer the starters a year later. Harper made two Pro Bowls in his career and earned a 72.4 PFF overall grade in his first five seasons in New Orleans.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Maurice Jones-Drew, UCLA (Round 2, Pick No. 60)

Original pick: TE Marcedes Lewis, UCLA

The Jaguars originally drafted Marcedes Lewis, who went 22nd overall to the Broncos in this redraft. Jacksonville instead adds another former UCLA Bruin to its offense in Jones-Drew, whom the team actually selected in the second round.

MJD is the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (68), and his 8,071 rushing yards are second only to Fred Taylor. Jones-Drew made three Pro Bowls and was a two-time first-team All-Pro in his NFL career.

29. New York Jets: T Marcus McNeill, Auburn (Round 2, Pick No. 50)

Original pick: C Nick Mangold, Ohio State

The Jets acquired this pick, originally from the Denver Broncos, when they traded pass rusher John Abraham to the Falcons earlier that March.

New York drafted a Ring of Honor member in Nick Mangold after watching Chad Pennington suffer a slew of injuries throughout his career, but he and original pick D'Brickashaw Ferguson are off the board here, so they go with left tackle Marcus McNeill, who gave the Chargers six solid seasons before being forced to retire due to injury. McNeill finished his career with a 78.7 PFF pass-blocking grade.

30. Indianapolis Colts: RB DeAngelo Williams, Memphis (Round 1, Pick No. 27)

Original pick: RB Joseph Addai, LSU

The Colts drafted Joseph Addai here originally, but Williams replaces him here. The Memphis product earned a 75.7 PFF overall grade through his first five seasons of play, with one Pro Bowl, one second-team All-Pro nod and a 1,500-yard and 18-touchdown season in 2008.

31. Seattle Seahawks: CB Brent Grimes, Shippensburg (Undrafted)

Original pick: CB Kelly Jennings, Miami (FL)

Jennings was a more-than-solid cornerback throughout his NFL career, but the Seahawks simply cannot pass up Grimes here.

After going undrafted out of Division II Shippensburg, he became a star cornerback for the Falcons, Dolphins and Buccaneers. Grimes earned an elite 91.3 PFF coverage grade in his career and was a four-time Pro Bowler with 33 career interceptions.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Tramon Williams, Louisiana Tech (Undrafted)

Original pick: EDGE Mathias Kiwanuka, Boston College

The defending Super Bowl champion Steelers traded the final pick of the first round to the Giants in exchange for their earlier first-round pick. New York ultimately selected edge defender Mathias Kiwanuka.

Pittsburgh adds a player from its Super Bowl 45 counterpart, the Green Bay Packers, by selecting cornerback Tramon Williams, who went undrafted out of Louisiana Tech. He racked up 38 interceptions and 111 pass breakups across 14 seasons, including the playoffs.