Ranking the top 10 rookie classes by three-year PFF grades

San Francisco 49ers lead the way: After losing key veterans in free agency, the 49ers reloaded with a class full of proven college producers, including four players with three-year PFF grades above 90.0.

Las Vegas Raiders kick off new era with elite production: Behind a 99.2 grade from RB Ashton Jeanty and two top-tier FCS prospects, the Raiders' draft class ranks near the top in cumulative college performance.

Using PFF’s expansive grading database, we can evaluate each draft class by summing the overall grades of every prospect across the final three seasons of their college career. This cumulative metric highlights which teams selected the most consistently productive players based purely on on-field performance.

Naturally, teams with more draft capital — or those picking early — are more likely to rank higher. But this isn’t a declaration of draft winners and losers. It’s a snapshot of how each rookie class performed in college, grounded entirely in what they’ve already put on tape. It’s just one of several ways to assess how teams may have improved their rosters through the draft.

After losing several established contributors in free agency, the 49ers needed a strong draft class to reload for the 2025 season. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan responded by selecting 11 players, many of whom graded well in college. Running back Jordan James stands out, as he earned a 92.4 PFF grade over the past three seasons at Oregon and should provide valuable depth behind Christian McCaffrey.

San Francisco added three more prospects with three-year grades above 90.0: quarterback Kurtis Rourke, safety Upton Stout and interior defender CJ West. The 49ers will need a good portion of this group to contribute quickly to offset their offseason losses, and they’ve made some solid bets by targeting players with proven production.