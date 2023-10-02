NFL scores and recaps for every Week 4 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 4 game, including scores, rookie standouts and more.

Offensive spotlight: Jared Goff threw an interception on just the third offensive play of the game, but the Lions quickly got back on track by stringing together five scoring drives through the rest of the first half.

Running back David Montgomery made his return from injury, scoring three rushing touchdowns and amassing 32 carries, which he took for 121 rushing yards. Montgomery also added two receptions, which he took for 20 receiving yards, bringing him to 141 all-purpose yards for the game.

Jordan Love and the Packers offense were almost entirely absent in the first half and produced just 20 yards of total offense but showed signs of life in the second half.

With star offensive players Aaron Jones and Christian Watson seemingly being eased back into action, Love leaned heavily on second-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who caught nine of his 13 targets for 95 yards. Unfortunately, the hole Love and the Packers dug themselves in the first half was too deep to climb out of.

Defensive spotlight: Darious Williams took Ridder's first pick back for six, but he was stingy all game for Jacksonville. He was targeted four times in coverage but allowed just one catch for 10 yards. He forced two incompletions in total.

Rookie spotlight: Rams’ rookie wide receiver sensation Puka Nacua continued his hot start to his NFL career, breaking the record for most receptions (31) in a player’s first four NFL games. Nacua was heavily involved in the Rams’ passing offense again this week, with 10 targets for nine receptions and 163 receiving yards on the day. Nacua also scored his first career touchdown in this game, doing so in overtime for a walk-off win.

Offensive spotlight: The Ravens asked Jackson to pass the ball only 19 times in this game, but the former Heisman Trophy winner completed 15 of them for 187 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also picked up 27 yards on the ground, scoring twice in the process.

Tight end Mark Andrews was Jackson's top target through the air, seeing five targets and catching all five for 80 yards and two touchdowns. First-round draft pick Zay Flowers picked up 56 yards on three receptions.

Jerome Ford led the Browns in rushing attempts but averaged just 2.9 yards per carry on a tough day. Tight end David Njoku, who was questionable coming into the game, led the team with six receptions for 46 yards.

Defensive spotlight: Vikings safety Harrison Smith finished the game with three sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. D.J. Wonnum scored the key defensive touchdown, returning the fumble forced by Smith for a score, but he also got a sack and tackle for loss of his own.

Sam Franklin Jr. and Kamu Gruiger-Hill both came down with interceptions for the Panthers, with Franklin returning his for that score in the first half. Yetur Gross-Matos finished the game with a sack and two tackles for loss.

Rookie spotlight: Bengals cornerback DJ Turner was targeted three times, none of which resulted in catches by Titans receivers. He played 33 snaps overall as the third cornerback along with Chidobe Awuzie and Cam Taylor-Britt.

Offensive spotlight: The Saints surprised many by electing to give Derek Carr the start despite an AC sprain in his shoulder sustained last week. Carr completed 61.1% of his passes for just 3.5 yards per attempt, with 69.4% of those attempts short of the first-down marker.

With the array of weaponry the Saints have at their disposal, it’s hard not to think that Jameis Winston would have been a better option than a restricted Carr going into the game.

Defensive spotlight: DaQuan Jones has been appealing to the Bills' social media team to show him some love, and he deserves that spotlight off the back of this game. Jones was by far the most effective Bills pass rusher, generating significant pressure to go along with his sack.

Rookie spotlight: Broncos rookie edge rusher Nik Bonitto was the top rookie performer in this game, recording 2.5 sacks.

Offensive spotlight: Jalen Hurts had an efficient game as a passer, going 25-of-37 for 31 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hurts also picked up 34 yards on nine carries, with D'Andre Swift adding 56 yards on 14 carries.

Sam Howell went 29-of-41 for 290 yards and one touchdown, and he added another 40 yards on six carries. Brian Robinson Jr. led the team with 45 rushing yards from 14 carries. Terry McLaurin was Washington's leading receiver, picking up 86 yards on eight receptions.

Defensive spotlight: The entire Texans’ defense being able to hold the Steelers offense to fewer than 250 yards on the day deserves credit, but specifically, the ability to create consistent pressure stood out as a key to their win today. Houston’s pass rush generated around 20 total pressures for the day, including two sacks from edge defender Jonathan Greenard.

Rookie spotlight: Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell was thrust into the starting lineup after Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out with a concussion, and there were some positives despite an overall tough debut. However, O’Connell took seven sacks and fumbled the ball three times, losing two of them, to go along with the game-sealing interception.

Chargers rookie edge defender Tuli Tuipulotu got the start opposite Khalil Mack due to Joey Bosa‘s toe injury, and he recorded a tackle for loss. Rookie wideout Quentin Johnston saw an expanded role following the loss of Mike Williams for the season, but the lack of offensive production limited him to just one reception for 18 yards. The catch was a key first-down conversion early in the game that had to be challenged, as he corralled the ball right above the turf.

Offensive spotlight: Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown finished with seven receptions for 96 yards, including a 41-yard snag on a busy afternoon against one of the league’s top defenses. Quarterback Josh Dobbs was once again strong, throwing for 265 yards and two touchdowns while adding 48 rushing yards and taking just one sack. Arizona deserves credit for averaging 5.4 yards per play and sustaining five separate drives for 10-plus plays, even though the points didn’t follow.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was almost perfect in this game, completing 20 of his 21 passes for 283 yards (13.5 yards per attempt) with a touchdown. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk returned from an injury that kept him out of Week 3 and racked up six receptions for 148 yards. Last but certainly not least, running back Christian McCaffrey had three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown, extending his streak of consecutive games with a score to 13.

Defensive spotlight: Cowboys defensive back DaRon Bland had quite the day, snagging two interceptions — one of which went for a touchdown.

Bland also forced three incompletions on the day.

Rookie spotlight: Jets rookie offensive lineman Joe Tippmann graded well on initial grade against the Chiefs. He got the start at right guard and showed he was ready for the moment, earning a 70.0-plus pass-blocking grade on first review.

Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants

