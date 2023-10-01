Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL Week 4 Game Recap: Buffalo Bills 48, Miami Dolphins 20

2RYK2TX Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

By Sam Monson
Oct 1, 2023
Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins

A game that promised to be a shootout between two spectacular offenses turned into a far more one-sided affair. The Buffalo Bills showed that they are still the top dog in the AFC East with a 48-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

Offensive spotlight: Josh Allen had another stellar game at quarterback for Buffalo, avoiding the costly mistakes that resulted in the team’s only loss this season. Allen threw for more than 300 yards at an absurd 12.8 yards per attempt on his way to a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Allen had as many touchdown passes as incompletions (four), and for once this season it was Miami’s offense that took a back seat.

Defensive spotlight: DaQuan Jones has been appealing to the Bills' social media team to show him some love, and he deserves that spotlight off the back of this game. Jones was by far the most effective Bills pass rusher, generating significant pressure to go along with his sack.

Rookie spotlight: Running back De’Von Achane backed up last week’s breakout performance with another impressive outing. He finished with 101 rushing yards on just eight carries, scoring twice in the process. Achane broke four tackles and had no end of success both before and after contact with the ball in his hands. He caught three of four targets sent his way for another 19 yards and a touchdown.

Box Score

Passing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg
Tua Tagovailoa 14.98 25 / 35 282 8.1 1 1 23 4 92.8
Buffalo Bills
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg
Josh Allen 39.5 21 / 25 320 12.8 4 0 55 2 158.3
Rushing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
De'Von Achane 30 8 101 12.6 2 55 0
Braxton Berrios 17.4 1 11 11 0 11 0
Tua Tagovailoa 14.98 2 7 3.5 0 4 0
Tyreek Hill 10.2 1 14 14 0 14 0
Raheem Mostert 6.5 7 9 1.3 0 6 1
Buffalo Bills
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Josh Allen 39.5 4 17 4.2 1 11 0
James Cook 14.7 12 29 2.4 1 8 0
Latavius Murray 7.6 4 32 8 0 29 0
Damien Harris 2.9 6 29 4.8 0 8 0
Kyle Allen -0.3 3 -3 -1 0 -1 0
Receiving
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD Long
De'Von Achane 30 5 3 19 3.8 6.3 0 7
Braxton Berrios 17.4 6 6 43 7.2 7.2 1 15
Tyreek Hill 10.2 5 3 58 11.6 19.3 0 20
Jaylen Waddle 8.6 5 4 46 9.2 11.5 0 17
Durham Smythe 8.1 4 4 41 10.2 10.2 0 22
Raheem Mostert 6.5 5 3 36 7.2 12 0 22
Alec Ingold 3.3 1 1 23 23 23 0 23
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 2.6 2 1 16 8 16 0 16
Robbie Chosen 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo Bills
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD Long
Stefon Diggs 39 7 6 120 17.1 20 3 55
Gabe Davis 15.1 3 3 61 20.3 20.3 1 34
James Cook 14.7 1 1 48 48 48 0 48
Latavius Murray 7.6 2 2 24 12 12 0 22
Dalton Kincaid 6.7 5 4 27 5.4 6.8 0 9
Trent Sherfield 3.8 3 2 18 6 9 0 9
Deonte Harty 3 2 2 10 5 5 0 7
Dawson Knox 2.2 1 1 12 12 12 0 12
Khalil Shakir 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.