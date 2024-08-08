NFL Preseason Week 1 Preview: Schedule, storylines and matchups to watch

• Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens: Franchise running backs Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry debut in their new homes, although Henry won't play in the preseason.

• Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants: Numerous fights broke out between teams during joint practices ahead of what could be a fiery game.

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL preseason is upon us. This preview includes the schedule, betting lines and storylines to watch.

Storyline of the Game: First-year head coaches Dave Canales and Jerod Mayo make their debuts

Head-coaching debuts are always a special moment for a franchise filled with promise and potential. Every coaching era starts somewhere. Canales and Mayo will undoubtedly be looking to set the tone early to jump-start their franchises that have struggled over the past few years.

Matchups to Watch: Patriots WR Demario Douglas vs. Panthers CB Jaycee Horn

While Douglas acts primarily as the Patriots’ slot threat, he isn't unfamiliar with working outside, where he racked up 9.1 yards after catch per reception in 2023, the most by any qualifying outside receiver.

The Panthers' young cornerback missed a large chunk of last season due to injury but returned to produce a respectable 83.0 coverage grade. Horn possesses the read-and-react skills to break on throws quickly and make tackles, something he will need to do a lot of against Douglas.

Additional News:

Patriots edge defender Matthew Judon returned to practice after tensions stemming from contract negotiations.

Panthers second-year quarterback Bryce Young is sitting out of the preseason opener and may sit out the preseason entirely.

The Patriots have been linked as a potential landing spot for 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk .

Storyline of the Game: Numerous fights broke out between teams during joint practices

Tempers tend to flare in joint training camp practices. It’s hot, the offseason is over and it’s time to hit people. All understandable. But, even still, the Giants and Lions got after each other early and often. Multiple fights broke out throughout Monday's and Tuesday’s practices, with even quarterback Daniel Jones being seen in the mix.

Needless to say, the tension will be high in this one.

Matchups to Watch: Lions C Frank Ragnow vs. Giants DI Dexter Lawrence

This is the All-Pro versus All-Pro matchup we want to see. On the defensive side of the ball stands the massive Lawrence, the league’s highest-graded 0-technique interior defender. When faced with help or exchange blocks, the All-Pro produced the league’s only 90.0 pass-rush grade.

That presents a unique challenge for Detroit, which owns PFF’s top-ranked offensive line heading into the season. Ragnow, the league’s highest-graded interior lineman in 2023, represents one-half of the best double team in the NFL, earning a 92.4 grade on all combo and help blocks last season.

Additional News:

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (toe) has sat out of practice, but it is not expected to be serious.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (knee) will see live reps sooner rather than later to test his surgically repaired ACL.

Storyline of the Game: The debut of the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Michael Penix Jr.

While high-priced veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins has been medically cleared following a torn Achilles, reports are the Falcons will not play him in any of the team’s preseason matchups. Penix is now set to take a lion’s share of the workload under center. The first look at this team’s investment into the future could go a long way toward quieting the noise surrounding the draft decision.

Matchups to Watch: Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. vs. Dolphins secondary

Penix's first opportunity in the spotlight will come against a talented Miami secondary that is chomping at the bit to jump on a young passer’s miscues. While Penix has plenty of arm strength to make all the throws, he’ll need to make his reads with anticipation, something he struggled with at times at Washington, or he could be in for a long night.

With Kendall Fuller and Jalen Ramsey at the cornerback spots and the tandem of Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer deep, the Dolphins possess one of the most savvy secondary groups in the league. Last season, Miami produced the 12th-best EPA per dropback allowed on defense.

Additional News:

Falcons new quarterback Kirk Cousins has been medically cleared following a torn Achilles, but he will not play in any of Atlanta’s preseason matchups.

Key playmakers Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill secured new deals this offseason.

Storyline of the Game: The Steelers QB room looking more contested

Russell Wilson is dealing with an injury, so Justin Fields has been stepping up in camp, leaving some questions as to whether Fields worked his way into contention for the starting job under center. Wilson returned to team drills this week, indicating his workload will ramp up as camp moves further along, but there’s no arguing that a big preseason performance from Fields could go a long way toward deciding this position battle.

Matchups to Watch: Texans WR Stefon Diggs vs. Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.

Reports out of camp have highlighted the growing connection between Texans QB C.J. Stroud and Diggs. That blossoming chemistry blossoms could produce a scary weapon for this Houston offense. While Diggs may have had a “down” year in 2023, he still produced a top-20 receiving grade (81.1) at the position.

Porter struggled a bit in coverage to end the 2023 campaign but played well early on, producing a 76.8 coverage grade before Week 15. The Steelers' press-heavy cornerback will have his work cut out for him, trying to get hands to one of the NFL’s best releases at the line.

Additional News:

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is progressing in his recovery from injury.

Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs is OK after a big collision in practice.

Storyline of the Game: Franchise running backs Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry debut in their new homes

After many seasons as the cornerstones of their respective offenses, both Barkley and Henry find themselves touting the rock for new franchises. Running behind the Eagles' and Ravens' offensive lines will be a welcome change, as Henry and Barkley both ranked in the bottom 18 in yards before contact per attempt last season. Henry is reportedly not playing this preseason, but his presence in new colors is exciting nonetheless.

Matchups to Watch: Ravens C Ben Cleveland vs. Eagles DI Jalen Carter

The Ravens held Tyler Linderbaum (soft tissue) out of practice this week without much elaboration on his injury, but it's not expected to be a long-term issue. That leaves Baltimore to test a variety of options as a replacement, including Patrick Mekari, Andrew Vorhees and Cleveland.

Regardless of who starts, they’ll have their hands full with PFF’s highest-graded rookie defender last season, Jalen Carter. The Eagles' 2023 top-10 pick is drawing rave reviews out of camp, which bodes well for his chances to build on his 89.8 PFF grade last season.

Additional News:

The Ravens will test options at center with Tyler Linderbaum out.

The Eagles' backup quarterback job may be open to competition.

Storyline of the Game: Second-overall pick Jayden Daniels makes his debut

Unsurprisingly, Daniels was named the Commanders' starting quarterback after quickly capturing the trust of his coaching staff and teammates, and now he will look to prove his mettle with live reps. The rookie will look to develop chemistry with his talented receivers early, which will surely provide this team's passing game with success this season.

Matchups to Watch: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin vs. Jets CB Sauce Gardner

Washington totaled the fourth-most off-target passes (81) in 2023, yet McLaurin still produced a respectable 74.6 PFF receiving grade, a mark that should sizably improve with an upgrade at quarterback.

That Daniels-McLaurin connection will be put to the test early with this matchup. The Jets' two-time All-Pro cornerback is coming out of his second straight season of producing a 90.0-plus coverage grade.

Additional News:

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is unlikely to play in the preseason opener.

Storyline of the Game: Caleb Williams, the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, makes his debut

Bears fans' hunger to see Chicago’s top draft pick will be satiated after the team’s key starters didn't play in the Hall of Fame Game. Williams has been billed as the answer under center after posting an 84.0-plus PFF passing grade in each of the past three seasons and amassing 74 big-time throws in college.

Matchups to Watch: Bears WR Rome Odunze vs. Bills CB Christian Benford

The Bears added two top-10 draft picks to their offense in the hopes of building an explosive connection to carry this franchise into the future. While Odunze often gets overshadowed by his veteran running mates, he’s a big play waiting to happen, having secured 48 explosive receptions in 2023.

After his breakout sophomore season, in which he earned the seventh-highest coverage grade (83.3) at the position, Benford enters Year 3 ready to make an impact. He will need to get started early with this matchup, given reports out of camp are that Kaiir Elam has been pushing for reps.

Additional News:

The Bears made their debut on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

Storyline of the Game: Can these quarterbacks get their All-Pro receivers the ball?

Both of these franchises remain in flux at the most important position in the game. Minnesota named Sam Darnold as its starter over 10th-overall pick J.J. McCarthy on the first unofficial depth chart. On the other sideline, the Raiders will be looking closely at both Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell.

At the end of the day, both teams have the same goal: get their franchise receivers — Justin Jefferson and Davante Adams — the ball and watch them work.

Matchups to Watch: Vikings RT Brian O’Neill vs. Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby

When these two teams met in Week 14 of last season, O’Neill went down with a leg injury that ultimately cut short his season. However, before exiting, O’Neill was largely outmatched by Crosby, surrendering a pair of sacks.

Crosby is a tall task for any tackle, and O’Neill may get a rematch here.

Additional News:

Raiders quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell are competing for the starting job.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is listed as the starter on the team's first unofficial depth chart.

Storyline of the Game: Packers will look to get offensive cohesion going early

After dishing out a massive contract to breakout quarterback Jordan Love, the Packers will hope to get started right out of the gate offensively. Love will look to build on his impressive 2023, in which he secured the league’s highest passing grade (90.7) from Week 9 onward.

Matchups to Watch: Packers WR Jayden Reed vs. Browns CB Cameron Mitchell

Part of the Packers' late-season surge was largely because of Reed’s fantastic rookie campaign, as he recorded eight scores and a 74.9 receiving grade. With that type of production, Reed will have a large role in the slot for the foreseeable future.

The Browns are expected to be without cornerback Greg Newsome II after he underwent surgery recently, which leaves a hole in this secondary. Mitchell will most likely have the first crack at the role, given his experience, although he has a lot to prove.

Additional News:

Browns edge defender Za’Darius Smith was carted off the field Monday. The severity of his injury is unknown.

Cleveland has been linked as a potential trade partner for 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk .

Browns running back Nick Chubb ‘s recovery is coming along well.

Storyline of the Game: Joe Burrow makes his return from injury

The Bengals are looking to get back to the top of the AFC North, and Burrow is back in action following various injuries that sidelined him last season. This offense undoubtedly flows through the passing game, which will be the focus even further this season after the departure of running back Joe Mixon and a presumed last ride with one of the NFL’s most dynamic receiving tandems in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Matchups to Watch: Bengals RB Chase Brown vs Buccaneers LB Lavonte David

Reports out of Bengals camp have glowingly praised Brown, who has seen a notable workload with the starters, which bodes well for his season. If Brown can take pressure off this passing game by finding lanes, it will go a long way toward this team’s success.

Father Time is undefeated, but that doesn’t mean David is slowing down anytime soon heading into Year 13. David has put together seven straight seasons of 72.0-plus PFF overall grades. He earned a 75.0 run-defense grade last season, highlighted by 15 tackles for loss or no gain.

Additional News:

Bengals pass rusher Cam Sample suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Storyline of the Game: Tensions rose in Jaguars and Chiefs camps, ending in various scuffles

While tempers may flare when teams get together for joint practices, it raises some questions when fights break out between teammates this far into camp. Both the Jaguars and Chiefs dealt with rising tensions recently. Reports have placed Rashee Rice in the mix of a fight in Chiefs camp, while Christian Kirk came to the defense of Gabe Davis after a hard hit in Jaguars camp.

Matchups to Watch: Jags WR Gabe Davis vs. Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie

After his breakout campaign in the slot last season, and the departure of L’Jarius Sneed, the Chiefs will be looking to expand McDuffie’s role outside. While the young cornerback captured the league’s best coverage grade (89.8) from the slot, he struggled outside at times, seeing that mark drop to just 49.7.

McDuffie’s first taste of the outside will come against the Jaguars' new addition at wide receiver. Davis is a quality big-play threat who never seemed to become a focal point in Buffalo but flashed at times. In 2023, Davis produced a 15-plus-yard reception on nearly 49% of his catches.

Additional News:

Jaguars interior defender Arik Armstead (knee) is not ready to return yet but is expected back by Week 1.

Storyline of the Game: Reports have linked 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to a pair of potential trade suitors

Sometimes, the story of the game isn’t one taking place on the field. The ongoing contract and trade talks surrounding Aiyuk have been at the forefront of 49ers camp. Recent reports have indicated the Patriots and Browns as having potential deals in place to acquire the talented receiver.

Matchups to Watch: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel vs. Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed

With Aiyuk undoubtedly being the focus off the field, the Niners' offense will need to lean on Samuel on the field early and often this season. Samuel is coming off an impressive 87.0 PFF receiving grade last season and will be looking to build on that further.

After a productive season in Kansas City, Sneed cashed in to head up this Titans secondary. In 2023, Sneed tied for a position-leading 19 forced incompletions, over 18.6% of his coverage targets. If Sneed wants to revamp this secondary, it starts here against Samuel.

Additional News:

Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee) is expected to miss around four weeks.

Storyline of the Game: Jim Harbaugh returns to the NFL

After nearly a decade away from the NFL, Harbaugh makes his return to the league at the helm of this Chargers team. The championship-level coach wants to establish the running game in Los Angeles on his way to revamping the franchise, but he faces an uphill battle after the team finished dead last in EPA per rush last season.

Matchups to Watch: Chargers RT Joe Alt vs. Seahawks Boye Mafe

That drive to breathe life into the Chargers' run game led the team to select Alt as a top-five pick in this year’s draft. The former Notre Dame blue-chip tackle produced an incredible 90.8 PFF overall grade on the left side in his final college season and will set the tone early as he transitions to the right side.

With positive reports out of Mike Macdonald’s first camp in Seattle, Mafe is looking to continue to make strides in his game. While Mafe has taken steps as a pass-rusher, his run-fitting ability still needs some work. He produced just a 61.3 run-defense grade last season.

Additional News:

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (right foot) is dealing with an injury but is expected back by Week 1.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith returned to practice after dealing with a pair of injuries.

Storyline of the Game: 2024 top-five draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr. makes his debut without his quarterback

At the time of this writing, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has yet to elaborate on who will be playing in his team's preseason opener — just that quarterback Kyler Murray will not be. So, that leaves the door open for the team’s highly touted pick at receiver to make his debut. It would be nice to see the connection between Murray and Harrison outside of a camp setting, but we may have to wait until Week 1.

Matchups to Watch: Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

The elite receiver out of Ohio State was one of the best prospects we’ve seen at the position in years. He is as good as advertised, having earned a fantastic 89.6 PFF receiving grade in his final college season, highlighted by an impressive 3.44 yards per route run.

The task of slowing down this talented rookie is the job of another talented rookie, Saints second-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry. Marshon Lattimore (hip) went down at practice, opening the door for the former Crimson Tide cornerback, who earned an incredible 87.8 PFF coverage grade in 2023.

Additional News:

Cardinals 2023 second-round pick BJ Ojulari , tabbed to be a key contributor at edge defender, suffered a torn ACL and was placed on injured reserve.

The Saints hosted free-agent safety Justin Simmons on Wednesday.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will not play in the preseason.

Storyline of the Game: Both teams hoping to have found long-term answers at quarterback

After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 5 of his rookie campaign, the Colts’ 2023 top-five pick at quarterback, Anthony Richardson, makes his return to this offense, in hopes of living up to his lofty draft status.

Denver has looked high and low to find its franchise signal-caller, and now the team faces another quarterback battle. On the Broncos' first unofficial depth chart, Jarrett Stidham is listed as the team's starter. First-round selection Bo Nix is listed as the third quarterback, with the caveat that Nix has been working with the starters frequently.

Matchups to Watch: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Pat Surtain II

Pittman and Richardson building chemistry after a long injury layoff for the quarterback has been this offense's priority early in camp. Last season, Pittman produced his best receiving grade as a pro (80.0), powered by his contested-catch ability (15 such catches).

The Broncos' secondary has seen an overhaul with the departure of Justin Simmons, but Surtain remains one of the few proven playmakers in the group. His 11 forced incompletions this past season ranked in the top 26 at the position this past season, and this unit will be leaning on him a lot this season as it welcomes new personnel.

Additional News:

The Broncos listed Jarrett Stidham as the team's starting quarterback on the first unofficial depth chart.

The Colts are in the mix to sign former Broncos safety Justin Simmons .

Storyline of the Game: Sean McVay won’t change his approach to preseason: starters are “not going to play”

This is business as usual for Sean McVay and company. The Rams are known for sitting their starters for the entirety of the preseason, and 2024 will be no different. While that's disappointing for those hoping to see how the starting units look on live reps, it's understandable, given the rigorous season ahead.

Matchups to Watch: Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Rams QB Stetson Bennett

Without the starters in the mix, all eyes will be on the brewing quarterback battle between veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and second-year passer Stetson Bennett. Reports out of camp have pinned Garoppolo as having struggled thus far, which prompted this possible overtaking on the depth chart.

Bennett is joined by undrafted quarterback Dresser Winn vying for the backup job, with the former being tabbed as the presumed favorite to secure the role. As such, Garoppolo may not make this roster.

Additional News: